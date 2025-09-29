ADVERTISEMENT

Good day, my lord! How fare thee? And how art thou cat? He is looking rather fluffy this morning, if I may be so bold as to say!

We all know that the internet has been absolutely obsessed with cats for the past couple of decades. But humanity’s love for these creatures began long, long ago. And apparently, there were even many depictions of kitties in ancient and medieval art!

We took a trip to the Medieval Cats subreddit and gathered some of their most amusing posts below. From felines hiding in the corners of royal paintings to memes of medieval cats that deserve to be hanging in museums, we hope you enjoy scrolling through these hilarious images. And be sure to upvote the ones that make you want to go back in time and meet all of these cute kitties!