40 Whimsical Comics By Will Henry To Light Up Your DayInterview With Artist
Today, we’d like to introduce you to the delightful humor of Will Henry's ‘Wallace the Brave,’ a comic strip filled with charm and wit! The series features the main character, Wallace, his quirky friend Spud, and a spirited newcomer, Amelia.
“Charming. Whimsical. Funny. I think those three words sum up the comic nicely,” the author shared when describing his strip. “The comic is a character-based series set in a small coastal town. I make sure each character is relatable, interesting, and sometimes goofy—that’s where the charm comes in. The art has often been described as whimsical, with lots of curls and exaggerations. I like the energy that comes through in my lines. And funny—that’s the whole point of a humor comic. As much as I enjoy the nuances of creating a daily comic, if it’s not funny, it’s missing the mark.”
If you’re curious to dive into the world of ‘Wallace the Brave,’ scroll down to explore the strips we’ve selected for you today!
More info: Instagram | gocomics.com | Facebook | x.com
Bored Panda wanted to learn more about William and ‘Wallace the Brave’ Series, so we reached out to him with a few interview questions. First, the cartoonist shared how he initially found inspiration to create comics: “I've always enjoyed drawing. I've always enjoyed telling stories. And I've been told I have a pretty good sense of humor. Making comic strips was a natural fit for me. Not to mention, I grew up in the 90s when comic strips were quite influential. They certainly left an imprint on me.”
When asked how he came up with ideas for his new strips, Henry responded: “I'm often asked this question and honestly can't give you a straight answer. Which is weird because I have to come up with a new idea/ joke everyday, you'd think I know how it's done. But I guess it usually starts with observation.”
We were also curious about which other artists in the world of comics and comedy inspire Will’s work. The cartoonist told us: “There are many artists and cartoonists I admire and draw influence from. My top tier inspirers are Richard Thompson (Cul de Sac) George Herriman (Krazy Kat) Jim Davis ( Garfield) Bill Watterson (Calvin and Hobbes) and Robert Crumb.”
Finally, the artist shared a bit more about his personal favorite comic that he’s created so far: “This was one of my favorites, it's always tough to pick just one but this particular comic has a special place in my heart. It was fun to draw all the birds, the humor is nice and there's a deeper message that I hope people can relate to.”