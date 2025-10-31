Mom Abandons 2 Kids With 23YO Sis, 6 Years Later Has The Gall To Complain About How She Raised Them

ADVERTISEMENT

As children, we depend so much on our parents that they undoubtedly become our whole world. However, imagine that you are all grown up and realize that the person who raised you isn’t your biological parent, and the real one abandoned you. Sounds painful, right?

Even this woman just ditched her two toddlers with her younger sister, under the pretext of a babysitting favor. After six years, though, she suddenly returned and started criticizing the way that they were raised. Scroll down to find out how she’s brewing trouble for their adopted mom!

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

It’s so sad to think that there are people out there who have zero remorse while abandoning their own kids

Two young kids sitting and playing on a couch, highlighting sibling care and family dynamics after mom abandonment.

Share icon

Image credits: Nathan Dumlao / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

When the poster was 23, her 25-year-old sister asked her to babysit her two toddlers, but it was just a ploy to abandon them

Text excerpt about sister abandoned kids six years ago, discussing mom abandoning and raising children issues

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about a mom abandoning two kids with their older sister and the impact on family dynamics.

Share icon

Text excerpt describing a strained family situation involving a mom abandoning kids and a sister not responding to calls.

Share icon

Alt text: Text describing a mom abandoning two kids and the house being shut down by police due to antisocial behavior and eviction.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text message shown with phrase about calling a number and an action done on Saturday related to family abandonment.

Text excerpt about sister helping look for children’s mother after abandonment, highlighting sibling support and family struggles.

Text excerpt about calling police and social services after mom abandons kids, highlighting abandonment and family hardship.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Text about a mom abandoning kids with 23-year-old sister and later complaining about how they were raised.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Text describing social services and police arriving after Mom abandons 2 kids with 23YO sister and impact on family.

Text excerpt about a 23-year-old sister taking care of abandoned children until foster placement is found.

Share icon

Image credits: Dangerous_Pudding185

ADVERTISEMENT

Young woman with curly hair talking on the phone, expressing frustration about mom abandoning kids and family struggles.

Share icon

Image credits: Vitaly Gariev / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Child services said that they might not end up together, so the poster adopted and raised them as her own children

Text on screen showing a statement about choosing to keep two kids together instead of separating them after abandonment.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about social services helping with housing and benefits while raising children after mom abandons them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text showing a story about a mom abandoning kids and the 23-year-old sister raising them over six years.

Text on a white background describing a first meeting between siblings and showing photos of children on a phone.

Text about mom abandoning kids and sister, criticizing kids’ clothes and home despite tough parenting circumstances.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text image showing a statement about not putting any child in decent clothes on a farm related to mom abandoning kids.

Share icon

Screenshot of text about mom abandoning kids and social services involvement discussing fostering children and benefits.

Share icon

Text excerpt discussing being dressed in work clothes including jeans and a bleach-stained polo with a hoodie.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Text about siblings struggling to care for themselves after mom abandons 2 kids with their 23-year-old sister.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text message conversation discussing working full-time and low income benefits related to mom abandoning kids and sister.

Image credits: Dangerous_Pudding185

Young woman caring for toddler in laundry basket, illustrating mom abandonment and sibling caregiving themes.

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

However, 6 years later, her sister suddenly showed up with a new family, and started criticizing how she raised them

Text about a mom abandoning two kids with 23-year-old sister and the foster care choice for the children.

Share icon

Text excerpt about a sister raising abandoned kids and family struggles with care and responsibility.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt from a discussion about parenting attitudes and how children are raised and presented in photos.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Mother abandoning kids with sister, six years later complaining about how they were raised, family conflict and responsibility.

Share icon

Text post about a mom abandoning kids with 23-year-old sister and later complaining about how they were raised.

Text excerpt discussing family photos and challenges of raising boys after mom abandons kids with 23-year-old sister.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text on a light background stating a sister requested a full reassessment and welfare check on two boys she oversees.

Text message discussing a social worker and a request for a third party due to hostility and aggression.

Text excerpt about social worker allowing third party to handle communication related to mom abandoning kids and sister raising them.

