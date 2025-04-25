“He’s Aged 10 Years”: Ryan Reynolds Looks “Exhausted” On Red Carpet Amid Blake Lively’s Legal War

ADVERTISEMENT

Ryan Reynolds looked “aged” and “exhausted” to fans after making an appearance with Blake Lively at the TIME100 gala.

Blake, 37, was recognized as one of the magazine’s most influential people of 2025 amid her ongoing legal drama with It Ends With Us costar and director Justin Baldoni.

“He’s carrying his stress on each side of his head…. Strange,” a social media user said about their red carpet appearance.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively made an appearance at the TIME100 gala

The TIME100 Gala is an annual star-studded event hosted by TIME magazine to celebrate their TIME100 list of most influential people in the world, including artists, leaders, innovators, sportspeople, and icons.

Earlier this month, the Gossip Girl alum was named a “Titan” on the Time100 most influential people list.

Some felt Ryan Reynolds looked “aged” and “exhausted” during the star-studded evening

The “Titans” category honors figures that have achieved greatness in their respective field.

Michelle Obama, Bill Gates, Oprah Winfrey and Beyoncé are a few of the many that have been named “titans” by the magazine.

This year, after Blake was included in the “titans” category, she stepped out to celebrate at the TIME100 gala alongside her husband on Thursday in New York City.

Netizens had plenty to say about seeing them hand-in-hand, smiling for the cameras.

“They’ve ruined this award now that we know it can be bought,” said one critic.

Another wrote, “It’s a sad, sad, world we’re living in when these clowns are crowned ‘most influential.’”

“Just waiting for the divorce announcement,” a social media user said

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds. pic.twitter.com/S9PryFWKes — Best of Blake Lively (@bofblakelively) April 25, 2025

“Their PR team has been working overtime lately lol,” another said.

Many commented on the Deadpool star’s appearance as well, with one saying, “Ryan looks stressed tf out.”

“Blake has the exact same look at every event & Ryan looks exhausted & aged,” one said, while another wrote, “He’s aged 10 years, she’s forcing a smile. She actually hates him.”

“Can’t wait to see the both of them lose in court,” one said

Blake Lively, her mom and Ryan Reynolds have a family night at the #TIME100 gala pic.twitter.com/rkm7dznt6W — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 25, 2025

Since Time Magazine’s list was released, many voiced their disdain over Blake being bestowed with the title of the magazine’s “Most Influential People” of the year.

Political commentator Megyn Kelly openly spoke about it at the Time100 gala itself.

“It’s a ridiculous joke,” she told the Daily Mail on the red carpet—the very same one that Blake and Ryan also posed on the very same night.

Journalist Megyn Kelly accused the actress of launching “a fake MeToo allegation” against Justin Baldoni

Megyn accused the red carpet queen of launching “a fake MeToo allegation” against her co-star Justin.

Meanwhile, “virtually every allegation” Blake made against the Jane the Virgin star has “fallen apart,” claimed the Megyn Kelly Show podcaster.

“She shouldn’t be here,” she added. “She has no influence over anything.”

While commenting on her being included in Time magazine’s list, Megyn added, “Obviously, [Time is] looking for big stars to come here and generate pages on their magazines, but that was very wrong.”

She also quipped that she wanted a selfie with Blake and Meghan Markle from a distance because they have given her “so many hours of content” for her podcast.

Co-stars Blake and Justin will be going head-to-head in a trial in March, 2026

Blake and Justin both filed lawsuits over incidents that allegedly took place while filming the Colleen Hoover novel adaptionIt Ends With Us.

Tensions flared between the co-stars during the production, and the matter escalated legally after Lively filed a lawsuit against the director.

She accused him of harassment and creating a hostile work environment during the movie’s production, among other allegations.

Justin’s attorneys fired back with a $400 million lawsuit in January, accusing the actress and husband Ryan of numerous charges.

The Blake-Justin trial is scheduled to begin on March 9, 2026 and could even involve big names like Taylor Swift and Hugh Jackman.

Friends of the famous couple are expected to be involved in the trial

Taylor and Hugh, who are friends of the Hollywood power couple, could be served subpoenas as part of the legal battle.

“Anyone that had any knowledge of this situation will be subpoenaed, no matter of their celebrity status,” a source told People this week.

“Ryan looks like he’d rather be elsewhere,” one said

