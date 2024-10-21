ADVERTISEMENT

More than 366 million adults worldwide have ADHD. While an estimated 6 million children have been diagnosed in America alone. ADHD is a neuro-developmental disorder. And it’s no laughing matter. If not managed properly, it can impact your daily life, and lead to long-term struggles with school, work or relationships.

That said, laughter can sometimes be good medicine. Which is maybe why Insta page ADHD Meme Therapy has managed to clock up over 1.3 million followers. The Iranian behind the account describes himself as "your friendly neighborhood Meme Therapist". As someone who has been diagnosed with both ADHD and mild depression, he knows a thing or two about mental health struggles. Try your best to focus, and keep scrolling for Bored Panda's best picks from the page.