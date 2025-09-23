Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Couple Expects Teen To Help With Babysitting Half Siblings, He Secretly Plans To Ditch Them For Good
Teen sitting on stairs listens reluctantly as man talks about babysitting half siblings and plans to ditch them.
Family, Relationships

Couple Expects Teen To Help With Babysitting Half Siblings, He Secretly Plans To Ditch Them For Good

Lately, there has been a strange surge in stories about parents, or even other relatives, demanding babysitting favors from teens. It just makes me wonder whether people have kids just so they can look after their other younger ones. Sounds like a sad life, doesn’t it?

Even the 17-year-old protagonist of our story is stuck in a similar situation. His dad’s wife had an appointment, so he was expected to skip work and babysit his 3 half siblings. Instead, he chose to just walk out of the house, leaving the couple fuming. Here’s what happened next!

More info: Reddit

    It’s crazy how entitled parents keep demanding babysitting favors from their teens

    Teen helping with babysitting half siblings while mother talks on phone and works on laptop in cozy bedroom.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster had work on Saturday, yet he was expected to look after his 3 half siblings, as his dad’s wife (Heather) had an appointment

    Teen refuses to babysit half siblings as couple expects help, secretly plans to ditch them for good.

    Text excerpt about a teen refusing babysitting responsibilities for half siblings, planning to prioritize work instead.

    Text message describing a teen secretly ditching babysitting half siblings after parents expect help with childcare.

    Image credits:

    Teen holding a book, leaning against a wall in a café, reflecting on babysitting half siblings and secret plans.

    Image credits: standret / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    He told them he wouldn’t do it, then walked out of the house before Heather could leave, while she was calling his name

    Text message conversation describing a teen ignoring babysitting calls and plans to ditch half siblings for good.

    Teen expected to help with babysitting half siblings faces pressure to contribute and make time for family responsibilities.

    Image credits:

    Tired woman holding a baby at a table, appearing stressed while caring for young half siblings and managing babysitting duties.

    Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    After he returned, they both yelled at him, wanted him to take responsibility for his “family”, and even demanded an apology, but he refused

    Teen secretly plans to ditch babysitting half siblings as couple expects him to help with family responsibilities.

    Teen expected to help with babysitting half siblings secretly plans to leave and cut contact for good.

    Teen looks stressed while babysitting younger half siblings at home, secretly planning to avoid responsibility.

    Image credits:

    The reason why he’s hustling so hard is that he wants to get out of that house and go no-contact at the earliest

    Today, we dive into the life of the original poster (OP) as he tells us about the family drama that he is caught in. The truth is that he resents his dad getting remarried, and now forces him to bond with his “family” he just can’t accept. In fact, he won’t even acknowledge his stepmom (Heather) and refers to her as his “dad’s wife”. That says a lot about his situation, doesn’t it?

    Family experts caution that bonding between a stepparent and stepchild should not be forced, but that’s exactly what’s happening here. As if that is not enough, one day, the drama just escalated when the couple asked OP to babysit his 3 half-siblings. Apparently, Heather had an appointment on Saturday, but the poster and his dad both had work.

    Instead of hiring a babysitter like normal people, they expected OP to skip going to work and look after the 3 kids. The national average hourly rate for a babysitter in 2024 was $23.61 for one child and $26.57 for two kids, but the couple thought that he would do it for free. Although he clearly specified that he can’t look after the kids, the poster’s protest fell on deaf ears.

    However, our guy is pretty cheeky! When Saturday came, his dad left for work, and Heather was supposed to leave by 8 am, so he got up before her and walked out of the house. She was screaming his name and even called OP, but he just ignored it all and focused on his work. He also got calls and texts from dearest dad, but he didn’t pay attention to him either.

    Teen talks with couple about babysitting half siblings while secretly planning to ditch them for good at home staircase.

    Image credits: Kindel Media / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Well, the poor fellow had to return home to Heather yelling at him, and later even faced his dad’s wrath. The man rattled on and on, lecturing him about how he has to be responsible and take care of his “family”. He also claimed that OP “owes” this much to the household, and the couple expected him to apologize and be remorseful for his actions.

    The thing is, the poster is least bothered, as he has zero regrets and went to work as usual. He also told us that the reason he’s hustling so hard is that he wants to get out of that house at the earliest. In fact, he wants to go no-contact with them, so he needs all the savings. Data shows that for a single person, the estimated monthly costs can be around $3,511 in the US.

    No wonder he is working every chance he gets, considering how expensive life has become. The father is also aware of what his plan is, but he doesn’t believe that OP is serious about it. How little he knows his own son! Redditors cautioned that he should be very careful with his money, and he assured them that his dad doesn’t know which bank he keeps it in.

    That’s a huge sigh of relief, isn’t it? Folks also pointed out that if the couple was so concerned about this appointment, then Heather should have rescheduled it, or her husband should have taken leave. Expecting it from the poster was honestly too much. After all, he deserves to live his life the way he wants to, right? Would you do the same if you were in his shoes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

    Netizens instantly sided with him, called out the couple’s entitlement, and even cautioned him to keep his money safe

    Reddit user warns about securing money while teen plans to ditch babysitting half siblings in a tricky family situation.

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing a teen secretly planning to ditch babysitting half siblings.

    Teen secretly plans to ditch babysitting half siblings as couple expects him to help with child care responsibilities.

    Reddit conversation about a teen secretly planning to ditch babysitting half siblings after couple expects his help.

    Online conversation about couple expecting teen to help babysit siblings, teen secretly planning to ditch them for good.

    Screenshot of a discussion about a couple expecting a teen to help babysit half siblings while planning to ditch them.

    Teen reluctantly babysitting half siblings while secretly planning to ditch them for good in a tense family scenario.

    Screenshot of Reddit comments discussing a teen expected to help with babysitting half siblings but wanting to ditch them.

    Text conversation about a teen expected to help with babysitting half siblings for free by a couple.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing family relationships and refusing to babysit half siblings unwillingly.

    Screenshot of an online discussion about a couple expecting a teen to help with babysitting half siblings.

    Alt text: Online discussion about a couple expecting a teen to help with babysitting half siblings and secret plans to ditch them.

    Teen secretly plans to ditch babysitting half siblings as couple expects help with childcare responsibilities.

    Family
    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     6 hours ago

    Good luck to OP. Hope he works as much as he can to get TF out of there the minute he turns 18. His dad + the 2nd wife only want a live-in, on-call babysitter, *not* a son and member of the family. Those rugrats are not OP's kids, so not his responsibility.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    5 hours ago

    Didn't realise doctors had a side hustle in hairdressing and shopping.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago

    This comment has been deleted.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     3 hours ago

    The important takeaway here is you ask for a favor, you don't tell someone they're doing it. Respect is always mutual, and the faster you get that, the easier life is.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
