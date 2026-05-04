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If there’s one thing the internet never seems to run out of, it’s dogs turning everyday moments into comedy without even trying. The Instagram page ‘DoggosDoingThings’ has built a huge following by sharing memes that capture the strange, chaotic, and oddly brilliant logic of our favorite four-legged troublemakers.

From opportunistic pups waiting under high chairs for a “food rain” to dogs proudly collecting blankets, branches, or main character energy, these posts highlight all the little behaviors dog owners know too well. Some memes lean into pure absurdity, while others feel painfully relatable, especially when they compare a dog’s stress-free existence to the very human experience of overthinking everything. Together, they prove that dogs don’t need a script to be funny. They just need to be themselves.

Scroll down to see some of the funniest dog memes shared by 'DoggosDoingThings,' and don’t forget to upvote your favorites along the way.

More info: Instagram