20YO Refuses To Attend Family Dinner After Being Rejected By Stepsiblings For Years, Dad Thinks It’s NBD

Growing up, every kid needs parents who tell them that they are loved. At times, even the assurance that there will always be someone on our side is enough. Hell, it’s a small gesture that can go a long way, even when you’re a teen or an adult, isn’t it?

Unfortunately for the original poster (OP), he never really had supportive parents, much less a proper family. In fact, after his mom’s abandonment, his dad just watched for the rest of his childhood, when he was mistreated and bullied by his stepfamily. Years later, his father had the audacity to demand he reconcile with them, but here’s what he did instead!

More info: Reddit

Not everyone is fortunate enough to be born in a happy-go-lucky family with loving parents

Image credits: Julia M Cameron / Pexels (not the actual photo)

When the poster was just 3, his mom abandoned him, and when he was 5, his dad married Ellen, who had 5 kids, but none of them liked him

Image credits: Indruuu

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Ellen’s youngest son, who was 7, was always pampered by the other kids, and he never wanted anything to do with the poster

Image credits: Indruuu

Image credits: Kindel Media / Pexles (not the actual photo)

Not only did his stepsiblings treat him cruelly, but they also rubbed it in that they were doing it, and his dad tried to compensate for it by buying him things

Image credits: Indruuu

He moved out after turning 18, and now, his dad wants him to reconcile with them, but he gave him a wake-up call that they are not his family

Today’s story is quite traumatic as Reddit user Indruuu tells us about the series of unfortunate events that followed in his life since he was 3. His biological mother abandoned him at that time, and when he was 5, Ellen, his stepmom, entered his life. This woman’s youngest kid was 7 at that time, while the other four were in their late teens and early 20s.

The people that the poster expected to be his family turned out to be the exact opposite, as none of them wanted him. The 7-year-old refused to play with him and even ignored him as if he didn’t exist. But the elder stepsiblings were way worse, as they showered their own brother with gifts and love, while OP was just ignored, rejected, and even bullied.

That’s right, bullied, as they loved to rub it in that they were ostracizing the little kid. Honestly, that sounds quite an inhuman thing to do to a child, doesn’t it? His dad tried to compensate for their cruelty by buying him things. Ugh, that’s just bad parenting, as he’s ignoring the main issue and simply glossing it over with money!

Is it any surprise that OP ditched the toxic house and family as soon as he turned 18, and moved in with friends? Two years down the road, he still talks with his dad, so the man asked him to come for a “family” dinner. Our guy straight out refused, but his dad tried to convince him that, despite the ups and downs, they were still family.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

People online couldn’t believe the man’s audacity and applauded OP for how he retorted. Even I think the dad needed a wake-up call. After all, watching your kid being treated cruelly, and still asking him to reconcile with his tormentors, is probably the first chapter of “What not to do as a parent”.

Experts warn that parental abandonment affects us long into adulthood, often manifesting as dysfunctional traits in and outside of relationships. OP had to face this when he was just at the tender age of 3. Sadly, life was so brutal to him that more trauma followed when the stepfamily entered his life.

They didn’t even give the poor kid a chance, but rejected him from the very start, quite cruelly. It has been observed that facing such rejection in childhood can adversely affect the victim’s mental health. I just can’t imagine how terrible he must have felt, watching his elder stepsiblings pamper the 7-year-old, while he was bullied by them.

Research suggests that kids who are bullied are more likely to suffer depression and anxiety. If the poster does have to face it, it’s all because of the evil people he was surrounded by during his childhood. Netizens didn’t hesitate to call out his dad, who thought buying him things would make the real problem go away. They also called him a coward for not protecting his own child.

I am glad that at least the poster is standing up for himself and not letting his dad manipulate him into reconciliation. What about you? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Folks were horrified about how his teen stepsiblings bullied him when he was a child, while his dad just let it happen

