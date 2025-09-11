Siblings Lose Mom, HOA Preys On Their House By Trying To Kick One Out Using The Most Ridiculous Rule
Imagine that you have been living in a house for as long as you can remember because that’s the only home you have known. Then one day, you are suddenly asked to leave because your definition of “family” doesn’t apply to the HOA’s definition of it.
It might sound absurd, but that’s what happened with these siblings after their parents passed away. Apparently, the HOA said that one of them had to evacuate as they were not a single-family household anymore. Of course, they were caught off guard, but they decided to fight back, and here’s what happened…
Many times, people in power violate their position and try to take advantage of innocent people
The poster and their sister lost both their parents, so the HOA showed up claiming that they are no longer a single-family household
Image credits: Tgliko
Apparently, they can no longer live there together, and one of them has to leave, as per the HOA rule
Image credits: Tgliko
They visited the siblings four times and even threatened to sue them if they refused to “comply to the community rules”
Image credits: Tgliko
The poster updated that the HOA showed them the clause, which included all kinds of relatives living together except siblings
Image credits: Tgliko
They also received a letter that they had to comply, so the siblings went door to door, convincing people how absurd it all is
Image credits: Tgliko
Their protest worked as HOA said there was a mistake and apologized, but they found out that it’s horrible to everyone
Image credits: Tgliko
Since the HOA is harassing the residents so much, they are contemplating whether to dissolve it completely or not
In today’s story, the original poster (OP) and their sister share the trouble they faced with the HOA and how they battled it out. The siblings’ parents bought their house 27 years back, and they joined the HOA around 15 years ago. Unfortunately, their dad passed away a few years ago, and they were also mourning their mom who passed away just a few months back.
Research says that the death of a parent can be a shocking and life-changing experience, and this is as true for adults as it is for children and young people. The pain was just fresh for the siblings, when HOA suddenly showed up at their door and tried to kick out one of them. Apparently, their house violated the “single-family household” rule!
It stated that parents can live with kids or partners, but siblings couldn’t live together. Sounds absolutely ridiculous, right? The HOA showed up at their house 4 times to remind them that they had to comply and one of them had to leave. Probably feeling scared about the situation, they vented online, and netizens came up with numerous ideas to help them out.
They advised that the siblings should check the HOA regulations to verify whether it was true, but OP couldn’t find it in their documents. A couple of months later, the poster gave a very bold update about how they tackled the situation. After asking the HOA to share the regulations multiple times, they finally got their hands on it, and saw that it was true.
Not surprisingly, though, the clause had mentions of every random relative, all but siblings! This immediately raised netizens’ suspicions, and I can’t really blame them, considering how much HOA fraud takes place. Folks were stunned by the clause’s exact specifications and the siblings themselves might have been suspicious, so they decided to take things into their own hands.
They went from door to door, appealing to their neighbors about how this can happen to anyone, even their own children. With the community’s help, they gathered everyone’s signatures and contacted the president to stop this nonsense, and voilà, it worked! Within 2 weeks, they received an apology letter, claiming that it was all a mistake.
The siblings also found out that it was not just horrible to them, but to everyone, and constantly created trouble. No wonder that 57% of HOA residents don’t like having an HOA. The poster also informed us that new people are going to run for it. However, they were all contemplating whether to completely dissolve the HOA or not, since they just made things difficult for people.
A lot of netizens opened up how they had also faced such problematic situations because of their HOAs and how they had handled it. However, folks couldn’t help but applaud the siblings for their brilliant strategy of seeking help from their neighbors and winning against the shady people. Even I agree that it was really witty of them.
What about you? We would love to hear your thoughts, so leave them in the comments below!
Netizens found it very shady that such a clause exists and many said that they were just trying to prey on their house
OP and sibling inherited the house. It is theirs. WTF was the HOA thinking of doing? Foreclosing on the house because of a breach in their asinine rules, and put two young adults who had lost both parents, one of whom died very recently, out on the street, completely losing the large asset (the house) that was their inheritance? How f*****g cruel and inhumane are these people? I agree about HOAs being merely the tools of bigots and busybodies who only want the power to a***e their neighbors. You know, the exact wrong kind of people who should ever have power of any kind or degree.
Good for OP + sis for letting their neighbors know what was going on + that the neighbors have decided to kick out the current dictators. Hope the whole neighborhood votes to ban the HOA altogether. 👍
