Facebook groups were game changers for many people out there who found a sense of belonging and made friends, who looked for a place to vent or share their passion, or simply wanted a hassle-free corner to sell or buy things. Today, there are countless Facebook groups out there, from very peculiar ones to solely practical ones, to the ones that combine both.

This Facebook group known as “Angry People in Local Facebook Groups” took a good look at all these groups and realized that just as Facebook has given a voice to people who needed one, so it has given a voice to those who not just speak but scream, aka angry people.

“Facebook has given a voice to local communities across the world, communities which previously had no voice and in hindsight probably shouldn't have been given one,” reads the description of the group, which is home to a whopping 55.6K members. We wrapped up some of the most entertaining posts below, so scroll down!

59 minutes ago

May he have a itch that perpetually moves when he tries to scratch it.

57 minutes ago

Rick Moranis? Is that you?

1 hour ago

Well just because you don't like something spare a thought for those who do...

41 minutes ago

He must have got confused when he was asked to wear a helmet.

31 minutes ago (edited)

I'm not sure that's how it works. A prematurely popped fuchsia doesn't turn into a mature flower even though manually popped too early - you'd get a half-grown discolored pulp flower-thing. I'm not sure how one would even pop a flower manually?

57 minutes ago

What? This person won’t take their daughter to the movies because they don’t accept cash? Is that what this means? They think “Hollywood” determines how their local cinema accepts payment?

1 minute ago

? If you stole yurt handbag that was actually pretty mean

59 minutes ago (edited)

How dare he enjoy the park and smile at people! Grab the torches!! J/K

46 minutes ago

Dook E. Fresh

44 minutes ago

Oh and beans for an extra effect!

35 minutes ago

There's not enough pints in the pub to justify a night of Oasis.

58 minutes ago

At least she didn't invite you to dinner...

7 minutes ago

I have many fond memories because the 1984 Olympics in L.A. Because of the time difference most of the main events were late in the evening or in the middle of the night, but I managed to talk my parents into giving me permission to stay up late to watch. Did fall asleep during the closing ceremony, but still

1 hour ago

It's my puddle, but the water belongs to someone else

38 minutes ago

That's a nice looking cane.

34 minutes ago

You're not too short, you are vertically challenged.

58 minutes ago

I've fallen for this scam...when they pay you back the sugar they've borrowed, half the time it turns out to be salt.

52 minutes ago

I dunno, glasses are really expensive, I’d probably ask too!

44 minutes ago

I’m keeping it to eat later sorry

59 minutes ago (edited)

Helicopters here (NL) are usually not a good sign: Trauma victims, or police in pursuit... Both are okay to make 'noise'. Especially the yellow trauma ones, they can make all the noise they want imho...

46 minutes ago

Kinda cute. :) But for the amount... Sounds realllly British though :)

53 minutes ago

I would be fuming too.... Who opens a Red bull after wiping a dog's a*s.

41 minutes ago

Running in THONGS!

52 minutes ago

Rats call it Alexandra's heaven.

59 minutes ago

What does the note say? If it is an apology, I have no idea what I’ll do.

8 minutes ago

But what if it’s not actually an owned dog? Could be a stray or another stray animal with similar poop ?

32 minutes ago

Sound like the animals will have some sausage and chips to enjoy after the fireworks stop.

17 minutes ago

Is it wrong of me to have laughed at this one?

50 minutes ago

*kept.... And to be fair, cats in heat or fighting are loud and annoying. (Disclaimer: No, I do not hate cats, I have two furbabies.... And I'm am very well aware they can be annoying. #catsareassholes <3 ) :)

38 minutes ago

The more I read this, the more scenarios pop into my head. A doctor with too much free time? Or a doctor who’s annoyed because all their tiny patients are in the road holding signs? A grumpy car as a result? The possibilities are endless.

31 minutes ago

Stay classy!

9 minutes ago

If the cows start flying 747's, then I would really be concerned.

56 minutes ago

Disguising the dog!!

53 minutes ago

According to Google, a “Nonce” is basically another word for a sex offender (in case anyone else was wondering)

55 minutes ago

Officer? Yes, you heard me right. There's been a hamburglary.

