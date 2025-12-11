ADVERTISEMENT

Adult star Bonnie Blue, who was arrested in Indonesia for her raunchy stunt with a group of male tourists, has pledged her support for US President Donald Trump’s British ally, Nigel Farage.

The British content creator also learned her fate for her actions in Bali on Thursday, December 11.

“Not sure if you can cast a vote from inside an Indonesian prison cell,” one commented after she endorsed Nigel.

Blonde woman with blue eyes wearing a white England football jersey outdoors, reflecting on Bonnie Blue arrest fate after controversial video.

Image credits: bonnieblue

Bonnie Blue was busted in Bali days after she acquired a “Bang Bus” and drove around the island to meet men.

Cops received complaints about her allegedly filming explicit content on the island and arrested her.

The law in Indonesia forbids people from engaging in activities such as creating, producing, distributing, or publicly displaying adult material.

Group of young people at a party taking a selfie, capturing a moment after Bonnie Blue learns her fate following controversial arrest

Image credits: bonnieblue

Comment by Nivek Llenos expressing thoughts on character development arc related to Bonnie Blue after arrest for controversial video.

The notorious adult star was arrested last week and had no access to her phone or passport during the investigation.

Yet, a first-person piece written by her for The Spectator was published on December 9.

Bonnie touched upon several topics in the piece, from her provocative raunchy stunts to her opinion on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The provocative content creator pledged support for UK’s right-wing, anti-immigration party Reform UK

Bonnie Blue learns her fate after arrest, pictured interacting with others in casual indoor settings.

Image credits: latenightxoshow

The adult star said she was “not knowledgeable about politics,” but she made her political stance clear by endorsing Nigel Farage and pledging support for the right-wing, anti-immigration party Reform UK.

“I stand with Nigel Farage,” she wrote.

In addition to endorsing Trump’s British ally, Bonnie made her anti-immigration views clear in the piece and said the “UK is very messed up.”

“The tax system is terrible and it’s smart to leave if you have money. There are too many people here, we are too accommodating, and it is causing problems,” she wrote.

Man in suit with purple tie looking contemplative, symbolizing Bonnie Blue learning her fate after controversial video arrest.

Image credits: Nigel Farage

Comment by Gregory Couturier expressing sarcasm about reform supporters with laughing emojis on social media.

Netizens had plenty to say about her political views, with one saying: “Just further confirmation that only the dregs of society will support Farage.”

“Her clientele of divorced, bald boomers will be happy to hear,” one said, while another wrote, “Wasn’t complaining when some of them were queuing up to make content with her…”

“So basically someone who goes to another country and breaks the law has a beef with immigrants coming here?” wrote another. “And I actually had her down as someone who would let anyone in.”

“Imagine getting rattled by 1000 blokes in a day, and it still not being the most embarrassing thing you’ve ever done,” one commented on her support for the right-wing party

Bonnie Blue sitting on floor surrounded by a crowd in casual clothes, showing reaction after arrest for controversial video.

Image credits: bonnieblue

Days after her arrest, Indonesia’s Immigration department head announced on December 11 that she would be deported for breaching her visa privileges.

She would also be blacklisted from entering Indonesia for at least 10 years, officials said.

“They have misused the visa they have to make content in Bali,” Immigration chief Heru Winarko said during a press conference.

“They will be black-listed from entering Indonesia for at least 10 years (that) could be extended,” he added.

Officials said Bonnie will be deported and blacklisted from entering Indonesia for a decade

Woman standing by a blue Bonnie Blue bus with QR code, symbolizing Bonnie Blue learning her fate after controversial video arrest.

Image credits: bonnieblue

Comment by Mark McGuire mentioning Nigel Farage with a humorous tone related to a lollipop.

Heru said Bonnie and her team would be deported right after the cops complete the investigation.

Officials also noted that the “Bang bus” Bonnie acquired did not have proper vehicle registration.

Cops raided her studio and found a number of cameras, contraceptives, USB drives, lubricant, pink necklaces, and performance supplements.

At least 17 male tourists, aged 19 to 40, were arrested and later released without charges.

Cops busted Bonnie and the male tourists making content about a “game” where the winner would sleep with her

Woman holding a whiteboard covered in notes, explaining Bonnie Blue's fate after arrest related to controversial video incident.

Image credits: bonnieblue

Text message from James J Dart predicting Bonnie Blue's fate after arrest for controversial video, shown on a smartphone screen.

“When they were raided, they were making collab content about a game where the winner would sleep with Bonnie Blue,” Aiptu Ni Nyoman Ayu Inastuti, the Acting Head of the Public Relations Sub-Division of the Badung Police, previously said.

“No p****graphic activities or acts have been found in the collaborative content,” Aiptu added.

Close-up of Bonnie Blue with blue eyes and natural makeup, contemplating her fate after controversial video arrest.

Image credits: bonnieblue

In her piece for The Spectator, Bonnie wrote about numerous topics, including her opinion on The Crown, the popular show about the British royal family.

“I watched The Crown until Kate and William appeared. They seem fine. I like Harry,” she wrote.

“He chose to step away and for that I give him a lot of credit. Everyone is opinionated about Meghan, but it’s nice that they have been able to distance themselves,” she added.

Bonnie shared her views on Prince Harry as well as her experience creating adult content the past year

Bonnie also spoke about what it was like creating adult content the last year.

“It’s been a crazy year: my hardest and best. I’ve been kicked off Only Fans; deported from Fiji. I just smile and stay happy,” Bonnie wrote.

She said she will be entering 2026 “with an even bigger bang.”

Netizens had plenty to say about the adult star’s support of the right-wing, anti-immigration politician

Comment by Mark Bucksey reacting to Bonnie Blue's arrest for controversial video, expressing surprise at her standing.

Comment by Donald Hayden on controversial video arrest, discussing marketing strategy and free publicity impact.

Comment about Bonnie Blue learning her fate after arrest, questioning if her bus will resemble the Brexit bus for reform.

Comment from top fan Glyn Clarke criticizing a political attack, shown in a light blue speech bubble on a social media platform.

Screenshot of a social media comment about Bonnie Blue learning her fate after arrest for controversial video.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a controversial video related to Bonnie Blue’s arrest and fate.

Social media comment reacting to Bonnie Blue's arrest and fate after controversial video, highlighting public response.

Comment by Christian Evans about America and Britain’s political scandals displayed on a social media platform.

Comment by Alexandra Wyatt expressing surprise about a controversial video arrest involving Bonnie Blue.

Comment from Cheryl Taylor reacting to Bonnie Blue learning her fate after arrest for controversial video.

Comment from Sally Moulds reacting to enforcement related to Bonnie Blue's fate after arrest for controversial video.

Comment from Baz McCutcheon reading Looking 4 help from Trump with laughing emojis on a social media post discussing Bonnie Blue's fate after controversial video arrest.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Bonnie Blue after her arrest for a controversial video.

Screenshot of social media comment by Pamela Du Plessis reacting to Bonnie Blue’s arrest related to controversial video.

Comment by Nigel Slade saying Is anyone surprised with a rolling eyes emoji on a white background.

Comment from Stuart Jones reacting to Bonnie Blue's controversial video and arrest, discussing potential impact on Reform vote.

Comment by David Morgan Freeman on a social media post about Reform Party Conference and rising STD concerns.

Screenshot of social media comment discussing potential impact on candidates if borders close, related to Bonnie Blue arrest controversy.

Comment by Kenny King discussing Bonnie Blue's arrest and fate, mentioning wonder how that happened phrase.