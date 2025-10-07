Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“For The Love Of Money”: After Sleeping With 101 Men, Lily Phillips Breaks Silence On Her Fame
Lily Phillips with two people outside against a brick wall, discussing her fame and the love of money story.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“For The Love Of Money”: After Sleeping With 101 Men, Lily Phillips Breaks Silence On Her Fame

abelsimonmusamino Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

22

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Lily Phillips, the 24-year-old adult performer who rose to viral fame after sleeping with 101 men in a single day, has come forward with raw reflections on the turbulent year that followed.

Phillips shared her thoughts in a recent interview, where she admitted that the fame that brought her money and attention also came with lasting regret, fractured family ties, and a reputation she cannot escape.

Highlights
  • Lily Phillips, who went viral after sleeping with 101 men in one day, said she regrets certain aspects of her career.
  • From the toll it has taken on her body, to the strain it put on her relations with her parents.
  • Despite everything, her career remains lucrative and she doesn't want to stop.

Of all the controversies she faced, she said one haunts her more than anything else: faking a pregnancy online to gain attention.

“It’s not my proudest moment,” she admitted. “I am sorry, and I regret doing that.”

RELATED:

    Lily Phillips, famous for sleeping with 101 men in a single day, revealed her regrets in an interview

    Lily Phillips posing indoors in a white ruffled top, sharing insights on her fame and personal life.

    Lily Phillips posing indoors in a white ruffled top, sharing insights on her fame and personal life.

    Image credits: lilyphillip_s

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Phillips’ 101 men stunt in October 2024 turned her into one of the most polarizing figures in the UK’s adult-only industry. 

    The video documenting the challenge spread across social media, launching her into viral fame and cementing her reputation in the eyes of many as someone willing to degrade herself for money and recognition.

    Lily Phillips sitting on a beige couch wearing a black off-shoulder dress, discussing her fame and love of money.

    Lily Phillips sitting on a beige couch wearing a black off-shoulder dress, discussing her fame and love of money.

    Image credits: lilyphillip_s

    Her rapid and profitable ascent soon motivated others to try to take her viral crown.

    Within months, she and fellow adult content creator Bonnie Blue were competing to see who would break the “sleeping with 1,000 men in one day” record, which was established in 2004 by adult actress Lisa Sparxxx.

    In January 2025, Blue claimed to have broken the record by sleeping with 1,052 men in 12 hours.

    Phillips and Blue’s antics were labeled by some outlets as a new genre of “competitive” adult content

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Lily Phillips speaking in an interview setting with Metro-branded cushions and shelves in the background.

    Lily Phillips speaking in an interview setting with Metro-branded cushions and shelves in the background.

    Image credits: Metro

    The pressure to outdo herself allegedly left Phillips in tears. In a YouTube documentary, she confessed that several men pushed past their scheduled time with her, leaving her feeling cornered in her own challenge.

    Lily Phillips wearing a striped tank top, speaking emotionally in an interview about her fame and personal experiences.

    Lily Phillips wearing a striped tank top, speaking emotionally in an interview about her fame and personal experiences.

    Image credits: Josh Pieters

    “I think in any job there’s upsetting stuff or stuff you didn’t necessarily enjoy,” she said. “But it’s just made it more important to me that I set boundaries on exactly what I do like, and draw the line on certain things I’m not comfortable with.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Phillips, who said she started watching adult content when she was 11 years old, has said she sees the content as “empowering.”

    Lily Phillips posing outdoors with two people, sharing insights about her fame and experiences for the love of money.

    Lily Phillips posing outdoors with two people, sharing insights about her fame and experiences for the love of money.

    Image credits: Lily Phillips/YouTube

    Coming from an upper class family, Phillips went to university to study nutrition.

    Developing a social media following on Instagram, she eventually realized the attention she was getting was more fulfilling than her career, and started uploading progressively more explicit content.

    Soon, she began filming adult videos and opening an OF account. Dissatisfied with her income, she introduced competitions that gave followers a chance to sleep with her, and began filming custom videos and calls.

    In a bid to surpass her rival in relevance, Phillips falsely announced she was pregnant, a move that brought her heavy backlash

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Her rivalry with Bonnie Blue led to a social media stunt she regrets to this day. In early 2024, amid rumors of Blue being pregnant, Phillips uploaded a fake pregnancy announcement to her followers, complete with a photo of a fake bump.

    The post was deleted within hours, but the damage was already done. Supporters accused her of crossing a line, saying she had trivialized an important and life-changing experience for many women.

    Two smiling women with blonde hair and blue eyes posing closely in a casual indoor setting for fame discussion.

    Two smiling women with blonde hair and blue eyes posing closely in a casual indoor setting for fame discussion.

    Image credits: lillyphilipsofficial

    The stunt was also labeled as desperate, and a clear example of how her pursuit of viral fame had gone too far.

    “I didn’t realize how much effect it would have on women and deep down what I was putting out there,” Phillips admitted. 

    “I am sorry, and I regret doing that.”

    In August, Lily’s parents appeared on a show holding back tears and pleading with their daughter to change careers

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Lily Phillips lounging on a couch indoors wearing a white dress, capturing attention with her relaxed pose and natural look.

    Lily Phillips lounging on a couch indoors wearing a white dress, capturing attention with her relaxed pose and natural look.

