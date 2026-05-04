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If there’s one thing the internet never seems to run out of, it’s dogs turning everyday moments into comedy without even trying. The Instagram page ‘DoggosDoingThings’ has built a huge following by sharing memes that capture the strange, chaotic, and oddly brilliant logic of our favorite four-legged troublemakers.

From opportunistic pups waiting under high chairs for a “food rain” to dogs proudly collecting blankets, branches, or main character energy, these posts highlight all the little behaviors dog owners know too well. Some memes lean into pure absurdity, while others feel painfully relatable, especially when they compare a dog’s stress-free existence to the very human experience of overthinking everything. Together, they prove that dogs don’t need a script to be funny. They just need to be themselves.

Scroll down to see some of the funniest dog memes shared by 'DoggosDoingThings,' and don’t forget to upvote your favorites along the way.

More info: Instagram

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#1

These Dog Memes Perfectly Capture The Chaos, Wholesomeness, And Pure Randomness Of Life With Dogs

doggosdoingthings Report

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LizzieBoredom
LizzieBoredom
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Do you feel lucky? Well do you punk?".

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    #2

    These Dog Memes Perfectly Capture The Chaos, Wholesomeness, And Pure Randomness Of Life With Dogs

    doggosdoingthings Report

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    sam_88 avatar
    Sam
    Sam
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    drink better beer

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    #3

    These Dog Memes Perfectly Capture The Chaos, Wholesomeness, And Pure Randomness Of Life With Dogs

    doggosdoingthings Report

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    Sam
    Sam
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    the guilt. it hurts.

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    #4

    These Dog Memes Perfectly Capture The Chaos, Wholesomeness, And Pure Randomness Of Life With Dogs

    doggosdoingthings Report

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    #5

    These Dog Memes Perfectly Capture The Chaos, Wholesomeness, And Pure Randomness Of Life With Dogs

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    #6

    These Dog Memes Perfectly Capture The Chaos, Wholesomeness, And Pure Randomness Of Life With Dogs

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    #7

    These Dog Memes Perfectly Capture The Chaos, Wholesomeness, And Pure Randomness Of Life With Dogs

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    #8

    These Dog Memes Perfectly Capture The Chaos, Wholesomeness, And Pure Randomness Of Life With Dogs

    doggosdoingthings Report

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    kyrahadley avatar
    Bonnie Blue Bird
    Bonnie Blue Bird
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    His name is Hoover and he takes his job very seriously

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    #9

    These Dog Memes Perfectly Capture The Chaos, Wholesomeness, And Pure Randomness Of Life With Dogs

    doggosdoingthings Report

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    kristiflanigan avatar
    LizzieBoredom
    LizzieBoredom
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The first Anti-Gravity for Dogs device Sheila ordered was not quite strong enough.

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    #10

    These Dog Memes Perfectly Capture The Chaos, Wholesomeness, And Pure Randomness Of Life With Dogs

    doggosdoingthings Report

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    #11

    These Dog Memes Perfectly Capture The Chaos, Wholesomeness, And Pure Randomness Of Life With Dogs

    doggosdoingthings Report

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    #12

    These Dog Memes Perfectly Capture The Chaos, Wholesomeness, And Pure Randomness Of Life With Dogs

    doggosdoingthings Report

    7points
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    daya-meyer avatar
    Daya
    Daya
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mine musn't bark at the neighbours' cats, she needs to contol walk her reign, the are never ever enough treats and not one walk is long enough. Ever!

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    #13

    These Dog Memes Perfectly Capture The Chaos, Wholesomeness, And Pure Randomness Of Life With Dogs

    doggosdoingthings Report

    7points
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    Sam
    Sam
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is how Bubble Tea got invented. Don't blame the messenger, I am from New Jersey.

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    #14

    These Dog Memes Perfectly Capture The Chaos, Wholesomeness, And Pure Randomness Of Life With Dogs

    doggosdoingthings Report

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    #15

    These Dog Memes Perfectly Capture The Chaos, Wholesomeness, And Pure Randomness Of Life With Dogs

    doggosdoingthings Report

    7points
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    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My corso x did that yesterday lol my son in law was putting up my new greenhouse he got me for my b day n she adores him so stood right by hi, intently looking at the distractions ( as we call them ) and looking up at him like hmmm I tinks you be doing that wrong , it was hilarious she stayed with him pretty much all day lol supermevising as dogs do 😂

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    These Dog Memes Perfectly Capture The Chaos, Wholesomeness, And Pure Randomness Of Life With Dogs

    doggosdoingthings Report

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    #17

    These Dog Memes Perfectly Capture The Chaos, Wholesomeness, And Pure Randomness Of Life With Dogs

    doggosdoingthings Report

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    #18

    These Dog Memes Perfectly Capture The Chaos, Wholesomeness, And Pure Randomness Of Life With Dogs

    doggosdoingthings Report

    6points
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    kristiflanigan avatar
    LizzieBoredom
    LizzieBoredom
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He's very soft and anti-cling.

