Woman Fights For Her Life In Hospital, Toxic Dad’s Loud Rant About Mess Brings CPS To Their Home

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
I don’t know about you, but whenever I am caught in any tight spot, I always turn to my family for help, and they are always there. Sadly, not everyone is as fortunate as me, because some people end up with really awful relatives.
Just look at this woman who was sick after her surgery, but her husband was busy working, so she called her dad. That turned out to be a big mistake as he just yelled at her and told everyone how she neglected her kids. His badmouthing sparked so much drama that even CPS showed up!
Thanks to her father badmouthing her, someone called CPS on the couple, and the poster had to deal with it after she came home from the hospital
Today’s story is quite heartbreaking as the original poster (OP) narrates about her painful life. The mom of three had a pretty complicated third pregnancy, and also had to get surgery done. Despite all the physical pain, her family refused to help out with her kids, claiming she could do it on her own.
Even after surgery, her husband prioritized his work and left her alone with the baby and the 3-year-old. Fortunately, her eldest was with his bio dad, but looking after two toddlers while recovering is no easy feat. OP started struggling with a high fever, fainted twice, and even hallucinated. The poor woman must have freaked out.
Despite this, her husband still said that he had to work, so she called her dad for help. Little did she know that he would just stir up more trouble. After arriving, he criticized how her house was a “mess” because of unwashed dishes and a dirty diaper. He also yelled that she was “neglecting” her kids because the 3-year-old dropped food on the floor.
She literally had to tell him to stop yelling and take her to the hospital, but her stepmom just told her to sleep. They also screamed at her husband after he came home, but OP’s condition had worsened, so he rushed her to the hospital. Her kidney had been infected during the surgery, and OP was literally fighting for her life.
During this time, her dad told everyone about the messy apartment and neglected kids. Well, when the poster returned home, she had to face CPS because someone had complained about the couple. Fortunately, she explained the whole situation, and the worker said the case would be closed soon, but still, it was pretty scary, right?
Young woman fights for her life in hospital bed with oxygen tube, looking weak and recovering in medical setting.
To get deeper insights, Bored Panda reached out to Eden Lobo, a counselor and psychology professor. She explained that when someone goes through something really scary and painful, like sepsis or surgery complications right after having a baby, it can totally shake them to their core, physically, mentally, and emotionally.
“Basically, their body and mind have both been through trauma. It can leave them feeling fragile, hyperaware of every little ache, and emotionally drained. During that time, support from family and friends makes a huge difference. So when that support isn’t there, or worse, when someone feels ignored, criticized, or abandoned, it can make everything feel ten times heavier,” she added.
Our expert also emphasized that when family steps back during such times, it can intensify feelings of hopelessness, fear, and self-doubt, making recovery from postpartum depression or anxiety much harder. All the poster needed was for her dad to take her to the hospital, but his behavior just added to her list of troubles.
Many folks claimed that her father and stepmom sounded like evil people, considering CPS showed up because of them. Prof. Lobo also noted that a CPS visit can be incredibly stressful for any parent, but for someone who’s just come out of a serious illness or surgery, it can hit especially hard.
I honestly can’t even begin to imagine what her mental state must be at this point, and I really hope she gets therapy. Many also called out her husband’s behavior, and I agree with them. OP really needs to sit down and have a talk with him about all this. Don’t you think so, too? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!
Folks didn’t waste any time in telling her how toxic her father and stepmom acted, but they also felt that her husband was equally at fault
Conversation about toxic dad's loud rant involving CPS and a woman fighting for her life in hospital.
Reddit conversation showing a woman discussing her medical emergency and toxic family dynamics involving CPS intervention.
Text conversation about woman fighting for her life in hospital and toxic dad’s loud rant causing CPS involvement at home.
Online forum comments discussing a toxic dad’s loud rant and concerns about CPS involvement in a family mess.
Reddit conversation about toxic dad’s behavior and its impact on family, with mentions of critical stepmom and personal boundaries.
Screenshot of a discussion about a woman fighting for her life in hospital and a toxic dad’s rant leading to a CPS case.
Comment expressing sympathy for woman fighting for her life in hospital and dealing with toxic dad's situation.
Comment text about dealing with toxic dad and focusing on health while limiting contact with toxic family members.
Comment discussing CPS investigator insights on toxic family behavior and medical emergencies involving child protective services.
Comment text on a white background from user mcmurrml expressing concern for a woman fighting for her life in hospital.
Woman fights for her life in hospital while toxic dad’s loud rant about mess brings CPS to their home
Screenshot of a comment discussing a toxic dad’s loud rant and its impact on a woman fighting for her life in hospital.
Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!
Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!
Hi! Here at Panda's I'm responsible for Photo Editing and all of the things surrounding it. I love finding great, moody or even dramatic photos to fit the story. Besides that, I'm a proud owner of 3 cats with the silliest names and a bazillion plants<3You can find me at a makeup counter with headphones swatching all of the sparkly eyeshadows
Hi! Here at Panda's I'm responsible for Photo Editing and all of the things surrounding it. I love finding great, moody or even dramatic photos to fit the story. Besides that, I'm a proud owner of 3 cats with the silliest names and a bazillion plants<3You can find me at a makeup counter with headphones swatching all of the sparkly eyeshadows
Thank you! You've successfully subscribed to newsletters!
By entering your email and clicking Subscribe, you're agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
24
0