“For The Love Of Money”: After Sleeping With 101 Men, Lily Phillips Breaks Silence On Her Fame
Lily Phillips, the 24-year-old adult performer who rose to viral fame after sleeping with 101 men in a single day, has come forward with raw reflections on the turbulent year that followed.
Phillips shared her thoughts in a recent interview, where she admitted that the fame that brought her money and attention also came with lasting regret, fractured family ties, and a reputation she cannot escape.
Of all the controversies she faced, she said one haunts her more than anything else: faking a pregnancy online to gain attention.
“It’s not my proudest moment,” she admitted. “I am sorry, and I regret doing that.”
Image credits: lilyphillip_s
Phillips’ 101 men stunt in October 2024 turned her into one of the most polarizing figures in the UK’s adult-only industry.
The video documenting the challenge spread across social media, launching her into viral fame and cementing her reputation in the eyes of many as someone willing to degrade herself for money and recognition.
Image credits: lilyphillip_s
Her rapid and profitable ascent soon motivated others to try to take her viral crown.
Within months, she and fellow adult content creator Bonnie Blue were competing to see who would break the “sleeping with 1,000 men in one day” record, which was established in 2004 by adult actress Lisa Sparxxx.
In January 2025, Blue claimed to have broken the record by sleeping with 1,052 men in 12 hours.
Phillips and Blue’s antics were labeled by some outlets as a new genre of “competitive” adult content
Image credits: Metro
The pressure to outdo herself allegedly left Phillips in tears. In a YouTube documentary, she confessed that several men pushed past their scheduled time with her, leaving her feeling cornered in her own challenge.
Image credits: Josh Pieters
“I think in any job there’s upsetting stuff or stuff you didn’t necessarily enjoy,” she said. “But it’s just made it more important to me that I set boundaries on exactly what I do like, and draw the line on certain things I’m not comfortable with.”
Phillips, who said she started watching adult content when she was 11 years old, has said she sees the content as “empowering.”
Image credits: Lily Phillips/YouTube
Coming from an upper class family, Phillips went to university to study nutrition.
Developing a social media following on Instagram, she eventually realized the attention she was getting was more fulfilling than her career, and started uploading progressively more explicit content.
Soon, she began filming adult videos and opening an OF account. Dissatisfied with her income, she introduced competitions that gave followers a chance to sleep with her, and began filming custom videos and calls.
In a bid to surpass her rival in relevance, Phillips falsely announced she was pregnant, a move that brought her heavy backlash
parents of Lily Phillips reveal they get phone calls everyday that threaten the life of their daughter 😬pic.twitter.com/S8JqJ272Ik
— yoxic (@yoxics) August 28, 2025
Her rivalry with Bonnie Blue led to a social media stunt she regrets to this day. In early 2024, amid rumors of Blue being pregnant, Phillips uploaded a fake pregnancy announcement to her followers, complete with a photo of a fake bump.
The post was deleted within hours, but the damage was already done. Supporters accused her of crossing a line, saying she had trivialized an important and life-changing experience for many women.
Image credits: lillyphilipsofficial
The stunt was also labeled as desperate, and a clear example of how her pursuit of viral fame had gone too far.
“I didn’t realize how much effect it would have on women and deep down what I was putting out there,” Phillips admitted.
“I am sorry, and I regret doing that.”
In August, Lily’s parents appeared on a show holding back tears and pleading with their daughter to change careers
Image credits: lilyphillip_s
In August 2025, her parents, Lindsay and Emma Phillips, appeared on an episode of Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over, where they spoke openly about the toll Lily’s choices had taken on the family.
The parents revealed how they initially had no idea what their daughter was doing, believing she was simply uploading lingerie pictures. Then they were informed of the website she was part of, and the business it belonged to.
Image credits: lilyphillip_s
“When she said she was doing OF, we stood back because we want to continue our relationship with our daughter,” Emma said, visibly emotional.
“We were pretty open with it, but when it went to the next step (of sleeping with men), we were like ‘no, no.’”
Her father, voice breaking, then issued a desperate plea. “If there’s anything we could do to change her profession, we’d do it overnight…”
Image credits: lilyphillip_s
“Sometimes we think, have we done anything wrong with her upbringing? Well as far as I’m concerned, we’ve had nothing but nice times and love… is it money? Because if it was money, we’d sell our house.”
The episode also revealed that Lily earns an approximate $380,000 monthly via subscriptions. She has no intention of stopping, and expressed a desire to eventually become a director in the adult industry.
“No self respect.” Netizens shared their thoughts on Phillips’ regrets
