Living with ADHD can feel like trying to herd cats while riding a unicycle - it's chaotic, unpredictable, and sometimes downright hilarious. But amidst the whirlwind of distractions and hyperfocus, there are those who have mastered the art of navigating the ADHD brain. And guess what? They're spilling their secrets! We've scoured the depths of Reddit to bring you 22 life hacks straight from the source - people who truly understand the struggle. These aren't the same old boring productivity tips; these are tried-and-true strategies that have helped real people with ADHD find focus, conquer procrastination, and embrace their unique way of thinking. So grab your fidget spinner, put on your noise-canceling headphones, and get ready to unlock a whole new level of productivity and peace of mind.

#1 "Pack things the day before so you don’t forget" - digi-cow Share icon Conquer packing procrastination and avoid those frantic last-minute scrambles! Packing cubes are a game-changer for organizing your luggage ahead of time.



Assign each cube a specific category - toiletries, outfits, shoes - and pack them up whenever you have a spare moment. This way, when it's time to hit the road, you'll have everything neatly packed and ready to go.



#2 "Don’t drink alcohol. Causes brain fog and it can negatively interact with medications. Alcohol can even cause ADHD-like symptoms in non-ADHD people" - HiTechTek, beatadhd Share icon Ditch the brain fog and reach for a moment of calm. Instead of alcohol, unwind with a Recess, a sparkling magnesium drink infused with adaptogens to help you relax and de-stress. It's a delicious and healthy way to support your mental well-being and find a little peace in your day.



#3 "Do Cardio before you need to do stuff that requires sitting. It helps you focus" - robertaloblaw, beatadhd Share icon Boost your focus and productivity with a quick cardio session before settling down to work. A compact and convenient fitness stepper is the perfect way to get your heart pumping and your mind sharp, all from the comfort of your home.



#4 "Buy a whiteboard to sketch out things when your mind starts going into overdrive" - bkmilli Share icon Feel like your mind's racing a million miles a minute? Hit the brakes and grab a whiteboard! It's the perfect canvas for capturing those fleeting thoughts, brainstorming ideas, and creating visual reminders, helping you declutter your mind and regain focus.



#5 "Having a tablet like an iPad Pro is helpful for keeping colorful notes. Avoids issues losing notebooks " - zombiessalad Share icon Say goodbye to lost notebooks and disorganized notes! An iPad offers a digital solution for capturing your ideas, thoughts, and reminders in a colorful and organized way. With its powerful note-taking apps and endless color options, it's a game-changer for staying on top of your tasks and keeping your creative juices flowing.



#6 "Treat timers and alarms like non-negotiable laws. When the timer goes off, doesn’t matter what you were doing seconds ago, it’s time to go. Half showered, wet hair, one eye done, whatever it is, you’re out the door" - Unknown Share icon Conquer procrastination and master your schedule! A countdown timer is your secret weapon for beating those ADHD-induced delays. Set it, and when the buzzer sounds, it's time to move on - no excuses, no negotiations. Embrace the power of a ticking clock and watch your productivity soar!



#7 "Meditation. Active breaks for people that struggle to take breaks. Use a meditation app when you’re starting. Like Headspace" - Juan_Creamsicle Share icon Find your inner zen and take a mindful break amidst the chaos. A Breathing Buddha Light combines soothing light patterns with guided breathing exercises, providing a calming focal point for meditation. It's the perfect tool for those who struggle to sit still and find inner peace.



If we were able to keep your attention this long, these tips might be working already! These Redditors are seriously creative when it comes to finding solutions for everyday challenges, and their advice is guaranteed to make your life a little bit easier (and a lot more fun!). So let's try and focus a little while longer...

#8 "Change your thermostat so the temperature goes down an hour before bedtime and gets warmer 30 minutes before you wake up. The cooler temperatures get your body to sleep and the warmer temperatures help you wake up" - lexid22 Share icon Hack your sleep cycle for a more restful night and energized morning! With an Amazon Smart Thermostat, effortlessly program your thermostat to create the perfect sleep environment. Let cooler temperatures lull you to sleep and a gentle warmth wake you up naturally, feeling refreshed and ready to tackle the day.



#9 "Drink a big glass of water when you know you are going to have to start doing a thing in a bit. When you inevitably have to go pee, start after you wash your hands. You are already up and your brain already had to switch gears. Use it as momentum" - percyjeandavenger Share icon Turn bathroom breaks into productivity boosts! Stay hydrated and energized throughout the day with a trusty Hydro Flask by your side. When it's time to tackle a task, a quick trip to the restroom can provide the perfect mental reset, helping you approach your work with renewed focus and motivation.



#10 "Be stupidly early to places just in case you forget something" - asmugone Share icon Forgetfulness got you running late? Embrace the 'early bird' mentality and arrive fashionably ahead of schedule with a trusty Casio watch on your wrist. Its reliable timekeeping ensures you'll never miss an appointment or deadline, even if your ADHD brain tries to trick you.



