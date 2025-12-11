Cinnabon Worker’s Own Daughter Turns On Her After Her “Racist” Tirade Against Somali Couple

ADVERTISEMENT

After a Cinnabon worker sparked national outrage for her racist meltdown, her own daughter spoke up and said her mother was being “vile” and “disrespectful.”

Crystal Wilsey, 43, lost her job over a viral video of her spewing hateful slurs at a Somali couple.

“I am racist,” she was heard yelling at the customers at a Cinnabon in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

In the wake of the controversy, her daughter criticized her mother's behavior and called it “completely unacceptable.”

Crystal Wilsey sparked outrage last week when her encounter with Farhia Ahmed and her husband went viral.

After the video went viral, the fired Cinnabon worker appeared to defend herself, saying “[her] son was colored.”

Her daughter addressed the controversy on Facebook and said she was against her mother’s actions.

“I don’t condone what my mom did,” the 23-year-old daughter said.

“It’s completely unacceptable to call people slurs, I do want to apologize to the people she did cause harm to,” she added.

Despite not having spoken to her mother in a year, the daughter was sure her mother “will never apologize.”

“I do not think it is ever OK to call someone a slur, it is so disrespectful and vile, and I want to say to the victims of my mom’s racism that I am truly sorry for her actions,” she said.

The daughter also addressed her mother’s comment about her “colored” son following the controversy.

Several netizens initially believed that the son she was referring to was Black, but the 23-year-old daughter clarified that her late brother was Latino.

“I don’t know why my mom would say that as if it was going to make anything better,” she said.

Crystal’s racist tirade took place on December 4 when the Muslim couple from Somalia were at the Bay Park Square mall in Ashwaubenon.

They visited the mall’s Cinnabon and ordered a caramel pecan cinnamon roll.

But “when [Crystal] was squeezing the caramel, she hardly put any,” read the message on a GoFundMe page set up by Farhia’s cousin.

Farhia asked Crystal if the store was running low on caramel, to which the worker responded with an offensive remark.

“‘You could see me squeezing it through that witch-craft bandana you’re wearing on top of your head’” basically referring to my cousin’s hijab…….” said the GoFundme page.

This couple from Somalia walked into a Cinnabon to buy food and the employee started making fun of the woman’s hijab so they took out their phone & started recording then she called them the N word and admitted to being a racist! She continued to say derogatory things to them too pic.twitter.com/h1CrdEcfA4 — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) December 6, 2025

The wife then pulled her phone out and recorded Crystal’s unhinged rant, in which she repeatedly said racial slurs and made vulgar gestures.

After the video went viral, Crystal broke her silence on social media and claimed she wasn’t racist because she had a colored son.

“P.S., to the racism, if you look at my Facebook from 2010, you’ll see on there that I have a blended family, and my son was colored,” the fired employee said in a TikTok video, posted on December 8.

She then said her son had Addison’s disease, which made his skin appear darker.

The rare disorder includes numerous symptoms, including the darkening of skin due to hormones like cortisol and aldosterone not being adequately produced by the adrenal glands.

“Addison’s disease,” Crystal said in one comment, “and he was discriminated against and called chocolate because he had brown skin – explanation of racism.”

The mother received $110,000 in donations from supporters who defended her racist meltdown

Reports confirmed that Crystal shared a mixed-race son named Jovani Abel Valadez, whose father, Juan Valadez Jr, was originally from Mexico.

The 10-year-old boy suffered from Adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD) and lost his life in November 2014, just a week after he turned 10 years old, according to the Daily Mail.

ALD is a hereditary disorder that damages the membrane (myelin sheath) covering nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

“I sat by him day and night with occasional breaks.. I thought he was going to get thru this but no no no that was not the case… I lost a huge piece of my heart this day,” Crystal wrote on social media following her son’s passing.

The disgraced worker has a long rap sheet, with multiple arrests for disorderly conduct, domestic ab*se, and more.

Following the racist tirade, she had plenty of people rallying behind her in support after her foul-mouthed tirade last week.

She received $110,000 in donations from a fundraising page on GiveSendGo, a controversial crowdfunding platform that has allowed far-right extremists, white supremacists, and hate groups to raise funds.

“Meet Crystal: hardworking White mom doing her job at Cinnabon. Two Somali customers decide to make her shift hell with intimidation,” the fundraising page said.

The message claimed Crystal was provoked by the customers, saying: “No White person should lose their job for refusing to be harassed by Somalians.”

“Smart way to get her Christmas fund up. MAGA loves to donate when racists get fired,” one commented online

