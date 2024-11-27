ADVERTISEMENT

We all probably know a person or two who can be surprisingly entitled, especially when it comes to asking for favors or having other kinds of requests. (If you don’t know one, consider yourself a lucky individual.) To make matters worse, their heightened sense of entitlement often goes hand in hand with audacity, resulting in someone that’s rather difficult to deal with.

If you’re wondering how difficult exactly, you can decide for yourself – on the list below, you will find all sorts of requests from some of the most entitled persons people have ever met. The list includes everything from people asking for a boat for free to scammers fuming over being unable to use a hacked card, and an abundance of other surprising scenarios, so grab some popcorn and start scrolling through.

My Dad's A Photographer, This Is His Most Recent Client

My Dad's A Photographer, This Is His Most Recent Client

Even as a semi-professional photographer, if I am doing an actual job for you that will benefit you, I will be getting paid. I don’t mind if it’s half of your normal rate, but at least something. Exposure is great but — especially if photography is your only job and you don’t have other income — if you are offering your time, it’s only fair to have some sort of compensation.

Just Found This On Facebook. I Think This Counts?

Just Found This On Facebook. I Think This Counts?

Keep an eye on the dog, all the time, and microchip him. Do not let him wander free near those lunatics. Do no let him be alone in the backyard unattended, in case they decide to throw "food" or "toys" over the fence. People can be s**t. Better safe than sorry.

This Level Of Entitlement Is Absurd

This Level Of Entitlement Is Absurd

The paramedics should beep the horn next time and wait for the patient to finish having their heart attack before parking. Sounds like a great plan /s

What A Winner!

What A Winner!

Cashapp Beggars

Cashapp Beggars

Girlfriend Of 6 Weeks Thinks She's Entitled To Mother's Day

Girlfriend Of 6 Weeks Thinks She's Entitled To Mother's Day

Both her mothers? That a*****e is delusional. If I were you, I wouldn't let her be near my daughter without supervision.

Person Who Hacked My Credit Card Emailed Me Asking Why I Canceled His Flight

Person Who Hacked My Credit Card Emailed Me Asking Why I Canceled His Flight

Change Your Dog's Name, Or My Unborn Baby's Life Will Be Ruined

Change Your Dog's Name, Or My Unborn Baby's Life Will Be Ruined

Dude, I'd be happy to share a name with a dog. Who wouldn't want an animal twinsie? Oh, people who think animals are less than humans. Disgusting.

Just Why?

Just Why?

"I'm sorry, it's going to take me quite a while to finish drinking my coffee using these chopsticks"

Terry Crews Calling Out An Ep

Terry Crews Calling Out An Ep

Entitled Man Wants My Partner To Change Their Name

Entitled Man Wants My Partner To Change Their Name

People get so weird about this. My partner noticed a guy in some FB group had the same name as him so he commented on his post pointing it out, like "Hey, nice name!" And the guy blocked him 🤷🏼‍♀️

Oh Ok, I'm Sorry

Oh Ok, I'm Sorry

Don’t worry, next time they’ll just die in front of them. Just say no to drügs kids /s

A Simple Request In My Local Buy Nothing Group. It’s Their Birthday If That Helps

A Simple Request In My Local Buy Nothing Group. It’s Their Birthday If That Helps

Honestly, if they didn't mind a real fixer upper a boat is the type of thing some people have just rotting away just because they don't want to have to pay to haul it off. But a DECENT boat of any kind? Lol

Bride And Groom Requests No Perfume On The Women And The Men Are Free Labour, On Top Of Paying $360 A Head

Bride And Groom Requests No Perfume On The Women And The Men Are Free Labour, On Top Of Paying $360 A Head

RSVP? No thanks, don't want to celebrate a control freak.