41 minutes ago

I feel so bad for laughing at that 💀

17 minutes ago

He did ask first…?

11 minutes ago

It’s also about how much it cost to get the ingredients for that burger…

16 minutes ago

There’s nothing like a pet to get you into a better “putting food away” routine.

54 minutes ago

This just doesn't add up

3 minutes ago

Isn’t there a password?

14 minutes ago

From the nation that gave you Shakespeare....

2 minutes ago

That actually was a pretty calm post about people’s manners. Compared to others I’ve seen.. yeesh

2 minutes ago

So let me get this straight. Farting in a childs face will get them to behave in the store?

21 minutes ago

My neighbours ALWAYS play music ‘till one am when they party. There are people trying to sleep in our neighbourhood thanks, so I understand where this comment comes from but….

9 minutes ago

On the left picture, the shape used to block out the name is somewhat questionable

17 minutes ago

Where’s Waldo with the worst possible prize. I’m cackling

21 minutes ago

That very much depends on what they’re doing there.

44 minutes ago

This one is really.... this one takes the cake! (Or beer).

12 minutes ago

They seem to going up the right lane anyway, with their loo rolls.

10 minutes ago

Why did we need to know about the mask though…?

POST
Tamra
Tamra
Community Member
6 minutes ago

Not religious, but I hardly think the lord concerns himself about which day one engages in "topsy turvie".

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#57

Angry-Facebook-Groups-People

Angry People in Local Facebook Groups Report

5points
POST
#58

Angry-Facebook-Groups-People

Angry People in Local Facebook Groups Report

5points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
19 minutes ago

OH THE AUDACITY

0
0points
reply
#59

Angry-Facebook-Groups-People

Angry People in Local Facebook Groups Report

5points
POST
U r lovely and beautiful 🫶️‍
U r lovely and beautiful 🫶️‍
Community Member
6 minutes ago

Ummmmm… excuse me it is not required to have Christmas decorations up. Maybe they don’t celebrate Christmas, maybe they don’t want to spend money on Christmas decorations and are saving up for even more stuff to do to their house. They don’t have to put up Christmas decorations.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#60

Angry-Facebook-Groups-People

Angry People in Local Facebook Groups Report

5points
POST
U r lovely and beautiful 🫶️‍
U r lovely and beautiful 🫶️‍
Community Member
5 minutes ago

I think he was saying he hopes that have just that one worry and no others.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Angry-Facebook-Groups-People

Angry People in Local Facebook Groups Report

5points
POST
U r lovely and beautiful 🫶️‍
U r lovely and beautiful 🫶️‍
Community Member
4 minutes ago

Ummmm… he was trying to do good. No need to get so mad.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#62

Angry-Facebook-Groups-People

Angry People in Local Facebook Groups Report

5points
POST
K- THULU
K- THULU
Community Member
5 minutes ago

No, it is very funny....

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#63

Angry-Facebook-Groups-People

Angry People in Local Facebook Groups Report

5points
POST
U r lovely and beautiful 🫶️‍
U r lovely and beautiful 🫶️‍
Community Member
3 minutes ago (edited)

How is it annoying? Is it the brightness of the lights? If so, close your curtains or get roller shutters

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#64

Angry-Facebook-Groups-People

Angry People in Local Facebook Groups Report

5points
POST
#65

Angry-Facebook-Groups-People

Angry People in Local Facebook Groups Report

5points
POST
#66

Angry-Facebook-Groups-People

Angry People in Local Facebook Groups Report

5points
POST
indiecognition
indiecognition
Community Member
38 minutes ago

On their new mattress

0
0points
reply
#67

Angry-Facebook-Groups-People

Angry People in Local Facebook Groups Report

5points
POST
#68

Angry-Facebook-Groups-People

Angry People in Local Facebook Groups Report

5points
POST
U r lovely and beautiful 🫶️‍
U r lovely and beautiful 🫶️‍
Community Member
1 minute ago

How do you know he doesn’t wash or sanitise his hands in between though?

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#69

Angry-Facebook-Groups-People