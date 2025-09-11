Siblings Lose Mom, HOA Preys On Their House By Trying To Kick One Out Using The Most Ridiculous Rule

ADVERTISEMENT

Imagine that you have been living in a house for as long as you can remember because that’s the only home you have known. Then one day, you are suddenly asked to leave because your definition of “family” doesn’t apply to the HOA’s definition of it.

It might sound absurd, but that’s what happened with these siblings after their parents passed away. Apparently, the HOA said that one of them had to evacuate as they were not a single-family household anymore. Of course, they were caught off guard, but they decided to fight back, and here’s what happened…

More info: Reddit

Many times, people in power violate their position and try to take advantage of innocent people

Two sisters standing outdoors near trees, smiling, representing siblings facing HOA housing dispute challenges.

Image credits: Vantha Thang / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The poster and their sister lost both their parents, so the HOA showed up claiming that they are no longer a single-family household

Text screenshot showing a sibling explaining HOA tries to force them out, claiming they are not a single-family household.

Text on a white background reading My dad died 5 years ago, mom died 6 months ago, now siblings own the house.

Text reading a family explaining HOA visits citing their home is no longer single-family due to mom’s passing.

Image credits: Tgliko

Woman in black sitting alone on white bench, mourning loss, symbolizing siblings losing mom and HOA conflict over house.

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Apparently, they can no longer live there together, and one of them has to leave, as per the HOA rule

Text explaining HOA’s single-family rule restricting house residency to a person or couple and their legal unmarried children.

Text explaining HOA claiming siblings are two separate families after losing their mom, challenging their house status.

Text on white background stating HOA tries to force one sibling to move out to keep house a single family home.

Image credits: Tgliko

Three adults discussing outside a house, illustrating an HOA dispute over a sibling’s property rights.

Image credits: mart production / Freepik (not the actual photo)

They visited the siblings four times and even threatened to sue them if they refused to “comply to the community rules”

Text about HOA repeatedly asking siblings to leave their house over community rules after losing their mom.

Text on a white background asking if an HOA can kick siblings out of their own house and how to fight it.

Siblings in Washington state face HOA dispute after losing mom, fighting to keep their house against unfair rules.

Image credits: Tgliko

Two sisters in a tense conversation at home, dealing with HOA conflict over their house after losing their mom.

Image credits: gpointstudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster updated that the HOA showed them the clause, which included all kinds of relatives living together except siblings

Text update about HOA harassment and strict single-family rule targeting siblings losing their mom in house dispute.

Text explaining HOA rule excluding siblings from included family members, highlighting HOA dispute over siblings in house.

Text excerpt highlighting a clause used by an HOA to challenge co-owners living arrangements under a strict family definition.

Image credits: Tgliko

Two siblings in a cafe reading a book together while discussing HOA rules affecting their house.

Image credits: katemangostar / Freepik (not the actual photo)

They also received a letter that they had to comply, so the siblings went door to door, convincing people how absurd it all is

Letter detailing a violation from the HOA demanding compliance with a controversial house rule targeting siblings.

Alt text: Siblings share letter and HOA terms in neighborhood to expose unfair house rules targeting family after mom’s passing

Text on a white background explaining how signatures were gathered to stop an HOA’s unfair actions targeting siblings' house.

Image credits: Tgliko

Two women discussing HOA rules at a wooden table with documents and white roses, highlighting HOA house disputes.

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Their protest worked as HOA said there was a mistake and apologized, but they found out that it’s horrible to everyone

Alt text: Text describing how an HOA is causing issues and residents plan to hold a referendum about dissolving the HOA.

Summary text explaining the HOA backing off after a family exposed their attempt to wrongfully evict using a ridiculous rule.

Image credits: Tgliko

Since the HOA is harassing the residents so much, they are contemplating whether to dissolve it completely or not

In today’s story, the original poster (OP) and their sister share the trouble they faced with the HOA and how they battled it out. The siblings’ parents bought their house 27 years back, and they joined the HOA around 15 years ago. Unfortunately, their dad passed away a few years ago, and they were also mourning their mom who passed away just a few months back.

Research says that the death of a parent can be a shocking and life-changing experience, and this is as true for adults as it is for children and young people. The pain was just fresh for the siblings, when HOA suddenly showed up at their door and tried to kick out one of them. Apparently, their house violated the “single-family household” rule!

It stated that parents can live with kids or partners, but siblings couldn’t live together. Sounds absolutely ridiculous, right? The HOA showed up at their house 4 times to remind them that they had to comply and one of them had to leave. Probably feeling scared about the situation, they vented online, and netizens came up with numerous ideas to help them out.

They advised that the siblings should check the HOA regulations to verify whether it was true, but OP couldn’t find it in their documents. A couple of months later, the poster gave a very bold update about how they tackled the situation. After asking the HOA to share the regulations multiple times, they finally got their hands on it, and saw that it was true.

A group discussing a siblings loss and HOA conflict while seated indoors in a serious conversation.

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Not surprisingly, though, the clause had mentions of every random relative, all but siblings! This immediately raised netizens’ suspicions, and I can’t really blame them, considering how much HOA fraud takes place. Folks were stunned by the clause’s exact specifications and the siblings themselves might have been suspicious, so they decided to take things into their own hands.

They went from door to door, appealing to their neighbors about how this can happen to anyone, even their own children. With the community’s help, they gathered everyone’s signatures and contacted the president to stop this nonsense, and voilà, it worked! Within 2 weeks, they received an apology letter, claiming that it was all a mistake.

The siblings also found out that it was not just horrible to them, but to everyone, and constantly created trouble. No wonder that 57% of HOA residents don’t like having an HOA. The poster also informed us that new people are going to run for it. However, they were all contemplating whether to completely dissolve the HOA or not, since they just made things difficult for people.

A lot of netizens opened up how they had also faced such problematic situations because of their HOAs and how they had handled it. However, folks couldn’t help but applaud the siblings for their brilliant strategy of seeking help from their neighbors and winning against the shady people. Even I agree that it was really witty of them.

What about you? We would love to hear your thoughts, so leave them in the comments below!

Netizens found it very shady that such a clause exists and many said that they were just trying to prey on their house

Comment on Reddit expressing suspicion about an HOA's unfair rule after siblings lose their mom and face eviction threats.

Comment expressing frustration about HOA targeting siblings after losing their mom using a ridiculous rule to evict them.

Comment from HOA community member expressing frustration with HOA as annoying and messy in managing rules.

Comment expressing shock over HOA behavior and questioning freedom, related to siblings losing mom and HOA disputes.

Comment criticizing HOA for trying to kick out siblings who recently lost their mom using a ridiculous rule.

Reddit comment about resisting HOA trying to control or evict homeowners with ridiculous rules after losing a parent.

Text comment about HOAs and neighborhood segregation, highlighting HOA disputes over a family’s house.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment expressing frustration about an HOA targeting siblings after losing their mom.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing the power of an American HOA preying on siblings’ house with strict rules.

Comment from user SmartQuokka expressing hope that HOA lost after 8 years of conflict with siblings over house rule.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing suspicious HOA rules targeting siblings after their mother passed away.

Comment expressing confusion about HOA’s agenda in trying to force sibling out of house using a ridiculous rule.

Comment on HOA rules showing frustration about living in a community where HOA preys on homeowners unfairly.

Comment discussing HOA rules and legal challenges faced by siblings after losing their mom and dealing with house disputes.

Comment on social platform expressing support for siblings facing HOA conflict after losing their mom.

Comment praising siblings for handling loss and facing HOA challenges over their house with resilience and community support.