Image credits: Dangerous_Pudding185

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, the entitled sister has requested a full reassessment of the distressed poster and a welfare check on the two kids

Today, we dive into the life of the 29-year-old original poster (OP) as she narrates how her entitled sister is making life difficult for her. It all started 6 years back when OP’s sister was a 25-year-old struggling single mom with 15-month-old and 3-month-old babies. She asked OP to babysit them over the weekend as she was exhausted and desperately needed a break.

The kind poster agreed, but after no contact from her sister for two days, she went to her house, which was apparently being evicted. She got the cops involved, and CPS asked her to look after the babies till they figured things out. Much to her horror, OP found out that the woman had just abandoned her kids, and the foster system might not even keep them together.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unfortunately, studies have shown that foster care kids are more likely to experience poorer mental health relative to the general population in the UK. Plus, with the fear of them being separated, OP just decided to adopt and raise them as her own. Researchers say that people with kids, especially single parents of minors, report being less happy than child-free folks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, taking care of babies is not a walk in the garden, and it’s admirable that OP decided to be a mom to the two. However, fast-forward to the present, when her sister suddenly showed up with a new family and demanded to see her kids. First, she met the poster, showed zero gratitude to her, and had no remorse for her actions whatsoever.

Two women having a serious conversation on a couch, illustrating mom abandons kids and 23-year-old sister caring.

Share icon

Image credits: pch.vector / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Then, she asked to see the pictures of her kids, and dear readers, this is where the plot thickens. She started criticizing everything, right from OP’s house to the kids’ “filthy” clothes. Obviously, our lady snapped at her and said that if she hadn’t adopted the kids, the woman wouldn’t even be able to meet them today.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cruel sister claimed that her “attitude” was not good and questioned how she must have raised the children wrong. In fact, she has now requested a full reassessment of the poster and a welfare check on the boys. Moreover, she has also told social workers that she wants a third party involved as OP is “hostile and aggressive towards her.”

Experts warn that abandonment is an intensely complex traumatic event for children. It can affect them long into adulthood, often manifesting as dysfunctional traits in and outside of relationships. While I agree that the kids are too young to understand anything, it might have an impact when they grow up and learn the truth about the woman who’s such a “caring mom” to her daughter now.

Folks also argued that making them go through all these welfare checks might not be a good thing for the little ones, and frankly, I agree. Many netizens suggested that the poster should hire a lawyer at the earliest, before her sister sparks more trouble. What would you do in her shoes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Folks were stumped by how ungrateful and entitled her sister acted, while many suggested lawyering up ASAP

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit conversation about mom abandoning kids and 23-year-old sister’s role in raising them six years later.

ADVERTISEMENT

Online discussion about mom abandoning two kids and 23-year-old sister, focusing on custody and supervised visitation concerns.

Reddit comments discussing a mom abandoning kids and her sister raising them with love and care.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online discussion about a mom abandoning 2 kids with 23-year-old sister and legal advice needed.

Screenshot of an online discussion about mom abandoning kids and the sister’s role in raising them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of online comments discussing a mom who abandons 2 kids with 23-year-old sister and later complains about their upbringing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit conversation about mom abandoning kids and sister raising them facing blame and system challenges six years later.

Reddit discussion about a mom abandoning kids and the 23-year-old sister raising them six years later.

Reddit conversation about mom abandoning kids and sister raising them at 23 sharing struggles and family conflict six years later

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online conversation discussing a mom who abandoned 2 kids with her 23-year-old sister.

Reddit conversation about mom abandoning 2 kids with 23-year-old sister and fostering them years later.

Screenshot of an online discussion about mom abandoning kids with 23-year-old sister and issues with parental rights in the UK.

Reddit discussion about mom abandoning 2 kids with 23-year-old sister and legal advice on child support and family law.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Online conversation about a mom abandoning 2 kids with sister raising them, and later complaints about parenting.

Screenshot of a forum discussion about a mom abandoning 2 kids with 23-year-old sister six years ago and related complaints.

Text conversation about child abandonment and family conflict, discussing sister's role in raising kids and legal concerns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit comments discussing mom abandoning 2 kids with 23-year-old sister and challenges of raising them alone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit discussion about mom abandoning kids and sister raising them, highlighting child support and adoption concerns.