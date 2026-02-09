ADVERTISEMENT

Looking at how bleak the dating scenario is these days, what with men getting weirder by the day, I would prefer ending up as the single crazy cat lady. I love cats, and at least I will always get a good laugh because of them.

It's a guarantee that comes with felines because they pull off such hilarious shenanigans that all anyone can do is wonder what goes on in their heads. Just take a look at these funny pics of cats being themselves that we have compiled for you, and you will know what I mean!

#1

Void 🐈‍⬛

Black cat peeking out from inside a cardboard box, showing a sneaky and unhinged expression on a couch.

Azuris1998 Report

tabbygirl04152020 avatar
Tabitha
Tabitha
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Stare into the void and the void stares back.

    #2

    Look At That Face!

    Fluffy grey cat lying on its back on wooden floor, showcasing a hilarious and unhinged cat behavior moment.

    Admirable-Farmer212 Report

    juliesnelling avatar
    Julie S
    Julie S
    Community Member
    Premium     40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Look how cute I am.

    #3

    Both Cats Successfully Trapped

    Two cats sitting closely together inside an open cardboard box, showcasing sneaky and unhinged cat behavior.

    Ictgirl Report

    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Alright Dr Schroedinger, see how it works with TWO cats.

    These days, you’ll hear tons of cat parents proudly gushing about their tiny furballs, but that special human-cat bond actually goes way back. Researchers reveal that around 10,000 years ago in the Fertile Crescent, humans started storing grain, which attracted mice, and where there are mice, wildcats aren’t far behind.

    Some of those cats realized that sticking close to humans meant easy meals and a pretty sweet setup. The ones that were more relaxed around people stayed, and that’s basically how cats began their journey toward domestication. Fast-forward a few thousand years, and by about 3,700 years ago, cats were already common neighbors of humans.

    Then came ancient Egypt, where cats really reached celebrity status. Around 2,900 years ago, they were linked to the goddess Bastet and treated like sacred beings. Egyptians bred cats near temples, mummified them, and even buried them alongside people so they could stay together in the afterlife. Talk about a bond that goes beyond nine lives!
    #4

    He Fell Into The Trap And His Brother Squished Him

    Two sneaky black and white cats playing inside and on top of a cardboard box, showcasing hilarious cat behavior.

    reddit.com Report

    juliesnelling avatar
    Julie S
    Julie S
    Community Member
    Premium     33 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gotcha!

    #5

    Stevie Nicks In A Box That Also Tells Us Her Emotional State

    Tabby cat with wide eyes sitting inside a cardboard box labeled fragile, showing a hilarious and unhinged cat moment.

    applysomepressure Report

    juliesnelling avatar
    Julie S
    Julie S
    Community Member
    Premium     34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🎶 Now here we go again, you say you want your freedom, well who am I to keep you down? 🎶

    #6

    Orange Being Orange

    Orange tabby cat lying in a cardboard box with crumpled paper, showcasing funny and unhinged cat behavior.

    Thetechguru_net Report

    Historians state that when Egypt became part of the Roman Empire around 31 BC, cats basically went global. They became a part of Roman life, and, by about the 4th century, spread all across Europe. These little adventurers also tagged along on ships heading to the Americas, traveling with people like Christopher Columbus, the Jamestown settlers, and even passengers on the Mayflower.

    For centuries, cats have kept earning their keep as top-tier rodent hunters. They were so good at it that the U.S. Postal Service employed them in the late 1800s and early 1900s to protect mail from mice. However, people were clearly falling for them, too. The first-ever cat show popped up at Madison Square Garden in 1895, and by the end of World War I, they had transformed into well-loved household pets.
    #7

    What Is He Thinking?

    Close-up of a black and white cat with wide eyes showing a hilarious and unhinged expression indoors.

    NuggetLord3000 Report

    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He isn’t. You ought to know that by now.

    #8

    Kept Bugging Me At Work So I Had To Give Her A Cubicle

    Orange and white cat laying stretched out in a cardboard box, showcasing funny and unhinged cat behavior.

