Bride Refuses To Let Mom’s Hubby Walk Her Down The Aisle, Bratty Sister Gives Her Hell For It

People often say, “out of sight, out of mind”, but sometimes, I don’t think it’s true. Especially when it comes to the people that we truly love, even before we know what love is. For instance, a parent doesn’t really just disappear from our thoughts when they pass away.

Even this bride still thinks about her late dad, but her younger sister doesn’t really care for him much. In fact, she also tried to force her to let their stepdad walk her down the aisle, and threw a huge fit when she refused. Read on to find out all the wedding drama that followed!

More info: Reddit

Drama-free weddings are quite rare, thanks to messed-up families who just love to create trouble

Two young girls sitting together on a green stool, smiling and making peace signs against an olive backdrop.

When the poster and her sister were kids, their dad passed away, and 2 years later, their mom got married to another guy

Two women having a serious conversation on a couch, reflecting tension from bride refusing mom's hubby to walk her aisle.

Her sister immediately accepted him as “dad”, but she couldn’t really do that since the couple kept forcing it on her

Text excerpt from bride refusing mom's hubby to walk her down the aisle, explaining her boundaries on parenting and support.

Two women sitting apart on a couch looking away, depicting tension related to bride and bratty sister conflict.

She even had a major fight with her sister about it, and even now, her sister wants her to let him walk her down the aisle, but she doesn’t want that

Her sister threw a massive fit over it, so she’s contemplating uninviting her from the wedding, just like she did with mom and her husband

In today’s story, we see a family drama unfold as the original poster (OP) tells us how she clashed with her sibling. It all started when she was 11 years old and her sister was 9 years old, and it had been 2 years since their father’s passing. Their mom married another person, and the younger one quickly accepted him as “dad”, but OP just couldn’t do that.

In fact, the poster even had a huge fight with her over this, as she got mad when their late father’s grandparents referred to them as his daughters. Apparently, she didn’t really care about him much, as her mom’s husband was the “father of the year”. However, OP couldn’t erase all traces of their real dad just because he was no longer with them.

Fast forward to the present, and the poster is about to get married, but her little sister couldn’t just let her enjoy the moment. She kept pushing her to let their stepdad walk her down the aisle and get him involved in the wedding. Well, OP flat out refused, and because of her, she even argued with her mom and her husband over this. How frustrating for the bride!

The poor woman got so sick of her sister throwing a tantrum over this that she just snapped and threatened to uninvite her from the wedding. Ever since, the woman has been trying to emotionally blackmail her about how much she loves her, and blah, blah, blah. However, it looks like the poster might not budge, as she really doesn’t want her sister around during the wedding.

Bride in wedding dress and veil sitting on stone steps, reflecting on choosing who walks her down the aisle.

After everything the lady put her through, can you really blame the bride for her decision? Experts emphasize that wedding planning can be incredibly stressful. It involves a lot of time, energy, and money. Additionally, the sheer number of decisions people have to make can be overwhelming.

My heart really goes out to the poster who might already be distraught because of this, and then she had to deal with all the family drama, too. Even her sister’s indifference to their real father must also be bothering her for so many years. Moreover, I think the real problem began when her mom and the new husband started forcing a relationship between him and OP.

Experts warn that a stepparent should never attempt to take the stepchild’s parents’ position. They also claim that they shouldn’t force the child to call them “mom” or “dad”, and respect the kid’s need to love their real parent. In this case, however, the exact opposite happened, which actually created more distance between OP and the stepdad, and even her mom.

Netizens felt that her sister was being unreasonable in this situation, and her negative attitude towards their late father was shocking to them. The thing is, grieving is different for everyone. Besides, parental loss can have a great impact on the behavior and emotions of kids. Well, no wonder the younger sister almost sounds like she’s angry with their dad for passing away.

However, that doesn’t give her the right to make the bride do something she doesn’t want to do. After all, it’s her special day, and she can ask whoever she wants to walk her down the aisle. She probably just wants a drama-free wedding, so OP’s considering uninviting her sister, and I hope she gets what she wants. Don’t you agree? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Folks were alarmed by the sister’s zero respect for boundaries, and they also claimed that she was just trying to control the wedding

