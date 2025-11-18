ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever looked at your pet and thought, "I would do anything for you?" And then, the time comes when you actually have to do that "anything," and you think to yourself: "How did my life lead me to this insane situation?"

Well, that's a common tale for every pet owner, dogs included. So, today, let's dive into the stories of dog parents revealing what kind of insane things they've done for their "baby," shall we? Beware, some of these tales are very amusing!

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Dog food bowl filled with kibble on a stand as a brown and white dog rests on the floor showing most insane dog mom things. My dog was given 6 months to live due to a heart condition when he turned 8. So i went to study in specialized programs for prescription diets so that i can make food for him to extend his life. It worked. That was 6 years ago and he's turning 15 next month.

giannina_g , Aleksandr Finch Report

12points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Female vet caring for a large black dog at the clinic, showing the most insane dog mom things through attentive care. Drove my dog with cancer 3 days a week to a vet school 2 1/2 hrs away there & back for 6 weeks for radiation treatments, he got 2 more yrs of life.❤️

    gust_robin , gpointstudio Report

    9points
    POST
    #3

    Happy bulldog sitting on wooden floor with tongue out, showcasing most insane dog mom things in cozy home setting. I broke up with a friend bec she said my dog was “fat”! Don’t need that kind of toxicity in my life.

    shreyamaini , EyeEm Report

    9points
    POST
    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If your dog is indeed fat and you don't work on it you are the a*s

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    You might have noticed that today, an increasing number of people are declaring that they are not planning to have kids. Even if that isn’t the case in your inner circle, you still likely heard people talking about it in a general sense (or you’re living under a rock). 

    You see, the thing with people’s refusal to become parents is way more complex than you might think. Some of these folks would like to become them, but given the current world situation, they don’t think it’s right to bring a kid into such conditions.
    #4

    Brown dog lying on a gray blanket, curiously sniffing a stack of hundred-dollar bills, showing most insane dog mom things. I have no children but my siblings do.
    When my Mom passed, she left $5,000. for each of her grandchildren & also left $5,000. for my dog, Knuckles!

    ryanscementheads Report

    7points
    POST
    #5

    A golden retriever giving its paw to a smiling man indoors, showcasing one of the most insane dog mom things. I kicked someone out of my house because he didn’t show enough enthusiasm when greeting her when he walked in…

    kier_5 , benzoix Report

    7points
    POST
    bairdbelinda021 avatar
    Serena Myers
    Serena Myers
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Only related because it concerns dogs, but I took Vale to the vet today for his "snip". Lovely and quiet waiting room. Went back to pick Vale up some four hours later, poor little boy feeling sleepy, in his carrier, and a large dog, his head almost bigger than the entire kitten, started sniffing at said kitten. Vale took exception to this, hissed and spat, which started the dog barking, which started the other two dogs there barking. Good fun was had by all!

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    A joyful dog running through deep snow with a forest backdrop, capturing the most insane dog mom things in winter fun. Once i licked her paws after our walk to make sure there’s no salt on her paws after wiping (it was winter in canada)😂😂

    kimia.ism , wirestock Report

    7points
    POST

    Or they can’t simply afford to raise a kid properly and think it’s more fair to not do it than to do it badly. Essentially, a chunk of willingly child-free folks are this way, as they don’t feel like they have a choice. 

    Of course, there are other people who simply do not want kids, and that’s it. They might think they wouldn’t make a good parent, or they might want to focus on themselves or something else – online threads like this one reveal a plethora of reasons behind such a choice. 
    #7

    Small brown and white dog barking inside a kitchen, capturing one of the most insane dog mom things moments. I broke up with a guy because my dog would always guard me and growl at him

    typical_bryn , korneevakristina Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Young girl reading a book next to her fluffy dog, showcasing the most insane dog mom things in a cozy setting. I write bedtime stories for my dog and read them to him. Norbert loves story time 😊🐾💕

    norbertbarkah , freepik Report

    6points
    POST
    #9

    Woman knitting a sweater for her small dog, showing one of the most insane dog mom things in action at home. When we found out our 13 year old dog had terminal cancer, I crocheted two full blankets in matching colors so that we could keep one and the other would be cremated with her so she wasn’t cold.

