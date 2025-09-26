That’s what happened when a Mumsnet user asked others to confess what they wouldn’t admit in person. The replies came rushing in, from lighthearted to jaw-dropping, and everything in between. Scroll down to read some of the most memorable confessions and share your thoughts in the comments.

Everyone has things they’d rather keep to themselves than say out loud. But online, it’s a different story. With anonymity as a shield, people often feel free to let slip the thoughts they keep tucked away.

#1 I genuinely wish I could runaway from my husband and child and live by myself for a few months

#2 I married the wrong person



My life would be significantly easier if my mother weren’t in it.

#3 My father has early stage Alzheimer’s, and is totally in the denial stage.

i will be relieved when he passes. I will be sad I’m sure, but I’m exhausted caring for him, working full time and looking after my own family (with a disabled child). I don’t wish it happens soon, but I also don’t wish it doesn’t. I’m just so tired.

#4 I pretend to listen to my husband but just smile and nod.

#5 I met somebody once fifteen years ago and still can’t stop thinking about her. I am as unromantic as they come, don’t believe in love at first sight or soul mates or any of that rubbish but somehow she occupies space in my brain.

#6 I wish my mother was proud of me.

#7 Im not good enough for my husband.



He would tell you that I am the best thing to ever happen to him, he thinks that i am wonderful. He is an incredible husband and father, but the reality is, he could do a lot better.

#8 I wish my husband would leave me so I can get out of this [horrible] marriage and not have to be the one to make the decision to blow apart our family. But honestly it's just too much of a hassle so I'm staying even though I know I'm not happy. Life is too hard as it is.

#9 My 10 year old is starting chemotherapy soon. The doctors say the outlook is very positive, to him and to everyone I am being very positive and upbeat and keeping spirits up and insisting everything will be fine, because what else can you do? Inside I can't even think of it I'm so terrified.

#10 I lie to taxi drivers! I don't even know why. I don't venture anything voluntarily, but if they ask me questions - just about anything, like where have you been out tonight or whatever - I make [stuff] up.

#11 I still have wonderful dreams about the man I had an affair with 25 years ago, despite having been married to my second husband for the last 20 years.

#12 My husband gives me the ick, it's like he's decided he's an old man and gets no enjoyment from life. I'd leave him but I literally cannot bear the thought of being away from our DC half of the time. So I'm in this for at least another 10 years.

#13 I wish I had never been born.

#14 I despise my Dad's wife.

I know that's ridiculous when I'm 55 and they've been together 50 years. I imagine myself at her funeral standing there and not shedding a single tear just so other people can see that I hate her.

#15 I am worthless and men treat me [horrible], for some reason I continue to allow it. I cant ever see it being any different.

#16 I can’t stand my cocky, cheeky, spoiled, deliberately unkind, niece. The apple hasn’t fallen far off the tree either.

#17 I’m in around 30k debt that no one knows about



i often think of an ex from 10+ years ago

#18 I often feel guilty over how I treated an ex. I didn’t love him and I didn’t treat him nicely.

#19 I didn't mourn my mother when she died at all.

#20 I should have had an affair with my married co-worker when I had the chance. Instead we stared at each other too long and I didn't dare make the move I know he wanted me to.



It would have been a one off. I still regret it. I miss him.

#21 Im married and I shagged my married boss twice

#22 I don't listen to much of what my husband witters on about, but have perfected the art of appearing interested by picking up a word to repeat here and there, and making bland comments or asking basic questions which could be about anything.

#23 I still think of my ex from 10 years ago. Never got over the heartbreak.

#24 I hold so much anger and resentment to my mother. No matter what she does to try and make up for the bad, it was for so long I can’t forgive her

#25 I’m 100% planning revenge on my evil relative — just waiting for the right method and opportunity

#26 I have decided that if I win the lotttery I will not be telling a soul. Not DP, family, friends. Noone. I am just going to keep it in my account for at least a year while I decide what to do with it. I will make plans to help who I want and give some to them but not for a year, secretly meet with financial advisors and get it locked down properly. I will carry on as normal, go to work and secretly view houses and choose the one i want and buy it and renovate it on the sly. Then one day, big reveal. I don't want anyone influencing me with their batshit ideas before i had time to think

#27 I actually enjoy that people are seeing my ex for who he is.

I spent years trying to hide it from everyone and actually even his mother is of the POV that I'm the only one to be trusted to see the kids OK, so when she passes, she says her house is going to the GC directly, he's to inherit nothing as he will just gamble it away anyway!

#28 I’m in love with my best friend. She told me she fell in love with me years ago, but that ship has long sailed. I wish I told her how I felt at the time. She’s married now.

#29 I am 47 years old and still have an imaginary friend. When I'm bored, scared or stressed, out he comes. He's great, the best version of everyone and he thinks I'm great too. I'm aware it's avoidance and escapism, or my way of working out problems. I'm aware he's not real, but he's grown up with me. His name is James.

