ADVERTISEMENT

The internet is like a messy storage unit. It's full, disorganized, and overwhelming. Worse still, much of its contents is stuff a healthy society doesn't even need. However, if there's anything about the online world that we have no issue with, it's animals.

The Instagram account @cutecats.ratio shares funny and cute pictures of cats being cats, and it's a delightful refuge from the noise. Whether they're napping, munching, playing, or giving us a hard time, these critters refuse to follow anyone's rules but their own, and honestly, it's probably one of the main reasons why we love them. Pure chaos, pure joy.