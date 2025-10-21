ADVERTISEMENT

Parenting was never meant to be a one-person job. Raising a kid works best when parents tackle childcare as a team and have each other’s backs, especially in the early years, when sleep and sanity come at a premium.

One woman turned to an online community to rant about how her hubby didn’t feed their baby for the umpteenth time. But when readers started chiming in, things got interesting and led the woman and her husband down a path of shocking discovery.

Parenting works best when both partners chip in and help out, especially when a baby is involved

Image credits: prostooleh / Freepik (not the actual photo)

One young mom juggling childcare, housework, and a job finally burned out, so she asked her husband if he could feed their baby once a night so she could sleep

Father holding and looking at baby in a dimly lit room, illustrating burnt-out wife asking husband to feed the baby.

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

This all proved to be too much for her husband to handle, because he’d wake her up during feeding, and sometimes just fall back asleep altogether

Image credits: Un-conventional-mum

Tired mother holding baby and covering her face, showing burnout and frustration with night feeding struggles.

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

At her wits’ end, the woman turned to an online community to vent about her lazy husband and his flakiness when it came to doing just this one simple thing right

Update text expressing gratitude for advice and noting repeated questions, reflecting the burnt-out wife’s plea for husband to feed baby.

Text about hirschsprung's disease related to a baby’s feeding, highlighting frustration of burnt-out wife and husband’s role.

Sleeping baby wrapped in a soft star-patterned blanket highlighting burnt-out wife asking husband to feed the baby.

Image credits: pvproductions / Freepik (not the actual photo)

When she finally confronted him about the issues, he said he honestly didn’t know why he kept falling back asleep before feeding was through

Text excerpt about sleep apnea and a frustrated wife explaining her husband can't manage feeding the baby once a night.

Text excerpt about wife diagnosing husband with possible insomnia after he initiates sex nightly, reflecting burnt-out wife struggles.

Tired husband yawning at a laptop, feeling burnt-out and struggling with feeding the baby once a night request.

Image credits: yanalya / Freepik (not the actual photo)

At the advice of many of her readers, the exhausted mom started looking into sleep apnea, and many of the symptoms seemed to fit her husband to a tee

Tired wife covering ears in bed frustrated at husband who is sleeping peacefully, highlighting burnt-out wife and baby feeding struggles.

Image credits: nensuria / Freepik (not the actual photo)

After a virtual appointment with a sleep specialist, the woman and her constantly drowsy husband agreed that he would see a doctor in person

Image credits: Un-conventional-mum

While upset with her husband for not being completely honest about all his sleep issues, the woman still thanked the readers for their relationship-saving advice

Parenting is exhausting, but for the original poster (OP), it became unbearable when her husband kept falling asleep during baby duty. The 23-year-old mom works nights while caring for their infant all day, while her 25-year-old husband is supposed to handle at least one night feeding. Instead, he often drifts off mid-task, leaving her awake and frustrated.

She explained that he sometimes wakes the baby, hands him over, and then falls back asleep while the bottle warms. OP says she has no idea how he just falls asleep while his own child is hungry. Despite clear communication and multiple talks, he kept slipping up, and she was running on fumes from constant caregiving.

After one particularly rough night, OP confronted him again. When she asked about his sleep habits, he sheepishly confessed to gasping for air, waking up drenched in sweat, taking “micro naps” at work, and struggling to stay awake while driving. OP’s readers suggested he might have sleep apnea.

After a virtual appointment, a doctor immediately recommended a sleep study, suspecting severe sleep apnea. OP’s husband will soon undergo testing (either at home or in a clinic) to confirm the diagnosis, although he’s not thrilled about it.

For now, the couple has agreed to reduce her work hours and adjust their nighttime routine until he gets treatment. OP’s still frustrated, but relieved to finally have answers. What started as a fight about baby bottles turned into something far bigger, and possibly lifesaving. Definitely relationship-saving, by the sounds of it.

Man in green sweater consulting with doctor during a medical appointment in a bright clinic room.

Image credits: pressfoto / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Here’s the thing: we all need our sleep. And honestly? You can’t blame OP for being frustrated with her husband. New parents have it the absolute worst when it comes to getting decent shut-eye. But just how badly does sleep deprivation mess with them? And how serious is sleep apnea, really? We went looking for answers.

The folks over at The Sleep Foundation explain that, between nighttime wakings, feedings, and the stress of having a child, falling or staying asleep can be difficult for new parents. A few consequences of sleep deprivation they should be aware of include irritability, anxiety, depression, and an increased risk of accidents. Not exactly a fun time.

The experts at Cleveland Clinic say sleep apnea is a condition that makes you stop breathing while you’re sleeping, either because of blockage of your airway (obstructive sleep apnea) or because your brain doesn’t control your breathing as expected (central sleep apnea). Sounds a lot like someone OP cuddles up with at night, right?

One study figured out that about 1 billion people (between the ages of 30 and 69) around the world have obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and while central sleep apnea is less common than OSA, it’s not a rare condition. Different treatment options include a breathing device, wearing a mouthpiece to keep your airway open, and managing any underlying conditions that cause or increase your risk of sleep apnea.

Let’s hope OP’s husband can get himself checked out and treated sooner rather than later. After all, he needs to be pulling his weight during those brutal nighttime shifts, too. What would you do if you found yourself in OP’s shoes? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Text post expressing frustration about people normalizing constant micronaps at work and inability to stay awake for 8 hours.

Alt text: Screenshot of a comment expressing frustration about parents neglecting self-care and responsibilities towards their child.

Comment discussing frustration over men refusing to seek help for sleep apnea despite serious health risks.

Comment expressing concern over burnt-out wife and husband refusing to feed the baby affecting child’s wellbeing.

Comment discussing a burnt-out wife frustrated with her husband for not helping feed their baby at night.

Comment expressing frustration about men not helping with baby feeding, highlighting burnt-out wife’s struggle.

Text post on a social media forum discussing burden on a burnt-out wife and husband’s inability to feed the baby at night.