Mom Refuses To Drive Drunk To Pick Up 4YO, Ex Argues Over It For 30 Mins While His GF Is In Labor
I find it very inspiring how mothers can turn into dragon-slayers if it means protecting their kids. What I am trying to say is that they can go to any lengths just to ensure that their children are safe, even if that means fighting with an ex!
Just look at this mom who refused to drive drunk so she could pick up her little one from her ex’s house. His girlfriend went into labor, and instead of dropping off the kid himself, he wasted more than 30 minutes arguing with her. Read on to find out what really happened.
Mothers always prioritize the safety of their kids over everything else, even if that means fighting with an ex
When the poster’s 4-year-old kid was with her ex, she got a call at 12 AM to pick him up as his girlfriend had gone into labor
However, she was drunk, so she requested he drop the kid off as it was just a 5-minute drive, but he started arguing with her
She told him she couldn’t put their kid at risk, and refused to budge, so he finally dropped him off
Even at her door, instead of worrying about his girlfriend who was in labor, he threw a huge fit, saying that the poster didn’t listen to him
In today’s story, the original poster (OP) tells us how she got caught in a conflict with her stubborn ex. They have a 4-year-old son together, and the kid was with him one Saturday when this frustrating incident took place. She got a call from him at 12 AM, and he asked her to pick up their child immediately because his girlfriend was in labor.
The thing is, she had had a few drinks, and while she could look after the kid, OP was in no condition to drive to his house. She told him so and asked him to drop off their son, as her home was just a 5-minute drive away. Now, any concerned person would agree, right? Not her ex, though, because he called her irresponsible for drinking when his girlfriend’s delivery date was so close.
He had never even informed her that she should be available during his parenting time if his partner went into labor, so it was really unfair of him to make this demand. However, the man just refused to budge and even started yelling at her to come right at that moment and get the child. Well, she informed him that she was not going to do that, and that he could drop their son off if he wanted to.
After she cut the call, he showed up at her door and started screaming his head off in front of the kid. She shut the door, but couldn’t help feeling bad for his girlfriend because the argument lasted for 30 minutes, while he could’ve dealt with it in 5 minutes. Moreover, she was also quite shocked by his careless behavior when it came to their son’s safety, so she vented online.
People online were equally stumped. Data suggests that 34 people in the United States pass away in drunk-driving crashes, which is one person every 42 minutes. Well, the poster’s concern was definitely understandable, but folks couldn’t figure out why he acted so stubbornly and lashed out at her. She replied that it was because he “couldn’t control her”.
Experts have observed that controlling behavior and empathy can have a complex relationship. They also explain that such individuals might not express it due to their focus on maintaining their dominance. This probably explains why the poster’s ex acted so insensitively when it came to their son’s safety, and just refused to see reason.
Besides, from the way he kept yelling at her, it sounded like it wasn’t the first time it had happened. In fact, he even did it in front of the child, and we all know how bad that is. Even research shows that this can lead to disrupted early brain development, sleep disturbance, anxiety, depression, conduct disorder, and other serious problems if such arguments keep persisting.
Another concern that the poster raised was how he’d kept his poor girlfriend waiting for so long. Going into labor is painful, and if it’s the first time for the woman, it can be scary as well. Just imagine that happening to her while he was busy yelling at his ex. I really hope he doesn’t make things difficult for her anymore. What about you? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
Netizens were shocked by how casually he was willing to put their kid at risk by asking her to drive drunk, and called him a bad father
Well I can see why she left him. What a selfish irresponsible jackhole.
