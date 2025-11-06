Woman Fights For Her Life In Hospital, Toxic Dad’s Loud Rant About Mess Brings CPS To Their Home

ADVERTISEMENT

I don’t know about you, but whenever I am caught in any tight spot, I always turn to my family for help, and they are always there. Sadly, not everyone is as fortunate as me, because some people end up with really awful relatives.

Just look at this woman who was sick after her surgery, but her husband was busy working, so she called her dad. That turned out to be a big mistake as he just yelled at her and told everyone how she neglected her kids. His badmouthing sparked so much drama that even CPS showed up!

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

From loving to judgmental, family members come in all types of attitudes and behaviors

Man offering medication and glass of water to woman resting on couch during hospital recovery at home

Share icon

Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The poster is a mom of 3, and her third pregnancy was very complex; besides, she also had a surgery scheduled, but her family refused to help

Woman fights for her life in hospital while toxic dad’s loud rant about mess brings CPS intervention to their home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman fights for her life in hospital after rough pregnancy, toxic dad’s loud rant brings CPS to their home.

Text on screen describing pregnancy complications including pre eclampsia, cholestasis, and gestational diabetes.

Text about woman’s surgery and kidney issues highlighting her fight for life in hospital amid toxic dad’s loud rant and CPS involvement.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Text about a woman fighting for her life in hospital amid toxic dad’s loud rant causing CPS involvement.

Text excerpt describing a woman’s struggle with health and childcare while dealing with family stress and exhaustion at home.

Share icon

Text excerpt describing a woman fighting for her life in hospital and dealing with a toxic dad’s loud rant causing CPS involvement.

Share icon

Image credits: Miserable-Salary2585

ADVERTISEMENT

Newborn wrapped in a hospital blanket, yawning while resting peacefully in a bright medical setting.

Share icon

Image credits: Tim Bish / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

While she was healing from her surgery, she was alone with the baby and the 3-year-old as her husband had to work, but she started feeling extremely sick

Woman fights for her life in hospital while toxic dad’s loud rant about mess brings CPS to their home.

Woman fights for her life in hospital as toxic dad’s loud rant about mess brings CPS to their home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about a woman recovering in hospital while dealing with a toxic dad’s loud rant and CPS involvement.

Text excerpt from a woman fighting for her life in hospital, describing dizziness and inability to care for baby.

Share icon

Text on white background about caring for a baby and unable to do dishes, related to toxic dad and CPS intervention.

Share icon

Text describing a woman’s medical emergency after fainting and a toxic dad’s loud rant leading to CPS involvement.

Share icon

Image credits: Miserable-Salary2585

Close-up of a distressed woman fighting for her life in hospital, showing emotional pain and struggle indoors.

Share icon

Image credits: Vitaly Gariev / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Things got so bad that she was fainting constantly, but still her husband prioritized work, so she called her father for help, but he just yelled at her

Alt text: Woman fights for her life in hospital while toxic dad’s loud rant about mess causes CPS involvement at home

Share icon

Text on screen describing a woman’s health crisis and emotional distress linked to a toxic dad’s loud rant and CPS involvement.

Share icon

Woman fights for her life in hospital while toxic dad’s loud rant about mess brings CPS to their home.

Share icon

Alt text: Toxic dad’s loud rant about mess triggers CPS visit while woman fights for her life in hospital

Text on a white background reads I asked my dad to stop yelling at me and just help me get to the hospital referring to toxic dad and hospital situation.

Text describing a woman fighting for her life in hospital while a toxic dad's loud rant about mess causes CPS to visit their home.

Image credits: Miserable-Salary2585

Elderly couple sitting on sofa looking concerned, illustrating toxic family dynamics and challenges faced at home.

Share icon

Image credits: Vitaly Gariev / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

However, her condition worsened, so she ended up in the hospital, fighting for her life, but her father told everyone how she had ignored her kids and lived messily

Alt text: Loud toxic dad's rant about mess draws CPS to home while woman fights for her life in hospital.

Share icon

Text message describing a woman’s worsening fever while fighting for her life in hospital after a toxic dad’s loud rant.

Share icon

Woman fights for her life in hospital with septic kidney infection while toxic dad’s rant leads CPS to their home

Woman fights for her life in hospital while toxic dad’s loud rant about mess brings CPS to their home.

Woman fighting for her life in hospital, struggling with oxygen and IVs while toxic dad’s rant leads to CPS involvement.

Woman fights for her life in hospital while toxic dad’s loud rant about mess brings CPS to their home.