#30 I was really drunk after a massive row with BF and went on to a party where I BFs best pal was coincidentally. I was close to him, we had some very similar upbringings and often had heart to hearts about stuff BF didn't understand. He has nice to me and i was excessively flirty, didn't try to kiss him but I was hugging him and saying I thought he was cute etc, I was a disgrace that night. He literally put me into a taxi and sent me home. That was over 20 yrs ago. I married BF and this man is now my DSs godfather, his wife is a v close friend. I am so embarrassed every time I think of it. I pray he doesn't remember but of course he does. Its never been acknowledged between us.

#31 I felt nothing when my father died. I wish I had not helped to organise his funeral. Younger me felt a sense of obligation. I wish I had been stronger because the bastard treated my mum appallingly.



I feel deep shame about my appearance. I do not have the willpower to lose weight and keep it off. I feel like a disgusting failure. It consumes my thoughts every minute of every day. I go through periods where I make myself sick but I even can’t do that right as I don’t lose weight.

#32 My best friend hates her husband and has done for years..she talks about it all the time but finds reason after reason not to go. I love her but it drives me crazy..

#33 I really can't be bothered with [intercourse] and wouldn't care if I never had it again. I also hate sharing my bed - with anybody.

#34 It occurred to me recently that I have cheated on every partner that I have ever had all my life. But only when it was obvious the relationship was in terminal decline. To add: I have never cheated on current DH and have no plans to.



It shook me a bit, the first time I realised the truth in black and white.

#35 I love my husband very much, but if he left me tonight, I know I'd be absolutely fine.

#36 I worry about going to Hell

#37 I have a work colleague that I have recently been spending far too much time thinking about in let’s just say a not work related kinda way 🫣 As far as I know they have no idea…

#38 Am separating from LTP of 25 years. Still living together while house sale goes through. Despite people saying 'so sorry' or 'that's sad', i actually can't wait to go our separate ways and i haven't cried about it once.

#39 I am having 2 separate relationships with people I really shouldn't be.



I am sick to death of putting on my 'i'm really good' persona, when I'm actually breaking inside.

#40 My daughter's way of speaking sometimes goes right through me and I want to get away from her ( nothing major just this whiney time she puts on the end of her sentences sometimes)



My oldest son will probably never get a girlfriend



I haven't bothered to stay in contact with my stepdad since my mum died cos I find him creepy and he's gross

#41 I worry my oldest friend’s husband is one huge red flag. I’ve never got a good vibe from him. I always ask my friend if she’s ok, and she seems happy, but over the past 13 years I’ve wondered.

#42 I usually have a wee in the pool when I’m swimming.

#43 Getting my ducks in a row. I dream of a tiny seaside cottage/bedsit/beach hut where no one can find me, especially husband. I will go and visit the now adult kids but not sure if i will tell anyone where I am actually living. I'll change my name, too. Thinking about it keeps me going when life gets too depressing. I am doing what I can to make it happen though, it's not just wishful thinking.

#44 When DH and I made our wills, we named my niece and nephew as joint beneficiaries if, somehow, our children died before us.

DH has 2 nephews, his sister's sons, and he doesn't like them, they're sarcastic and sly just like their dad.

If SIL knew she'd probably be very upset but we'd be dead so we wouldn't care.

#45 I also have a horrendous temper and I do often wonder what's wrong with me. I keep it hidden well though

#46 My head is elsewhere most of the time. Family days out, meals with my DH, holidays…I’m there in body but my mind is constantly dreaming about a different life.

#47 I have just under £33k in savings that no-one knows about.

#48 My best friend and I have both been single for a decade, we both have a child but mine is younger than hers, so her DD has left home. Shes just amazing. Shes now got into a fabulous relationship and I'm delighted for her and they have just gotten a house. But I'm also completely jealous. (I don't want my own relationship!) I miss her. I miss our chats for an hour in an evening, our spontaneous let's go watch this at the cinema, or try a new restaurant. I've been trying to plan something with her for weeks, but it's always she's doing x with BF or she's not sure yet.

I feel like I'm relegated to time she's not with him and if I ring whilst she is, then I get ushered off the phone. I'm just a little sad over it and hope it settles soon.

#49 I broke up with one of the best people on the planet today. He has moved out.

#50 I find all humans disgusting, all the stuff inside trying to leak out of all the orifices, nose, bum ,mouth etc. I can't stand being near them .



That includes myself too

#51 I know my DB, who everyone praises, is flat broke because of the adventurous life he's led. His new investment strategy he's boasting about is because they're in their 50's and are scrambling to find money to retire on. Because they have nothing.

#52 On the surface I have the perfect life.



Every so often I have the strong urge to blow the entire thing apart.

#53 I have already decided I won’t attend my stepmum’s funeral when she dies, in fact I will be raising a glass in joy.



My neighbour’s hubby is fit as hell.



I’m sick of listening to a friend with depression go on and on like a stuck record, I’ve given so much support and advice but she never takes it. She just wants to stay depressed because I think it gets her attention. It sucks the life out of me and I’m going to distance myself now.



My DC drive me mad this summer with constant squabbling that the day I dropped them back on the first day back I went home, opened a small bottle of Prosecco and drank it peacefully in the garden. It was the best point of my summer.

