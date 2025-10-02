Couple Bans Toxic In-Laws From Visiting Their Newborn, They Have The Audacity To Call CPS As Revenge

ADVERTISEMENT

I think that some of the fiercest battles are fought amongst relatives, because they know exactly how to hurt each other. That’s why I disagree with the famous quote, “You can’t give up on family, no matter how tempting they make it.” It’s okay to leave when things get toxic.

This couple has banned their evil in-laws from even seeing their newborn. However, it angered the grandparents so much that they made up lies and called CPS on them. The parents were distressed, but immediately found out who was behind it. Here’s what happened next…

Sometimes, family can hurt us the most since they know exactly where to throw the punch

Soon after the poster’s husband’s grandparents and aunt came to visit their newborn, the couple found CPS on their doorstep

Text excerpt explaining a couple banning toxic in-laws from visiting their newborn after they called child protective services in retaliation.

Text post describing a couple using Reddit to document timelines after banning toxic in-laws from visiting their newborn.

Text explaining no contact with toxic in-laws postpartum, highlighting couple’s boundary setting around newborn visits.

Text excerpt from a story about a couple banning toxic in-laws from visiting their newborn after privacy and threats issues.

Text excerpt discussing a couple banning toxic in-laws from visiting their newborn after a family visit goes well.

Text image showing a message about a DCF worker arriving at the door three days later related to toxic in-laws and newborn conflicts.

Text excerpt showing anonymous caller complaints in a report, highlighting couple banning toxic in-laws from newborn visits.

Apparently, an anonymous caller had made up a bunch of lies about the couple to report them, and some of them were ridiculous

Couple sets boundaries with toxic in-laws over newborn visit, facing false CPS accusations as revenge tactic.

Text excerpt about depression and breastfeeding struggles amid toxic in-laws conflict involving newborn visitation issues.

Text describing a dirty house with cat pee odor, highlighting family conflicts involving toxic in-laws and newborn safety concerns.

Text excerpt about couple dealing with toxic in-laws and a social worker commenting on house condition after CPS involvement.

Couple sets boundaries by banning toxic in-laws from visiting their newborn after threats of CPS involvement as revenge.

Text message with black bullet point, discussing a sister supposedly living with the sender and questioning if that's a bad thing.

Text excerpt about keeping family away from a newborn and showing social worker photos, focusing on toxic in-laws and newborn protection.

The poster immediately realized it was her in-laws, as the couple had banned them from seeing the newborn due to their toxic past

Text excerpt discussing a couple banning toxic in-laws from visiting their newborn due to safety concerns.

Text excerpt discussing a couple explaining to a social worker why they have banned toxic in-laws from visiting their newborn.

Couple bans toxic in-laws from visiting newborn as in-laws retaliate by calling CPS in a family dispute.

Text conversation excerpt explaining a suspected revenge call related to couple banning toxic in-laws from visiting newborn.

Excerpt from a discussion about toxic in-laws and the impact on their relationship with a newborn's parents.

Text post expressing disbelief that toxic in-laws will never see the kids or photos of the newborn again.

The in-laws did this as revenge, but quickly fell on their faces, as CPS couldn’t find anything and closed the case

In today’s story, we dive into the life of the original poster (OP), who is extremely distraught because of her toxic in-laws. To sum up some of their evil shenanigans: they crossed way too many boundaries when she was postpartum with her first child, and when OP was pregnant again, they shared the happy news with everyone even before the couple could visit the doctor.

If that sounds horrendous, just wait until you read what they did next. OP and her husband have been no-contact with them for a year, and refused to invite them when other relatives came to see their newborn. That went well, but trouble came knocking just 3 days later, when CPS showed up at their door! The report contained ridiculously false allegations against the couple.

Apparently, the father used substances, drank a lot, and had even gained weight. On the other hand, the mom was too depressed to get out of bed, and her sister was living with them. Further, it also claimed that their house was unhygienic, they were keeping the family away from their kids, and no one had seen their older daughter for a whole year.

Well, they were immediately able to figure out that this was all a revenge plan hatched by the in-laws. Turns out, OP’s father-in-law was super pissed that they weren’t invited to see the baby with the other relatives. Ugh, the lengths to which some people go are just insane, right? Fortunately, CPS realized that the anonymous call was just a lie, so their case will be closed soon.

However, the poster claimed that it was very stressful to go through that experience. Even experts emphasize that being wrongly accused of neglect not only causes emotional distress but can also lead to legal battles, strained family relationships, and potential damage to one’s reputation. Putting their own family through this, just to get revenge, shows how awful her in-laws are.

“I feel like there are two different sides to this: in-laws harassing people and in-laws having a temper tantrum,” claimed OP when Bored Panda reached out to her. “I think in our case, this is a one-off and here I would suggest not feeding into it, as they’re looking for a reaction,” she advised.

Before this incident, the couple was planning to think things through and see if they could actually reconcile with them, but now, there’s a zero chance of that. They were also going to call them and tell them about it, but figured that the silence would frustrate them more. After the stunt they pulled, I don’t think anyone would forgive them.

When we asked the poster about the most challenging part of the whole situation, she said, “Worrying about having a record and worrying about them filing another false report.” Sounds very frightening, to be honest. People often call CPS with false reports as a way to harass parents without identifying themselves.

That’s why, in some parts of the US, a law has been passed that callers must identify themselves. If only this law existed in all places, it would save them so much unnecessary hassle. Even netizens commented that because of people like OP’s in-laws, CPS wastes so much time and resources that could be put to actual use.

The poster completely agreed with them. She also told us that “Posting on Reddit helps to have people validate me so I don’t feel like I’m overreacting or going crazy.” I was just relieved to hear that their case will be closed soon. Some people commented that the couple should sue the in-laws for making such false allegations against them.

What do you think of that? If you were in the poster’s shoes, what would you do? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Netizens were obviously shocked by the evil in-laws, and many opened up about such fake CPS calls

Text conversation about toxic in-laws banning visits and false CPS claims as revenge involving a newborn and family disputes.

Comment discussing toxic in-laws calling CPS as retaliation after being banned from visiting newborn by a couple.

Text conversation about a couple banning toxic in-laws from visiting their newborn after threats of CPS involvement.

Screenshot of a social media conversation about false CPS reports affecting new parents’ mental health postpartum.

Reddit conversation about a couple banning toxic in-laws from visiting their newborn and being reported to CPS in retaliation.

Couple bans toxic in-laws from visiting newborn amid family drama and CPS threats as revenge over boundaries.

Comments discussing a couple banning toxic in-laws from seeing their newborn and the in-laws calling CPS in retaliation.

Screenshot of an online discussion about couples banning toxic in-laws from visiting their newborn and handling CPS threats.

Text excerpt on a digital screen about calling CPS for revenge after banning toxic in-laws from visiting a newborn.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a couple banning toxic in-laws and the in-laws calling CPS in retaliation.

Screenshot of an online comment about a couple banning toxic in-laws from visiting their newborn and CPS involvement.

Comment discussing revenge and control calls involving toxic in-laws and potential harassment after banning visits to a newborn.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a couple banning toxic in-laws and the consequences involving CPS.

Couple defending their newborn from toxic in-laws who retaliate by calling CPS in a family dispute over visitation rights.

Comment text about toxic grandparents and children growing up without them, highlighting toxic in-laws and CPS disputes.