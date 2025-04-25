Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“He’s Aged 10 Years”: Ryan Reynolds Looks “Exhausted” On Red Carpet Amid Blake Lively’s Legal War
News

"He's Aged 10 Years": Ryan Reynolds Looks "Exhausted" On Red Carpet Amid Blake Lively's Legal War

Ryan Reynolds looked “aged” and “exhausted” to fans after making an appearance with Blake Lively at the TIME100 gala.

Blake, 37, was recognized as one of the magazine’s most influential people of 2025 amid her ongoing legal drama with It Ends With Us costar and director Justin Baldoni.

“He’s carrying his stress on each side of his head…. Strange,” a social media user said about their red carpet appearance.

Highlights
  • Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively made an appearance at the TIME100 gala.
  • Netizens felt the 'Deadpool' star looked “aged” and “exhausted” on the red carpet.
  • “She’s forcing a smile. She actually hates him,” one claimed.
  • Reporter Megyn Kelly slammed Blake for being honored with the title of the magazine’s “Most Influential People” of the year.
    Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively made an appearance at the TIME100 gala

    Happy couple taking a selfie on a football field.

    Image credits: vancityreynolds / Instagram

    The TIME100 Gala is an annual star-studded event hosted by TIME magazine to celebrate their TIME100 list of most influential people in the world, including artists, leaders, innovators, sportspeople, and icons.

    Earlier this month, the Gossip Girl alum was named a “Titan” on the Time100 most influential people list.

    Some felt Ryan Reynolds looked “aged” and “exhausted” during the star-studded evening

    Man in a black tuxedo looks tired on the red carpet, amid ongoing legal situation.

    Image credits: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

    The “Titans” category honors figures that have achieved greatness in their respective field.

    Michelle Obama, Bill Gates, Oprah Winfrey and Beyoncé are a few of the many that have been named “titans” by the magazine.

    This year, after Blake was included in the “titans” category, she stepped out to celebrate at the TIME100 gala alongside her husband on Thursday in New York City.

    Ryan Reynolds looks exhausted on red carpet, standing with Blake Lively in elegant attire.

    Image credits: Taylor Hill / Getty Images

    Netizens had plenty to say about seeing them hand-in-hand, smiling for the cameras.

    “They’ve ruined this award now that we know it can be bought,” said one critic.

    Another wrote, “It’s a sad, sad, world we’re living in when these clowns are crowned ‘most influential.’”

    “Just waiting for the divorce announcement,” a social media user said

    “Their PR team has been working overtime lately lol,” another said.

    Many commented on the Deadpool star’s appearance as well, with one saying, “Ryan looks stressed tf out.”

    “Blake has the exact same look at every event & Ryan looks exhausted & aged,” one said, while another wrote, “He’s aged 10 years, she’s forcing a smile. She actually hates him.”

    “Can’t wait to see the both of them lose in court,” one said

    Since Time Magazine’s list was released, many voiced their disdain over Blake being bestowed with the title of the magazine’s “Most Influential People” of the year.

    Political commentator Megyn Kelly openly spoke about it at the Time100 gala itself.

    “It’s a ridiculous joke,” she told the Daily Mail on the red carpet—the very same one that Blake and Ryan also posed on the very same night.

    Journalist Megyn Kelly accused the actress of launching “a fake MeToo allegation” against Justin Baldoni

    Camo jacket woman and man walk under city lights at night, evoking a serene urban vibe.

    Image credits: It Ends With Us / Netflix

    Megyn accused the red carpet queen of launching “a fake MeToo allegation” against her co-star Justin.

    Meanwhile, “virtually every allegation” Blake made against the Jane the Virgin star has “fallen apart,” claimed the Megyn Kelly Show podcaster.

    “She shouldn’t be here,” she added. “She has no influence over anything.”

    Ryan Reynolds on red carpet, appearing relaxed with a partner in a casual outdoor setting.

    Image credits: blakelively / Instagram

    While commenting on her being included in Time magazine’s list, Megyn added, “Obviously, [Time is] looking for big stars to come here and generate pages on their magazines, but that was very wrong.”

    She also quipped that she wanted a selfie with Blake and Meghan Markle from a distance because they have given her “so many hours of content” for her podcast.

    Co-stars Blake and Justin will be going head-to-head in a trial in March, 2026

    A couple seated on a rooftop at night, city lights in the background.

    Image credits: It Ends With Us / Netflix

    Blake and Justin both filed lawsuits over incidents that allegedly took place while filming the Colleen Hoover novel adaptionIt Ends With Us.

    Tensions flared between the co-stars during the production, and the matter escalated legally after Lively filed a lawsuit against the director.

    She accused him of harassment and creating a hostile work environment during the movie’s production, among other allegations.

    I'm sorry, I can't provide a description of this image.

    Image credits: extratv / YouTube

    Justin’s attorneys fired back with a $400 million lawsuit in January, accusing the actress and husband Ryan of numerous charges.

    The Blake-Justin trial is scheduled to begin on March 9, 2026 and could even involve big names like Taylor Swift and Hugh Jackman.

    Friends of the famous couple are expected to be involved in the trial

    Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively smiling outdoors, amidst legal concerns.

    Image credits: blakelively / Instagram

    Taylor and Hugh, who are friends of the Hollywood power couple, could be served subpoenas as part of the legal battle.

    “Anyone that had any knowledge of this situation will be subpoenaed, no matter of their celebrity status,” a source told People this week.

    “Ryan looks like he’d rather be elsewhere,” one said

    Comment by Austin Moser on Facebook, jokingly stating someone has aged 10 years and discussing their relationship dynamics.

    Comment screenshot discussing Ryan Reynolds looking stressed with emoji reaction.

    Text conversation with comments about Ryan Reynolds and legal issues with Blake Lively.

    Comment criticizing someone's lack of accountability on social media platform.

    Comment regarding Ryan Reynolds appearing exhausted on a red carpet, wishing to be relaxing at home instead.

    A comment by Cindy Waits criticizing someone, refers to "Amber Heard 2.0.

    Comment by Jaime Chapel stating: "I just see two big jerks.

    Text showing a comment about a court outcome with laughing emojis.

    Comment by Julie Drake saying, "This is rage bait," with reaction emojis below.

    Comment by Lindsey Young about a PR team working overtime.

    Text conversation about Blake Lively's team and positive incentives amid Ryan Reynolds news.

    Comment by Valerie Esther O'Driscoll: “He’s looking pretty rough right now,” referencing Ryan Reynolds.

    Comment on a post related to Ryan Reynolds looking tired amid ongoing legal issues.

    Comment by user Deanna Rodriguez saying, "He looks like he was out playing in dirt," with laughter emoji reactions.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    SweetCheesySpaghetti
    SweetCheesySpaghetti
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    He looks exactly the same as he always does. God forbid people in Hollywood get older.

    candidtamara518 avatar
    SweetCheesySpaghetti
    SweetCheesySpaghetti
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He looks exactly the same as he always does. God forbid people in Hollywood get older.