#54 My ex and I split up over 6 years ago. I still can't decide if he was controlling, coercive and if he sexually assaulted me, or if I am making it worse than it was in my head. I have never dated since we split and cannot bring myself to make myself be vulnerable with someone. I am so lonely, but cannot see a way out.

#55 I’ve always suspected my Dad wasn’t my real Dad. He died last year. In my 20s I had always wanted to send some of his hair off or his toothbrush for DNA tests. Now I don’t care if he wasn’t, he was an incredible person and I miss him terribly, part of me died the day he did and life has never been the same since.

#56 I often see spirits, I always have since a child. I don’t pick when I see them but I feel them and I see them often. I don’t tell people this as I’m sure most think I’m crazy or assume I have some control over this.

#57 I hate my dog. I really despise it. It's not even about anything it does, just the mere fact that it's in my house constantly. I would love to rehome it but DH would never agree.

#58 I sell things on vinted that people have gifted or passed on to me for free. I'd never tell anyone in real life and have actively judged and shamed others who've told me they do this

#59 I don’t love my DH and it was a deliberate choice. Married 25 years with one child. I’d always been in messy relationships before that left me strung out and exhausted and, quite frankly, destroyed so I chose the steady regular guy who adored me. It works. Every now and then I have a crush on someone else and those crazy feelings come up and it reminds me of the terror and pain and I’m glad of the choice I’ve made. But I don’t love him. He’s very happy though.

#60 I'm bored by my best friend's grief over the death of her elderly parents 5 years ago.



My patience is gone for social media posts about being unable to move on, particularly when she judges other people who don't deal with their losses in the same way.

#61 It was very traumatic and awful at the time, but I'm secretly glad that my exDP and my best mate were having an affair, because otherwise I wouldn't have had the excuse to dump him. And another thing is that I secretly miss ex best friend a lot more than I ever missed my ex boyfriend.

#62 Sometimes I daydream about my DH dying so I can move from this 'dream' house and be free from this relationship that makes him happy but me miserable.

#63 I have a very jealous streak.

I have a very bad temper.

When I’m home alone I’ll scream as loud as possible to get the anger and jealousy out.

#64 I grew up so poor we had nothing, life has improved but it's something I'm haunted by. It was tough.

#65 I’m pissed off that my eleven-year-old daughter seems to have somehow ended up with my husband’s sister’s skinny, long-legged build. I was a muscular kid and my husband was a chubby kid, and I feel like now my daughter will look more like her aunt and less like me. And I’m her mother. How does my daughter have the body type of her aunt, who is my husband’s half-sister genetically?



Irrational as it is, I grew up thinking of naturally skinny girls as almost a slightly different species, who never had to deal with the problems other girls did and were therefore unrelatable.

#66 I have the perfect marriage on paper. Have been celebate for 14+ years since DD was born. Husband's choice. He says he is happy, he knows I am not. I dont have many friends. ND suicidal teenager makes it difficult. dream of a different life.

#67 I hold most of my colleagues in total contempt.



We’re all in senior NHS roles

#68 I get physically and mentally exhausted by being the bread winner. My DH earns a good wage but it wouldn't come close to covering our outgoings and that's in a 2 bed house in NE Scotland (nursery bill is double our mortgage). We split bills on ratio so it's equal but I always seem to be living off £50 a week after bills in order to go on holidays as I need the break away from home and my work!

#69 I get so so jealous of people who can make their brain quiet or restful. Mine is always so noisy sometimes I just want to scream.

#70 I wish my friend's wife would die so we could be together.

#71 I spent 30 years of my life with PMDD. I could have had a very different life if I’d have the medication I’m on now.

#72 My dad isn't my real dad. My DH knows this (my parents dont know I know) but what I haven't told anyone IRL is that my whole very successful, professional career is consciously founded on my desire to catch people out in lying, as my mother did (and still does) to me.

#73 One of the reasons I approve of the strictest possible restrictions on gun ownership is that if I owned a gun I’d have shot loads of people by now.

#74 There's a large cardboard box on the floor of my wardrobe and in it I have every single empty Marmite jar that I have ever finished. If it's been a shite day at work I like to count them to remind myself I am 83 (latest count) Marmite jars old, which is a real accomplishment you tossers.

#75 My friends family recipe potato salad is no good.

#76 Sitting for lunch in the work canteen, whenever I spot the wankiest manager in the food queue across the room, I hold up my fork and look at him through it so I can imagine what he'd look like in prison.

Small wins.

#77 I'm 12 weeks pregnant with a surprise baby and I don't think my husband is the dad. Going off dates it's more likely to be my colleague that I slept with once. Neither of them know

#78 I haven't worked in nearly four years due to my mental health. Sadly my parents love to gloat over any misfortune and would tell people, so I've lied all this time to protect myself.

#79 I have 1 friend and we aren't very close. Tried to have friends but I find it tough or I feel they don't make an effort with me even if I try. Alot of "friends" have stabbed me in the back. Im pretty lonely

#80 I have stopped all medication and screenings so I dont prolong my life.