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    #19

    These Dog Memes Perfectly Capture The Chaos, Wholesomeness, And Pure Randomness Of Life With Dogs

    doggosdoingthings Report

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    #20

    These Dog Memes Perfectly Capture The Chaos, Wholesomeness, And Pure Randomness Of Life With Dogs

    doggosdoingthings Report

    6points
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    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So many questions... But I'd love to have a ½ pint of Guinness with dog-Billy Connolly any time ;)

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    #21

    These Dog Memes Perfectly Capture The Chaos, Wholesomeness, And Pure Randomness Of Life With Dogs

    doggosdoingthings Report

    6points
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    birgit200x avatar
    Bored Birgit
    Bored Birgit
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Come on, fill up the teethy void with more treats!

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    #22

    These Dog Memes Perfectly Capture The Chaos, Wholesomeness, And Pure Randomness Of Life With Dogs

    doggosdoingthings Report

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    #23

    These Dog Memes Perfectly Capture The Chaos, Wholesomeness, And Pure Randomness Of Life With Dogs

    doggosdoingthings Report

    5points
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    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lou started rocking a grey beard. still wont act his age at nearly 7 though

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    #24

    These Dog Memes Perfectly Capture The Chaos, Wholesomeness, And Pure Randomness Of Life With Dogs

    doggosdoingthings Report

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    hilaryrudd avatar
    hilary 10
    hilary 10
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That’s my boy!!!

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    #25

    These Dog Memes Perfectly Capture The Chaos, Wholesomeness, And Pure Randomness Of Life With Dogs

    doggosdoingthings Report

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    #26

    These Dog Memes Perfectly Capture The Chaos, Wholesomeness, And Pure Randomness Of Life With Dogs

    doggosdoingthings Report

    5points
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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Still better than X Æ A-Xii or Exa Dark Sideræl.

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    #27

    These Dog Memes Perfectly Capture The Chaos, Wholesomeness, And Pure Randomness Of Life With Dogs

    doggosdoingthings Report

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    #28

    These Dog Memes Perfectly Capture The Chaos, Wholesomeness, And Pure Randomness Of Life With Dogs

    doggosdoingthings Report

    5points
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    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Awww, made an other species friend :)

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    #29

    These Dog Memes Perfectly Capture The Chaos, Wholesomeness, And Pure Randomness Of Life With Dogs

    doggosdoingthings Report

    4points
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    #30

    These Dog Memes Perfectly Capture The Chaos, Wholesomeness, And Pure Randomness Of Life With Dogs

    doggosdoingthings Report

    4points
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    #31

    These Dog Memes Perfectly Capture The Chaos, Wholesomeness, And Pure Randomness Of Life With Dogs

    doggosdoingthings Report

    4points
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    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One of the absolute highlights during the winter Olympics :)

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    #32

    These Dog Memes Perfectly Capture The Chaos, Wholesomeness, And Pure Randomness Of Life With Dogs

    doggosdoingthings Report

    4points
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    #33

    These Dog Memes Perfectly Capture The Chaos, Wholesomeness, And Pure Randomness Of Life With Dogs

    doggosdoingthings Report

    4points
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    #34

    These Dog Memes Perfectly Capture The Chaos, Wholesomeness, And Pure Randomness Of Life With Dogs

    doggosdoingthings Report

    4points
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    daya-meyer avatar
    Daya
    Daya
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh, just pretend to eat their food when it is beyond their reach.

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    #35

    These Dog Memes Perfectly Capture The Chaos, Wholesomeness, And Pure Randomness Of Life With Dogs

    doggosdoingthings Report

    3points
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    #36

    These Dog Memes Perfectly Capture The Chaos, Wholesomeness, And Pure Randomness Of Life With Dogs

    doggosdoingthings Report

    2points
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    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wait, what? Cinnamon, male, 15 yrs, she(?) has a lot of anxiety issues...?

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    #37

    These Dog Memes Perfectly Capture The Chaos, Wholesomeness, And Pure Randomness Of Life With Dogs

    doggosdoingthings Report

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    #38

    These Dog Memes Perfectly Capture The Chaos, Wholesomeness, And Pure Randomness Of Life With Dogs

    doggosdoingthings Report

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