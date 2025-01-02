Hugh Jackman Brutally Roasted As Ricky Gervais Recreates His Shirtless Selfie

ADVERTISEMENT

Hugh Jackman’s casual holiday selfie was turned into a laugh fest online, courtesy of comedian Ricky Gervais.

The 56-year-old Hollywood heartthrob was enjoying the holidays Down Under when he clicked a selfie of his sun-kissed self, taking a dip in the pool.

“Gotta love December in Oz,” the Australian actor said as he shared the picture on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Image credits: Hugh Jackman

Image credits: Hugh Jackman

The selfie created a splash online, with plenty of fans leaving a comment.

“Hello handsome!” one said while another wrote, “Have a fantastic time back home, Hugh! Happy Holidays!!”

“Happy new year Hugh!” wished another fan.

“Looking good man looking good. Men, we age like wine,” said another.

"Looking good man looking good. Men, we age like wine," said another.

Image credits: Hugh Jackman

Image credits: Hugh Jackman

“Enjoy and have a great New Year,” one fan said. “Take care.”

But the cherry-on-top comment came from British funnyman Gervais, who shared his own shirtless selfie with a massive grin, playfully teasing the fellow star with his exaggerated expression.

“Twins,” wrote the 63-year-old comedian, who is known for regularly posting odd and unflattering bathtub selfies on social media.

Fans joined in on the banter and said, “This photo will always disturb me.”

Comedian Ricky Gervais recreated the Hollywood heartthrob’s selfie and called them, “Twins”



Image credits: Ricky Gervais

Image credits: Ricky Gervais

“Interestingly, at first glance, I actually did think it was Ricky,” one said.

“Ricky…tryin to trick us…those pics are the same,” one joked.

“Definitely see the resemblance … ,” said another.

One fan even offered a fictional plot that had plenty of potential of the big screen.

The British funnyman is known for often posting odd and unflattering bathtub selfies on social media

Image credits: Ricky Gervais

Image credits: Ricky Gervais

“Hugh plays a fictionalized version of himself and you play his jealous brother who is also an actor,” the fan outlined the story.

“You refuse to work with him your entire career but then you get cast in a career defining play and the star backs out late in the production and the producer gets Hugh to fill in. Wackiness ensues as you’re forced to work together,” they continued.

“It all culminates with an impromptu real scene of you and Hugh arguing on stage in character but really talking about your strained relationship and saying things you’ve both kept inside for decades.”

Fans joined in the fun and even pitched a movie plot featuring the two stars as brothers wit a complicated relationship

Image credits: Hugh Jackman

Image credits: Hugh Jackman

Over a year has passed since The Wolverine star and his ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness announced the end of their marriage, which lasted for nearly three decades.

Jackman reportedly spent Christmas in Sydney with his children, Oscar, 24, and Ava, 19, while his rumored girlfriend and Broadway star, Sutton Foster, remained in the US.

The Wolverine star and his ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness announced the end of their marriage in 2023

Image credits: Hugh Jackman

Sources claimed that the action hero wanted to introduce Foster to his children, but his ex-wife was against the idea of having a “blended” family Christmas.

“It’s a delicate balancing act and he feels like if anyone is going to spend less time with the kids this year, it’s him,” a source told the Daily Mail.

His children are also reportedly having a hard time accepting their father’s relationship with his The Music Man co-star.

The Australian actor reportedly wanted his children to meet his rumored girlfriend Sutton Foster, sources claimed

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Music Man on Broadway (@musicmanbway)

“It’s been hard for the kids, having to welcome Sutton into their father’s world with their own mixed feelings about it, while at the same time feeling guilty if they get too close,” a source was quoted telling Woman’s Day.

“It’s all getting a bit messy but Hugh’s hoping time heals all wounds so if they can get through this holiday season without any big blow-ups, they’ll be in smoother waters coming into the new year,” the source added.

