Fam Expects Lady To Wash Dishes, Play Chauffer, Be A Florist At Bro’s Wedding, She’s Sick Of Them All

At times, our family ends up being our biggest nemesis because they are the ones who know everything about us, and when love runs out, they can use these things against us. As scary as that thought sounds, it’s quite true and happens all the time.

Just look at Reddit user Environmental-Ad3878, whose smug brother expected her to not only wash dishes and play chauffeur but also be a florist and make the jewelry for his wedding. On top of it, their family also expected her to fulfill these demands, so she was wondering whether to ditch the event altogether!

More info: Reddit

Ironically, our family can transform into our biggest nemesis and turn our life into hell

Image credits: Anna Shvets / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The poster’s brother planned his wedding on December 13, so she would have to use up her paid leave as she lives far away

Image credits: Environmental-Ad3878

Image credits: Mental Health America (MHA) / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Her brother has been bullying her as he’s getting married after dating for 6 months, while she isn’t after dating for 3 years

Image credits: Environmental-Ad3878

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Despite this rude behavior, he and their family are demanding that she must fulfill her obligations like being a florist and jeweler for the event

Image credits: Environmental-Ad3878

They also expect her to wash dishes and play chauffeur for free, so she is considering ditching the wedding altogether

In today’s story, the original poster (OP) laments about her ungrateful family demanding things from her during her brother’s wedding. She tells us that her brother proposed to his girlfriend of 6 months and they decided to get married on the 13th of December, but she found this difficult as it would mean using up her paid leave due to how far away she lives.

Her boyfriend is struggling financially because work is slow, so they have not yet married. Well, her brother thinks his getting married after 6 months of dating and her not getting a commitment after 3 years of dating somehow makes him superior. Looks like the guy has a really strange understanding of “superiority”.

He claims that nobody would want to be with OP because she’s a bad partner as she’s not successful like him and struggles with ADHD and depression. Even after throwing such a low insult, he and their family claim that she has “obligations” to his wedding and have a long list of chores that they expect from her.

The list includes: playing a chauffeur, florist, and jeweler, while also washing dishes during the reception, and helping out before and after the event, all for free! Moreover, her brother also demands that she gift him a grill, truly showing how ungrateful he really is.

The family also backs up the brother when it comes to all the demands, but the poster feels that it’s unfair of them to expect so much from her. Plus, she doesn’t feel like wasting her leave because of the inconvenient date that they have set, and she is considering ditching the wedding altogether.

Image credits: Soulseeker / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Folks found the freeloading family quite frustrating and they couldn’t help but sympathize with our poster completely. They claimed that her family, especially her brother, were quite shameless to expect her to spend so much time and money and also get insulted over her relationship.

The average overall price for wedding flowers in the United States is $2,575, and that’s just one thing, while she would also have to dedicate a lot of time to complete all the other chores. Well, sadly, the cost of time can’t be calculated when you do it “for family”, apparently, so it’s only natural that the poster would find it unfair.

Folks were furious about how he insulted her relationship and also used and mocked her mental health as the reason that nobody wants to marry her. Honestly, weaponizing a person’s mental health is quite a low cut and it was definitely such a deal-breaker that OP shouldn’t even think of going to that wedding.

Research states, “People who are mocked for having depression can feel ashamed, excluded, and distressed. The stigma around mental illness can prevent people from asking for help.” Many people commented that her brother was not done feeling “superior” and might further insult her during the wedding, so it was another reason why she shouldn’t bother going.

Some mentioned that if she didn’t go, it would permanently damage her relationship with her brother, but OP commented that she doesn’t think it would be a big loss for her. A few also suggested that she break contact with the whole family if needed but should definitely not go to the event where she would be treated as a doormat.

It has been observed that when a depressed person is treated as a doormat, it can lead to feelings of anxiety, depression, guilt, and diminished self-worth. Looking at things from all the aspects, not attending the wedding definitely sounds like the best option for OP, doesn’t it? What would you do in her shoes? Let us know in the comments!

Folks were baffled by her family and their atrocious demands, they also didn’t hesitate to call out her brother’s rude and immature behavior