Mistress Turned Wife Complains About Absentee Husband Wanting 3rd Kid, Her Mom Is Super Concerned
Tired mother holding baby looking frustrated as she deals with challenges of absentee husband and family concerns.
Couples, Relationships

Mistress Turned Wife Complains About Absentee Husband Wanting 3rd Kid, Her Mom Is Super Concerned

24

1

It’s scary how cheating has become a “common” aspect of dating. A lot of my friends have been cheated on, and some have even had affairs. Sometimes, it makes me glad that I am single right now because I doubt I’d be able to get past such a betrayal.

Even this mom was shocked to find out that her daughter was the “other woman” for a colleague who was 16 years older than her. Now, the barely present man wants a third kid with her, and she’s just tired of struggling alone, so she came crying, asking her mom to speak with him!

    It’s honestly insane how cheating has become so common these days, and trust is barely present in relationships

    Woman focused on laptop in modern workspace, illustrating mistress turned wife facing absentee husband and family concerns.

    Image credits: Vitaly Gariev / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The poster’s 27-year-old daughter never dated anyone, but one day, she suddenly married a guy who was 16 years older than her

    Text discussing a mistress turned wife complaining about an absentee husband wanting a third child, with her mom concerned.

    Mistress turned wife complains about absentee husband and wanting a third kid, while her mom expresses deep concern.

    Text about mistress turned wife complaining about absentee husband wanting third child, with her concerned mom reacting.

    Text excerpt about a mistress turned wife dealing with absentee husband and concerns from her mom.

    Text about mistress turned wife complaining about absentee husband wanting a third kid, while her mom is very concerned.

    Image credits: ThrowRAcal_Code_178

    Young woman in lavender sweater looking frustrated and pointing back, expressing feelings about absentee husband and family concerns.

    Image credits: kues1 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Three years down the line, the couple has 2 kids, but the man wants another one; however, his wife is exhausted as she’s the one who struggles with them

    Text on a white background reading my daughter told me they had been dating for 7 months, expressing doubt about believing her story.

    Text excerpt about mistress turned wife complaining about absentee husband wanting a third child while her concerned mom reflects generational views.

    Text describing a confident, well-dressed man, main provider, tall and slim, related to absentee husband wanting 3rd kid concerns.

    Text showing a concerned mother discussing absentee husband issues and a mistress turned wife wanting a third kid.

    Text excerpt from article about mistress turned wife complaining about absentee husband wanting a third child, with mother concerned.

    Text describing a mistress turned wife discussing her absentee husband and concerns about wanting a third kid.

    Image credits: ThrowRAcal_Code_178

    Concerned older woman with glasses touching her face, reflecting on issues with absentee husband wanting third child.

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    In fact, she has asked her mom to speak to him because she doesn’t want another kid, but wants him to be more present

    Text showing a mother concerned about her absentee husband wanting a third child, with the mistress turned wife struggling alone.

    Text describing absentee husband not participating in daycare events while grandson gives a heartfelt message to him.

    Text update about mistress turned wife confessing after two hours, highlighting absentee husband and concern from her mom.

    Text on screen showing a personal message about a mistress turned wife complaining over absentee husband wanting a third kid.

    Text excerpt from an online complaint by a mistress turned wife about her absentee husband wanting a third child, with her mother showing concern.

    Image credits: ThrowRAcal_Code_178

    However, the poster was shocked to find out that her daughter was actually his “other woman” for a year before he divorced his wife

    Today, we dive into the life of the original poster (OP), who is a mom concerned about her daughter. The mom kept trying to convince her to date and even tried to set her up with a few men, but nobody was ever good enough for her beautiful daughter. However, that all changed when she turned 27, and she shocked her mom with her wedding news.

    Her husband is the Managing Director of the company where she previously worked, and the man is 16 years older than her. They also had a very hushed-up marriage with only signatures—no event or even a wedding dress, as he was recently divorced. Fast forward three years, and this is where the plot thickens, as the man now wants a third kid despite having two already.

    However, OP’s daughter is simply exhausted as she’s almost parenting the kids solo, while he’s barely present for them. The poster claimed that he’s the “perfect man” who her generation might like, that is, the main provider, in control of everything, and has “status”. OP believes that is not what today’s generation wants, as they prefer a guy who is more involved.

    In fact, her struggling daughter is so tired from bearing the parenting burden alone that she asked her mom to speak with him and ask him to be more present. However, OP gave a shocking update that her daughter confessed to being his “other woman” for a year—while he was married! The truth is that many netizens suspected as much and didn’t really have much sympathy for the woman.

