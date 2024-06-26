Sis Is Upset When Woman Tells Her That The Ring That Her Fiancé Claims To Be $50K Is Actually $30

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a perfect moment, the moon is bright, and a romantic song plays in the background. Then you see the person you love get down on their knees, pop out a diamond-studded ring, and ask you The Question. Sounds enchanting, right? But what happens when you realize that the supposedly expensive ring is a cheap one?

In this article, Redditor Cultural-Counter5605 got to know from her jeweler wife that the ring her sister’s fiancé claimed to be worth $50k was actually $30. She told this to her sister, who called off the engagement, while their family blamed the woman for sabotaging her relationship.

Woman’s younger sister got engaged and her fiancé comes from a pretty well-to-do family, while he also earns a decent amount

He proposed to the woman’s sister and both of them constantly bragged about the expensive engagement ring which he claimed cost $50K

Image credits: u/Cultural-Counter5605

Sister gave the ring to poster’s seasoned jeweler wife for cleaning and polishing, at which point she found out that the ring was very cheap and cost around $30

Image credits: u/Cultural-Counter5605

The woman gently told her sister about the truth and she got so upset with her fiancé that she called off the engagement and went to live with a friend

Image credits: u/Cultural-Counter5605

When the family found out about this, they got mad and accused the poster and her wife of sabotaging her sister’s relationship

In this story, the original poster (OP) talked about a family conflict that she got stuck in. She gives a little background that she’s 26 and her wife Katie is also the same age. She has a younger sister Lydia, who is 22, while her fiancé Seth is 24. And it was just a month after they got engaged when things went completely downhill.

Seth came from a well-to-do family with both parents working in the business sector. He was also earning quite a decent amount and lived a lavish lifestyle. So, naturally, as anyone would expect, he produced a super expensive ring when he proposed to Lydia. And the happy couple constantly kept bragging about this costly ring. Seth even claimed that it was worth $50k.

One day, Lydia had a photoshoot planned, so she went to OP’s wife Katie, who was a seasoned jeweler, and asked her to clean and polish the ring. Katie agreed to the favor and what she found out from it was the whole cause of the conflict. She went to the poster and told her that this supposedly expensive ring was made of cheap material and only worth $30.

The couple discussed things and decided that it would be better if the poster told Lydia about it. So, she sat down with her sister and gently expressed that Katie had done a thorough check and found out that the ring was indeed very cheap. Lydia was stunned by this and said that Seth must’ve been scammed by the seller, and it was only natural for her to think so as he came from a decent background.

However, when she spoke to Seth about it, he confessed that the ring was actually cheap and he was hoping that Lydia wouldn’t find out about it. That must’ve broken her heart. She was so upset with him that she called off the engagement and went to live with a friend. But she bore no ill will towards her sister or her wife. It was just Seth that she was mad at.

But the family was not thinking along the same lines as Lydia. The parents, especially, were extremely angry with OP and her wife, even accusing them of “sabotaging her sister’s relationship”. They also said that the couple should’ve minded their own business and there was unnecessary pressure on men to spend a lot of money on rings. The parents even called them “selfish” and there was a lot of extended family who also thought of them as the bad guys for doing what they did.

Confused with her actions, the woman took to Reddit and asked for the netizens’ thoughts on the matter.

Well, the Redditors reached to her rescue and told her that she was not in the wrong. They all said that the only person to blame for the whole drama was Seth alone for lying about the cost of the ring. As per Mirror UK, “One in three men lie about the price of their fiancée’s engagement ring.” The fact that so many people lie about this makes us wonder about the person, don’t you think so?

And even the netizens pointed out that he repeatedly lied about something that he didn’t have to. And the lie he told was an incredibly huge amount. There’s a giant difference between $30 And $50K, so it does sound strange. Given his good financial situation, they wondered about his strange actions. Verywell Mind states, “People lie to their partners to make themselves look good or more successful than they really are.” But she was already ready to commit to him, so his lying just messed up things.

Folks online also started questioning his character and his honor for breaking his fiancée’s trust. “Deception includes manipulating information through emphasis or exaggeration. Secrets and lies end relationships,” says Psychology Today (PT). And it seems that’s exactly what happened in this story.

PT has also mentioned, “The victims of deception may begin to doubt themselves, and their self-esteem may suffer. Often, they need counseling to recover from the loss of trust and to raise their self-esteem.” It looks like the poster’s sister might have a tough time as her trust has been broken by that lie. And the fact that she called off the engagement and left her fiancé to live with a friend just reflects her pain because of him.

The peeps also called out the parents for being rude to OP and her wife. They said that the parents should be grateful that the couple caught his lie as he might lie about something else in the future after their marriage. Some even applauded the poster for taking that step and protecting her sister. They said that only Lydia’s opinion mattered and as she was not mad at her sister, it was all fine.

Now, that was what the Redditors had to say. But we want to hear from you. Have you (or anyone you know) ever been lied to about the cost of a ring? If yes, just scroll below and feel free to share your experiences in the comments below.

Folks online backed up the poster and they all said that the only person to blame was the fiancé for repeatedly lying about the cost of the ring

