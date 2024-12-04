Husband Spends 7 Years Suggesting ADHD Diagnosis To Wife, She Listens To Friend Once And Believes It

ADVERTISEMENT

Living with a scatterbrained partner is like signing up for a lifetime scavenger hunt, especially when they refuse to accept they might be suffering from ADHD. Their knack for turning any flat surface into a cluttered masterpiece might feel endearing at first, but after a few years, it’s more of a daily endurance challenge.

Between the endless piles of “important stuff” and their ability to be late to their own plans, it’s a lot to handle. Just ask our Redditor – he has been dealing with his wife’s undiagnosed ADHD for 7 years and he’s finally had enough.

Marrying a scatterbrain might be cute at first, but no one warns you about the avalanche of “might need this later” piles and chronic tardiness

One man suspects his wife has ADHD because of her chaotic behavior, tries to convince her to get diagnosed for 7 years, but she always refuses

The woman’s issues only got worse after marriage, and she and her husband had to buy a larger house because of her need for more storage space

Despite the man trying to convince his wife for years to get diagnosed, she only began to take it seriously when one of her friends suggested the exact same thing

Now that her ADHD diagnosis is confirmed, the man asked his wife for an apology for putting him through years of stress and refusing to get tested sooner, as he suggested

Our 32-year-old OP (that’s “original poster” for the uninitiated) and his scatterbrain wife have been married for 7 years. But, instead of living a fairytale, he has been buried under mountains of clutter while dodging emotional outbursts like a pro ninja.

According to the OP, his wife’s disorganization started as a quirky trait during their dating years. But once they got married, it escalated into a full-blown lifestyle, and they even had to buy a larger house because of it.

Two entire bedrooms swallowed whole by stuff became off-limits for our OP, and even his sacred office wasn’t safe. That’s when OP started to suspect that ADHD might be at play here. Logical, right? Well, yes, but every time he brought it up, his wife hit him with emotional meltdowns so epic, they deserved a standing ovation.

This went on for 7 years – the OP trying to convince his wife to get herself tested for ADHD and the wife pretending like she didn’t hear him. That is until one of her besties suggested the exact same thing. Suddenly, it was groundbreaking advice. If you’re rolling your eyes right now, I’m right there with you.

When his wife finally got diagnosed, she came home marveling about how much sense it all made. The OP, feeling a tiny bit validated, asked for an apology for the years of emotional labor he’d endured. You know, because living with a partner with ADHD can be challenging. But instead of gratitude, he got yelled at.

ADHD, or attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, is one of the most common mental disorders that affects approximately 8.4% of children and 2.5% of adults. For the person experiencing it, ADHD can mean endless mental clutter, impulsivity, and a constant struggle to focus, even on tasks they care about. For partners? It can feel like a full-time job, keeping things afloat.

The thing is, untreated ADHD often comes with an emotional price tag—frustration, guilt, and tension. The good news? Getting a diagnosis can be life-changing. With the right tools—think therapy, medication, and routines—ADHD doesn’t have to be the uninvited guest wrecking your home, or your relationship.

So, once the OP’s wife got her official ADHD diagnosis, she had an aha moment—you know, the kind where everything suddenly makes sense. But the OP, still nursing seven years of exhaustion, asked for a tiny bit of acknowledgment. You’d think he was asking for a kidney. Instead of, “Thanks for putting up with me,” he got a full-blown yelling session. Makes total sense, right?

Well, not really. All our guy was trying to do is make life easier for both his wife and himself. Talk about emotional labor – you know, that invisible, unpaid work that often keeps relationships functioning. And, for the OP, this meant managing his wife’s mess-induced stress, walking on eggshells during meltdowns, and repeatedly bringing up ADHD as a possibility.

Emotional labor doesn’t get nearly enough credit, but it’s exhausting. When one partner consistently carries the mental and emotional load, it can lead to burnout and resentment. Pro tip for couples: talk it out, appreciate each other’s efforts, and maybe share the load. Life’s hard enough without one person feeling like the default parent of the relationship.

So, was the OP asking for an apology unreasonable? You tell us. The comment section below is open for business.

People in the comments side with the man, saying he is not a jerk for demanding an apology, as his wife should have listened to him all those years

