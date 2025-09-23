Woman’s BF Eyes Her Son’s Survivor Benefits, Relationship Goes Off The Rails When She Senses Greed

ADVERTISEMENT

Unfortunately, there are a few people out there who would go to any lengths possible just so they can get wealthy. I am pretty sure that most of us have met such people in our lives. Sometimes, even unknowingly, as they come disguised in many forms.

For instance, this man is a huge red flag, and he used a proposal to his girlfriend as a facade to mooch money from her son. However, things got dramatic pretty quickly when she decided to break up with this dollar-hungry fellow. Read on to uncover the whole story!

More info: Reddit

Some people are so shameless, they don’t even hesitate to mooch off money from kids

Teen boy with earphones sitting on bed, using smartphone, surrounded by scattered clothes in a casual bedroom setting.

The poster’s boyfriend popped the question, and they plan to get a house together, which costs $2,500 per month

Woman’s boyfriend disputes son’s survivor benefits, causing tension and trust issues in their relationship.

Text excerpt discussing a woman planning to live with her son and his children amid survivor benefits concerns.

Budget discussion involving woman's boyfriend wanting to use son’s survivor benefits for household expenses and savings plan.

Image credits: Original-Entry-7871

Middle-aged man counting money on an orange couch, illustrating themes of survivor benefits and relationship conflict.

He expects them to give $950 each, and also wants her son to give $600 from the $1,100 survivor benefits he receives from his late father

Text on a plain background discussing a woman’s boyfriend disagreeing over control of her son’s survivor benefits.

Text discussing discomfort over including survivor benefits in the family budget amid tension about greed.

Image credits: Original-Entry-7871

Woman and boyfriend standing apart in living room, tense and upset over survivor benefits and relationship issues.

The poster clearly refused, but her boyfriend got angry and even had the audacity to call her “selfish”

Woman feeling conflicted over boyfriend using son's survivor benefits to pay household bills, sensing greed in relationship.

Woman concerned about boyfriend’s interest in her son’s survivor benefits and sensing potential greed in their relationship.

Woman sensing greed as boyfriend eyes her son’s survivor benefits, causing relationship tension in a home setting.

Screenshot of a text message describing a breakup after sensing greed over survivor benefits in a relationship.

Text excerpt showing conflict over child support and manipulative behavior impacting relationship and survivor benefits trust.

Text about son’s survivor benefits, responsible young man saving money while attending college and working part-time.

Text about ex’s manipulation of finances, focusing on family safety amid threats and documenting for potential legal action.

Image credits: Original-Entry-7871

After she vented online, netizens opened her eyes to this huge red flag, and she immediately ended their relationship

In today’s story, the original poster (OP) narrates how and why she called things off with her boyfriend, but first, she gives us a little background. Her teenage son receives social security survivor benefits of $1,100 every month from his late father. Generally, she gives him $550 to spend every month and saves the remaining half, while he also works and earns a little.

Enter her boyfriend, with whom she has been in an on-again, off-again relationship for quite some time. However, things have been good between them recently, and he even proposed to her. Happy news, right? Well, here’s the catch, though: he wants to mooch off money from the teenager! He also has three kids, so the couple decided to get a house together, and both would chip in.

The cost for the home is $2,500 per month, so he suggested they give $950 each and use $600 from her child’s monthly money. Of course, the poster declined, as she thinks it completely belongs to her son. The man, however, argued that since they’re going to be a “family,” it should be shared, and even had the audacity to call her “selfish” for saying no.

The poster actually started wondering whether she was wrong for refusing, and netizens were horrified. Experts caution that when you start doubting yourself in this way, it’s a sign that you are being manipulated. Folks online were quick to point out that this man is a master manipulator who only cares about her son’s money, and even she came to this realization.

Man holding US dollar bills and a small wooden house model symbolizing son’s survivor benefits and financial decisions.

The thing is his action clearly points to the fact that he’s a red flag. Even research has proven that it’s always better to trust your gut and walk away from such kind of people for your own benefit. Besides, there’s a reason why their relationship is on and off constantly. It even raises suspicion about whether he really loves her or proposed for the money.

It has been observed that over time, manipulative behavior can become part of your partner’s everyday dynamic. If this is how his attitude is before their marriage, I shudder to think what he might become afterwards. In the end, everyone deserves someone who is their equal, and not someone who controls the whole relationship just to get more dollars.

OP truly heeded netizens’ advice and updated that she has called things off with him, and poured all his house plans down the drain. The dramatic fellow didn’t just gracefully accept the breakup but threatened to create a scene at her mom’s and grandma’s home. She had to literally call his mother to calm him down. Well, once a manipulator, always a manipulator, I guess!

That’s not the end, folks, for she also discovered that he’s not paying child support for his minor kid. Now, the poster is being very cautious as she has blocked all contact with him and is also documenting any threats that he makes. Who knows, she might need it in court if the time comes. What would you do in such a situation? Drop down your thoughts in the comments!

Folks were horrified by how the man blatantly tried to manipulate her, and some even claimed he proposed just for the money

Screenshot of a Reddit thread discussing a boyfriend eyeing son’s survivor benefits, causing relationship tension over greed concerns.

Comment discussing a woman’s boyfriend showing greed over her son’s survivor benefits, warning about relationship risks.

Text conversation discussing control issues and greed over son’s survivor benefits causing relationship problems.

Reddit comments discussing a woman’s boyfriend eyeing her son’s survivor benefits and trust issues in their relationship.

Discussion thread about woman’s boyfriend eyeing son’s survivor benefits causing tension over perceived greed.

Reddit comments discussing a woman’s boyfriend eyeing her son’s survivor benefits and sensing greed in their relationship.

Comments discussing survivor benefits, a woman protecting her son’s benefits, and concerns about greed in relationships.

Commenter warns about boyfriend eyeing son’s survivor benefits, urging caution over greed and financial boundaries.

Reddit comments discussing a woman’s boyfriend targeting her son’s survivor benefits amid growing distrust.

Commenter debating survivor benefits and financial fairness in a heated relationship discussion about greed and money contributions.

Screenshot of an online comment saying Leave him, referring to a woman’s boyfriend eyeing survivor benefits.

Screenshot of an online comment warning about a big red flag, highlighting suspicion around survivor benefits and greed.

Comment about a woman sensing greed in her boyfriend over her son’s survivor benefits causing relationship issues.

Comment expressing strong disapproval and disbelief in a bold font on a plain white background.

Screenshot of an online comment reading Your bf is a con man, related to woman’s boyfriend eyeing son’s survivor benefits and greed issues.