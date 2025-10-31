Mom Abandons 2 Kids With 23YO Sis, 6 Years Later Has The Gall To Complain About How She Raised Them

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
As children, we depend so much on our parents that they undoubtedly become our whole world. However, imagine that you are all grown up and realize that the person who raised you isn’t your biological parent, and the real one abandoned you. Sounds painful, right?
Even this woman just ditched her two toddlers with her younger sister, under the pretext of a babysitting favor. After six years, though, she suddenly returned and started criticizing the way that they were raised. Scroll down to find out how she’s brewing trouble for their adopted mom!
Now, the entitled sister has requested a full reassessment of the distressed poster and a welfare check on the two kids
Today, we dive into the life of the 29-year-old original poster (OP) as she narrates how her entitled sister is making life difficult for her. It all started 6 years back when OP’s sister was a 25-year-old struggling single mom with 15-month-old and 3-month-old babies. She asked OP to babysit them over the weekend as she was exhausted and desperately needed a break.
The kind poster agreed, but after no contact from her sister for two days, she went to her house, which was apparently being evicted. She got the cops involved, and CPS asked her to look after the babies till they figured things out. Much to her horror, OP found out that the woman had just abandoned her kids, and the foster system might not even keep them together.
Unfortunately, studies have shown that foster care kids are more likely to experience poorer mental health relative to the general population in the UK. Plus, with the fear of them being separated, OP just decided to adopt and raise them as her own. Researchers say that people with kids, especially single parents of minors, report being less happy than child-free folks.
Well, taking care of babies is not a walk in the garden, and it’s admirable that OP decided to be a mom to the two. However, fast-forward to the present, when her sister suddenly showed up with a new family and demanded to see her kids. First, she met the poster, showed zero gratitude to her, and had no remorse for her actions whatsoever.
Two women having a serious conversation on a couch, illustrating mom abandons kids and 23-year-old sister caring.
Then, she asked to see the pictures of her kids, and dear readers, this is where the plot thickens. She started criticizing everything, right from OP’s house to the kids’ “filthy” clothes. Obviously, our lady snapped at her and said that if she hadn’t adopted the kids, the woman wouldn’t even be able to meet them today.
The cruel sister claimed that her “attitude” was not good and questioned how she must have raised the children wrong. In fact, she has now requested a full reassessment of the poster and a welfare check on the boys. Moreover, she has also told social workers that she wants a third party involved as OP is “hostile and aggressive towards her.”
Experts warn that abandonment is an intensely complex traumatic event for children. It can affect them long into adulthood, often manifesting as dysfunctional traits in and outside of relationships. While I agree that the kids are too young to understand anything, it might have an impact when they grow up and learn the truth about the woman who’s such a “caring mom” to her daughter now.
Folks also argued that making them go through all these welfare checks might not be a good thing for the little ones, and frankly, I agree. Many netizens suggested that the poster should hire a lawyer at the earliest, before her sister sparks more trouble. What would you do in her shoes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
Folks were stumped by how ungrateful and entitled her sister acted, while many suggested lawyering up ASAP
Reddit conversation about mom abandoning kids and 23-year-old sister’s role in raising them six years later.
Online discussion about mom abandoning two kids and 23-year-old sister, focusing on custody and supervised visitation concerns.
Reddit comments discussing a mom abandoning kids and her sister raising them with love and care.
Screenshot of an online discussion about a mom abandoning 2 kids with 23-year-old sister and legal advice needed.
Screenshot of an online discussion about mom abandoning kids and the sister’s role in raising them.
Screenshot of online comments discussing a mom who abandons 2 kids with 23-year-old sister and later complains about their upbringing.
Reddit conversation about mom abandoning kids and sister raising them facing blame and system challenges six years later.
Reddit discussion about a mom abandoning kids and the 23-year-old sister raising them six years later.
Reddit conversation about mom abandoning kids and sister raising them at 23 sharing struggles and family conflict six years later
Screenshot of an online conversation discussing a mom who abandoned 2 kids with her 23-year-old sister.
Reddit conversation about mom abandoning 2 kids with 23-year-old sister and fostering them years later.
Screenshot of an online discussion about mom abandoning kids with 23-year-old sister and issues with parental rights in the UK.
Reddit discussion about mom abandoning 2 kids with 23-year-old sister and legal advice on child support and family law.
Online conversation about a mom abandoning 2 kids with sister raising them, and later complaints about parenting.
Screenshot of a forum discussion about a mom abandoning 2 kids with 23-year-old sister six years ago and related complaints.
Text conversation about child abandonment and family conflict, discussing sister's role in raising kids and legal concerns.
Reddit comments discussing mom abandoning 2 kids with 23-year-old sister and challenges of raising them alone.
Reddit discussion about mom abandoning kids and sister raising them, highlighting child support and adoption concerns.
Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!
Hi! Here at Panda's I'm responsible for Photo Editing and all of the things surrounding it. I love finding great, moody or even dramatic photos to fit the story. Besides that, I'm a proud owner of 3 cats with the silliest names and a bazillion plants<3You can find me at a makeup counter with headphones swatching all of the sparkly eyeshadows
