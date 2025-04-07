ADVERTISEMENT

Overconfidence can sometimes make people spew the silliest things possible. Most folks think before speaking, but sometimes, they may say the first thing that comes to mind. Critical thinkers will then correct themselves, but a special few pretend like everything they’re saying is right.

You’ve probably come across a person who’s tried pretending like made-up information is factual. The confidence and conviction with which they back up the dumb stuff they’ve said is extremely hilarious, and this list is full of them.

More info: Reddit

#1

Kangaroo confidently standing in a field, with a joey visible in its pouch. At a petting zoo:

Child (pointing at animal): “what’s that?”

Mom: “it’s a deer, you can tell by the ears”

It was a kangaroo.

OhMyCuticles , John Torcasio Report

    #2

    A woman examines a plant with a magnifying glass, embodying absolute confidence in her discovery. That scientists were dumb for changing their opinion when new facts presented themselves.

    ChronoLegion2 , Getty Images Report

    #3

    Colorful waterfront buildings, vibrant scene, people strolling, capturing the essence of quaint town life with absolute confidence. You’re from Alaska?! How do you speak such good English?!

    ExternalTelevision75 , Timon Cornelissen Report

    You’d probably be thinking that not-so-clever people are the only ones spouting nonsense. In fact, sometimes, it’s the smartest people who end up saying the dumbest things. It’s because they often have a strong urge to be right, so it may be hard for them to accept that they are ever wrong.

    When people are always used to being right, they convince themselves that everything they’re saying is true. Being told they’re wrong may then feel like a personal attack. That’s often why dumb ideas may keep getting perpetuated, especially if folks aren’t open to correcting themselves.
    #4

    Map of the Middle East featuring a red pin marking Iran; focus on geographic confidence. "Dude, Afghanistan is *in* Iraq!".

    clancydog4 , mana5280 Report

    #5

    View of Earth from space under sunlight, showcasing clouds over continents. I once had to convince a 32yr old that we’re floating in space. He thought we were sat on some kind of stand or something I don’t even know.

    PreferenceAny3130 , Planet Volumes Report

    #6

    Astronaut confidently stands beside American flag on the moon's surface. In my 10th grade US history class we were talking about the space race. One kid kept insisting the moon landing was faked because “you can see in the video they have shadows and there are no lightbulbs on the moon!” We all thought he was joking at first, but no. He was not.

    maytaii , NASA Report

    As you’ve probably noticed from the examples of dumb things folks have said, a lot of these are fake facts that people have put their full faith in. Even though we have the entire Internet at our fingertips, it has actually made it tougher for folks to sift through what’s true and what’s untrue. The more people keep hearing false information, the likelier they are to end up believing all of that eventually.

    At first, people might believe in silly conspiracy theories, and eventually this can turn into a full blown conviction about something that isn’t backed up by evidence. It doesn’t help if there are groups of people who keep harping on the same nonsense ideas. Research also shows that Gen Z and Millennials are better able to figure out false facts but they may still unknowingly share misleading information.

    #7

    Knight in shiny armor on horseback at a jousting event, exuding absolute confidence amidst a large crowd. One of my buddies in college, who was a history major, told me that swords and armor didn’t exist until like 1100 A.D.

    anon , Matt Benson Report

    #8

    Man teaches complex math on chalkboard, confidently explaining equations; related to "dumbest thing said" topic. One of the reasons I left teaching is I was working with a student after school for an extra math session. He told me that half of 50 is zero. I thought I had misheard him so I asked him to repeat it and he said “Half of 50 is zero right?” I corrected him and moved on.

    Later, in the teachers lounge, another math teacher told me “I know exactly what he did. He split the number in half vertically. Half of 50 is five and the other half is zero.“ That was when I knew I had to leave teaching for a while. There was no way I was able to think like that and I felt like I could not help my students anymore.

    fatherseamus , Getty Images Report

    #9

    A classic sailing ship with full sails on a calm sea, highlighting the phrase "dumbest thing said" for SEO content. I had a teacher once tell me that Blackbeard the pirate was an imaginary figure. I (a huge history nerd at the time) told them he was real and his name was Edward Teach. They said, “yeah in the stories that is his name.” 😑.

