Stepdad Proudly Calls Wife’s Kids His Own, She Loses It Completely And Accuses Him Of Overstepping
Middle-aged stepdad and wife embracing outdoors, expressing pride and complex emotions about family blending.
Family, Relationships

Interview With Expert
Blended families are always complicated because kids are just expected to accept a whole new person in their lives and vice versa. Besides, they don’t know whether this new member will be loving and caring like a real parent or as evil as Cinderella’s stepmom.

These two kids, however, ended up with an amazing stepfather, and they love him like their own dad, so they often call him that. This always irked their mom, but she went ballistic when he called her kids his own. Read on to find out all the drama that followed.

More info: Reddit

    Blended families face a lot of challenges, but if the stepparent is loving, then the kids can adjust quickly

    Stepdad proudly calls wife's kids his own, sharing a loving moment with her outdoors on a sunny day.

    The poster’s wife has two boys (Dylan, Tyler) with her ex, while he has a daughter (Sam), and they work well as a blended family

    Text post discussing stepdad calling stepchildren his own and upsetting his wife by overstepping boundaries.

    Text excerpt about visitation rights and family dynamics, related to stepdad proudly calling wife’s kids his own.

    Text excerpt describing a stepdad called dad by his wife’s kids and her reaction to it about respect for their father.

    Man proudly talks about calling wife’s kids his own while she reacts emotionally, accusing him of overstepping boundaries

    Text passage about a stepdad proudly calling his wife’s kids his own, causing her to accuse him of overstepping boundaries.

    Young boy playing piano at home, illustrating family moments related to stepdad proudly calling wife’s kids his own.

    However, when Tyler called him “Dad, his wife didn’t like it and asked him to tell the kid not to say that, but he forgot about it

    Text describing a stepdad proudly calling his wife’s kids his own and the wife accusing him of overstepping boundaries.

    Text on white background showing a stepdad proudly calling wife’s kids his own, with a child saying Mom aloud.

    Text excerpt about stepdad being called out for claiming to be the kids' dad causing tension with wife in family setting.

    Stepdad feeling guilty as kids call him dad, causing tension with wife and her children at home.

    Alt text: Stepdad proudly calls wife’s kids his own in a heated family text conversation about boundaries and feelings.

    Worried woman sitting on bed with stepdad in background, reflecting tension over stepdad calling wife’s kids his own.

    A few years later, when he called the kids his in front of a piano teacher, she lost it and corrected him, saying that he’s the “stepdad”

    Text update expressing gratitude for comments received, related to stepdad proudly calling wife’s kids his own topic.

    Text discussing a stepdad proudly calling his wife’s kids his own, leading to a heated family conversation.

    Text excerpt about stepdad calling wife’s kids dad, wife fearing overstepping causing conflict and kids' perception.

    Text excerpt showing a parent discussing feelings about stepdad calling wife’s kids his own and family interactions.

    Text excerpt about a stepdad calling wife’s kids his own and the wife accusing him of overstepping boundaries.

    Stepdad and wife having breakfast together, enjoying orange juice and croissants in a modern kitchen setting.

    When the poster confronted her, she claimed that she didn’t want the kids to feel as though they were being forced to call him “Dad”

    Text discussing a stepdad proudly calling his wife’s kids his own, causing her to accuse him of overstepping boundaries.

    Text excerpt discussing a stepdad proudly accepting being called dad by his wife’s kids despite her objections.

    Text excerpt about a stepdad proudly calling his wife’s kids his own, causing tension and accusations of overstepping.

    Text discussing adoption and a stepdad proudly calling wife's kids his own, causing conflict over overstepping boundaries.

    Text message expressing gratitude for help and awards while politely asking not to spend money on Reddit.

    The poster found it ridiculous, and when things got heated, he told her that he’s not telling the kids to stop calling him “Dad”

    Today, we dive into quite a weird tale as the original poster (OP) tells us about a strange demand that his wife made. They live in a blended family as she has two sons (Dylan and Tyler) with her ex, while he has one daughter (Sam). The problem started a few years back when Tyler called OP “Dad,” and his mom completely disapproved of this.

    She told the poster to correct the children if they ever did it again, out of respect for their real father. Although he found this weird, her husband agreed, but soon forgot about it completely. However, the issue popped up again when they went to pick up Tyler, and his piano teacher called OP his dad. He said that he was, but his wife immediately cut in and clarified that he’s the stepdad.

    This just made things awkward within the whole family, so the poster confronted her about it. Apparently, she felt that the kids might think they were being forced to call him “Dad,” but that is not the truth, as they say it because they mean it. OP found this excuse ridiculous, and he went on to call out her ex

    This man is an absent dad, so the poster couldn’t figure out why his wife wanted him as a father figure for her children, when he was the one present for them. He couldn’t believe that she wanted to maintain a “good relationship” with that guy, and pointed out that she was hurting her own kids by doing that. 

    He also refused to stop them from calling him “Dad,” and if she really wanted that, then she should do it herself. In his update, OP also mentioned that he wants to adopt the two, but he will wait for things to cool down a little before he tells his wife about it.

    Stepdad and wife in serious conversation, highlighting tension about stepdad proudly calling wife's kids his own.

    After he vented online, netizens were confused by his wife’s behavior and couldn’t fathom why she was hurting her own kids this way. To get better insights into this family issue, Bored Panda reached out to Eden Lobo, a counselor and psychology professor. She explained that the mom might want to preserve the kids’ connection with their biological father, so she’s acting this way.

    “However, when kids themselves love the stepdad more than their real dad, who is also absent, then it shouldn’t be a problem for her. In fact, if the man does what she says, it can really sting the children. It might make them feel rejected, confused, or even embarrassed, like they did something wrong just for caring,” she elaborated.

    Our expert also claimed that the kids could start to pull away emotionally or feel unsure about their place in the family. She added that this might also cause tension at home, especially if they feel stuck between their stepparent and their biological parent. She stressed that it’s very important to handle such situations delicately, as considering the children’s emotions is very important.

    Prof. Lobo also spoke about how this might impact the man as well, since he cares so much about the kids. “It might make him feel unappreciated, like all the effort he’s put into being there for the children doesn’t fully count. Over time, it can even strain the relationship with his partner, especially if he feels like he’s being pushed to the sidelines emotionally,” she concluded.

    Since the story is a little old, I hope the poster’s wife realized how much hurt she was causing her husband and their kids. What are your thoughts about the story? Did you also find her demand very weird? Let us know in the comments below!

    Netizens were equally baffled by the wife’s weird demand since their real father was a deadbeat dad, and the kids clearly loved the poster

    Reddit discussion where stepdad calls wife's kids his own, sparking upset and accusations of overstepping boundaries.

    Reddit conversation about stepdad proudly calling wife’s kids his own and wife accusing him of overstepping boundaries.

    Alt text: Stepdad proudly calls wife’s kids his own while wife reacts negatively, accusing him of overstepping boundaries in family dynamics.

    Screenshot of a Reddit discussion about a stepdad proudly calling his wife’s kids his own and being praised for his love.

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a stepdad proudly calling wife’s kids his own and the resulting family conflict.

    Screenshot of a discussion about a stepdad proudly calling wife’s kids his own and related family conflicts.

    Reddit conversation about stepdad proudly calling wife's kids his own and wife accusing him of overstepping boundaries.

    Reddit comment discussing stepdad proudly calling wife’s kids his own and the wife accusing him of overstepping boundaries.

    Reddit conversation about stepdad proudly calling wife's kids his own and wife reacting with concern over boundaries.

    Screenshot of an online discussion about a stepdad proudly calling his wife’s kids his own and related family conflicts.

    Screenshot of online discussion about stepdad proudly calling wife’s kids his own and accusations of overstepping boundaries.

    Comment discussing stepdad proudly calling wife's kids his own and the challenges of parenting blended families.

    Comment on stepdad proudly calling wife’s kids his own, discussing definitions of dad beyond biology and family dynamics.

    Screenshot of a heartfelt online comment supporting a stepdad proudly calling his wife’s kids his own despite her criticism.

    Screenshot of a heartfelt online comment supporting a stepdad proudly calling his wife’s kids his own despite her criticism.

    Comment discussing stepdad proudly calling his wife's kids his own and wife overstepping boundaries in their relationship.

    Comment on stepdad proudly calling wife’s kids his own, wife upset and accusing him of overstepping boundaries.

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Tyke
    Tyke
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    As their Mother if she doesn't like it she should talk to her kids herself. OP wasn't referring to himself as Dad, he can't control what comes out of their mouths, and if she feels so strongly he's not their Dad then that's even less reason why he should be having the conversation

