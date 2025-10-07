“For The Love Of Money”: After Sleeping With 101 Men, Lily Phillips Breaks Silence On Her Fame

ADVERTISEMENT

Lily Phillips, the 24-year-old adult performer who rose to viral fame after sleeping with 101 men in a single day, has come forward with raw reflections on the turbulent year that followed.

Phillips shared her thoughts in a recent interview, where she admitted that the fame that brought her money and attention also came with lasting regret, fractured family ties, and a reputation she cannot escape.

Highlights Lily Phillips, who went viral after sleeping with 101 men in one day, said she regrets certain aspects of her career.

From the toll it has taken on her body, to the strain it put on her relations with her parents.

Despite everything, her career remains lucrative and she doesn't want to stop.

Of all the controversies she faced, she said one haunts her more than anything else: faking a pregnancy online to gain attention.

“It’s not my proudest moment,” she admitted. “I am sorry, and I regret doing that.”

Lily Phillips posing indoors in a white ruffled top, sharing insights on her fame and personal life.

Image credits: lilyphillip_s

Phillips’ 101 men stunt in October 2024 turned her into one of the most polarizing figures in the UK’s adult-only industry.

The video documenting the challenge spread across social media, launching her into viral fame and cementing her reputation in the eyes of many as someone willing to degrade herself for money and recognition.

Lily Phillips sitting on a beige couch wearing a black off-shoulder dress, discussing her fame and love of money.

Image credits: lilyphillip_s

Her rapid and profitable ascent soon motivated others to try to take her viral crown.

Within months, she and fellow adult content creator Bonnie Blue were competing to see who would break the “sleeping with 1,000 men in one day” record, which was established in 2004 by adult actress Lisa Sparxxx.

In January 2025, Blue claimed to have broken the record by sleeping with 1,052 men in 12 hours.

Phillips and Blue’s antics were labeled by some outlets as a new genre of “competitive” adult content

Lily Phillips speaking in an interview setting with Metro-branded cushions and shelves in the background.

Image credits: Metro

The pressure to outdo herself allegedly left Phillips in tears. In a YouTube documentary, she confessed that several men pushed past their scheduled time with her, leaving her feeling cornered in her own challenge.

Lily Phillips wearing a striped tank top, speaking emotionally in an interview about her fame and personal experiences.

Image credits: Josh Pieters

“I think in any job there’s upsetting stuff or stuff you didn’t necessarily enjoy,” she said. “But it’s just made it more important to me that I set boundaries on exactly what I do like, and draw the line on certain things I’m not comfortable with.”

Phillips, who said she started watching adult content when she was 11 years old, has said she sees the content as “empowering.”

Lily Phillips posing outdoors with two people, sharing insights about her fame and experiences for the love of money.

Image credits: Lily Phillips/YouTube

Coming from an upper class family, Phillips went to university to study nutrition.

Developing a social media following on Instagram, she eventually realized the attention she was getting was more fulfilling than her career, and started uploading progressively more explicit content.

Soon, she began filming adult videos and opening an OF account. Dissatisfied with her income, she introduced competitions that gave followers a chance to sleep with her, and began filming custom videos and calls.

In a bid to surpass her rival in relevance, Phillips falsely announced she was pregnant, a move that brought her heavy backlash

parents of Lily Phillips reveal they get phone calls everyday that threaten the life of their daughter 😬pic.twitter.com/S8JqJ272Ik — yoxic (@yoxics) August 28, 2025

Her rivalry with Bonnie Blue led to a social media stunt she regrets to this day. In early 2024, amid rumors of Blue being pregnant, Phillips uploaded a fake pregnancy announcement to her followers, complete with a photo of a fake bump.

The post was deleted within hours, but the damage was already done. Supporters accused her of crossing a line, saying she had trivialized an important and life-changing experience for many women.

Two smiling women with blonde hair and blue eyes posing closely in a casual indoor setting for fame discussion.

Image credits: lillyphilipsofficial

The stunt was also labeled as desperate, and a clear example of how her pursuit of viral fame had gone too far.

“I didn’t realize how much effect it would have on women and deep down what I was putting out there,” Phillips admitted.

“I am sorry, and I regret doing that.”

In August, Lily’s parents appeared on a show holding back tears and pleading with their daughter to change careers

Lily Phillips lounging on a couch indoors wearing a white dress, capturing attention with her relaxed pose and natural look.

Image credits: lilyphillip_s

In August 2025, her parents, Lindsay and Emma Phillips, appeared on an episode of Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over, where they spoke openly about the toll Lily’s choices had taken on the family.

The parents revealed how they initially had no idea what their daughter was doing, believing she was simply uploading lingerie pictures. Then they were informed of the website she was part of, and the business it belonged to.

Lily Phillips posing in a black dress against stone wall, reflecting on her fame and the love of money.

Image credits: lilyphillip_s

“When she said she was doing OF, we stood back because we want to continue our relationship with our daughter,” Emma said, visibly emotional.

“We were pretty open with it, but when it went to the next step (of sleeping with men), we were like ‘no, no.’”

Her father, voice breaking, then issued a desperate plea. “If there’s anything we could do to change her profession, we’d do it overnight…”

Lily Phillips posing indoors wearing white lace outfit, highlighting her fame and story related to love and money.

Image credits: lilyphillip_s

“Sometimes we think, have we done anything wrong with her upbringing? Well as far as I’m concerned, we’ve had nothing but nice times and love… is it money? Because if it was money, we’d sell our house.”

The episode also revealed that Lily earns an approximate $380,000 monthly via subscriptions. She has no intention of stopping, and expressed a desire to eventually become a director in the adult industry.

“No self respect.” Netizens shared their thoughts on Phillips’ regrets

Comment from Ian Brown questioning the claim about sleeping with 101 men in a social media post.

Comment from David Parsons reacting to Lily Phillips' fame and relationships, displayed on a social media platform.

Comment from Kathy Stewart expressing sarcasm about being proud, related to the topic of Lily Phillips and her fame.

Comment by Julian Roberts reading Bonnie blue saying 101 is nothing haha, referencing Lily Phillips and her fame.

Screenshot of a social media post by GLUM discussing the idea of stopping kids from having social media.

Screenshot of a social media comment by Terence Edward asking about a cure for insomnia.

Alt text: Rosina Sorrento commenting on Lily Phillips and the impact of being with 101 men on personal reputation and trust.

Screenshot of a social media comment by Elizabeth Caldwell reacting to a controversial award announcement.

Comment on a social media post with user profile picture and name displayed in black text.

Comment on social media post discussing claim to fame with reactions and profile picture of Maureen Odell.

Comment by Peter Webb questioning if a woman qualifies to be a scam bank, displayed on a social media interface.

Comment by Shelley Griffiths questioning why men encourage disturbing behavior in a young girl with possible mental health issues.

Comment by Darren Dunn labeled Top Fan, expressing a brief message on a light blue background.

Alt text: Social media comment discussing Lily Phillips and the controversy around her fame and personal life choices.

Comment on social media expressing opinion about love of money, questioning self-respect related to fame and choices.