    Image credits: lilyphillip_s

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In August 2025, her parents, Lindsay and Emma Phillips, appeared on an episode of Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over, where they spoke openly about the toll Lily’s choices had taken on the family.

    The parents revealed how they initially had no idea what their daughter was doing, believing she was simply uploading lingerie pictures. Then they were informed of the website she was part of, and the business it belonged to.

    Lily Phillips posing in a black dress against stone wall, reflecting on her fame and the love of money.

    Lily Phillips posing in a black dress against stone wall, reflecting on her fame and the love of money.

    Image credits: lilyphillip_s

    “When she said she was doing OF, we stood back because we want to continue our relationship with our daughter,” Emma said, visibly emotional.

    “We were pretty open with it, but when it went to the next step (of sleeping with men), we were like ‘no, no.’”

    Her father, voice breaking, then issued a desperate plea. “If there’s anything we could do to change her profession, we’d do it overnight…”

    Lily Phillips posing indoors wearing white lace outfit, highlighting her fame and story related to love and money.

    Lily Phillips posing indoors wearing white lace outfit, highlighting her fame and story related to love and money.

    Image credits: lilyphillip_s

    “Sometimes we think, have we done anything wrong with her upbringing? Well as far as I’m concerned, we’ve had nothing but nice times and love… is it money? Because if it was money, we’d sell our house.”

    The episode also revealed that Lily earns an approximate $380,000 monthly via subscriptions. She has no intention of stopping, and expressed a desire to eventually become a director in the adult industry.

    “No self respect.” Netizens shared their thoughts on Phillips’ regrets

    Comment from Ian Brown questioning the claim about sleeping with 101 men in a social media post.

    Comment from Ian Brown questioning the claim about sleeping with 101 men in a social media post.

    Comment from David Parsons reacting to Lily Phillips' fame and relationships, displayed on a social media platform.

    Comment from David Parsons reacting to Lily Phillips' fame and relationships, displayed on a social media platform.

    Comment from Kathy Stewart expressing sarcasm about being proud, related to the topic of Lily Phillips and her fame.

    Comment from Kathy Stewart expressing sarcasm about being proud, related to the topic of Lily Phillips and her fame.

    Comment by Julian Roberts reading Bonnie blue saying 101 is nothing haha, referencing Lily Phillips and her fame.

    Comment by Julian Roberts reading Bonnie blue saying 101 is nothing haha, referencing Lily Phillips and her fame.

    Screenshot of a social media post by GLUM discussing the idea of stopping kids from having social media.

    Screenshot of a social media post by GLUM discussing the idea of stopping kids from having social media.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Terence Edward asking about a cure for insomnia.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Terence Edward asking about a cure for insomnia.

    Alt text: Rosina Sorrento commenting on Lily Phillips and the impact of being with 101 men on personal reputation and trust.

    Alt text: Rosina Sorrento commenting on Lily Phillips and the impact of being with 101 men on personal reputation and trust.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Elizabeth Caldwell reacting to a controversial award announcement.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Elizabeth Caldwell reacting to a controversial award announcement.

    Comment on a social media post with user profile picture and name displayed in black text.

    Comment on a social media post with user profile picture and name displayed in black text.

    Comment on social media post discussing claim to fame with reactions and profile picture of Maureen Odell.

    Comment on social media post discussing claim to fame with reactions and profile picture of Maureen Odell.

    Comment by Peter Webb questioning if a woman qualifies to be a scam bank, displayed on a social media interface.

    Comment by Peter Webb questioning if a woman qualifies to be a scam bank, displayed on a social media interface.

    Comment by Shelley Griffiths questioning why men encourage disturbing behavior in a young girl with possible mental health issues.

    Comment by Shelley Griffiths questioning why men encourage disturbing behavior in a young girl with possible mental health issues.

    Comment by Darren Dunn labeled Top Fan, expressing a brief message on a light blue background.

    Comment by Darren Dunn labeled Top Fan, expressing a brief message on a light blue background.

    Alt text: Social media comment discussing Lily Phillips and the controversy around her fame and personal life choices.

    Alt text: Social media comment discussing Lily Phillips and the controversy around her fame and personal life choices.

    Comment on social media expressing opinion about love of money, questioning self-respect related to fame and choices.

    Comment on social media expressing opinion about love of money, questioning self-respect related to fame and choices.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    22

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    22

    Open list comments

    2

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    bairdbelinda021 avatar
    Serena Myers
    Serena Myers
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Let your downvotes speak. We do not care for crud, Abel, nobody gives a shìt about whoever she is that most of us have never heard of. You're an entertainment news writer? Write about entertainment. Morecambe and Wise, whatever the equivalent is in the US, not boring nobodies.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    BP sure moralizes a lot about a woman who has s*x with many men. BP never ever has a bad word about the fascists they choose to celebrate.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    bairdbelinda021 avatar
    Serena Myers
    Serena Myers
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Let your downvotes speak. We do not care for crud, Abel, nobody gives a shìt about whoever she is that most of us have never heard of. You're an entertainment news writer? Write about entertainment. Morecambe and Wise, whatever the equivalent is in the US, not boring nobodies.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    BP sure moralizes a lot about a woman who has s*x with many men. BP never ever has a bad word about the fascists they choose to celebrate.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Society
    Homepage
    Trending
    Society
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Society Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT