ADVERTISEMENT

More than 366 million adults worldwide have ADHD. While an estimated 6 million children have been diagnosed in America alone. ADHD is a neuro-developmental disorder. And it’s no laughing matter. If not managed properly, it can impact your daily life, and lead to long-term struggles with school, work or relationships.

That said, laughter can sometimes be good medicine. Which is maybe why Insta page ADHD Meme Therapy has managed to clock up over 1.3 million followers. The Iranian behind the account describes himself as "your friendly neighborhood Meme Therapist". As someone who has been diagnosed with both ADHD and mild depression, he knows a thing or two about mental health struggles. Try your best to focus, and keep scrolling for Bored Panda's best picks from the page.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Hilarious-Adhd-Memes

adhd_memetherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
You May Also Like:
#2

Hilarious-Adhd-Memes

adhd_memetherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh yes. Do I have ADHD? This really hits home, this one even more than most of the others.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#3

Hilarious-Adhd-Memes

adhd_memetherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST

Do people call you forgetful or ditzy? Do they say you don’t listen, you’re always late, impulsive, fidgety or disorganized? Do you struggle to focus, stay organized and finish tasks? Do you often fail to complete that thing you’re meant to do? If you answered yes to a few of these questions, you might have ADHD.

But in order to be diagnosed as an adult, you would have had to have had attention problems or some other symptoms as a child. Even if you didn’t receive a formal diagnosis back then. ADHD is one of the most common mental disorders affecting children. Yet most adults with ADHD didn't know they had it as kids.
#4

Hilarious-Adhd-Memes

adhd_memetherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

Hilarious-Adhd-Memes

adhd_memetherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
gillandbella avatar
Gillbella
Gillbella
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I bought a massive cup to help with this. I forget it for a few hours but then find it and taa daa! Already has cold fruit tisane in and I don't need make another drink. 2-3 of these a day and I'm good.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

Hilarious-Adhd-Memes

adhd_memetherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
danielmarsh avatar
BrunoVI
BrunoVI
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's not an ADHD thing, actually. That's all people. As many of these are.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

ADHD isn’t always picked up in childhood. Sometimes it’s misread as laziness, depression or anxiety. Other times, it’s totally missed because the child does absolutely fine in school, but struggles later with the demands of college, work or even relationships.

According to WebMD, people who are more hyperactive and impulsive are more likely to get diagnosed in childhood because their behavior was disruptive in school. But when it comes to those who had trouble paying attention and didn't act out, the ADHD could go undetected.
#7

Hilarious-Adhd-Memes

adhd_memetherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

Hilarious-Adhd-Memes

adhd_memetherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Hilarious-Adhd-Memes

adhd_memetherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
suuspuusje avatar
Susie Elle
Susie Elle
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Came to work today, made a to-do list. Now I'm on bored panda :')

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT

Around 60% of people who had ADHD in childhood will continue to show symptoms when they’re adults. While the symptoms change, most people don't outgrow it. So if you were diagnosed when you were young, there’s a good chance you still have ADHD as an adult. Forbes reports that more than 366 million adults worldwide have ADHD, while around 129 million children and teens have it.
#10

Hilarious-Adhd-Memes

adhd_memetherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
terybriggs_1 avatar
Shark bait hoo haha
Shark bait hoo haha
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Like this very minute I should be in bed sleeping but instead I am scrolling thru these to see which ones fit my ADHD diagnosis....

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#11

Hilarious-Adhd-Memes

adhd_memetherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Hilarious-Adhd-Memes

adhd_memetherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

According to Psychiatry.org, "adults with ADHD may experience poor self-worth, sensitivity towards criticism, and increased self-criticism possibly stemming from higher levels of criticism throughout life." While Mayo Clinic reports that hyperactivity may decrease in adults but they could still struggle with impulsiveness, restlessness and difficulty paying attention may continue.
#13

Hilarious-Adhd-Memes

adhd_memetherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#14

Hilarious-Adhd-Memes

adhd_memetherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Hilarious-Adhd-Memes

adhd_memetherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

"Many adults with ADHD aren't aware they have it — they just know that everyday tasks can be a challenge. Adults with ADHD may find it difficult to focus and prioritize, leading to missed deadlines and forgotten meetings or social plans," reads the site. When in comes to controlling impulses, adults with ADHD could might not being able to wait in line, deal with traffic, or they could have mood swings and outbursts of anger.
#16

Hilarious-Adhd-Memes

adhd_memetherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Hilarious-Adhd-Memes

adhd_memetherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
sergyyeltsen avatar
Sergy Yeltsen
Sergy Yeltsen
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yep. Until one day, out of the blue, you just don't want it anymore, and the thought of eating it again makes you feel nauseous.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#18

Hilarious-Adhd-Memes

adhd_memetherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

ADHD appears to be more common among boys than girls. But this doesn't mean it affects boys more. Researchers say girls are often misdiagnosed or not diagnosed at all. And that’s because symptoms differ between the two. According to Psychiatry.org, “Boys tend to present with hyperactivity and other externalizing symptoms whereas girls tend to have inactivity.”