    Strippalicious Report

    #9

    Missed The Bum So.. Half Trapped?

    Fluffy cat sitting snugly in a red and black checkered box, showing sneaky and unhinged cat behavior on the floor.

    Brittles11 Report

    Even though lots of cats live with their humans, I still wonder whether they can truly be domesticated. Unlike dogs, felines kind of chose this life on their own. Full domestication only happened with pedigree cats, which make up a small part of the cat population.

    Today, their lifestyle has changed, but biologically, they’re still pretty much the same animals they were thousands of years ago. While these felines have a reputation for being distant, they can be real lovebugs. Science even shows that having a cat can reduce stress, anxiety, and blood pressure. Well, I would definitely pick a fluffball over a human.

    #10

    The Cat Supplies Have Arrived

    Tabby cat sleeping snugly inside a small rectangular container outdoors, showcasing cat's unhinged and sneaky behavior.

    IKraftI Report

    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You meant the cactical supplies, right?

    #11

    We Have No Idea How He Got In, He Has No Idea How He's Getting Out. This Is Why They Call Loki The God Of Mischief

    Cat stuck inside a clear plastic bag on a wooden dresser, showing a sneaky and unhinged expression.

    somesnarkycomments Report

    #12

    I Left My Backpack There For Only A Second

    Fluffy cat lying on a bag in a room with bed, chair, and clothes drying on a rack, showcasing cats being sneaky and unhinged.

    luminouu Report

    When cats do the kind of wild things you see in these photos, it can be a little confusing, but experts say it’s all totally normal. Apparently, they are curious by nature and love using their paws to tap, swat, and shove things around. If something moves or rolls away, their instincts kick in, and they treat it like prey. Chasing it is just part of how they stay sharp and entertained.

    Those sudden bursts of energy, better known as “zoomies,” are also completely normal. It’s just your cat letting off some steam. To keep the chaos under control, regular playtime helps a lot. Toys that mimic prey, like feather wands or laser pointers, can burn off that energy and leave you with a calmer, happier cat and fewer surprise laps around the house.
    #13

    Hiding From The State Of The World

    White and gray cat with head inside cardboard box, showing a sneaky and unhinged cat behavior on carpeted floor.

    woahgreensky Report

    #14

    Lenore Is Plunging Headlong Into Diaster

    Close-up of a cat with wide eyes showing a sneaky and existential expression on a patterned rug indoors.

    copebymope Report

    #15

    Roxana Wakes Suddenly From A Deep Slumber, And Finds Herself In An Existential Crisis

    Close-up of a cat with wide eyes indoors, showcasing a hilarious and unhinged cat expression in a cozy room.

    hrafnkat Report

    Well, no matter the cause, one thing's for sure that with cats, you won't lack any entertainment in your life. Now that makes me want to go visit my bestie's very mischievous cat, Luna. While I pop over to her house, you can enjoy the rest of the list and laugh away with these hilarious felines. Also, if you have had funny instances with cats, feel free to jot them down in the comments below!
    #16

    I Can See The Bottom Of My Bowl, Will I Starve?

    Long-haired gray cat sitting on wooden floor indoors, showing a calm and slightly curious expression, cat pictures SEO.

    Jailey-Sylby Report

    #17

    I Guess Straight Sides Aren’t Her Thing, So She’s Going For A Frilly, More Feminine Look

    Black cat with bright eyes sitting in a chewed-up cardboard box, showcasing a sneaky and unhinged cat moment.

    SnooGiraffes9169 Report

    #18

    Maximum Overdrive And His Box Habit

    Two cats showing unhinged behavior sitting in and around torn boxes in a living room with scattered debris on the carpet.

    Leading_Funny5802 Report

    #19

    Never An Empty Basket Since Adopting This Little One

    Black cat with wide eyes hiding inside a white woven basket, showcasing a sneaky and unhinged cat moment.

