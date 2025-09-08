Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
HOA Infested With Criminals, Asks Parents To Let Kids Wait Alone “Safely” Till Bus Picks Them Up
Children with backpacks boarding a yellow school bus at the bus stop, illustrating kids bus stop parenting concepts.
Entitled People, Social Issues

HOA Infested With Criminals, Asks Parents To Let Kids Wait Alone “Safely” Till Bus Picks Them Up

Living in a neighborhood with many other families nearby can be a fun experience, as there’s always someone around to hang out with, talk to, and even ask for help. The only downside of such areas is that they’re, more often than not, governed by a controlling homeowners’ association.

This is what a man realized after his own community association devised silly rules to prevent parents from accompanying their children to the bus stop. The guy confronted and exposed them, and didn’t back down even when they demanded he do so.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Parents usually like to accompany their kids to the bus stop so that they can make sure they’re safe 

    Image credits: sasha_yarm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster shared that his neighborhood had a designated area for the bus to pick up children and that they’d wait there with their parents

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Out of the blue, the homeowners’ association banned parents from waiting at the bus stop with their kids and said it was due to people’s complaints

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster confronted the association and brought up the fact that he was okay with parents and kids waiting at the stop, and that it was just outside his house

    Image credits: DeBaconMan

    The man brought up how the association’s previous president had committed multiple offenses against minors, and that the area was not truly safe for kids

    The OP’s neighborhood has a particular area where all kids wait to be picked up by the bus. Their parents and guardians also come with them, and hence, the street can have a lot of cars parked there and people waiting around. This wasn’t acceptable to the HOA, which issued a notice banning parents from accompanying their kids to the bus stop.

    The problem with such a rule is that it can be a threat to children’s safety. The reason why most folks don’t want their kids to go to the bus stop alone or insist they go in groups is because it protects them from being preyed upon by strangers or getting bullied. Parents can also look after younger kids and keep them out of traffic.

    That’s why the poster decided to take a stand against his homeowners’ association. They had mentioned that people were complaining about the crowd near the bus stop, but since his house is right there, he clarified that he has never had an issue with it. He also invited the parents to his home during pick-up and drop-off times so that there would be no trouble.

    Many netizens also pointed out that the HOA can’t make rules about public streets and that their power only extends to the community. They could prohibit residents from parking on private streets, but cannot make such demands when it comes to public roadways. This shows just how much the man’s community association is overstepping.

    Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The OP’s decision to take on his homeowners’ association was quite brave, and he made sure to expose their hypocrisy. In their letter to parents, they had mentioned that their neighborhood was safe for kids, but just a while back, there had been a 6-hour armed standoff, and the HOA’s president had been fired for assaulting minors.

    The people in the association were obviously livid at the man’s actions and wanted him to take down his post about them. He wasn’t going to be bullied by them and felt that they were letting their power go to their heads, which is exactly why he did what he did.

    Even through the homeowners’ association can issue rules and set regulations, they cannot just do so on a whim. If situations like this happen, people can hit back by going to meetings regularly, getting a record of all documents on the matter, and questioning every policy that is being enacted.

    The man did the right thing by standing up to his HOA and protecting the rights of the parents and children in his area. His action probably made the association’s members aware that they couldn’t just set rules that benefited them, and needed to work for the best interests of their community.

    Have you ever dealt with a terrible homeowners’ association? Do share your experiences down below.

    Folks were glad that the man stood up to his neighborhood association and said that they have no power over public roads

