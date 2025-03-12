ADVERTISEMENT

Comedian Katherine Ryan has shared her review of Meghan Markle’s new Netflix show, describing the lifestyle series as “manicured and very forced” and accusing her of not being authentic.

The Duchess of Sussex released With Love, Meghan on March 6. The eight-part show features Meghan welcoming various guests while sharing tips on how to be a great host as well as recipes and DIY ideas.

Despite the series currently having a 2.9/10 rating on IMDb, it seems that millions of viewers have hit “play,” as Netflix has announced its renewal for a second season.

Stand up comedian Katherine Ryan slammed Meghan Markle’s Netflix show as “manicured and forced”

Image credits: kathbum

“I liked Meghan Markle. I was rooting for Meghan Markle, though she is very Hollywood — even for me — and I don’t like that in people,” Katherine said on her Telling Everybody Everything podcast.

The Canadian comedian believes Meghan is pretending to be humble in the show, when in reality she enjoys “cozying up to celebrities and she wants the hundred-million-dollar deal and she likes the fact that she’s married to a prince.”

“I would rather someone lean into that and be like, ‘Oh my God, I used to be on Suits, and now I’m married to a prince,'” she said. “I would rather that than this act of ‘Oh, I’m just so humble.'”

Meghan caused a stir when she corrected The Office actress Mindy Kaling after she referred to her as “Meghan Markle.”

“It’s so funny, too, that you keep saying Meghan Markle,” Meghan said in the second episode of the series. “You know I’m Sussex now.”

Image credits: Tommaso Boddi / Getty

Image credits: Netflix

She then cited the importance of sharing a last name with her children. “I didn’t know how meaningful it would be to me, but it just means so much to go, ‘This is our family name, our little family name.'”

“Let’s be honest about why you’re choosing Sussex,” Katherine said on her podcast. “It’s a way to hang on to the Duchess of Sussex.”

It comes after the comedian supported the Duchess in 2022, praising her for “challenging the norm and what’s expected of her in that role.”

Katherine previously supported Meghan, praising the Duchess of Sussex for “challenging the norm”

Image credits: Netflix

Now, the star has accused Meghan of lying about her intentions and her past.

“It does feel like she has lied about whether she knew who Prince Harry was, and these details about her childhood change and don’t add up,” she said.

Meghan mentioned that she ate “a lot of fast food,” including Taco Bell and Jack in the Box, during her childhood. She also explained that she was a “latchkey kid” and grew up with TV tray dinners.

“She said on her new Netflix show that they ate TV dinners growing up,” the 41-year-old comedian remarked.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katherine Ryan (@kathbum)

“But then in an old interview, she was like, ‘We would eat farm fresh.’ Her whole act just seems very manicured and very forced.”

Meghan said she “grew up on the $4.99 salad bar at Sizzler” and “felt lucky,” in an open letter to Congress, Newsweek reported in 2021.

“I grew up on the $4.99 salad bar at Sizzler—it may have cost less back then (to be honest, I can’t remember)—but what I do remember was the feeling: I knew how hard my parents worked to afford this because even at five bucks, eating out was something special, and I felt lucky,” she wrote.

She accused the mom of two of being fake humble instead of “leaning into” the fact that she’s married to a prince

Image credits: Netflix

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

“And as a Girl Scout, when my troop would go to dinner for a big celebration, it was back to that same salad bar or The Old Spaghetti Factory—because that’s what those families could afford to do too.”

Katherine believes viewers are “hate-watching” the show, and Netflix doesn’t care about their motivation as long as they remain glued to the streaming platform.

“Who knows what Netflix are doing? They are smart — whether they love something or hate something, whatever keeps them watching more episodes.”

She continued: “If this was Netflix’s intention, to be like, ‘Let’s throw Meghan under the bus where even people who really liked her are turning’… not against her, but … she just doesn’t seem to be the kind of gal I would want to be friends with. It’s too manicured, it’s too beige.”

Katherine believes viewers are “hate-watching” the show, which has been renewed for a second season