    TheFishyThings Report

    #20

    Oatmilk Rethinking His Life Choices After Biting His Daddy's Hand-Sanitizer Covered Finger

    Orange tabby cat with wide eyes resting on a cat tree, showcasing a hilarious and unhinged cat expression.

    ghujh Report

    juliesnelling avatar
    Julie S
    Julie S
    Community Member
    Premium     30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You don't taste good

    #21

    I Can’t Believe This Sub Exists

    A sneaky cat peeking out from inside a cardboard box, showing hilarious and unhinged feline expression.

    ExuberantBat Report

    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Toothless’ cousin, Brainless. His other cousin is Clueless.

    #22

    Absolute Stapler Unit

    Black cat looking sneaky while resting its chin on a cardboard box edge in a dimly lit environment.

    Manelli138 Report

    #23

    Cat Wants Pizza

    Cat paw sneaking through a pizza box grabbing a slice showing hilarious and sneaky cat behavior.

    NuclearMagpie Report

    #24

    Got Him…and Yes He’s Too Fat To Jump Out

    Orange cat sitting inside a large cardboard box, showcasing funny and sneaky cat behavior in a simple indoor setting.

    jamesscott1323 Report

    #25

    He Wants To Be In Starfleet But The Box Will Have To Do

    Tabby cat peeking out of a cardboard box, showcasing a sneaky and unhinged cat moment on a white table.

    reddit.com Report

    #26

    The Trap Worked Too Well And Now I’m A Hostage

    Cat sneaking inside pants on bathroom floor with blue rugs, showcasing a hilarious cat moment.

    pineappleforrent Report

    #27

    Miso Becoming Self-Aware And Not Sure About It

    Close-up of a black and white cat with wide eyes, showcasing one of the hilarious cats being unhinged or sneaky.

    tinyclawsoffury Report

    #28

    Must Have Dropped A Stapler Under My Chair

    Black cat lying upside down on a furry blanket, showing a playful and unhinged expression in a cozy indoor setting.

    AHopkinsvilleGoblin Report

    #29

    Concerned

    Black cat's paw gripping a gold door k**b, peeking through a partially open door in a sneaky and unhinged pose.

    lgrabowski Report

    #30

    My Cat In A Bin. He’ll Sit In Anything

    Ginger cat sitting snugly in a small plastic container on a wooden floor, showcasing unhinged and sneaky cat behavior.

    Gswizzlee Report

    #31

    I’m In A Bathtub?

    Orange cat peeking out from behind a curtain with wide eyes, showcasing a sneaky and unhinged cat behavior.

    owlsome7 Report

    #32

    I Was Told My Cat Is Having An Existential Crisis

    Black cat with wide eyes sitting on the floor, showing a sneaky and unhinged expression.

    Geometric_Nation Report

    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Your cat is the poster child for existential crisis, along with just about every void ever born.

    #33

    Definitely Going Through Something Right Now

    Small black and white cat peeking out from a cozy blanket, showing a curious and unhinged expression in a relaxed setting.

    undrachvratlyfe Report

    #34

    He Either Really Wants A Customer Or Is Waiting To Lock The Door And Go Home

    White cat with wide eyes sitting on a welcome mat behind glass, showing a hilarious cat expression and quirky behavior.

    Otherwise_Cat2033 Report

    #35

    I Think Willow's Going Through Something

    Black and white cat looking at its reflection in a mirror among skincare products and sunflowers, showcasing cat humor and antics.

    tasi671 Report

    juliesnelling avatar
    Julie S
    Julie S
    Community Member
    Premium     25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mirror mirror on the wall who is the cutest kitty of all?

    #36

    He Got Yelled At For Rubbing Against Fresh Paint

    Black cat with bright green eyes sitting indoors showing an unhinged and sneaky expression in a home setting.

    sajaschi Report

    juliesnelling avatar
    Julie S
    Julie S
    Community Member
    Premium     22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What'd I do?

    #37

    When The Abyss Stares Back

    Curious cat with wide eyes peeking through railing, showcasing one of the hilarious pictures of cats being unhinged and sneaky.

    dollyparton4eva Report

    #38

    No Cardboard Is Safe From Charlie

    Tabby cat sitting in a chewed-up cardboard box, showcasing one of the hilarious pictures of cats being unhinged and sneaky.

