58 Hilarious Pictures Of Cats Being Existential, Sneaky, Or Straight-Up Unhinged
Looking at how bleak the dating scenario is these days, what with men getting weirder by the day, I would prefer ending up as the single crazy cat lady. I love cats, and at least I will always get a good laugh because of them.
It's a guarantee that comes with felines because they pull off such hilarious shenanigans that all anyone can do is wonder what goes on in their heads. Just take a look at these funny pics of cats being themselves that we have compiled for you, and you will know what I mean!
Void 🐈⬛
Both Cats Successfully Trapped
These days, you’ll hear tons of cat parents proudly gushing about their tiny furballs, but that special human-cat bond actually goes way back. Researchers reveal that around 10,000 years ago in the Fertile Crescent, humans started storing grain, which attracted mice, and where there are mice, wildcats aren’t far behind.
Some of those cats realized that sticking close to humans meant easy meals and a pretty sweet setup. The ones that were more relaxed around people stayed, and that’s basically how cats began their journey toward domestication. Fast-forward a few thousand years, and by about 3,700 years ago, cats were already common neighbors of humans.
Then came ancient Egypt, where cats really reached celebrity status. Around 2,900 years ago, they were linked to the goddess Bastet and treated like sacred beings. Egyptians bred cats near temples, mummified them, and even buried them alongside people so they could stay together in the afterlife. Talk about a bond that goes beyond nine lives!
He Fell Into The Trap And His Brother Squished Him
Stevie Nicks In A Box That Also Tells Us Her Emotional State
Orange Being Orange
Historians state that when Egypt became part of the Roman Empire around 31 BC, cats basically went global. They became a part of Roman life, and, by about the 4th century, spread all across Europe. These little adventurers also tagged along on ships heading to the Americas, traveling with people like Christopher Columbus, the Jamestown settlers, and even passengers on the Mayflower.
For centuries, cats have kept earning their keep as top-tier rodent hunters. They were so good at it that the U.S. Postal Service employed them in the late 1800s and early 1900s to protect mail from mice. However, people were clearly falling for them, too. The first-ever cat show popped up at Madison Square Garden in 1895, and by the end of World War I, they had transformed into well-loved household pets.
What Is He Thinking?
Kept Bugging Me At Work So I Had To Give Her A Cubicle
Missed The Bum So.. Half Trapped?
Even though lots of cats live with their humans, I still wonder whether they can truly be domesticated. Unlike dogs, felines kind of chose this life on their own. Full domestication only happened with pedigree cats, which make up a small part of the cat population.
Today, their lifestyle has changed, but biologically, they’re still pretty much the same animals they were thousands of years ago. While these felines have a reputation for being distant, they can be real lovebugs. Science even shows that having a cat can reduce stress, anxiety, and blood pressure. Well, I would definitely pick a fluffball over a human.
The Cat Supplies Have Arrived
We Have No Idea How He Got In, He Has No Idea How He's Getting Out. This Is Why They Call Loki The God Of Mischief
I Left My Backpack There For Only A Second
When cats do the kind of wild things you see in these photos, it can be a little confusing, but experts say it’s all totally normal. Apparently, they are curious by nature and love using their paws to tap, swat, and shove things around. If something moves or rolls away, their instincts kick in, and they treat it like prey. Chasing it is just part of how they stay sharp and entertained.
Those sudden bursts of energy, better known as “zoomies,” are also completely normal. It’s just your cat letting off some steam. To keep the chaos under control, regular playtime helps a lot. Toys that mimic prey, like feather wands or laser pointers, can burn off that energy and leave you with a calmer, happier cat and fewer surprise laps around the house.
Hiding From The State Of The World
Lenore Is Plunging Headlong Into Diaster
Roxana Wakes Suddenly From A Deep Slumber, And Finds Herself In An Existential Crisis
Well, no matter the cause, one thing's for sure that with cats, you won't lack any entertainment in your life. Now that makes me want to go visit my bestie's very mischievous cat, Luna. While I pop over to her house, you can enjoy the rest of the list and laugh away with these hilarious felines. Also, if you have had funny instances with cats, feel free to jot them down in the comments below!