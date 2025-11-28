Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

‘Funny’ Guy Makes Everyone Laugh By Mocking Daughter’s BF Because Of His Job, He Finally Claps Back
Man smiling while preparing horse in stable, capturing a funny moment mocking daughter's boyfriend job.
Entitled People, Relationships

‘Funny’ Guy Makes Everyone Laugh By Mocking Daughter’s BF Because Of His Job, He Finally Claps Back

3

24

3

ADVERTISEMENT

When you love someone, you are willing to stand up for them against every evil source, even if it means your own family. After all, nobody deserves to be treated like trash while everyone laughs at them. That’s just classic toxicity, isn’t it?

Well, this woman’s father was one such person who thought he was funny and kept insulting her boyfriend’s job. The worst part is that she just watched while it happened and didn’t utter a word of support for her partner. However, one day, he just snapped. Scroll down to find out his epic comeback!

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Partners should support each other, even if it means going against their own family

    Happy young couple laughing outdoors, capturing a funny moment related to mocking daughter's boyfriend job.

    Image credits: cookie_studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster’s girlfriend had a family tradition where they all met for dinner every Sunday, and he always accompanied her

    Funny guy making everyone laugh by mocking daughter's boyfriend about his job during a family conversation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt showing a man explaining his relationship and how her father dislikes his job, a funny guy mocking daughter's boyfriend.

    Text explaining farrier job, highlighting horse hoof care, apprenticeship, and skilled work with decent pay.

    Text on a plain background reading like genuinely decent more than a lot of office jobs not that it matters.

    Image credits: 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Farrier fixing horseshoe outdoors, illustrating the job mocked by funny guy in viral story about daughter's boyfriend.

    Image credits: cynoclub / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    However, her father hated his job of being a farrier (caring for horse hoofs), and always kept mocking him about it

    Text excerpt about a family’s Sunday dinners and a funny guy mocking daughter’s boyfriend because of his job.

    Text conversation mocking daughter's boyfriend about his job and career, highlighting a funny guy clapping back with humor.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text-based image with the phrase: And everyone laughs. Every time. Like it's this running joke.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Man expressing frustration in text about repeatedly being told to "learn to take a joke" while mocking daughter's boyfriend's job.

    Image credits: 

    Middle-aged man sitting on a couch looking thoughtful and slightly frustrated while resting his fist against his face

    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The poster was also annoyed by this and his girlfriend’s silence when it happened, so he refused to go for any more of these dinners

    Text excerpt showing a humorous comment mocking a daughter's boyfriend about his job, sparking laughter.

    Text screenshot showing a conversation about a funny guy mocking daughter's boyfriend because of his job and clapping back.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text message conversation showing a funny guy mocking daughter's boyfriend about his job with a witty clap back.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text post with black text on white background asking if it would be wrong to stop going, related to funny guy mocking daughter's boyfriend job and clapping back.

    Image credits: Original_Science_660

    Man in checkered shirt smiling and petting a horse, showcasing funny guy mocking daughter's boyfriend job interaction.

    Image credits: prostooleh / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    She convinced him to give it another chance, claiming that she would stand up for him, but she didn’t keep her word

    Text post about a funny guy mocking daughter's boyfriend's job as a farrier and dealing with family conflicts.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text image with a humorous update caption reflecting a funny guy mocking his daughter's boyfriend because of his job.

    Text discussing a funny guy deciding to stand up for himself while mocking daughter's boyfriend because of his job.

    Man humorously mocking daughter's boyfriend about his job with a playful expression in a casual setting.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text about a funny guy making everyone laugh by mocking daughter's boyfriend because of his job, then clapping back.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt highlighting funny guy mocking daughter's boyfriend about his job in a humorous exchange.

    Text excerpt showing a funny guy clapping back at daughter's boyfriend by mocking his job and income.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text on a white background stating a funny guy makes everyone laugh by mocking daughter's boyfriend because of his job.

    Image credits: 

    Angry elderly man frowning and clenching fists at dinner table, illustrating funny guy mocking daughter's boyfriend job.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image generated by Bored Panda using chatGPT

    The frustrated poster finally clapped back and told her father that he earns €74,000 a year, which shut him up immediately

    Text image showing a humorous quote where Neil says no need to get defensive, it's just a bit of craic.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text quote in black font on a white background about mocking and clapping back, featuring humor and laughter.

    Text excerpt describing an awkward dinner scene with silence and uneasy looks between family members.

    Text excerpt about a funny guy mocking daughter's boyfriend over job and finally clapping back in a family argument.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt showing a man defending himself while mocking daughter's boyfriend’s job in a funny clap back.

    Text excerpt reflecting a funny guy mocking daughter's boyfriend because of his job and preparing to clap back.

    Text excerpt showing a man expressing doubts about his relationship and family support in a funny guy mocking daughter's boyfriend context.

    Image credits: 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, this sparked a conflict between the couple as she was mad at him for humiliating her dad, and demanded an apology

    In today’s story, the original poster (OP) tells us how he finally stood up against his girlfriend’s (Sienna) disrespectful dad (Neil). Her family hosts dinner every Sunday, and it’s a huge tradition that they always follow. Trouble brewed after Neil kept insulting OP because of his job, and it just never stopped. Every weekend was the same: Neil’s insults and everyone’s laughter.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The thing is, OP is a farrier; basically, a person who does horse hoof care, and gets paid quite decently. However, Neil absolutely hates this field, but he barely knows that it requires skill and earns way more money than any office job. That’s why the jabs just kept coming at OP. He was also mad that Sienna never once stood up for him, and said that he didn’t want to go for dinner anymore.

