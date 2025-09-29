ADVERTISEMENT

Good day, my lord! How fare thee? And how art thou cat? He is looking rather fluffy this morning, if I may be so bold as to say!

We all know that the internet has been absolutely obsessed with cats for the past couple of decades. But humanity’s love for these creatures began long, long ago. And apparently, there were even many depictions of kitties in ancient and medieval art!

We took a trip to the Medieval Cats subreddit and gathered some of their most amusing posts below. From felines hiding in the corners of royal paintings to memes of medieval cats that deserve to be hanging in museums, we hope you enjoy scrolling through these hilarious images. And be sure to upvote the ones that make you want to go back in time and meet all of these cute kitties!

#1

I Do Lack Cat Armor

Medieval cats depicted in historical artwork wearing armor, showcasing humans' long-standing obsession with cats.

Accurate-Operation60

    #2

    This Is So Adorable 😍

    Old Japanese engraving showing a woman carefully cutting a kimono hem to avoid waking a cat, medieval cats artwork.

    Doumekitsu

    #3

    This Cat Has Seen Things

    Black medieval cat with wide yellow eyes wearing a large white ruff collar against a dark background in medieval cats style.

    FruitLoops8

    The Medieval Cats subreddit has been around since 2019 and has amassed nearly 5,000 members. But it’s no surprise that this community has been so successful. It has a simple premise, asking members only to share “pictures of medieval cats,” but it seems like they’ll never run out of images to post!

    In this subreddit, you can find portraits of royal cats, hilarious looking cats playing musical instruments, creepy cats that might give you nightmares and even precious pets that must have been extremely loved by their owners. If you have cats of your own, I’m sure you’ll see some images that look surprisingly familiar on this list. And if you’re not a cat owner, well, maybe these images will inspire you to become one!   
    #4

    There's This Cat Painting In My City's Museum That Cracks Me Up Every Time I See It

    Medieval cats depicted in a historic painting with a human-like face, showcasing early artistic obsession with cats.

    CaelestisSpiritus

    #5

    The First Cat With A Name Was An Egyptian Cat Named Nedjem Meaning "Sweetie" Who Lived During The Reign Of Thutmose Ill (1479-1425 Bce)

    Medieval cats depicted in historic artwork capturing humans’ long-standing obsession with feline companions.

    UnicornAmalthea_

    #6

    Saw This On Tumblr & Thought Of This Sub!

    Medieval cats surrounding a frightened person in a historic black and white illustration showing human obsession with cats.

    Falafelllama

    One interesting fact about cats during the Middle Ages is that they weren’t always seen as a good thing. In fact, World History Encyclopedia explains that in much of Europe, particularly areas that practiced Christianity, these fluffy little creatures were often seen as pests. And sometimes, they were even considered demons.

    To ancient civilizations, cats were highly regarded and sometimes seen as royalty. But by the time the 13th century rolled around, most Europeans weren’t interested in keeping cats as pets. And as soon as the church decided that felines were associated with the devil, they were condemned and cast out. 
    #7

    Meow

    Medieval cats depicted in an artistic painting featuring a lion with a detailed mane in a natural rocky setting.

    igneousink

    kirstenkerkhof avatar
    Kirsten Kerkhof
    Kirsten Kerkhof
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I need the context of the story here, because this one must be completely on purpose.

    #8

    Found On Twitter. I Think It Belongs Here

    Medieval cats depicted in historic artwork showing a warrior walking a cat on a leash, blending history and feline obsession.

    grem1in

    #9

    Even Cats Back Then Wanted Salami

    Medieval cats depicted in historical painting with fruit, wine bottle, and scientific instruments on wooden table.

    reddit.com

    Despite how adorable the kitties are, black cats, in particular, have had a difficult time throughout history. How Stuff Works notes that in 1233, Pope Gregory IX proclaimed that these kitties weren’t just bad luck but an incarnation of Satan. Because of this, black cats were often burned alive during festivals, and their populations tragically dwindled.

    Unfortunately, even today, we can still see the impacts of these terrible claims. It’s a common superstition that black cats are bad omens, and these cute, dark kitties are still the least likely to be adopted from rescues. So if you’re in need of a new family member, don’t hesitate to give a sweet black cat a chance! 

    #10

    Artist Accurately Captures A Mood

    Medieval cats sitting near people dressed in period clothing inside a historic building, showcasing ancient human-cat bond.

    beaunut

    #11

    So I Made A Choice Today

    Medieval cats illustration beside a matching tattoo of a cat wearing a bishop’s hat and holding a staff on skin.

    secksyboii

    #12

    "La Bialmisria Akiiki, That's Not For You."

    Statue of a medieval figure holding a large cat, showcasing the historic bond between humans and cats in medieval times.

    igneousink

    Thankfully, however, the entire world wasn’t cruel to cats during the Middle Ages. In fact, HistoryHit reports that the Islamic world was very welcoming towards kitties. Apparently, they were very common pets for people at all levels of society to keep. And according to Islamic tradition, cats are ritually clean, meaning that they’re more acceptable pets than dogs or other animals. Because of this, they’ve been welcomed into homes and sometimes even into mosques.   