    more.plants.less.stuff , EyeEm Report

    6points
    POST
    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We had a carrot cremated...He loved carrots. That was a first for the funeral home

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    And while some child-free people remain like that, others find something to replace the theoretical children with – pets. In fact, nowadays, such a choice is becoming more and more common

    You might say: but the pet isn’t a child, they cannot be considered the same! And you would be right – they’re not the same. Yet, that doesn’t stop people from referring to their animals as their “babies” and to themselves as “parents.” 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    A woman and man sitting on the floor with a large husky dog, showing most insane dog mom things in a cozy moment. I told my (now ex) boyfriend of 3 years that I loved him *almost* as much as I loved my dog... that was the beginning of the end.

    bathemeinterps , teksomolika Report

    6points
    POST
    #11

    Black dog eagerly biting a stick held by a person in a pink sweater, showing most insane dog mom things outdoors. Our family dog is being hand fed by my grandmother for the past 7 years!

    dheerajsathya , freepik Report

    6points
    POST
    #12

    Handmade voodoo doll with button eyes and stitched mouth lying on straw, symbolizing quirky most insane dog mom things. I made a voodoo doll of the person who owned my dog before me.

    partunia , freepik Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    To be more specific, a survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Pet Honesty revealed that around 1 in 4 owners admit to calling their pet their child. Additionally, nearly half of the respondents call the pet their baby as a nickname.

    So, in most cases, animals being dubbed as babies or kids simply come down to nicknames. At the same time, there are some folks who believe that their furry friend is actually smarter than the average human. And even if they don’t feel like that, they still treat the pet the same way they treat people – it’s a living being, after all. 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    A happy dog mom lying on bed, smiling and cuddling her husky, capturing most insane dog mom things with her pet. Sleeping on a mattress on my dining room floor for the last 6 months and counting since my almost 15 year old black lab can’t do stairs anymore. ❤️🐾

    cel_wright , freepik Report

    5points
    POST
    #14

    A dog mom working from home with her curly dog sitting on her lap while she writes notes at a desk. I took a work from home job because I was tired of hearing about office complaints when my dog was a full time office dog and went to playcare everyday at lunch. Meaning he was only in the office during the mornings and people still had complaints. So yeah… I’m a full time work from home dog mom now 😂

    aim_ee_ee , freepik Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Person cooking two fried eggs on a stovetop in a kitchen, illustrating most insane dog mom things humor. I cook my dog an egg scramble for breakfast every morning 🍳

    the_aimagination_artist Report

    4points
    POST
    bairdbelinda021 avatar
    Serena Myers
    Serena Myers
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And BP shows us fried eggs. Ok, fine. ;)

    0
    0points
    reply

    Either way, that doesn’t change the fact that “pet parent” is now considered a relatively normal term, and we don’t hate it. As a matter of fact, today’s list is exactly about them. Well, more about dog parents and the crazy stuff they have done for their “babies.” We guarantee – it features rather entertaining stories, so be sure to check them out. 

    Maybe you, too, are a dog parent and have any similar tales to tell? Do so in the comments! 
    #16

    Two women sitting on a couch with a chocolate Labrador, showcasing most insane dog mom things and pet affection. Created a laminated 2 page document with an hour by hour schedule and another page full of emergency contacts, vet ER’s nearby, and a “what to do if Augie is…” list for Augies first night away with a sitter (my friend) at 3 months old. I’ve never lived it down 🤣😅😅😅😅

    thegoldenaugie , freepik Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    Golden retriever holding paper in mouth outdoors, showcasing one of the most insane dog mom things in a playful moment. When I was in 7th grade, I forgot to do my homework. That morning, just before I had to leave for school, I looked at my dog, who was a little over a year old, and asked her to eat my homework while offering it to her. I took a picture of her eating my homework and then grabbed the remaining pieces to show my teacher. As a result, I was given an extra day to complete it.

    kat1e_taylor , EyeEm Report

    3points
    POST
    #18

    Dog mom pampering her pet at the beach with pink sunglasses and an inflatable ring, showcasing most insane dog mom things. Put my dog in a bikini so she could enjoy her kiddie pool like the hot girl she is

    gabs_living_holistic , EyeEm Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #19