    Stressed mother holding upset baby, symbolizing absentee husband issues and concerns about having a third child from wife perspective.

    Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    A lot of them strongly advised that the poster should not get involved in their issues. If she crosses any boundaries, it might hamper her relationship with both of them. However, they suggested that she be there for her when he cheats again with someone younger. Data shows that someone is three times more likely to cheat if they have cheated in the past.

    Well, that’s proof enough that what they are saying might come true. Research suggests, “Relationships with younger women can offer men a sense of dominance and control that they may not feel in other areas of their lives.” Maybe he couldn’t really control his ex-wife, so the man was preying on a younger one. 

    OP’s daughter also cruelly mentions that his wife should have “given him babies if she wanted to keep him.” However, what she fails to realize is that she is stuck in the same trap, as now he is demanding another kid, which she is not ready for. Besides, a lot of people expressed concern for their two kids, who are growing up with an absent father.

    Sometimes, children without fathers at home can suffer greatly. In fact, experts warn that such kids might have a diminished self-concept, face difficulties with social adjustment, have issues with friendships, and also face behavioral problems. Isn’t it enough that because of him, the two kids might go through this, and now he wants to torment another child?

    Honestly, he sounds like an obnoxious person who will never change, even if the poster talks to him. What about you? What do you think? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

    Netizens strongly advised the poster not to get involved with the couple, but asked her to be there for her daughter if he cheats on her

    Text conversation discussing a mistress turned wife’s absentee husband wanting a third child and her mom’s concerns.

    Comment expressing shock about a husband cheating, leaving his wife, and marrying someone much younger.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing issues with an absentee husband and an affair causing family concerns.

    Comment discussing a mistress turned wife’s absentee husband wanting a third child, with her concerned mom.

    Comment expressing doubt about absentee husband’s loyalty after mistress turned wife complains about his third child request, with mom concerned.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a mistress turned wife and absentee husband wanting a third child, with concern from her mom.

    Comment about a mistress turned wife complaining about absentee husband wanting a third kid with her mom concerned.

    Comment expressing mixed feelings about a husband’s qualities in a discussion about absentee husband and family concerns.

    Comment discussing issues with absentee husband and concerns about mistress turned wife wanting a third child and her mom's worries.

    Comment discussing a mistress turned wife complaining about absentee husband wanting a third child, with mom concerned.

    Commenter giving advice about a wife’s absentee husband wanting a third kid while her mom is concerned.

    Alt text: Text comment discussing absentee husband, cheating, and mother-in-law's concerns about family issues.

    Comment advising not to interfere in marriage boundaries about absentee husband and family concerns over a third child request.

    Comment expressing concern about absentee husband wanting a third child, with focus on mistress turned wife and worried mom.

    Alt text: Text post about mistress turned wife complaining about absentee husband and concerns over having a third child.

    Commenter expressing opinion on adult daughter handling her own business amid absentee husband and family concerns.

    Comment on a forum post discussing a mistress turned wife’s concerns about her absentee husband wanting a third child.

    Comment discussing a mistress turned wife upset over absentee husband wanting a third child, with her mom concerned.

    Cheating
    children
    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi! Here at Panda's I'm responsible for Photo Editing and all of the things surrounding it. I love finding great, moody or even dramatic photos to fit the story. Besides that, I'm a proud owner of 3 cats with the silliest names and a bazillion plants<3You can find me at a makeup counter with headphones swatching all of the sparkly eyeshadows

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi! Here at Panda's I'm responsible for Photo Editing and all of the things surrounding it. I love finding great, moody or even dramatic photos to fit the story. Besides that, I'm a proud owner of 3 cats with the silliest names and a bazillion plants<3You can find me at a makeup counter with headphones swatching all of the sparkly eyeshadows

    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago

    If they cheat with you, they’ll cheat on you. That’s what I was told when I was a young woman (I’m 64 now). What OP’s daughter needs to do is take full advantage of her situation wheel she’s in it. Ask for a nanny—-but hire the biggest, ugliest, and meanest-looking MANNY she can find. No need to tempt the cheater with a pretty young nanny. OP’s daughter should also start throwing money and anything else he gives her into a bank account and bank deposit drawer—-in her name only, so he can’t seize it during the inevitable divorce when he trades her in for a newer model, like he did his first wife. She needs to be smart about it, not blinded by love and thinking she can change him because that’s it going to happen, so she comes out ahead and not behind.

    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