    TanaFey Report

    #39

    Still Habitable For Map

    A cat peeking from a chewed-up cardboard box, showcasing sneaky and unhinged cat behavior traits.

    throawayusr Report

    #40

    Nail Files Are Especially Crunchy

    Tabby cat playfully biting and sneaking with a book on a textured kitchen countertop, showing unhinged cat behavior.

    Prudent_Wealth_2219 Report

    #41

    The Stapler And His Handiwork 🧡

    Orange cat with wide eyes peeking out of a black tunnel, showcasing a hilarious and sneaky cat behavior moment.

    ProudnotLoud Report

    #42

    She Loves The Taste Of Curtain?

    Tabby cat sneaking behind white curtains, playfully biting the fabric in a quirky and unhinged moment.

    Nololola Report

    #43

    Stapling Chair?

    Black and white cat biting wooden chair slat, showing sharp teeth and gripping it with paws in a sneaky and unhinged pose

    pointless-art Report

    #44

    New Toy

    Black cat biting a colorful loop toy, showing a playful and slightly unhinged expression on a beige carpet.

    sstormr Report

    #45

    Fashion

    Black and white cat hiding sneakily inside a brown shoe heel, showing quirky and unhinged cat behavior on wooden floor.

    vintageripstik Report

    #46

    I Just Wanna Use The Toilet In Peace

    Cat paws peeking from under a door, showcasing hilarious and sneaky behavior in a playful home setting.

    TransLucyfer Report

    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Kids or animals doesn’t matter. You will never have privacy in the throne room again.

    #47

    Paws Behind The TV

    Cat paws peeking sneakily from behind a TV, showcasing a hilarious and unhinged moment of feline behavior.

    TransLucyfer Report

    #48

    Cosmo Doing A Sneaky

    Sneaky cat peering through a partially open door with one paw reaching out on a carpeted floor.

    fierypixie87 Report

    #49

    Mission Busted

    Cat sneakily reaching for raw fish on kitchen counter, showcasing funny and unhinged cat behavior and expressions.

    blek_blek Report

    #50

    Success At Last!

    White and orange cat sitting inside a laundry basket, showcasing one of the hilarious pictures of cats being unhinged.

    auntiepink Report

    #51

    We Just Wanted To Share The Couch!

    Fluffy cat with wide green eyes peeks out from textured red fabric, showing a curious and slightly unhinged expression.

    Writiste Report

    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As cold as it is right now (February 2026), I welcome any little fuzzy space heater who wants to snuggle or hide under the covers at my ice block feet.

    #52

    Didn’t Quite Get It, But He’s Trying His Best

    Black cat showing fangs while biting a chair, one of the hilarious pictures of cats being unhinged or sneaky.

    H0ll0wHag Report

    #53

    Benji Will Forever Remain The Undisputed ‘Hide N Seek’ Champion

    Cat paws peeking out from under a curtain on a textured carpet, showcasing funny sneaky cat behavior.

    ccbroadway73 Report

    juliesnelling avatar
    Julie S
    Julie S
    Community Member
    Premium     20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nope I can't find kitty

    #54

    Sneaky Keyboard Paw

    Cat paw resting on a glowing keyboard with a computer screen showing a game in the background, showcasing sneaky cat behavior.

    xFinman Report

    #55

    Blending In

    Black cat peeking sneakily through a door gap, with cartoon eyes adding a playful and unhinged vibe to the scene.

    juu13 Report

    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You should name this cat Kilroy, because he was here.

    #56

    Should Not Have Bought Bedding That Matches Cat, Keep Almost Kneeling On Him

    Cat paw peeking out from under a black blanket on a gray bed, showcasing a sneaky and unhinged cat moment.

    Kanako17 Report

    #57

    Just A Regular Paper Bag

    Cat hiding sneakily inside a brown paper bag with just its paws visible on a wooden floor.

    kumanosuke Report

    #58

    Just A Chipotle Bag. Nothing To See Here

    White cat half-hidden inside a paper bag on wooden floor, showcasing sneaky and unhinged cat behavior.

    scampbellsoup Report

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!