Text on plain white background stating a woman battles for her life in hospital while a toxic dad’s loud rant about mess brings CPS to their home.

Share icon

Text on screen expressing frustration over toxic dad’s rant leading to CPS involvement while woman is hospitalized.

Share icon

Image credits: Miserable-Salary2585

Thanks to her father badmouthing her, someone called CPS on the couple, and the poster had to deal with it after she came home from the hospital

Today’s story is quite heartbreaking as the original poster (OP) narrates about her painful life. The mom of three had a pretty complicated third pregnancy, and also had to get surgery done. Despite all the physical pain, her family refused to help out with her kids, claiming she could do it on her own.

Even after surgery, her husband prioritized his work and left her alone with the baby and the 3-year-old. Fortunately, her eldest was with his bio dad, but looking after two toddlers while recovering is no easy feat. OP started struggling with a high fever, fainted twice, and even hallucinated. The poor woman must have freaked out.

Despite this, her husband still said that he had to work, so she called her dad for help. Little did she know that he would just stir up more trouble. After arriving, he criticized how her house was a “mess” because of unwashed dishes and a dirty diaper. He also yelled that she was “neglecting” her kids because the 3-year-old dropped food on the floor.

She literally had to tell him to stop yelling and take her to the hospital, but her stepmom just told her to sleep. They also screamed at her husband after he came home, but OP’s condition had worsened, so he rushed her to the hospital. Her kidney had been infected during the surgery, and OP was literally fighting for her life.

During this time, her dad told everyone about the messy apartment and neglected kids. Well, when the poster returned home, she had to face CPS because someone had complained about the couple. Fortunately, she explained the whole situation, and the worker said the case would be closed soon, but still, it was pretty scary, right?

Young woman fights for her life in hospital bed with oxygen tube, looking weak and recovering in medical setting.

Share icon

Image credits: DC Studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

To get deeper insights, Bored Panda reached out to Eden Lobo, a counselor and psychology professor. She explained that when someone goes through something really scary and painful, like sepsis or surgery complications right after having a baby, it can totally shake them to their core, physically, mentally, and emotionally.

“Basically, their body and mind have both been through trauma. It can leave them feeling fragile, hyperaware of every little ache, and emotionally drained. During that time, support from family and friends makes a huge difference. So when that support isn’t there, or worse, when someone feels ignored, criticized, or abandoned, it can make everything feel ten times heavier,” she added.

Our expert also emphasized that when family steps back during such times, it can intensify feelings of hopelessness, fear, and self-doubt, making recovery from postpartum depression or anxiety much harder. All the poster needed was for her dad to take her to the hospital, but his behavior just added to her list of troubles.

Many folks claimed that her father and stepmom sounded like evil people, considering CPS showed up because of them. Prof. Lobo also noted that a CPS visit can be incredibly stressful for any parent, but for someone who’s just come out of a serious illness or surgery, it can hit especially hard.

I honestly can’t even begin to imagine what her mental state must be at this point, and I really hope she gets therapy. Many also called out her husband’s behavior, and I agree with them. OP really needs to sit down and have a talk with him about all this. Don’t you think so, too? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Folks didn’t waste any time in telling her how toxic her father and stepmom acted, but they also felt that her husband was equally at fault

Conversation about toxic dad's loud rant involving CPS and a woman fighting for her life in hospital.

Reddit conversation showing a woman discussing her medical emergency and toxic family dynamics involving CPS intervention.

Text conversation about woman fighting for her life in hospital and toxic dad’s loud rant causing CPS involvement at home.

Online forum comments discussing a toxic dad’s loud rant and concerns about CPS involvement in a family mess.

Reddit conversation about toxic dad’s behavior and its impact on family, with mentions of critical stepmom and personal boundaries.

Screenshot of a discussion about a woman fighting for her life in hospital and a toxic dad’s rant leading to a CPS case.

Comment expressing sympathy for woman fighting for her life in hospital and dealing with toxic dad's situation.

Comment text about dealing with toxic dad and focusing on health while limiting contact with toxic family members.

Comment discussing CPS investigator insights on toxic family behavior and medical emergencies involving child protective services.

Comment text on a white background from user mcmurrml expressing concern for a woman fighting for her life in hospital.

Woman fights for her life in hospital while toxic dad’s loud rant about mess brings CPS to their home

Screenshot of a comment discussing a toxic dad’s loud rant and its impact on a woman fighting for her life in hospital.