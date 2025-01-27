ADVERTISEMENT

Today, we’d like to introduce you to the delightful humor of Will Henry's ‘Wallace the Brave,’ a comic strip filled with charm and wit! The series features the main character, Wallace, his quirky friend Spud, and a spirited newcomer, Amelia.

“Charming. Whimsical. Funny. I think those three words sum up the comic nicely,” the author shared when describing his strip. “The comic is a character-based series set in a small coastal town. I make sure each character is relatable, interesting, and sometimes goofy—that’s where the charm comes in. The art has often been described as whimsical, with lots of curls and exaggerations. I like the energy that comes through in my lines. And funny—that’s the whole point of a humor comic. As much as I enjoy the nuances of creating a daily comic, if it’s not funny, it’s missing the mark.”

If you’re curious to dive into the world of ‘Wallace the Brave,’ scroll down to explore the strips we’ve selected for you today!

#1

Whimsical comic by Will Henry shows two characters enjoying hot cocoa in a snowy landscape, discussing friendship.

mrwillhenry Report

Bored Panda wanted to learn more about William and ‘Wallace the Brave’ Series, so we reached out to him with a few interview questions. First, the cartoonist shared how he initially found inspiration to create comics: “I've always enjoyed drawing. I've always enjoyed telling stories. And I've been told I have a pretty good sense of humor. Making comic strips was a natural fit for me. Not to mention, I grew up in the 90s when comic strips were quite influential. They certainly left an imprint on me.”
    #2

    Comic by Will Henry showing kids at lunch, one teased for being weird, lighthearted and whimsical interaction.

    mrwillhenry Report

    #3

    Comic by Will Henry featuring a whimsical scene with a llama, kids in a forest, and dialogue about party hats.

    mrwillhenry Report

    When asked how he came up with ideas for his new strips, Henry responded: “I'm often asked this question and honestly can't give you a straight answer. Which is weird because I have to come up with a new idea/ joke everyday, you'd think I know how it's done. But I guess it usually starts with observation.”

    #4

    Two characters discuss a snow ramp in a whimsical comic by Will Henry in a forest setting.

    mrwillhenry Report

    #5

    Comic by Will Henry showing a humorous moment with two characters deciding to nap.

    mrwillhenry Report

    We were also curious about which other artists in the world of comics and comedy inspire Will’s work. The cartoonist told us: “There are many artists and cartoonists I admire and draw influence from. My top tier inspirers are Richard Thompson (Cul de Sac) George Herriman (Krazy Kat) Jim Davis ( Garfield) Bill Watterson (Calvin and Hobbes) and Robert Crumb.”
    #6

    Comic by Will Henry featuring Wallace the Brave planning a fun outing and a humorous exchange about taking Sterling along.

    mrwillhenry Report

    #7

    Whimsical comic by Will Henry showing a boy logging into online class during a snow day with parental assistance.

    mrwillhenry Report

    Finally, the artist shared a bit more about his personal favorite comic that he’s created so far: “This was one of my favorites, it's always tough to pick just one but this particular comic has a special place in my heart. It was fun to draw all the birds, the humor is nice and there's a deeper message that I hope people can relate to.”
    #8

    Whimsical comic by Will Henry featuring a character called "Macarena Man" with humorous dialogue on the beach.

    mrwillhenry Report

    #9

    Whimsical comic by Will Henry showing birds chirping in trees and characters embracing differences.

    mrwillhenry Report

    #10

    Whimsical comic by Will Henry featuring characters on a dock trying to get Santa's attention with a crowd in the background.

    mrwillhenry Report

    #11

    Comic by Will Henry showing kids talking about Christmas wishes and a mix-up with Santa.

    mrwillhenry Report

    #12

    Comic by Will Henry featuring a boy discussing Christmas wish with dad, humorously asking for a different soul from Santa.

    mrwillhenry Report

    #13

    Whimsical comic by Will Henry featuring kids discussing winter attire and motivational advice.

    mrwillhenry Report

    #14

    Comic by Will Henry with Wallace asking Officer to join an adventure, sitting in a police car at night.

    mrwillhenry Report

    #15

    Comic strip by Will Henry featuring kids discussing school and funny bus scenarios in a snowy setting.

    mrwillhenry Report

    #16

    Two characters in a forest, one with a solar-powered charger, by Will Henry. Whimsical comic moment.

    mrwillhenry Report

    #17

    Whimsical comic by Will Henry featuring kids excitedly discussing a barred owl outside their house at night.

    mrwillhenry Report

    #18

    Whimsical comic by Will Henry featuring kids and candy dilemma at the bus stop.

    mrwillhenry Report

    #19

    Whimsical comic by Will Henry featuring kids introducing themselves with funny nicknames at a "Cool Nicknames" stand.

    mrwillhenry Report

    #20

    Whimsical comic by Will Henry showing a family chatting about yoga, school, and bugs. Humorous and light-hearted scenes.

    mrwillhenry Report

    #21

    Whimsical comic by Will Henry featuring characters in a humorous creek scene discussing little neck clams.

    mrwillhenry Report

    #22

    Whimsical comic by Will Henry about classroom lessons and students excited about learning how plants grow.

    mrwillhenry Report

    #23

    Whimsical comic by Will Henry featuring humorous breakfast conversation between two characters.

    mrwillhenry Report

    #24

    Whimsical comic by Will Henry showing a humorous snow day scene with a family enjoying time at home.

    mrwillhenry Report

    #25

    Whimsical comic by Will Henry showing Wallace discussing a found end table and enjoying a campfire with friends.

    mrwillhenry Report

    #26

    Comic by Will Henry featuring characters gazing at stars, highlighting a whimsical nighttime adventure without leaving the room.

    mrwillhenry Report

    #27

    Whimsical comic by Will Henry featuring characters discussing bird identification skills on a walk.

    mrwillhenry Report

    #28

    Comic by Will Henry featuring kids in kilts joyfully dancing in a school hallway and a principal's humorous reaction.

    mrwillhenry Report

    #29

    Whimsical comic by Will Henry featuring characters recalling a banana costume on Halloween.

    mrwillhenry Report

    #30

    Whimsical comic by Will Henry featuring kids chanting "Rectangle Man" and two characters discussing a classroom escape.

    mrwillhenry Report

    #31

    Comic scene by Will Henry shows a family discussing something serious, with a child looking dizzy and parents concerned.

    mrwillhenry Report

    #32

    Comic by Will Henry showing characters drilling a bench to use an umbrella in the rain for a whimsical touch.

    mrwillhenry Report

    #33

    A whimsical comic by Will Henry featuring a mailman and a child discussing bubbles in a quirky neighborhood.

    mrwillhenry Report

    #34

    Comic by Will Henry featuring a humorous winter scene with characters in the snow, showcasing whimsical elements.

    mrwillhenry Report

    #35

    Two kids discuss building a snow ramp, joking about using a bulldozer. Comic by Will Henry.

    mrwillhenry Report

    #36

    Whimsical comic by Will Henry showing a humorous interaction between friends outdoors and one in a cozy fort indoors.

    mrwillhenry Report

    #37

    Comic by Will Henry featuring playful dialogue with Santa and cheerful characters on a dock.

    mrwillhenry Report

    #38

    Santa and kids by a fire truck in Will Henry's whimsical comic, Wallace the Brave.

    mrwillhenry Report

    #39

    Comic strip by Will Henry featuring a humorous scene with Santa slipping and falling into the water during a Christmas event.

    mrwillhenry Report

    #40

    Whimsical comic by Will Henry featuring llama thieves, a family, and a humorous explanation involving an owl.

    mrwillhenry Report

