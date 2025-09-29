Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Teen Treats Stepdad Like An ATM, He Finally Snaps After She Asks For Money For Flight Tickets
Teen girl casually talking on phone indoors, illustrating a stepdad treated like an ATM in family conflicts.
Family, Relationships

Teen Treats Stepdad Like An ATM, He Finally Snaps After She Asks For Money For Flight Tickets

Regular family life can get tricky at times, sure, but for blended families, it’s almost always worse. Unlucky kids get caught up in co-parenting chaos, stepparents are always at risk of overstepping boundaries, and stepsibling conflict can get messy fast.

One guy finally had enough when his teen stepdaughter swore at him and told him he’s not her “real dad.” So, when she asked him to pay for plane tickets later, her “real dad” is exactly who he sent her to. He shared the fallout with an online community.  

More info: Reddit

    Regular family life can come with its challenges, but in blended families, things often get even trickier

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    One guy, whose teen stepdaughter has always treated him like dirt, decided to fight fire with fire after she disrespected him one time too many

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    After yet another one of her tantrums, his stepdaughter still had the nerve to ask him to pay for plane tickets so she could see her out-of-state boyfriend

    Image credits: rawpixel.com / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Having been treated like a walking ATM for long enough, the guy told his stepdaughter that if she wanted plane tickets, she could go and ask her “real dad” for them

    Image credits: anonymous

    The teen didn’t take it well, prompting her mom to slam the guy for “stooping” to her daughter’s level, so he turned to an online community to ask if he was being a jerk

    The original poster (OP) has spent 12 years trying to bond with his wife’s daughter, Ana, now 16. Despite paying for her clothes, school trips, and volleyball fees, and showing up to her games, their relationship has never clicked. While his own son is affectionate, Ana keeps her distance, offering curt replies and simmering teenage rebellion.

    OP’s tried patience and consistency, reminding Ana he’s there for her even when she sneaks out, parties, or tests boundaries. But her affection is reserved for her biological father, who forgets birthdays and skips games. Despite being repeatedly let down, she still idolizes him while resenting OP, who actually shows up for her.

    Things came to a head when OP asked to check her phone as punishment for sneaking out twice in a month. Ana exploded, screaming that OP wasn’t her “real dad” before slamming her bedroom door in his face. The comment stung, but what really pushed him over the edge came days later, when Ana asked him to pay for plane tickets.

    This time, OP refused, telling her to go ask her “real dad.” Tears welled in her eyes before she left the table. OP’s wife later said his words were disrespectful, even if Ana had been cruel first, so he turned to an online community to ask if he was justified in finally pushing back or crossing a line by “stooping to her level,” as his wife puts it.

    OP’s stuck between a rock and a hard place. On one side, he’s just asking for some decency, maybe a “thanks” now and then. On the flip side, teens are notorious for being, how should we put it, complicated? So, here’s the million-dollar question: what’s the best way for him to build a bridge that the troubled teen can meet him at least halfway across? We went looking for answers. 

    Image generated by Bored Panda using ChatGPT

    When it comes to keeping your sanity when your stepkids are driving you crazy, the pros say that whether you’re co-parenting in an “original” or “complex” family, conflict is part of the journey. That’s just real talk, if you’re a stepparent reading this. 

    You can turn to a few practical strategies to pick your way through the emotional minefield, though. Start with being realistic about your expectations. Next, give respect even if all you’re getting is attitude. Finally, remember why you’re there (spoiler alert: it’s love) and never forget that communication (ideally calm) is everything.

    And that’s exactly what OP did, first apologizing, then gently suggesting therapy as a way for Ana to deal with her feelings. Much to his surprise, she agreed, and things have basically done a 180. If you’re having a tough time with your teen, you might also be wondering if therapy is worth a shot, but how do you bring it up without triggering an epic eye-roll festival?

    The experts over at VeryWellMind have some solid advice. Steer clear of suggesting your teen has lost their marbles or that they’re not smart enough to make good choices. Rather, share why you think counseling is win-win. Encourage them to be open with their opinions, and remember what we said earlier about communication? Yeah, that. 

    We’d say OP’s gone above and beyond to be the best stepdad possible, way further than her “real” dad ever has. Maybe the reality check he gave Ana was a bit harsh, but she did kinda need a reminder that he’s more than a walking, talking ATM, don’t you think?    

    In the comments, most readers seemed to agree that the guy wasn’t the jerk in the situation and asked him why the teen’s mom wasn’t stepping in

    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: anonymous

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. Oh, and I love live music. I hope you enjoy my stories!

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. Oh, and I love live music. I hope you enjoy my stories!

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    jr_11 avatar
    J R
    J R
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago

    I'm glad this ended in a happy place. I feel like OP did stoop a bit low, but I also get it. It's easy to say he's the adult, but even adults are human and no one can consistently respond in the correct way to years of disrespect. I do disagree with commenters on going through the phone being wrong. Do I agree parents should do it all the time? No. But when kids are potentially putting themselves in dangerous situations or might be talking to people who mean them hard? Yeah. There are so many cases of adults using technology to prey on kids or even other kids doing so. People complain about laws censoring and demanding too much info from people on the internet, saying it's parents' job to monitor their kids' activity. Then parents monitor kids activity and people get angry at them for invasion of privacy. You can't have it both ways.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago

    Nice to see an apology and conversation have improved the situation.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    katarzynadrozd avatar
    Katarzyna Drozd
    Katarzyna Drozd
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago

    His wife is NOT a good mom if she's an enabler for her daughter s****y behaviour

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