    Golden retriever enjoying the breeze with head out the car window, showcasing one of the most insane dog mom things. I made my dog a playlist (Piper’s playlist) of spunky songs that I think she’d like, and we drive around town and listen to it…windows open…her head proudly out the window taking in the breeze.

    boykategodsea , EyeEm Report

    3points
    POST
    #20

    A dog with a brown and white coat wearing a collar looking anxious near bright fireworks at night, showing most insane dog mom things. I got a hotel for the weekend because my pup is afraid of fireworks (they are legal in the city I live)
    Allowed him to sleep with me after he was sprayed by a skunk. I bathed him but the smell was still very strong. I FaceTime him when I travel. What WON’T I do for my dog. He’s the beat of my heart.

    panaya421 , BillionPhotos Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #21

    Close-up of a yellow and black wasp resting on a textured surface, illustrating the most insane dog mom things concept. I brushed a wasp off of her resulting in me getting stung and having an allergic reaction

    thejaejellyfish , Wally Holden Report

    3points
    POST
    angelacorvaia avatar
    Angela Corvaia
    Angela Corvaia
    Community Member
    Premium     7 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It felt like it took forever to brush the fire ants off my Lab’s feet and legs while I was being burned alive by hundreds of the suckers. A fire ant mound is NOT a good spot for Cody to take a pee.Fire ants don’t bite, the pee and it burns. Your skin creates a bubble around it so when you pop it you get another reminder. Evil buggers.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #22

    Two curly-haired dogs sitting on a glass table outdoors, showcasing adorable moments of most insane dog mom things. I received dog support ,for my toy poodle, in my divorce settlement

    luv_my_bears , mullyadii Report

    3points
    POST
    angelacorvaia avatar
    Angela Corvaia
    Angela Corvaia
    Community Member
    Premium     5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As should be. Both are parents responsible for support of a dependent creature.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #23

    Hand holding a polaroid photo of a fluffy white puppy on grass, capturing a moment for most insane dog mom things. I made a puppy book for my dogs first year. I saved her puppy teeth and fell out. I threw her bday parties with dog guests. I went to Disneyland and got her silhouette done. I let her pick out my baby’s name.

    morenabeautyco_ , Colin + Meg Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    Beagle dog sitting in autumn leaves, showcasing loyal and playful traits of most insane dog mom things outdoors. When a state university had a deer problem (the male deer was charging CARS in the parking lot) I let my beagle gleefully bark his head off and chase the deer. 3 to four times per day, everyday. The deer moved out. The groundskeeper, grateful for an organic solution gave my beagle a GIANT stuffed Bambi as a gift, a trophy, in gratitude for his beagling work!

    katinchicago , androsov858 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    Young woman holding a small white puppy indoors, showing playful and loving moments of an insane dog mom. I blocked someone because he said it’s just a dog

    kashmalaww , EyeEm Report

    2points
    POST
    bairdbelinda021 avatar
    Serena Myers
    Serena Myers
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No living thing is "just a".

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Small dog wearing a red collar looking at a birthday cake with colorful candles outdoors, showing dog mom things. The first birthday she had I made her a giant cake (like the whole bowl, but it was her first one so it want that big of a bowl) with crushed idk how to call them, it’s the things she usually eats and then cookies (we had the salmon ones at the time). She loved it and I loved that she appreciated the 30 min/1 hour work I did for her

    scylla_with_wifi , Cj Report

    2points
    POST
    #27

    A dog mom in a yellow jacket enjoys a forest hike with her large white dog perched on a mossy log nearby. I have brought my dog to 7 countries

    postcardsfrompoppy__ , Getty Images Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #28

    White dog leaping excitedly in green grass, capturing a joyful moment perfect for most insane dog mom things content. My dog is reactive so we wait for the dog park to close late at night and I throw him over the fence and let him play 🤷🏻‍♀️

    emilymillerarts , Ron Fung Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Small dog dyed pink and purple standing on a bathroom counter, showcasing one of the most insane dog mom things. I dyed my whole dog pink!!! (It was pet friendly diy) :)

    avakarasneidlinger , anonymous Report

    1point
    POST
    #30

    Dog wearing a party hat sitting on a couch while a person holds a birthday cupcake with a lit candle for most insane dog mom things. Posting a happy birthday story for them as if they're gonna see it and reply💀😂😭😂

    charasso_ , freepik Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!