    Frosty-Swimmer-849 , David Dibert Report

    Nobody thinks that what they’re saying is dumb or false. Everyone believes in the authenticity of the information they say, which is why they’re able to say it with confidence. To truly uncover fake facts, it’s important to fact-check the story as much as possible. Make sure the information is available from multiple high-authority sources.

    If you find out that you’ve been wrong about something, the best thing to do is to self-correct. There is no shame in admitting you were wrong or that you made a mistake. It is always a great learning experience. In case it’s a friend or family member who is spreading misinformation, it’s best to talk about it to them in private.

    #10

    Full moon glowing in a cloudy night sky, capturing the serenity and mystery of the night. As kids, my sister pointed out that she could see the moon (it was sunny and daytime). My stepdad says, “it’s not the moon. You can’t see that during the day.” And my mom goes, with so much matter of fact confidence, “when the sun goes down, the moon comes up”. My sister and I looked at each other in disbelief then back at the moon we could clearly see and just shook our heads.

    hme4 , Ganapathy Kumar Report

    #11

    Two women confidently smiling and taking a selfie outside. That non- identical twins were called "nocturnal twins" and caused an 18 month long pregnancy.

    spara07 , Getty Images Report

    #12

    Three tagged cows standing confidently in a barn, showcasing a mix of curious and calm expressions. Pasteurized milk is from cows that are let out to a pasture. I’m weak, I couldn’t correct them because I was so shocked. I think I said something like, “are you sure?!”.

    Julienbabylegs , Annie Spratt Report

    One of the biggest learnings you should take away from listening to folks say nonsense with confidence is that it’s okay to question the stuff you’re saying. It’s also okay to admit that you’re wrong and learn from that experience. It’s always better to self-correct and speak the truth than make up a story.

    Many people, when they’re confronted with the fact that they’ve been spreading misinformation, become defensive. Then they aren’t able to move forward from the experience and instead get stuck spouting the same dumb things over and over again. Changing one’s mind and being open to new thoughts is the best way to keep moving forward.

    #13

    Bowl of tomato salad with basil and a wooden spoon, showcasing fresh ingredients with absolute confidence in presentation. An ex friend was very dumb and arrogant. Snapped his fingers at a waiter and said. “Look at this dish, I ordered a beefsteak tomato salad. Do you see any beef or steak?????”.

    wdrub , Maryam Sicard Report

    #14

    Judge in a courtroom raises gavel, illustrating a confident decision. Ever heard of sovereign citizens? .

    Pitiful-Potential-13 , Getty Images Report

    #15

    Dropdown menu showing age selection from 16 to 28, highlighting 25 with confidence. That I had to write a different birth date on my account application because there is no Feb. 29th.

    MsTerious1 , anonymous Report

    If you ever come across something spouting complete misinformation with full conviction in what they’re saying, it’s best to take a breath and try to consider where they’re coming from. Rather than confronting them head-on, it’s better to speak gently and with respect. You may not be able to change everyone’s mind, but a select few might listen, which is also a win!

    What are some silly things you’ve heard people say with complete confidence? Let us know in the comments so that we can also have a laugh.
    #16

    Person holding papers labeled "SCAM" with absolute confidence at a desk. It's not a pyramid scheme. It's earning potential. Something I can do as I get older.

    2x4x93 , Leeloo The First Report

    #17

    A florist holding a tablet, confidently arranging flowers in a shop, surrounded by vibrant blooms. My father said business monopolies are a good thing because it encourages small businesses to open and offer more affordable pricing for consumers.

    My father is a very successful business owner who should know better than that.

    fooddependent , Amina Filkins Report

    #18

    Doctor pointing at kidney model, showcasing medical details with absolute confidence. A guy from work told me (a woman) that women can’t feel it when they have kidney stones because the stones just fall out since they can push out babies through the same hole.

    My own father told me (a mother of 3) that my mom didn’t need surgery when they tied her tubes because when a woman has a baby her organs come out with the baby and the doctors ties the tubes and then puts them back up there.

    anon_opotamus , Getty Images Report

    #19

    A woman with sunglasses surrounded by paparazzi, confidently shielding herself with shopping bags. “Infamous means you’re really super famous, like Johnny Depp.”.