    #13

    A Favorite From My Personal Collection

    Medieval cat hissing with mouth open near delicate pink flowers in a dark, detailed classical painting.

    charles_eames

    #14

    Awaken, Human, And Feed Me

    Bronze medieval cat sculpture standing on a cracked stone human face, illustrating historical human fascination with cats.

    Lower-Difficulty-227

    #15

    I Am Speed

    Medieval cats illustrated in a humorous scene with a running striped cat and a flaming object tied to its back.

    ChickyBuritto

    Cats were also viewed more positively in Asia than in Europe. HistoryHit explains that they were first welcomed into households to help deal with the issue of mice running rampant, but by the time the Song dynasty came around, they were kept as pets as well. In fact, certain breeds, such as the lion-cat, were bred specifically to be pets due to their interesting appearance. And in Japan, cats were often seen as symbols of good luck.

    #16

    Don’t Know If It Counts But Ah Well

    Medieval cats armor displayed on a stand, showcasing human fascination with cats throughout history.

    wchcd

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/tiger quoll)
    Multa Nocte (she/tiger quoll)
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, but who's going to be fool enough to try to stick a cat's tail in that part of the armour?

    #17

    We're Making A Video Game Based On Medieval Marginalia, And Here Are Our References For Our Bishop Cat (A Healer Unit)

    Medieval cats illustrated in various scenes, showcasing historical human fascination with cats through art and manuscripts.

    taj14

    #18

    It’s Just Allergies, I Swear

    Four medieval cat paintings showing funny and distorted expressions, highlighting historical obsession with cats.

    parliver3129

    Even in Europe, though, not all cats were treated poorly during the Middle Ages. In fact, if you were a cat in a royal family, you were probably treated better than most people. Madeleine S. Killacky, PhD, wrote a piece for The Conversation discussing how cats were treated during medieval times, and she noted that the 14th century queen of France, Isabeau of Bavaria, spent exorbitant amounts of money on her pets. On one occasion, she even splurged on bright green fabric to have a custom cover made for her beloved cat. 

    #19

    Not Sure If It Counts

    Medieval cats depicted in a classic painting featuring a gray and white cat resting on a red pillow indoors.

    max2295

    #20

    Safety First

    Medieval scene with a knight in armor and a lady discussing giving a cat a pill, showcasing human obsession with cats.

    igneousink

    #21

    That's It. You're Going In The Soup

    Medieval cat standing next to a pot over fire holding a spoon with caption about cats going in the soup.

    PestisAtra

    Meanwhile, scholars often kept cats nearby to keep them company during the Middle Ages. They were even referred to as a scholar’s “light and dearest companion” in one poem. And eulogies to people’s beloved pets have proven just how strong the bonds between cats and their owners were. Similar to how we know that cats can be great for our mental health today, it seems like they were just as beneficial for scholars hundreds of years ago. 

    #22

    Kittens On Sheets Of Music, Julius Adam

    Three playful cats on a patterned rug with a violin and sheet music in a medieval-inspired setting.

    remarkable-ghost

    #23

    Probably Not Medieval, But Have A Look:

    Medieval cats portrayed with cherubs pouring milk and crowning the cat, illustrating historical human fascination with cats.

    QVCH3N

    #24

    Medieval Cat Is Big Mad

    Medieval cats playing with thread and objects on a table, showcasing historic human fascination with cats.

    igneousink

    We hope you’re enjoying your scroll through these hilarious images of medieval cats, pandas. Keep upvoting the ones that make you smile, and let us know in the comments below if you know of any other adorable paintings of kitties from that time period. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda list featuring art from the Middle Ages, look no further than right here, my lord!

    #25

    It's A Little Pre-Medieval

    Etruscan vase showing a man playing with a cat, illustrating medieval cats and human fascination with cats.

    eggy635

    #26

    Jan Sanders Van Hemessen 1543

    Medieval cat reaching into a bowl of food on a tiled floor, showing historical fascination with cats in art.

    reddit.com

    #27

    "It's The Goths! They've Come To Sack Us!"

    Cat hanging from a large medieval bell rope with a scenic rocky coastline in the background.

    igneousink

    #28

    Cats Being Cats In Medieval Times

    Medieval cats paw prints on ancient manuscript pages showing historic evidence of cats in human life.

    reddit.com

    #29

    (Breathing Intensifies)

    Medieval cat staring intently at a row of fish on a flat surface with some green leaves nearby.

    igneousink

    #30

    His Arrival Was Foretold In The Ancient Murals

    Medieval cats depicted in ancient murals alongside a modern cat with similar markings on a concrete floor.

    ThatDIYCouple

    rix_1 avatar
    Arenite
    Arenite
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Her. 3 color cats are 96% female. The few males are sterile.

    #31

    The Modern Cat That Looks Medieval

    Black medieval cats kitten with blue eyes, held in hand, showcasing unique fur pattern and facial features indoors.

    igneousink

    #32

    Generally Displeased Bask(Cat)

    Two cats positioned to humorously resemble 18th century French royalty, highlighting medieval cats' charm and history.

