Facebook groups were game changers for many people out there who found a sense of belonging and made friends, who looked for a place to vent or share their passion, or simply wanted a hassle-free corner to sell or buy things. Today, there are countless Facebook groups out there, from very peculiar ones to solely practical ones, to the ones that combine both.

This Facebook group known as “Angry People in Local Facebook Groups” took a good look at all these groups and realized that just as Facebook has given a voice to people who needed one, so it has given a voice to those who not just speak but scream, aka angry people.

“Facebook has given a voice to local communities across the world, communities which previously had no voice and in hindsight probably shouldn't have been given one,” reads the description of the group, which is home to a whopping 55.6K members. We wrapped up some of the most entertaining posts below, so scroll down!