Well, that's a common tale for every pet owner, dogs included. So, today, let's dive into the stories of dog parents revealing what kind of insane things they've done for their "baby," shall we? Beware, some of these tales are very amusing!

Have you ever looked at your pet and thought, "I would do anything for you?" And then, the time comes when you actually have to do that "anything," and you think to yourself: "How did my life lead me to this insane situation?"

#1 My dog was given 6 months to live due to a heart condition when he turned 8. So i went to study in specialized programs for prescription diets so that i can make food for him to extend his life. It worked. That was 6 years ago and he's turning 15 next month.

#2 Drove my dog with cancer 3 days a week to a vet school 2 1/2 hrs away there & back for 6 weeks for radiation treatments, he got 2 more yrs of life.❤️

#3 I broke up with a friend bec she said my dog was “fat”! Don’t need that kind of toxicity in my life.

You might have noticed that today, an increasing number of people are declaring that they are not planning to have kids. Even if that isn’t the case in your inner circle, you still likely heard people talking about it in a general sense (or you’re living under a rock). You see, the thing with people’s refusal to become parents is way more complex than you might think. Some of these folks would like to become them, but given the current world situation, they don’t think it’s right to bring a kid into such conditions.

#4 I have no children but my siblings do.

When my Mom passed, she left $5,000. for each of her grandchildren & also left $5,000. for my dog, Knuckles!

#5 I kicked someone out of my house because he didn’t show enough enthusiasm when greeting her when he walked in…

#6 Once i licked her paws after our walk to make sure there’s no salt on her paws after wiping (it was winter in canada)😂😂

Or they can’t simply afford to raise a kid properly and think it’s more fair to not do it than to do it badly. Essentially, a chunk of willingly child-free folks are this way, as they don’t feel like they have a choice. Of course, there are other people who simply do not want kids, and that’s it. They might think they wouldn’t make a good parent, or they might want to focus on themselves or something else – online threads like this one reveal a plethora of reasons behind such a choice.

#7 I broke up with a guy because my dog would always guard me and growl at him

#8 I write bedtime stories for my dog and read them to him. Norbert loves story time 😊🐾💕

#9 When we found out our 13 year old dog had terminal cancer, I crocheted two full blankets in matching colors so that we could keep one and the other would be cremated with her so she wasn’t cold.

And while some child-free people remain like that, others find something to replace the theoretical children with – pets. In fact, nowadays, such a choice is becoming more and more common. You might say: but the pet isn’t a child, they cannot be considered the same! And you would be right – they’re not the same. Yet, that doesn’t stop people from referring to their animals as their “babies” and to themselves as “parents.” ADVERTISEMENT

#10 I told my (now ex) boyfriend of 3 years that I loved him *almost* as much as I loved my dog... that was the beginning of the end.

#11 Our family dog is being hand fed by my grandmother for the past 7 years!

#12 I made a voodoo doll of the person who owned my dog before me.

To be more specific, a survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Pet Honesty revealed that around 1 in 4 owners admit to calling their pet their child. Additionally, nearly half of the respondents call the pet their baby as a nickname. So, in most cases, animals being dubbed as babies or kids simply come down to nicknames. At the same time, there are some folks who believe that their furry friend is actually smarter than the average human. And even if they don’t feel like that, they still treat the pet the same way they treat people – it’s a living being, after all. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Sleeping on a mattress on my dining room floor for the last 6 months and counting since my almost 15 year old black lab can’t do stairs anymore. ❤️🐾

#14 I took a work from home job because I was tired of hearing about office complaints when my dog was a full time office dog and went to playcare everyday at lunch. Meaning he was only in the office during the mornings and people still had complaints. So yeah… I’m a full time work from home dog mom now 😂

#15 I cook my dog an egg scramble for breakfast every morning 🍳

Either way, that doesn’t change the fact that “pet parent” is now considered a relatively normal term, and we don’t hate it. As a matter of fact, today’s list is exactly about them. Well, more about dog parents and the crazy stuff they have done for their “babies.” We guarantee – it features rather entertaining stories, so be sure to check them out. Maybe you, too, are a dog parent and have any similar tales to tell? Do so in the comments!

#16 Created a laminated 2 page document with an hour by hour schedule and another page full of emergency contacts, vet ER’s nearby, and a “what to do if Augie is…” list for Augies first night away with a sitter (my friend) at 3 months old. I’ve never lived it down 🤣😅😅😅😅

#17 When I was in 7th grade, I forgot to do my homework. That morning, just before I had to leave for school, I looked at my dog, who was a little over a year old, and asked her to eat my homework while offering it to her. I took a picture of her eating my homework and then grabbed the remaining pieces to show my teacher. As a result, I was given an extra day to complete it.

#18 Put my dog in a bikini so she could enjoy her kiddie pool like the hot girl she is

#19 I made my dog a playlist (Piper’s playlist) of spunky songs that I think she’d like, and we drive around town and listen to it…windows open…her head proudly out the window taking in the breeze.

#20 I got a hotel for the weekend because my pup is afraid of fireworks (they are legal in the city I live)

Allowed him to sleep with me after he was sprayed by a skunk. I bathed him but the smell was still very strong. I FaceTime him when I travel. What WON’T I do for my dog. He’s the beat of my heart.

#21 I brushed a wasp off of her resulting in me getting stung and having an allergic reaction

#22 I received dog support ,for my toy poodle, in my divorce settlement

#23 I made a puppy book for my dogs first year. I saved her puppy teeth and fell out. I threw her bday parties with dog guests. I went to Disneyland and got her silhouette done. I let her pick out my baby’s name.

#24 When a state university had a deer problem (the male deer was charging CARS in the parking lot) I let my beagle gleefully bark his head off and chase the deer. 3 to four times per day, everyday. The deer moved out. The groundskeeper, grateful for an organic solution gave my beagle a GIANT stuffed Bambi as a gift, a trophy, in gratitude for his beagling work!

#25 I blocked someone because he said it’s just a dog

#26 The first birthday she had I made her a giant cake (like the whole bowl, but it was her first one so it want that big of a bowl) with crushed idk how to call them, it’s the things she usually eats and then cookies (we had the salmon ones at the time). She loved it and I loved that she appreciated the 30 min/1 hour work I did for her

#27 I have brought my dog to 7 countries

#28 My dog is reactive so we wait for the dog park to close late at night and I throw him over the fence and let him play 🤷🏻‍♀️

#29 I dyed my whole dog pink!!! (It was pet friendly diy) :)

#30 Posting a happy birthday story for them as if they're gonna see it and reply💀😂😭😂