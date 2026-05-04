38 Funny Memes Shared By This Page Show How Much Trouble We Let Dogs Get Away With
If there’s one thing the internet never seems to run out of, it’s dogs turning everyday moments into comedy without even trying. The Instagram page ‘DoggosDoingThings’ has built a huge following by sharing memes that capture the strange, chaotic, and oddly brilliant logic of our favorite four-legged troublemakers.
From opportunistic pups waiting under high chairs for a “food rain” to dogs proudly collecting blankets, branches, or main character energy, these posts highlight all the little behaviors dog owners know too well. Some memes lean into pure absurdity, while others feel painfully relatable, especially when they compare a dog’s stress-free existence to the very human experience of overthinking everything. Together, they prove that dogs don’t need a script to be funny. They just need to be themselves.
Scroll down to see some of the funniest dog memes shared by 'DoggosDoingThings,' and don’t forget to upvote your favorites along the way.
More info: Instagram
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The first Anti-Gravity for Dogs device Sheila ordered was not quite strong enough.
My corso x did that yesterday lol my son in law was putting up my new greenhouse he got me for my b day n she adores him so stood right by hi, intently looking at the distractions ( as we call them ) and looking up at him like hmmm I tinks you be doing that wrong , it was hilarious she stayed with him pretty much all day lol supermevising as dogs do 😂
So many questions... But I'd love to have a ½ pint of Guinness with dog-Billy Connolly any time ;)
Lou started rocking a grey beard. still wont act his age at nearly 7 though
One of the absolute highlights during the winter Olympics :)
Wait, what? Cinnamon, male, 15 yrs, she(?) has a lot of anxiety issues...?