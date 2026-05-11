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Just because you agree to be with a person doesn’t mean that you are obliged to take care of their debts. After all, you didn’t bring these charges on their heads. If they still expect you to pay it off, obviously, there’s some ulterior motive, right?

This woman decided to return to work after being a stay-at-home mom for 7 years. Much to her shock, her fiancé’s toxic family charged at her like loan sharks to pay off his debt. The worst part was that he just watched while his relatives harassed her! Here’s what happened next…

More info: Reddit

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Sadly, women often get stuck with a man-child who refuses to grow a spine and fight for them

Image credits: prostooleh / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster had been with her fiancé since they were teenagers, but his grandparents, who had raised him, absolutely hated her

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Image credits: pixaflow / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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She had been a stay-at-home mom for the past 7 years, when his grandparents had covered his $20k insurance lapse and bought him a car

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Image credits: syda_productions / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Now, she was going back to work, but her fiancé’s toxic relatives demanded that she clear away his debt by giving them her salary for a year

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Image credits: babyybunnyy3

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The worst part was that her fiancé was just watching while his family harassed her, and she felt like an unfair target of their demands

Today, we dive into the troubled life of the original poster (OP) as she vents her frustrations. She had been with her fiancé since they were teenagers, but his grandparents, who raised him, always hated her. For more context, she had an early pregnancy at 16, and had been a stay-at-home mom for the past 7 years, as their child had a lot of complications.

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During that time, her fiancé also had an accident, and as his insurance had lapsed, the grandparents covered the $20,000 costs. Moreover, they also bought him a car, and he promised to pay them back for everything. However, trouble brewed when OP decided it was time to return to the corporate world. She was immediately attacked by his toxic family.

While the grandparents didn’t hold the guy accountable, they felt that she should repay them for the insurance and the car. Obviously, the poster was aghast as they were turning her into an unfair target in the whole situation. After all, her fiancé had made the decisions, so he should be responsible for the consequences, but they were viciously dumping the whole thing on her.

Also, if she agreed to repay them, it would mean sacrificing her entire year’s salary. Of course, she wouldn’t be able to save for herself and her son’s future, so she was extremely outraged by this cruel demand. However, guilt was also nagging at her, so she decided to seek help online, and boy oh boy did netizens give her a harsh reality check about her fiancé!

Image credits: wayhomestudio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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They claimed that he was a massive man-child for letting his family harass her and also letting his insurance lapse. Experts stress that such men lack emotional maturity, display irresponsible behavior, and have poor boundaries with their parents. They further elaborate that a man-child might seem charming at first, but they can become exhausting and frustrating, which affects the relationship.

Netizens also called the fiancé a huge red flag as he knew his family hated her, but did nothing about it, and also allowed them to bully her. Research emphasizes that when a person feels unsupported by their partner, it can hamper their relationship. Shockingly enough, a study has also revealed that having an unsupportive companion can cause heart disease and other health problems.

Getting no help from him against his family was probably the last thing the poster needed. After all, she was going back to work after seven years, and experts stress that it can be challenging and full of obstacles. A few netizens also expressed that the irresponsible guy was trying to mooch off her; that’s why he didn’t step in and stop his family’s bullying behavior.

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In fact, OP was ready to split the debt with him, but his grandparents wanted her whole salary, and she was definitely not fine with it. It got people questioning whether she really wanted to spend the rest of her life with such a spineless guy. What would you have done in her situation? We would love to hear your thoughts, so feel free to drop them in the comments section!

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Netizens didn’t waste any time in calling the poster’s fiancé a man-child, and questioned whether she really wanted to marry him

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