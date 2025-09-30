Woman’s BF Acts All Secretive And Mysterious, Her Mom Plans To Hire A PI To Find Out More About Him

ADVERTISEMENT

From catfishing for money to secret affairs with AI, or something much worse, the dating world is seriously messed up these days. During such suspicious times, it’s better to have a strong radar to pick up the safe ones rather than regret things later.

This mother’s safety antenna started sparking with doubt, as she realized that her daughter’s boyfriend was one big mystery. The guy barely shares anything about himself, so the mom started wondering if he’s just a conman, preying on his girlfriend. Read on to uncover what she did next!

More info: Reddit

Dating these days has become a big challenge, especially with so many con artists out there

Couple sharing a close moment at night with woman’s boyfriend acting secretive and mysterious in low light setting.

Image credits: Jarin Dominguez / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The poster’s 21-year-old daughter started dating this guy, and things got serious with them after two years together

Woman’s boyfriend acting secretive and mysterious, mother plans to hire a private investigator to learn more about him.

Image credits: Guilty-State-807

Older woman with glasses looking thoughtfully at a laptop, planning to hire a PI to uncover secrets about boyfriend

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

However, the poster got very suspicious of the guy as he barely revealed anything about himself, even to his own girlfriend

Image credits: Guilty-State-807

Man in camouflage military uniform sitting with hands clasped, portraying a mysterious and secretive boyfriend figure.

Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The only thing they know is that he is serving in the military, grew up an orphan, and knows 4 languages, so the poster’s dad (a vet) tried talking to him

Image credits: Guilty-State-807

Woman comforting daughter indoors, reflecting concern about boyfriend acting secretive and mysterious behavior.

Image credits: Kaboompics.com / Pexels (not the actual photo)

However, her father found him to be perfectly fine, but the poster just couldn’t let go of the fact that something didn’t sit right

Image credits: Guilty-State-807

Woman sitting on bed, looking at phone and wiping tears, reflecting secretive and mysterious boyfriend situation.

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

She even considered hiring a private investigator to dig out information, but then she spoke with her daughter, and they agreed to talk to him

Image credits: Guilty-State-807

Woman looking concerned and distant, her boyfriend acting secretive and mysterious in a tense room setting.

Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Even her daughter confessed her discomfort at barely knowing anything about him, and expressed gratitude to her concerned mom

Image credits: Guilty-State-807

Couple sitting on bed holding hands with woman’s boyfriend acting secretive and mysterious in cozy room setting

Image credits: August de Richelieu / Pexels (not the actual photo)

There were a few people who claimed that he might be a spy, but the poster said that it was highly unlikely

Image credits: Guilty-State-807

She is just worried that he might be a conman, so they were going to sit him down and simply ask him to explain about the secrecy

Today’s story might sound like a dramatic thriller movie as the original poster (OP) tells us how she grew suspicious of her 21-year-old daughter’s boyfriend. The thing is, the woman was recovering from a previous breakup when she met this guy. However, it got pretty serious between them, and just like that, 2 years had already passed since they started dating.

Here’s where the plot thickens, as OP was concerned about how little she or even her daughter knew about the fellow. In fact, all they had found out was that he grew up as an orphan, was currently serving in the military, enjoyed traveling, and spoke four languages. That’s surprisingly very little information about someone that she has been romantically involved with for the past 2 years!

The concerned mom asked her retired vet dad to speak with him, but they got along just fine. Now, despite everything, his lack of personal details still nagged the poster, so she even contemplated hiring a private investigator. Many netizens claimed that she was going overboard and being too nosy, but despite the backlash, she confronted her daughter about it.

To her surprise, the woman broke down in tears, as even she found it quite appalling how little the man shared with her. She finally had enough and decided to speak with him, and she also asked if her mom could be present at that time. OP gladly agreed. The last time the poster updated, she told us that they were not going to grill him, but just try to understand why he’s hesitant to share.

Woman looks thoughtful and concerned inside car, reflecting on boyfriend acting secretive and mysterious.

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Well, that sounds fair enough, but a few people online pointed out that he might be a spy. The poster immediately shut these people down, claiming that it was highly unlikely. She believed there was more possibility of him being a conman rather than a secret service agent. Considering that 63% victims of romance fraud are women, we can’t really brush off the poster’s concern.

Sometimes, it’s better to have an objective 3rd person because research shows how blind people can be in love and ignore all the red flags. It also suggests that they refuse to see reason from anyone else, and even if they are aware that their heart might get broken, they still go ahead with it.

Folks online were divided as some felt her mom was being nosy, while others argued she had a right to at least be concerned and warn her daughter about what’s right and what’s wrong. Besides, it all seems very shady that despite 2 years together, the man kept almost his whole life from his girlfriend.

Experts advise that to have a satisfying relationship, it’s better to know your partner deeply. They also claim that this not only helps strengthen their friendship, but also increases their love. From the way the daughter broke down over the call with her mom, it’s pretty clear that she’s miserable, and she doesn’t really deserve that.

However, we can’t really deny the fact that he could also just be an introvert who has been through a lot. I mean, growing up an orphan and working in the military is no easy feat. Lord knows, his life seems traumatic enough as it is, so I hope they take things slow with him and be gentle during their conversation.

Alas, we can’t control all situations in life, can we? Anyway, dear readers, what would you have done if you were in the mom’s shoes? We would love to hear your thoughts, so type them away in the comments below!

Although netizens found the guy weird, they said that it was her adult daughter’s problem to handle, but some also claimed she was right to be concerned

Comment discussing woman’s boyfriend acting secretive and mysterious, and her mom considering hiring a private investigator.

Text conversation about woman’s boyfriend acting secretive and her mom considering hiring a private investigator.

Screenshot of a forum discussion about a woman’s boyfriend acting secretive and her mom considering hiring a PI.

Comment discussing concerns about a woman’s boyfriend acting secretive and hiring a PI to investigate him.

Comment discussing concerns about a woman’s boyfriend’s secretive behavior and mom planning to hire a PI.

Comment discussing a mother concerned about daughter’s secretive boyfriend and considering hiring a private investigator.

Screenshot of an online discussion about a woman’s boyfriend acting secretive and her mom considering hiring a PI.

Reddit discussion about a woman’s boyfriend acting secretive and her mom planning to hire a PI for more details.

Commenters discussing a woman’s boyfriend acting secretive and her mom planning to hire a PI to learn more.

Text message conversation about a woman's boyfriend acting secretive, and her mom considering hiring a private investigator.

Text post about woman’s boyfriend acting secretive and mysterious, and her mom planning to hire a private investigator.

Comment discussing woman's boyfriend acting secretive and the mom considering hiring a PI to uncover more information.

Text comment about boyfriend acting secretive and mysterious, mentioning suspicion and hiring a private investigator.

Woman’s boyfriend acting secretive and mysterious, with her mom planning to hire a private investigator to learn more.

Comment about woman’s boyfriend acting secretive and mysterious, with mom planning to hire a PI to investigate.