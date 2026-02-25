Participant From Bonnie Blue’s 400‑Men Challenge Drops Explosive Behind‑The‑Scenes Revelations

ADVERTISEMENT

Jak White, a 20-year-old content creator who says he participated in Bonnie Blue’s now-infamous 400-men “breeding mission,” has come forward with explicit behind-the-scenes details about what allegedly unfolded inside the private London mansion on February 7.

His account comes just days after Bonnie, whose real name is Tia Billinger, uploaded a YouTube video titled Bonnie Blue Is Pregnant, declaring that her “Breeding Mission was a success!”

Highlights A 20-year-old participant claims Bonnie Blue’s 400-men event was explicitly organized to get her pregnant.

Attendees allegedly provided DNA swabs, STI tests, and wore ski masks to conceal their identities.

Bonnie’s pregnancy announcement triggered backlash and concern for the child’s future.

In the footage, the 26-year-old documented herself taking a pregnancy test after experiencing nausea, migraines, and sudden food cravings.

“Guys… I am definitely pregnant, fully pregnant,” the influencer said.

RELATED:

A man who participated in Bonnie Blue’s 400-men “breeding mission” broke his silence

Participant from Bonnie Blue’s 400-Men Challenge posing in white swimsuit on beach with trees in background

Image credits: onlybonnieblue

“I’ve been being sick, a headache, and when I say headache I mean like mega migraine. Foods have been making me feel sick, but then also some foods I’m wanting to eat instantly, else I will be sick,” Blue told viewers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The adult star then held the test up to the camera. “It’s like half pink, half white. Kinda looks like a drumstick, actually,” she added.

Group of masked men in blue bandanas with a woman at center, related to Bonnie Blue’s 400-Men Challenge participant revelations.

Image credits: bonnieblueuk_x

Blue later shared footage from a clinic, claiming an ultrasound confirmed it was “one baby,” not twins, and that conception likely occurred “11, 12, 13 days ago,” aligning with the date of the 400-men event.

Now, one of the men who says he was part of that day is describing what he witnessed.

White told Radar Online he was one of “about 400 or 500 people” who allegedly had relations with Bonnie “one after the other, and on the same day — and without protection.”

He likened the gathering to a “cattle breeding” event.

“It just felt like a different vibe because everyone there was a bit hyped up and ready to go, if that’s the best way to say it,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Blue was intimate with 400 men with the express purpose of becoming pregnant, each spending up to 5 minutes with her

Participant from Bonnie Blue’s 400-Men Challenge holding a clear positive pregnancy test in a bathroom setting.

Image credits: Bonnie Blue

According to White, the purpose of the event was clear: to get Bonnie pregnant.

Unlike her previous headline-grabbing “number game” claims, including her statement that she once slept with 1,057 men in 12 hours, this gathering was allegedly structured around conception.

He said participants were required to provide mouth swabs for DNA samples, undergo STI testing, and sign consent forms before taking part.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You kind of showed that to the team as such that were there. So yeah, it was kind of safe that way,” he explained, referring to STD test verification.

Participant from Bonnie Blue’s 400-Men Challenge with surprised expression surrounded by men in blue masks and black outfits.

Image credits: bonnieblueuk_x

ADVERTISEMENT

White said he remained at the event for “about two or three hours,” estimating that most men had “four to five minutes” with Bonnie.

“There were a few people that kind of looked as if it was their first time ever having s*x, like don’t get me wrong. Most people were kind of getting on chatting. We had the blue ski masks on. It kind of hid people’s identity as well, which was quite cool.”

The gathering required participants to wear masks to hide their identities, complicating issues surrounding paternity

Participant from Bonnie Blue’s 400-Men Challenge with blonde hair and blue eyes sharing behind-the-scenes revelations outdoors.

Image credits: onlybonnieblue

“The biggest one was to be respectful. Treat her with respect. That was kind of one of the key points of the day.”

White described the overall mood as enthusiastic, even celebratory.

“It was probably one of the funnest ever,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Participant from Bonnie Blue’s 400-Men Challenge undergoing a medical scan, revealing behind-the-scenes moments in a clinical setting.

Image credits: Bonnie Blue

ADVERTISEMENT

With Bonnie now claiming she is pregnant, speculation over paternity has exploded online. White said that to his knowledge, none of the participants have stepped forward to claim involvement.

“A lot of people were masked. They had the ski mask, so you don’t really know their identity,” White added.

“Everyone was wearing a ski mask — including myself — because it just gives that mysterious look, doesn’t it?” he continued. “I just don’t know what to think, and I haven’t really spoken to anyone else. It will be really interesting to see.”