    She begged him to give it one more try and even said that she would say something to her dad. Well, he relented, but wasn’t really surprised when she stayed silent this time as well. He decided that enough was enough. OP finally clapped back, reminding Neil that he earns €74,000 a year (roughly $85,000), has his own business, and looks after horses from 3 counties worth more than Neil’s car!

    ADVERTISEMENT

    I bet the father’s face must have been a sight to behold! He was quiet the entire time after that, but Sienna’s brother approached OP and applauded him. That’s right, because Neil had done the same to his wife as well. However, Sienna was extremely angry with the poster. In fact, she expected an apology from him, but he refused to since he was not at fault here.

    Man and woman arguing inside a car, capturing a funny moment highlighting mocking and clapping back about a job.

    Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Once in a while is fine, as we all love to joke around, but the truth is that none of us like to be mocked constantly. I have been at the receiving end of it with my ex in the past, so I know how terribly it can hurt. Experts also agree that belittling is a form of emotional cruelty that can wear down a person and slowly chip away at their self-esteem.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Having to go through it every weekend must have really frustrated the poster beyond his limit. Although the poster stopped him once, there’s no guarantee that Neil won’t do it again. Considering the fact that he also “mocked” (or more like bullied) his daughter-in-law before, just shows that he’s a very toxic person, who may never really change his behavior.

    Also, OP’s girlfriend’s silence was truly baffling. Believe it or not, but an unsupportive partner can lead to a physical impact on a person’s body. Research has found that it can lead to physical stress, as evidenced by higher levels of the stress hormone cortisol in the body. On top of being belittled by her dad, he also had to face this. I truly feel sorry for the guy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A lot of folks also claimed that his partner sounds like a hypocrite. The fact that she got mad at him for “humiliating” her dad, but didn’t utter a word when it happened to him for so long, really proves their point. Some also added that she didn’t really sound like the one for him. Do you think they are right? Feel free to jot down your thoughts in the comments section!

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Folks applauded him for standing up to the bully, but many questioned whether he really wanted to be with an unsupportive partner

    Text post discussing a funny guy mocking his daughter's boyfriend's job and eventually clapping back.

    Text post discussing a funny guy mocking daughter's boyfriend's mechanic job and then clapping back.

    Commenter KittySweetwater giving relationship advice about ending a problematic relationship involving peace and future children.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a father mocking his daughter's boyfriend because of his job.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit comment discussing a situation where a funny guy mocks his daughter's boyfriend because of his job and claps back.

    Screenshot of a forum comment praising someone for handling a funny guy mocking daughter's boyfriend because of his job.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media thread showing a sarcastic remark mocking daughter's boyfriend's job.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from user FriendlyPrize8994 on a forum, humorously suggesting to find a new girlfriend.

    Screenshot of a comment mocking daughter's boyfriend’s job with a funny clap back about family protection.

    Comment discussing family dynamics as a funny guy mocks daughter’s boyfriend because of his job and claps back.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a funny guy who mocks daughter's boyfriend because of his job, then claps back.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing a funny guy mocking his daughter's boyfriend's job and finally clapping back in a humorous way.

    Reddit comment praising the important job of a farrier, highlighting respect from a horse owner’s perspective.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Commenter advising on relationship and job respect, reflecting a funny guy mocking daughter’s boyfriend because of his job.

    Commenter expressing hesitation about interracial dating due to lack of family support against racism in a social media thread.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a comment discussing mocking a daughter's boyfriend and the dad's behavior in a family conflict.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit comment discussing relationship advice as a funny guy makes everyone laugh by mocking daughter’s boyfriend’s job.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a funny guy mocking daughter's boyfriend and clapping back about his job.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Family

    24

    3

    24

    3

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Read less »
    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Here at Panda's I'm responsible for Photo Editing and all of the things surrounding it. I love finding great, moody or even dramatic photos to fit the story. Besides that, I'm a proud owner of 3 cats with the silliest names and a bazillion plants<3You can find me at a makeup counter with headphones swatching all of the sparkly eyeshadows

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Here at Panda's I'm responsible for Photo Editing and all of the things surrounding it. I love finding great, moody or even dramatic photos to fit the story. Besides that, I'm a proud owner of 3 cats with the silliest names and a bazillion plants<3You can find me at a makeup counter with headphones swatching all of the sparkly eyeshadows

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidThat
    KatSaidThat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She does now need to choose between him and her family, but it will always be family. Sad for him but yay - no more Sunday dinners!

    2
    2points
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is a very good salary in Ireland - more than 50% above the national average. I completely understand his frustration.

    2
    2points
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Of course OP's not the AH cuz he stuck up for himself! People like that will never change + I hope he broke up with GF cuz she'll never have his back. I can see if Dad made those lame "jokes" the first few times after he met OP but for a YEAR? Don't apologize + dump her @ss.

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidThat
    KatSaidThat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She does now need to choose between him and her family, but it will always be family. Sad for him but yay - no more Sunday dinners!

    2
    2points
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is a very good salary in Ireland - more than 50% above the national average. I completely understand his frustration.

    2
    2points
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Of course OP's not the AH cuz he stuck up for himself! People like that will never change + I hope he broke up with GF cuz she'll never have his back. I can see if Dad made those lame "jokes" the first few times after he met OP but for a YEAR? Don't apologize + dump her @ss.

    0
    0points
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Homepage
    Next in Relationships
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT