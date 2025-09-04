Dad Turned Trans Demands Kids Call Him “Mom”, 18YO Son Says It’s Wrecking His Life

ADVERTISEMENT

Gender has become such a complex thing these days, and it’s shameful how trans people are treated. In fact, some folks are so heartless that they even go after their family, least concerned about how it can impact them. Quite vicious, isn’t it?

Something similar happened with the original poster (OP) and his twin sister, as they were bullied when their dad transitioned into a woman. Now, the poster is so resentful of his parent that he doesn’t even feel like talking to her. Just scroll down to find out what happened!

More info: Reddit

It’s a shame how some despicable folks target trans people and even their families

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The 18-year-old poster and his twin sister faced bullying when their dad came out as trans, and he’s angry that this broke apart their family

Image credits: FineAspect4576

Image credits: inkdrop / Pexels (not the actual photo)

He doesn’t want to refer to his father as “mom” or even “she”, and he’s so embarrassed of his situation that he started resenting his parent

Image credits: FineAspect4576

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

His parent tries really hard by spoiling the kids, but the poster just can’t get past how embarrassed he is about this

Image credits: FineAspect4576

He also clarified that he’s not transphobic, but just hurt that his father’s choice ruined their family and social life

This story might just break your heart, as the poster tells us how he feels about his trans parent. Our troubled protagonist is an 18-year-old, who also has a twin sister. About 4 years ago, his father transitioned into a woman and the couple got divorced. The kids stay with their trans parent, as she got the house, and she wants them to call her mom.

That’s where the whole problem lies, folks, because the poster just can’t bring himself to do it. He’s beside himself with anger over this, as it has torn apart their whole family. Not to mention, when their father came out and started dressing like a woman, the twins were bullied by people. That’s truly depressing isn’t it?

The poster is also so immensely embarrassed by his situation that he feels like telling his father to just stay at home. OP doesn’t want his friends to see his dad, especially the ones who knew him before he transitioned. He just feels so resentful of his parent and doesn’t feel like keeping contact even though she always makes an effort.

He admits that his trans parent has been spoiling him and his twin, and he also feels bad about the whole thing, but when he looks at her, he just can’t control the anger. OP also confessed that he is not transphobic, but he just hates the fact that it’s his dad who did it, which just broke apart their entire family.

Image generated by Bored Panda using chatGPT

Unfortunately, transphobia is quite real, and many people have gone through it, as a study has revealed. I mean, just the fact that a famous author (you know who) is spreading so much hate about trans people shows how messed up society is. When such awful people exist, is it any surprise that OP and his sister were bullied because of their father’s transition?

Also, let’s not forget the detrimental and traumatic effects that bullying can have on the mental health of these teenagers. Many people tried to comfort OP, saying that his feelings are valid, too, and although his parent must be suffering, so is the poster. Besides, it has been observed that no matter their age, accepting their mom and dad’s divorce can be quite challenging for any child.

Many people assured him that his anger was justified, but they said that therapy is the answer to it, rather than seeking help from Reddit. The poster confessed that being bullied every day and then his parents’ divorce—both things at the same time—were pretty chaotic to handle, which might have fueled his anger.

A few netizens also said that they can understand OP’s resentment, but they also feel bad for his parent. She must have had to struggle through a lot to go through this transition, and the last thing she needed was to get hate from her own son. However, they also advised the poster that acceptance always takes time, and he was allowed to feel the way he was feeling.

Honestly, I agree with them, because I truly believe that time heals everything. What about you? We would love to hear your thoughts, so leave them in the comments below!

People online empathized with the poster, assuring him that his feelings were valid too, and many suggested he go to therapy

