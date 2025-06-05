Brother’s Lie To CPS Turns Sister’s Life Upside Down, She Cuts Him Out Of Her Life Without Blinking

For all the non-parents out there, imagine becoming a mother or father for the first time and taking responsibility for another small person. Sounds quite intimidating, doesn’t it? As long as you healthily do what’s best for your kid, it’s nobody’s place to judge your parenting—not even family.

This brother, however, felt that his style of parenting was the only right one, so he had the audacity to call CPS on his sister, who occasionally takes legal substances. Of course, she was horrified by his actions. Just read on to see all the family drama that followed!

Some snobby people believe that only they know how to parent correctly, and they look down on others

Image credits: New Africa / Freepik

The poster occasionally uses a substance that’s legal where she stays, but her sober brother calls this “bad parenting”

Image credits: RegularBrother3289

Image credits: freepik / Freepik

To her horror, CPS showed up one day to investigate her and interview her kids, and she was beyond angry that her brother was behind it

Image credits: RegularBrother3289

Image credits: zinkevych / Freepik

While the case was closed within 4 days, she couldn’t erase the trauma her kids faced, so she decided to cut her brother off

Image credits: RegularBrother3289

Image credits: Stockbusters / Freepik

However, her father invited him and his wife, and the poster complained about it, which, unfortunately, his kids overheard

Image credits: RegularBrother3289

Image credits: freepik / Freepik

She received a long message from her sister-in-law about how the poster hurt her kids, including a lot of curse words

Image credits: RegularBrother3289

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik

The poster feels bad for the brother’s kid, but can’t let go of how much the CPS investigation damaged her own kids

Image credits: RegularBrother3289

She is going to permanently block them from her life and even move away to keep her distance

In today’s story, we will jump into a sibling fight—but not the small ones that everyone has. It’s actually a quite shocking one, knowing what the original poster’s (OP) brother did. Our protagonist is a mom of 2 kids and occasionally uses a substance that’s legal where she lives.

However, the twist is that her brother, who has been sober for a few years, frowns upon her usage, claiming that it’s “bad parenting.” In fact, he has joked about calling CPS on her—but who would take their sibling seriously, when we know that they aren’t supposed to do such awful things?

Just imagine her horror when an actual CPS worker was called in, investigated her, and even interviewed her kids. As disturbing as it sounds, she was more shattered to know that it was her brother who crafted some absurd lies just to rat her out, all because he thinks his parenting style is the best.

Of course, the case was closed as there was nothing to find, but OP also permanently vowed to cut her brother off. However, the horror persisted because she couldn’t wrap her head around the fact that her little ones were asked weird questions about her by a random stranger.

Studies show that an estimated 37% of U.S. children (up to age 18) experience a CPS investigation. Make no mistake, CPS does this to protect children, but observations show that such investigations actually cause a different kind of trauma for kids and even their parents.

Image credits: tsyhun / Freepik

Unfortunately, there’s more to this anger-inducing story because OP’s dad lives with her, and he invited her brother and his wife over. The disgruntled poster was complaining about how she didn’t want those two people in her house, when the brother’s kids overheard her. Of course, the little ones ratted about everything they’d heard to their parents, and the drama just intensified.

Her sister-in-law ranted about it in a huge text (with a lot of cursing) about how much OP’s words had hurt her kids, and she wouldn’t let them suffer like that again. Our lady does feel sad about the kids, but how can she let go of the unnecessary trauma her kids faced because of the lies that were told to CPS? Well, she has decided to block them from her life permanently and move away.

Many folks voiced their opinions that that was the best solution after what they had done. God forbid, if things had gone wrong in the investigation, who knows what would have happened to her kids? Imagine them in foster care when nearly 29% of kids who are in the system say they face cruelty, as many foster parents are primarily interested in financial gain.

Someone advised her to call the cops on her brother, and honestly, he brought that on himself by stabbing her in the back like that. Even the law would be on her side, as such false reports are guilty of a felony of the third degree, punishable by up to five years in prison. In addition, the Department may impose a fine not to exceed $10,000 for each violation.

Now wouldn’t we all be satisfied to see the brother slapped with the law? Anyway, we hope he at least lets her live peacefully now that she’s gone no-contact. Do you think she did the right thing? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

Folks were aghast by the brother’s actions, and some even suggested she get back at him by calling the cops on his false accusations

