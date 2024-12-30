Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Married Couple Throws A Fit As Sister And BF Are Engaged Just 3 Days After Their Wedding
Family, Relationships

Married Couple Throws A Fit As Sister And BF Are Engaged Just 3 Days After Their Wedding

At times, when you look at some family feuds, it makes you think, “What has the world come to?” because people don’t even need a proper reason to fight these days. In fact, some of these fights sound so ridiculous that you can’t help but question the maturity of these people.

Just look at this newly married couple who lost their cool all because the groom’s sister got engaged 3 days after their wedding. The poor woman even tried to apologize but to no avail, as the couple thought she and her boyfriend were “competing” with them!

    Sometimes, people’s strange reactions make you wonder whether they are really adults

    Image credits: Dimitri Kuliuk / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The poster’s brother had an intimate destination wedding where she went with her boyfriend, and they decided to visit the Grand Canyon after the event

    Image credits: andthatsfine

    Image credits: Gad Samuel / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Her boyfriend proposed there, so she told her family about it, but the newly married couple was hostile about it

    Image credits: andthatsfine

    Image credits: Снежана / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Apparently, they thought that the poster and her fiance were “competing” with them, so the poster apologized to them

    Image credits: andthatsfine

    However, her sister-in-law didn’t respond, while her brother said that the location and timing were “hurtful”

    In today’s story, Reddit user andthatsfine tells us how her brother and his wife reacted after hearing that she got engaged, and honestly, it will leave you shaking your head, wondering whether they’re really adults. The original poster (OP) attended her brother’s intimate destination wedding with her boyfriend.

    After all the guests had left, the poster and her boyfriend decided to visit the Grand Canyon, 3 days after the wedding, as it was just a few hours away from there. Well, the guy proposed to her there (how romantic!), and delighted, she wanted to share the news with her family, but little did she know what would unfold. 

    When she told the newly married couple about the happy news, her brother suddenly turned hostile and said that he thought they were competing with them. The poster felt that it was her sister-in-law who was hurt by the whole situation, so she apologized to her via text but got ghosted by the woman.

    However, she did get a response from her brother, who said that the timing and location were “hurtful” as they shouldn’t have planned anything around the wedding. We can imagine how amazed the poster was by this as she vented online and sought advice from netizens.

    Folks found the behavior of the newlyweds quite obnoxious and had many labels in store for them; the kinder ones being “childish” and “self-centered”. Just like the poster, people online couldn’t really understand why the couple was so upset over such wonderful news.

    Image credits: Emma Bauso / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    According to the travel and tourism company Trafalgar, the Grand Canyon falls under 11 popular proposal destinations across the world. Just like so many couples out there, when the poster and her boyfriend visited the place, he must’ve wanted to make it special for her and decided to propose.

    Many people pointed out that it had already been 3 whole days since the marriage and it was only fair that this couple got their own special moment at their own time. They mentioned that the newlyweds’ hostility in this situation was way out of place because it was not done on the day of the wedding or in front of their family.

    In fact, it happened when all the guests had left, so there was no chance for them to steal the married couple’s thunder. After all, when someone knows it’s the right time and the right place and the right person, it’s only natural to not hold back, but propose.

    Someone also commented that the couple had their special day and now that the spotlight was on someone else, they were just jealous. It has been observed that feelings of jealousy and envy can often cause anxiety, poor self-esteem, and emotional self-sabotage.

    Looks like the couple could learn something from this and not get jealous or be petty over someone’s happiness, especially their own family. People also commented that the poster shouldn’t have apologized as she was not at all at fault, and honestly, even we agree.

    Don’t you think so, too? If you were in her shoes, would you have apologized or simply ignored them? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

    Folks online were baffled by the newlyweds and didn’t hesitate to call them “childish” and “self-centered”

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Gwyn
    I'd go sit down with the brother, in person, without his wife, and find out if this is how he truly feels or if he's bullying you on her behalf. Then ask him how far away in time and place would actually have been acceptable and to point to the section in the etiquette book that proves his point. So he would have been ok with it if boyfriend proposed over the border in New Mexico? Give him some examples to show him how ridiculous this is. He owes you an apology.

    Gwyn
    I'd go sit down with the brother, in person, without his wife, and find out if this is how he truly feels or if he's bullying you on her behalf. Then ask him how far away in time and place would actually have been acceptable and to point to the section in the etiquette book that proves his point. So he would have been ok with it if boyfriend proposed over the border in New Mexico? Give him some examples to show him how ridiculous this is. He owes you an apology.

