The internet is like a messy storage unit. It's full, disorganized, and overwhelming. Worse still, much of its contents is stuff a healthy society doesn't even need. However, if there's anything about the online world that we have no issue with, it's animals.
The Instagram account @cutecats.ratio shares funny and cute pictures of cats being cats, and it's a delightful refuge from the noise. Whether they're napping, munching, playing, or giving us a hard time, these critters refuse to follow anyone's rules but their own, and honestly, it's probably one of the main reasons why we love them. Pure chaos, pure joy.
Turns out, our cat content obsession isn't just a time-waster—it's a mood booster. A study by Jessica Gall Myrick surveyed 6,795 people and found that looking at cat videos or pictures online significantly increases positive emotions and energy levels and reduces negative feelings such as anxiety or sadness.
Participants reported feeling more upbeat and less stressed after indulging in just a few minutes of feline antics. Interestingly, even passive viewers—those who stumbled upon the cats instead of actively seeking them out—felt their mood improve.
Cat: "Patience, patience...Grrr! I'm going to k**l someone for this!"
According to the American Pet Products Association (APPA), cat ownership is on the rise.
There was a 23% increase in ownership in 2024, more multi-cat homes, and a growing appetite for quality time with cats, all of which show that "cat people" haven't gone anywhere—and are more devoted than ever to their feline companions.
I am so beautiful, to me. Just look at that gorgeous kitty on my phone.
APPA found that:
- 49 million US households own a cat, up from 40 million in 2023;
- Single-cat households decreased from 64% in 2018 to 58% in 2024;
- Meanwhile, households with two cats increased by 8% from 2018. Most significantly, households with three or more cats increased by 36% from 2018.
Cat owners are consciously trying to create the best possible conditions for their pets, purchasing products that support training and encourage quality time outside the home.
In fact, nearly half (48%) use some type of training method with their cat—up 41% compared to 2018.
More owners are also taking their felines outdoors: 32% have a leash (a 52% increase since 2018), 22% own a harness, and 27% use a non-flea collar, representing increases of 69% and 50% from 2018, respectively.
Yep! Either my Wife, my brother or my SIL after a long night clubbing in Ibiza, Gold Coast or Cancun!
From pet parties to themed merchandise, celebrating cats' milestones has become a core component of modern pet ownership.
The share of owners hosting holiday/birthday parties for their cats in 2024 (21%) increased by 250% from 2018.
Also, last year, a third of cat owners purchased pet-themed merchandise, an 89% increase from 2018.
A significant majority of cat owners view their feline companions as integral members of the household. According to a 2024 survey by the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), an overwhelming majority of cat owners (85%) consider their pets to be part of the family.
And when you see these pictures, it's easy to understand why.
Ginger cat in the short stage before it becomes a household terror....
Thinking about all the evil things he did during the day?
Please tell me is not producing one of those home adult films
I didn't realize you could grow cats in the same pot as onions.
the last time I saw this, the caption read: We heard there was a mouse in here.
Looks like your dragon training is going fantastic in the roaring department. 🐉
Don't let them do this. I could "if" you a hundred scenarios, please don't do this to a kid or an anu=imal.
Note: this post originally had 66 images. It’s been shortened to the top 50 images based on user votes.
Rokas Laurinavičius - thank you SO much for not including the obnoxious AI writing that went with yesterday's cat article. I think I can safely say that most of us love cat pics and hate AI, but the two together are blasphemy.
