Today, we’d like to introduce you to the delightful humor of Will Henry's ‘Wallace the Brave,’ a comic strip filled with charm and wit! The series features the main character, Wallace, his quirky friend Spud, and a spirited newcomer, Amelia.

“Charming. Whimsical. Funny. I think those three words sum up the comic nicely,” the author shared when describing his strip. “The comic is a character-based series set in a small coastal town. I make sure each character is relatable, interesting, and sometimes goofy—that’s where the charm comes in. The art has often been described as whimsical, with lots of curls and exaggerations. I like the energy that comes through in my lines. And funny—that’s the whole point of a humor comic. As much as I enjoy the nuances of creating a daily comic, if it’s not funny, it’s missing the mark.”

If you’re curious to dive into the world of ‘Wallace the Brave,’ scroll down to explore the strips we’ve selected for you today!

