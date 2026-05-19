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Delivering a baby is so standard that some women might be in labor right now. That’s probably why it has been trivialized, and people have glazed over what a miraculously fascinating and painful process it really is. I think every mom should be honored for going through it.

Unfortunately, this woman had to deal with her overbearing brother as the new parents wanted privacy after their baby’s birth. The guy simply lost it and started insulting the newborn, so naturally, her husband snubbed him brutally. Little did they know it would spark more family drama!

More info: Reddit

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The last thing a woman might want right after painfully giving birth is unwanted family drama

Image credits: wavebreakmedia_micro / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster’s wife had a rough C-section, so the couple just wanted to be left alone for a few days, but this upset her brother

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Image credits: nataliaderiabina / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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He insulted their baby, called the couple antisocial, and even refused to apologize when the poster gave him an ultimatum

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Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster was so fed up with his self-centered brother-in-law that he just blocked him, but this sparked tension with his wife

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Image credits: pieceofpower

It further annoyed the poster, as he had to deal with all this unnecessary drama when he just wanted to enjoy being a new parent

In today’s dramatic story, the original poster (OP) vents about what he had to face after becoming a new dad. His wife had a rough C-section, so the couple asked for privacy to recover from it. Much to their surprise, OP’s brother-in-law blew up at the new mom. He said he felt sorry for the newborn and hoped the baby wouldn’t be as “anti-social” as the couple.

When the poster’s wife told him about it, he was obviously offended and told his brother-in-law that he had crossed a line. OP tried to explain about the rough delivery and how they were taking time to adjust to being new parents. Also, he asked for an apology, but the guy acted as though he were under attack and said he stood by what he had said earlier.

Apparently, he felt sorry for the baby, who would grow up isolated and away from the family. Moreover, the brother-in-law felt that delivering a baby was a walk in the garden. He stressed that many women go through it, and the couple was using it as an “excuse to act selfish.” OP gave him an ultimatum to apologize, but since he didn’t, the new dad blocked him.

However, it sparked considerable tension between the poster and his wife. She was feeling bad since it was her brother, but our guy didn’t even want him near the baby now. Besides, it frustrated him that, instead of enjoying their time as new parents, they were busy worrying over something so ridiculous. Also, OP was surprised to be the bad guy in the story, so he vented online.

Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

There are many different reasons why couples go for a C-section. Stats show they accounted for around 32.3% of births in the United States in 2023, and although common, they are major surgeries. Experts stress that recovering from a C-section is inherently slow because it’s an important abdominal operation that involves cutting through multiple layers of tissue and muscle.

Professionals also highlight that during the 6-week recovery period (or more), women may be dealing with considerable psychological effects along with physical hardships. They elaborate that getting plenty of rest, engaging in gentle physical activity, and receiving support from loved ones are essential to a healthy recovery. However, all OP’s wife got was an angry brother.

The poster’s fury seemed justified, and even netizens cursed at his overbearing brother-in-law. Research emphasizes that becoming a new parent instantly transforms your whole life. Moreover, this major transition brings deep emotional joy, but it can also trigger temporary exhaustion, stress, and shifts in your relationship dynamics. No wonder things got tense between the couple.

People online advised the poster to really keep his newborn away from such a toxic uncle. After all, all he was doing was creating drama during such a happy time in the couple’s life. Don’t you think so, too? If you were in the poster’s shoes, how would you handle it? We would love to hear your thoughts, so feel free to drop them in the comments below!

Netizens couldn’t fathom how selfish the brother was acting, and many advised keeping the baby away from such a toxic guy