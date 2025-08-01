“Send Her A Bill”: Karen Wants Discount For Pool Being Closed Despite Her Kid Going Number Two In It

ADVERTISEMENT

Some people expect everyone to cater to their needs and always seem to be demanding way more than they should. They never seem to realize that there will be consequences to their actions and that they won’t always get their way.

This is what one woman realized after her toddler pooped in a hotel’s pool. Instead of apologizing for her child, she decided to put pressure on the employees working there so that they would give her a discount. The hotel workers were, of course, extremely shocked by her behavior.

Nobody wants to deal with a “Karen,” but service workers often have no other option

The poster shared that one day, some hotel guests complained about feces in the pool, so the employees had to shut it down and lock it immediately

The author explained that closing the pool for cleaning was a lengthy process, and a loss of a hotel amenity, but it had to be done so that no guest got sick

The hotel workers had to get everyone out of the pool, but the mom of the toddler who had dirtied it refused to get out and threw a tantrum

Eventually, when she was made to get out, she demanded a discount as the pool is an amenity and threatened to leave a negative review

Most service workers dread dealing with a demanding or entitled person. People who try to intimidate others to get what they want end up making things extremely unpleasant for everyone involved. The hotel workers also probably didn’t want to deal with this mom, but they didn’t realize what they’d be getting into until they talked to her.

A person like this is usually labeled as a “Karen.” Anyone can be one if they keep insisting on special treatment and force their demands on other people. The main characteristic of such people is their lack of empathy or respect for the folks around them. It can be quite draining to deal with such people, which is why they’re often met with exasperation.

Unfortunately, in this matter, the hotel staff had to deal with the rude woman because the pool had been contaminated by her kid. Since the child had pooped in it, the employees had to shut it down and wait for it to be cleaned. The water would need to be treated and pass an inspection before guests could swim in it again.

It might seem like a lot of steps for something so simple, but in such cases, the normal chlorine levels simply can’t cut it. If there is fecal matter in the water, people can get extremely sick, and it might take days for the chlorine to disinfect the area. That’s why experts have to be brought in to clean the water effectively.

One of the biggest reasons a pool closure is bad for a hotel is that it’s considered an amenity, and if it’s not available to guests, they can demand a discount. That’s why the hotel staff had to quickly verify the claims about poop being in the pool and had to take swift action before anyone complained.

The entitled mom didn’t listen to the hotel employees and insisted on staying in the pool with her child. When she was told to get out, she became belligerent and demanded that they give her a discount. Even though her kid was the reason the pool had to be shut down, she didn’t apologize and instead got defensive.

Hotels should compensate guests or refund them if promised amenities like the pool, spa, or gym are closed without prior notice. These services must be mentioned in a person’s booking, or else they won’t be able to get the discount. It’s clear that the “Karen” was trying to weasel her way out of the situation and turn things back on the workers by demanding money.

She kept threatening to call corporate and leave a negative review against the hotel. The workers weren’t scared by her claims as they’ve probably seen many entitled people like her while working in the service industry.

How do you think hotel employees should deal with an entitled person like this? If you’ve got any similar stories or experiences do share them in the comments below.