    Autonomous_Elephant

    #33

    Big C H O N C C

    Painting of a medieval cat sitting on a green cushioned chair, showcasing historical human fascination with cats.

    13catcatcatcat13

    #34

    These Lazy Cats! When I Was A Kitten I Slept In The Dirt! And I Liked It!!

    Medieval cats depicted as diligent and societal contrasted with modern cats lounging lazily on furniture.

    igneousink

    #35

    I Saw This And Had To Share. It Made Me Laugh. Just Look At That Face

    Child in medieval attire holding a large black cat, showcasing medieval cats in historical artwork.

    MissWhiskerlickens

    #36

    A Medieval Special: "Creepy Kids With Creepy Cats"

    Child in medieval-style dress standing beside a wide-eyed cat with text dis my cat showing medieval cats obsession.

    igneousink

    #37

    Centuries May Pass, But The Blep Is Eternal

    Medieval cat illustration with detailed fur and stripes, showing a cat licking its paw in an artistic style.

    igneousink

    #38

    I Have No Words

    Medieval cat art showing a spotted feline with an exaggerated tail in a traditional cage setting.

    clouddevourer

    #39

    A Fat Cat Painting By 18th Century Qing Dynasty Artist Min Zhen

    Medieval cats depicted in traditional ink painting style with Japanese or Chinese calligraphy on aged paper background.

    wolf-bot

    #40

    Leonardo Da Vinci, Studies Of Cats And Dragons, 1515. Hopefully Close Enough To The Medieval Period To Count

    Medieval cats illustrated in various playful and resting poses, showcasing historical human fascination with cats.

    reddit.com

    #41

    Miau

    Medieval illustration of a blue and orange cat standing on colorful rocks with plants nearby, showcasing medieval cats artwork.

    igneousink

    #42

    My New Kitten Looks .........medieval

    Small black kitten being gently held showing the timeless charm of medieval cats and human fascination.

    oonastellaluna

    #43

    "Now, See, Those Are The Toe Beans & This Here Is A Snoot, You're Gonna Wanna Boop That"

    Medieval cats in a historic painting showing villagers gathered around a man holding a small cat.

    igneousink

    #44

    Ruth Knows What's Up

    Tweet expressing happiness that medieval people owned cats, reflecting early human obsession with cats throughout history.

    igneousink

    #45

    So, A Bit Older Than Medieval, But Will You Allow?

    Faint medieval cat paw prints in dirt next to an outlined cartoon cat drawing showing cat obsession in history.

    Lilz007

    #46

    Absolute Unit

    Medieval cats depicted in a classical painting with a person holding a large orange tabby in historical attire.

    igneousink

    #47

    "Thank You Blacksmith, My Chainmail Is Purrrfect."

    Kitten wearing miniature medieval chainmail, illustrating the charm of medieval cats and human fascination with cats.

    igneousink

    #48

    The Look You Get When You Start Questioning All Those Late Night Snacks

    Brown ceramic figure of a chubby cat with large eyes, showcasing medieval cats art and human fascination with cats.

    igneousink

    #49

    Look At It

    Cat posing in front of a medieval-style portrait showing medieval cats dressed in royal attire with a crown and scepter.

    igneousink

    #50

    Cat Tossing Never Really Took Off As A Sport

    Four women in medieval dresses tossing a cat into the air, illustrating medieval cats and human obsession with cats.

    igneousink

    #51

    My Skirt Has Medieval Cats On It!

    Person wearing a skirt decorated with medieval cats art, reflecting historical fascination with cats in clothing design.

    reddit.com

    #52

    Found This Guy While Working For A Customer. He's Such A Beauty

    Tabby cat sitting on a cushion in front of a vintage mirror, reflecting its face in a medieval cats style painting.

    angry_p1rate

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/tiger quoll)
    Multa Nocte (she/tiger quoll)
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If I were anywhere near that cute I would spend a lot of time in front of my mirror as well.

    #53

    My Friend Loved This Medieval Cat So Much I Framed Two Prints For Us

    Two framed medieval cats illustrations depicting standing cats with striped socks on a dark wooden surface.

    reddit.com

    #54

    Not Quite Medieval. But A Bit Derpy Nonetheless

    Painting of a medieval cat lying on a green surface, showcasing historic art and human fascination with cats.

    Relievedcorgi67

    #55

    *Purring Intensifies*

    Medieval cat hidden behind a lion statue in an illuminated manuscript scene at St. Mark’s, showcasing medieval cats in art.

    medievalmemesorg

    #56

    I'm A Cat . . . I'm A Kitty Cat! And I Dance Dance Dance Dance. . ."

    Medieval cat dressed in ornate clothing walking on a wooden platform with small animals below, reflecting medieval cats art style.

    igneousink

    #57

    Strong Boi

    Medieval cats illustration showing a large striped cat standing on a bed in a simple room with a door in the background.

    Shiitakia