#11 "Get a Tile. Bluetooth GPS trackers that are a game changer for ADHD people that lose keys/wallets" - fizzzzzpop Share icon Tired of playing hide-and-seek with your keys and wallet? Attach a Bluetooth Tile tracker to your essentials and never waste another minute searching! This tiny lifesaver lets you ring your lost items or track their location on your phone, making forgetfulness a thing of the past.



#12 "Have convenient, labeled spaces for things. It’s hard to forget your phone when you ALWAYS put it beside your charger. (Use a cheap labelmaker!)" - TotallyLegitEstoc, nathanb131 Share icon Conquer clutter and forgetfulness with a designated spot for everything! A simple label maker and a bit of organization can transform your space into an ADHD-friendly haven. By creating clear and consistent "homes" for your essentials, you'll always know where things are, making it easier to stay on top of your belongings and your life.



#13 "ALWAYS have a bag with the essentials. On mine a have my keys, charger, papers and even tooth brush. If I’m going out, I do not waste time searching for everything. Just search for a bag" - sdjrp Share icon Streamline your outings and ditch the frantic search for essentials! A small organizational pouch with a clear window is your go-to grab-and-go solution. Keep your keys, charger, essentials, and even a toothbrush neatly organized and visible, so you can spend less time searching and more time enjoying your day.



#14 "Get a good pair of noise-cancelling headphones + non-distracting music/audio" - elliptical_orbit, michaeltheobnoxious Share icon Tune out distractions and create a focused environment with a pair of noise-canceling headphones. Whether you need to block out noisy neighbors, chatty coworkers, or your own racing thoughts, these headphones can create a peaceful haven for work, study, or relaxation.



#15 "If you are Vitamin D deficient then take Vitamin D supplements (see a doctor first). It’ll help your mood and energy levels" - ImprovedMeyerLemon Share icon Feeling sluggish and down? Don't underestimate the power of sunshine in a bottle! If you're struggling with low energy or a gloomy mood, talk to your doctor about incorporating Vitamin D supplements into your routine. They might just be the missing piece to a brighter and more energized you!



#16 "Use a 7-day pill organiser with AM/PM slots and put your medication and supplements there" - ImprovedMeyerLemon Share icon Never miss a dose or double-up on your meds again! A 7-day pill organizer with AM/PM slots takes the guesswork out of medication management, ensuring you stay on track and healthy, even on your busiest days.



#17 "Get an electric toothbrush with a timer. ADHD people have time blindness and it’ll make sure you brush for at least two minutes" - insaxon Share icon Brushing your teeth for the recommended two minutes doesn't have to be a guessing game anymore! An electric toothbrush with a built-in timer takes the guesswork out of oral hygiene, ensuring you get a thorough clean every time, even if time slips away from you.



#18 "Print out lectures and powerpoints in advance (ask the teacher for them). That way you won’t need to listen and write at the same time. You can annotate the printed versions instead" - strngrsstpngstngrs Share icon Say goodbye to frantic note-taking and missed information! A printer can be a game-changer for students with ADHD. Print out lectures and PowerPoint slides in advance to focus on absorbing the content, highlighting key points, and making meaningful connections. It's a simple yet effective way to enhance your learning experience and boost your academic success.



#19 "Stretch once in awhile" - theweirdo_nextdoor Share icon Combat those desk-bound aches and pains with a quick and easy stretch! A stretch out strap can help you deepen your stretches and improve flexibility, all from the comfort of your home. It's a simple yet effective way to incorporate movement into your day and keep your body feeling its best.



#20 "Use a bowl to throw your keys, badges, and wallet into when you get home. That way you can’t leave without ALL the stuff you need" - pockunit Share icon Never leave the house without your essentials again! Create a designated drop zone for your keys, wallet, and other daily must-haves with a stylish entryway wicker basket serving dish. Its convenient location and eye-catching design will serve as a gentle reminder to gather your belongings before heading out the door.



#21 "Have a “misc” basket in each room. If you’re truly unable to put something away, put it in the basket. Have a designated period of time, once a week, when your sole priority is to put everything away, all at once" - lexid22 Share icon Embrace the chaos with a designated "catch-all" solution! Keep a collapsible storage cube in each room for those miscellaneous items that don't seem to have a home. It's the perfect place to temporarily stash items when you're short on time or focus. Then, schedule a weekly "cube cleanup" session to tackle the clutter and restore order to your space.



#22 "Use writing/journaling as cognitive therapy to defuse emotional history" - Tman1307 Share icon Unburden your mind and find clarity through journaling. A journal can be a safe space to process emotions, reflect on experiences, and gain a deeper understanding of yourself. It's a therapeutic tool that empowers you to navigate the complexities of life and foster emotional well-being.

