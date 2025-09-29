“Medieval Cats”: 57 Photos Proving That Humans Have Always Been Obsessed With Cats
Good day, my lord! How fare thee? And how art thou cat? He is looking rather fluffy this morning, if I may be so bold as to say!
We all know that the internet has been absolutely obsessed with cats for the past couple of decades. But humanity’s love for these creatures began long, long ago. And apparently, there were even many depictions of kitties in ancient and medieval art!
We took a trip to the Medieval Cats subreddit and gathered some of their most amusing posts below. From felines hiding in the corners of royal paintings to memes of medieval cats that deserve to be hanging in museums, we hope you enjoy scrolling through these hilarious images. And be sure to upvote the ones that make you want to go back in time and meet all of these cute kitties!
I Do Lack Cat Armor
This Is So Adorable 😍
This Cat Has Seen Things
The Medieval Cats subreddit has been around since 2019 and has amassed nearly 5,000 members. But it’s no surprise that this community has been so successful. It has a simple premise, asking members only to share “pictures of medieval cats,” but it seems like they’ll never run out of images to post!
In this subreddit, you can find portraits of royal cats, hilarious looking cats playing musical instruments, creepy cats that might give you nightmares and even precious pets that must have been extremely loved by their owners. If you have cats of your own, I’m sure you’ll see some images that look surprisingly familiar on this list. And if you’re not a cat owner, well, maybe these images will inspire you to become one!
There's This Cat Painting In My City's Museum That Cracks Me Up Every Time I See It
1 part cat, 1 part rabbit, 1 part Uncle Fester.
The First Cat With A Name Was An Egyptian Cat Named Nedjem Meaning "Sweetie" Who Lived During The Reign Of Thutmose Ill (1479-1425 Bce)
Saw This On Tumblr & Thought Of This Sub!
One interesting fact about cats during the Middle Ages is that they weren’t always seen as a good thing. In fact, World History Encyclopedia explains that in much of Europe, particularly areas that practiced Christianity, these fluffy little creatures were often seen as pests. And sometimes, they were even considered demons.
To ancient civilizations, cats were highly regarded and sometimes seen as royalty. But by the time the 13th century rolled around, most Europeans weren’t interested in keeping cats as pets. And as soon as the church decided that felines were associated with the devil, they were condemned and cast out.
Meow
I need the context of the story here, because this one must be completely on purpose.
Found On Twitter. I Think It Belongs Here
Even Cats Back Then Wanted Salami
Despite how adorable the kitties are, black cats, in particular, have had a difficult time throughout history. How Stuff Works notes that in 1233, Pope Gregory IX proclaimed that these kitties weren’t just bad luck but an incarnation of Satan. Because of this, black cats were often burned alive during festivals, and their populations tragically dwindled.
Unfortunately, even today, we can still see the impacts of these terrible claims. It’s a common superstition that black cats are bad omens, and these cute, dark kitties are still the least likely to be adopted from rescues. So if you’re in need of a new family member, don’t hesitate to give a sweet black cat a chance!
Artist Accurately Captures A Mood
So I Made A Choice Today
"La Bialmisria Akiiki, That's Not For You."
But only a fool wouldn't wear chain mail while doing this.
Thankfully, however, the entire world wasn’t cruel to cats during the Middle Ages. In fact, HistoryHit reports that the Islamic world was very welcoming towards kitties. Apparently, they were very common pets for people at all levels of society to keep. And according to Islamic tradition, cats are ritually clean, meaning that they’re more acceptable pets than dogs or other animals. Because of this, they’ve been welcomed into homes and sometimes even into mosques.
A Favorite From My Personal Collection
Awaken, Human, And Feed Me
I Am Speed
Cats were also viewed more positively in Asia than in Europe. HistoryHit explains that they were first welcomed into households to help deal with the issue of mice running rampant, but by the time the Song dynasty came around, they were kept as pets as well. In fact, certain breeds, such as the lion-cat, were bred specifically to be pets due to their interesting appearance. And in Japan, cats were often seen as symbols of good luck.
Don’t Know If It Counts But Ah Well
Yeah, but who's going to be fool enough to try to stick a cat's tail in that part of the armour?
We're Making A Video Game Based On Medieval Marginalia, And Here Are Our References For Our Bishop Cat (A Healer Unit)
I would allow any of them to try to heal me.
It’s Just Allergies, I Swear
Even in Europe, though, not all cats were treated poorly during the Middle Ages. In fact, if you were a cat in a royal family, you were probably treated better than most people. Madeleine S. Killacky, PhD, wrote a piece for The Conversation discussing how cats were treated during medieval times, and she noted that the 14th century queen of France, Isabeau of Bavaria, spent exorbitant amounts of money on her pets. On one occasion, she even splurged on bright green fabric to have a custom cover made for her beloved cat.
Not Sure If It Counts
Safety First
That's It. You're Going In The Soup
Meanwhile, scholars often kept cats nearby to keep them company during the Middle Ages. They were even referred to as a scholar’s “light and dearest companion” in one poem. And eulogies to people’s beloved pets have proven just how strong the bonds between cats and their owners were. Similar to how we know that cats can be great for our mental health today, it seems like they were just as beneficial for scholars hundreds of years ago.
Kittens On Sheets Of Music, Julius Adam
Probably Not Medieval, But Have A Look:
Medieval Cat Is Big Mad
We hope you’re enjoying your scroll through these hilarious images of medieval cats, pandas. Keep upvoting the ones that make you smile, and let us know in the comments below if you know of any other adorable paintings of kitties from that time period. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda list featuring art from the Middle Ages, look no further than right here, my lord!
It's A Little Pre-Medieval
Jan Sanders Van Hemessen 1543
"It's The Goths! They've Come To Sack Us!"
The beacons are lit! Gondor calls for aid!
Cats Being Cats In Medieval Times
(Breathing Intensifies)
His Arrival Was Foretold In The Ancient Murals
The Modern Cat That Looks Medieval
Generally Displeased Bask(Cat)
The Americans could learn a little from this.
Big C H O N C C
These Lazy Cats! When I Was A Kitten I Slept In The Dirt! And I Liked It!!
I Saw This And Had To Share. It Made Me Laugh. Just Look At That Face
Some little junior clown is about to lose his sweet little face.
A Medieval Special: "Creepy Kids With Creepy Cats"
Centuries May Pass, But The Blep Is Eternal
I Have No Words
A Fat Cat Painting By 18th Century Qing Dynasty Artist Min Zhen
Leonardo Da Vinci, Studies Of Cats And Dragons, 1515. Hopefully Close Enough To The Medieval Period To Count
Miau
My New Kitten Looks .........medieval
"Now, See, Those Are The Toe Beans & This Here Is A Snoot, You're Gonna Wanna Boop That"
Ruth Knows What's Up
So, A Bit Older Than Medieval, But Will You Allow?
Absolute Unit
"Thank You Blacksmith, My Chainmail Is Purrrfect."
I am pleased to see that we finally have electric cats we can plug in.
The Look You Get When You Start Questioning All Those Late Night Snacks
Look At It
Cat Tossing Never Really Took Off As A Sport
My Skirt Has Medieval Cats On It!
Found This Guy While Working For A Customer. He's Such A Beauty
If I were anywhere near that cute I would spend a lot of time in front of my mirror as well.
My Friend Loved This Medieval Cat So Much I Framed Two Prints For Us
Not Quite Medieval. But A Bit Derpy Nonetheless
*Purring Intensifies*
I'm A Cat . . . I'm A Kitty Cat! And I Dance Dance Dance Dance. . ."
Strong Boi