    Brave_Quality_4135 , Getty Images Report

    #20

    Dinosaur skeleton displayed in a museum, representing an exhibit with absolute confidence in historical accuracy. Dinosaurs don't exist because there is no mention of them in the bible.

    cent0x , Narciso Arellano Report

    #21

    Person in green sweater confidently lounging on a chair, using a phone near solar panels. Neighbor said "Too bad your solar panels will be making less electricity now that Daylight Savings Time has ended.".

    vacuum_tubes , rosshelenphoto Report

    #22

    Woman in a tan coat and yellow sweater wearing a mask, standing confidently in an urban environment. Oh, it must have been that if you can smell a fart after it passes through underwear and jeans, then an n95 mask can do absolutely nothing against covid. Had to explain that a fart is gas and has much smaller molecular size than a covid virus, that the virus is spread through water droplets which are much much bigger than gas molecules, underwear and jeans are nowhere near as tightly knit as the masks, and the masks are designed to have almost microscopic fibers hanging out in all which ways that will wick up any water particles that touch them. I love the uneducated.

    ShadowfireOmega , Anna Shvets Report

    #23

    Toy ape walking confidently through a forest, surrounded by leaves on the ground. That Sasquatch can shrink or grow their size at will, they can teleport inter dimensional, that they can psychically interfere with electronic devices and that they are used by the US government to fight-dog men which I was told are not werewolves. They’re dog-men.

    With complete conviction.

    xo0scribe0ox , Gratisography Report

    #24

    Close-up of a globe showing Canada and the USA, symbolizing confident yet questionable geographical statements. Alaska is positioned slightly southwest of California (because of how the inset maps often position it). Rather than, "oh, maybe I read the map wrong", they were ADAMANT that this was the case.

    dystopianview , Greg Rosenke Report

    #25

    Man and woman animatedly discussing with absolute confidence in a bright room. “Why would I pay employees when I’m not making money yet?” - Dude I knew who was trying to start his own business and expected people to work for free until *he* was making money.

    sleestak_orgy , Yan Krukau Report

    #26

    Three friends on a couch, one speaking confidently while eating popcorn, embodying absolute confidence. Back in 1992, I was talking about how I wanted to see Bram Stoker's Dracula when it was in theaters.

    A girlfriend of my buddy's pipes up and says, "Bram Stoker and Francis Ford Coppola haven't put out a bad movie yet."

    I immediately responded with, "That's because Bram Stoker has been dead for like 80 years.".

    Krinks1 , Pavel Danilyuk Report

    #27

    A person looks frustrated, holding glasses and pinching the bridge of their nose, symbolizing "dumbest thing" said confidently. "This year is a special year, once in a millennium, where if you subtract your age from it, you will get the year you were born!".

    Preform_Perform , Kaboompics.com Report

    #28

    Man jogging confidently with headphones, holding a phone, on an urban street. Both racist and dumb, but had a high school history teacher/coach say that black people lived on the East side of town because it was closer to Africa and that they were faster runners than white people because they do not have to touch the ground every step but kind of can levitate every other step when running fast. This was in the 80s.

    why621 , Curated Lifestyle Report

    #29

    Person counting money on a table with craft materials, demonstrating absolute confidence. He refused a raise because it would put him in a higher tax bracket, therefore, have to pay more in taxes which meant he would actually be making less than before the raise.

    run66 , Kaboompics.com Report

    #30

    Aerial view of a car driving down a long road through green fields, symbolizing journey with absolute confidence. That a country mile is longer than a city mile. I tried to reason with her for a short time but sometimes you just have to let them think it.

    rebeccaparker2000 , Unsplash+ Community Report

    #31

    Airline pilot confidently operating cockpit controls, showcasing absolute confidence in flight management. ‘Men are born to be naturally better pilots that’s why I would never fly with a female pilot’ - my Andrew Tate super fan brother. Anyways, no, aircrafts are a man made device, and therefore are not naturally sourced. There is not a single cell in the male anatomy that supports aero dynamics.

    AlternativeOwn7386 , Getty Images Report