ADVERTISEMENT
#19

Hilarious-Adhd-Memes

adhd_memetherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Hilarious-Adhd-Memes

adhd_memetherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Hilarious-Adhd-Memes

adhd_memetherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

Bored Panda reported in May this year that ADHD diagnoses are skyrocketing in women due to the recognition of gender-specific symptoms. “Women with ADHD often present differently from men with ADHD,” said psychotherapist Terry Matlen Matlen at the time.

“Women tend to internalize their symptoms, i.e., feeling overwhelmed, anxious, depressed, self-medicating with food and/or substances like alcohol/drugs, being attracted to addictive behaviors like excessive shopping, daydreaming, not able to manage household tasks, excessive talking, etc.”
#22

Hilarious-Adhd-Memes

adhd_memetherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Hilarious-Adhd-Memes

adhd_memetherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#24

Hilarious-Adhd-Memes

adhd_memetherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
hana_lo avatar
2x4b523p
2x4b523p
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My mom has ADHD and I can guarantee she was never late because she was sitting on the bed. She is late already but the washing machine needs loading and the spill she was about to wipe and forgot about 10x need wiping right now and now her blouse is creased so she needs to change and actually she got sweaty and better shower again and and and…. I don’t think I’ve ever seen her sit down and relax more than 10 minutes, it is possible she never sat down to make it through whole movie in her entire life. Something always needs doing first but she gets too distracted and nothing ever actually gets done.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

The expert noted that men may exhibit more “external hyperactive/impulsive behaviors like erratic driving or even be attracted to race car sports, skydiving, downhill mountain biking, etc.” Regardless of your gender, you'll likely have one or two symptoms of ADHD at some point in your life. But this doesn't mean you have the disorder.
#25

Hilarious-Adhd-Memes

adhd_memetherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Hilarious-Adhd-Memes

adhd_memetherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Hilarious-Adhd-Memes

adhd_memetherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

As Mayo Clinic puts it, "if your difficulties are recent or occurred only occasionally in the past, you probably don't have ADHD. ADHD is diagnosed only when symptoms are severe enough to cause ongoing problems in more than one area of your life." If you suspect you might have ADHD, or are struggling with any mental health issue, it's always best to reach out to a qualified professional for help.

ADVERTISEMENT
#28

Hilarious-Adhd-Memes

adhd_memetherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Hilarious-Adhd-Memes

adhd_memetherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Hilarious-Adhd-Memes

adhd_memetherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#31

Hilarious-Adhd-Memes

adhd_memetherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Hilarious-Adhd-Memes

adhd_memetherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Hilarious-Adhd-Memes

adhd_memetherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#34

Hilarious-Adhd-Memes

adhd_memetherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Hilarious-Adhd-Memes

adhd_memetherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#36

Hilarious-Adhd-Memes

adhd_memetherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Hilarious-Adhd-Memes

adhd_memetherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Hilarious-Adhd-Memes

adhd_memetherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Hilarious-Adhd-Memes

adhd_memetherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Hilarious-Adhd-Memes

adhd_memetherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Hilarious-Adhd-Memes

adhd_memetherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Hilarious-Adhd-Memes

adhd_memetherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Hilarious-Adhd-Memes

adhd_memetherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#44

Hilarious-Adhd-Memes

adhd_memetherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Hilarious-Adhd-Memes

adhd_memetherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Hilarious-Adhd-Memes

adhd_memetherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Hilarious-Adhd-Memes

adhd_memetherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Hilarious-Adhd-Memes

adhd_memetherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Hilarious-Adhd-Memes

adhd_memetherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Hilarious-Adhd-Memes

adhd_memetherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

Hilarious-Adhd-Memes

adhd_memetherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#52

Hilarious-Adhd-Memes

adhd_memetherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Hilarious-Adhd-Memes

adhd_memetherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Hilarious-Adhd-Memes

adhd_memetherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Hilarious-Adhd-Memes

adhd_memetherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Hilarious-Adhd-Memes

adhd_memetherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Hilarious-Adhd-Memes

adhd_memetherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Hilarious-Adhd-Memes

adhd_memetherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Hilarious-Adhd-Memes

adhd_memetherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#60

Hilarious-Adhd-Memes

adhd_memetherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

Hilarious-Adhd-Memes

adhd_memetherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

Hilarious-Adhd-Memes

adhd_memetherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Hilarious-Adhd-Memes

adhd_memetherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Hilarious-Adhd-Memes

adhd_memetherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!