Bonnie said that she collected DNA samples from participants in order to later identify the father

Bonnie Blue is pregnant. I wonder at what age her child will learn about Bonnie’s life choices.

pic.twitter.com/Z0lyORdZlQ — American Values 🇺🇸 (@AVGirl4Life) February 23, 2026

ADVERTISEMENT

In an earlier interview with Us Weekly, she explained that she postponed the original January date to February 7 to align with her peak fertility window and offered a “fast pass” to men she believed had the “strongest swimmers.”

“I was concerned I’d drown with the amount of fluids I had planned to consume, and did consume by the end of the day,” she said.

“I wanted the men who wanted to be a dad the most, with the strongest swimmers, to get a fast pass to the front of the queue.”

Her pregnancy announcement caused a wave of reactions online, most expressing concern for the baby and the impact the events surrounding its conception could have on its mental health.

Participant from Bonnie Blue’s 400-Men Challenge with blonde hair and blue eyes wearing a white tank top indoors.

Image credits: onlybonnieblue

“This sounds like Freddy Krueger’s origin story,” one netizen wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That baby’s gonna need a PowerPoint presentation titled Possible Fathers,” another added.

“I just feel bad for the baby. Growing up knowing how you were conceived is going to come with a lot of pressure,” a third argued. “I hope the child is protected from all of this chaos.”

Others referenced Maury Povich’s long-running talk show, known for dramatic paternity reveals.

“She definitely will be needing Maury Povich to find out who is the father,” one commenter said.

Blue had previously spoken about believing she was infertile after struggling with a former partner

A group of men lifting a woman during Bonnie Blue’s 400-Men Challenge, capturing behind-the-scenes moments and reactions.

Image credits: onlybonnieblue

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to Us Weekly, Blue saidthat she struggled for years to conceive with her ex-partner, Oliver “Ollie” Davidson, before their 2023 split.

“I tried to get pregnant for years with my ex-partner and really, really struggled, and I’d have to go down the IVF route. So I wish I could say I might get pregnant; however, I’m not in that position where I can fall pregnant naturally,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I would never, ever lie about pregnancy,” she said in a previous video, calling it “a step too far” in light of her own struggles to conceive.

She described infertility as “the most lonely experience,” explaining that watching others joke about pregnancy or treat it lightly had once been deeply painful for her.

For now, Blue has not revealed the identity of the potential father.

“Group project.” Viewers shared their thoughts on Bonnie’s pregnancy on social media

Tweet reply saying Bro was a group project, posted by a participant in Bonnie Blue’s 400-Men Challenge.

Image credits: g8411131324456

Tweet from Cyprus Isles about speechless reaction, relating to participant from Bonnie Blue’s 400‑Men Challenge insights.

Image credits: cyprus_isles

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Twitter reply from participant in Bonnie Blue’s 400-Men Challenge expressing surprise with 400 whattttt??

Image credits: tade_ben

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet from participant in Bonnie Blue’s 400-Men Challenge sharing behind-the-scenes insight with a humorous tone on Zoom calls.

Image credits: xhogrider

Participant from Bonnie Blue’s 400-Men Challenge shares explosive behind-the-scenes revelations in a social media post reply.

Image credits: fanofzenitsu

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media reply by a participant from Bonnie Blue’s 400-Men Challenge sharing an explosive opinion.

Image credits: LOUVIC79

Tweet from BlockOfButter sharing thoughts on school bullying, part of Bonnie Blue’s 400-Men Challenge revelations.

Image credits: 7RandomPerson

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet by user funnystuff questioning the chance of 1000 different fathers, related to Bonnie Blue’s 400-Men Challenge.

Image credits: allandoodle1

ADVERTISEMENT

Participant from Bonnie Blue’s 400‑Men Challenge with glasses on head, looking thoughtful and reflective indoors.

Image credits: igetshishi

Tweet from participant in Bonnie Blue’s 400-Men Challenge sharing explosive behind-the-scenes revelations online in 2026.

Image credits: Drownomatic5000

Man in vintage suit holding a glass, reacting with laughter and surprise in a behind-the-scenes challenge setting.

Image credits: AarshanAbdul

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet from participant of Bonnie Blue’s 400-Men Challenge sharing explosive behind-the-scenes insights in a social media reply.

Image credits: K1rby_K1w1

Participant from Bonnie Blue’s 400-Men Challenge sharing explosive behind-the-scenes revelations in a social media reply screenshot.

Image credits: makaylak0123

Participant from Bonnie Blue’s 400-Men Challenge shares behind-the-scenes insights in a candid social media post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: themightyiiii