Came Across This Post From A Fellow Classmate. She Wants Everyone To Ask Her For Permission Before Getting Married/Taking On A Job

Came Across This Post From A Fellow Classmate. She Wants Everyone To Ask Her For Permission Before Getting Married/Taking On A Job

Asking For A Literal Car In A Buy Nothing Group

Asking For A Literal Car In A Buy Nothing Group

I’m Guessing She Wants To Get Instruments For Her Wedding, But Wouldn’t The Musicians Have Their Own? This Is Thousands Of Dollars Of Stuff Being Asked For In One Post

I’m Guessing She Wants To Get Instruments For Her Wedding, But Wouldn’t The Musicians Have Their Own? This Is Thousands Of Dollars Of Stuff Being Asked For In One Post

And what exactly is this person bringing to the group, is she going to be giving away things of equal or greater value? I love buy nothing groups! But my ISO posts are things like "used glass tincture bottles" and "empty egg cartons." And my give aways are things like a desk, houseplants, glass jars.

You Can’t Advertise Your Company For 40 Days, Because Catholics

You Can’t Advertise Your Company For 40 Days, Because Catholics

You Want Me To Pay You?

You Want Me To Pay You?

As a photographer the only time WE pay anyone is when we are hiring a model to create a specific image either for our own promotion or artistic vision. This logic is like, "We want the restaurant to bring the food to our event and pay us to eat it."

Was Almost Surprised By The Level Of Entitlement

Was Almost Surprised By The Level Of Entitlement

This is the one time I have thought, "I hope this happened in the USA. And I very much need her to have been charged for all of the needless work she created."

Insane Daughter Wants To Commit M*rder To "Save" Her Siblings From Vaccines

Insane Daughter Wants To Commit M*rder To "Save" Her Siblings From Vaccines

Did Somebody Say Karen?

Did Somebody Say Karen?

Entitled Child Upset, With Multiple Tweets On How “Rude” A Youtuber Was When They Showed Up At The Youtuber's Dad's Funeral Wanting Photos, And Taking Pictures Of Their Deceased Father

Entitled Child Upset, With Multiple Tweets On How “Rude” A Youtuber Was When They Showed Up At The Youtuber's Dad's Funeral Wanting Photos, And Taking Pictures Of Their Deceased Father

Entitled First World Problems

Entitled First World Problems

She Actually Got People To Do It!

She Actually Got People To Do It!

I Was Giving Away A Free Dishwasher On Craigslist And Caught One In The Wild!

I Was Giving Away A Free Dishwasher On Craigslist And Caught One In The Wild!

I Tried To Give Away Two Harnesses That No Longer Fit My Dog. Did Not Go Well

I Tried To Give Away Two Harnesses That No Longer Fit My Dog. Did Not Go Well

I Get A Lot Of Dms Daily From Teen TikTok “Stars” Asking For Free Stuff From My Business, And Here’s An Example

I Get A Lot Of Dms Daily From Teen TikTok “Stars” Asking For Free Stuff From My Business, And Here’s An Example

Selling A Used iMac For 1200$, Woman Asks “How Low” I Would Sell It For, Or If I’d Take 800 And Some Jewelry She Makes. Oh And I Also Ruined Christmas

Selling A Used iMac For 1200$, Woman Asks “How Low” I Would Sell It For, Or If I’d Take 800 And Some Jewelry She Makes. Oh And I Also Ruined Christmas

My Old Classmate Wrote This Interesting Thing

My Old Classmate Wrote This Interesting Thing

Not Your Usual Choosingbeggar

Not Your Usual Choosingbeggar

Choosing Beggars: Halloween Edition

Choosing Beggars: Halloween Edition

Cb At Walmart Wants To Add Groceries

Cb At Walmart Wants To Add Groceries

My Ex That I Haven’t Talked To In 6 Months Had To Audacity To Ask To Renew My Netflix Account So She Can Use It

My Ex That I Haven’t Talked To In 6 Months Had To Audacity To Ask To Renew My Netflix Account So She Can Use It

Came Home And This Note Was Taped To My Door. Time To Install Security Cams I Guess

Came Home And This Note Was Taped To My Door. Time To Install Security Cams I Guess

And what exactly was this thief sharing in return to show how caring they are?

Trying To Take Advantage Of A Nice Person The Night Before Thanksgiving

Trying To Take Advantage Of A Nice Person The Night Before Thanksgiving

After what I read today about Butterball workers I don't think anyone should buy their turkeys.

Damn, That Sounds Like A Killer Investment

Damn, That Sounds Like A Killer Investment

Babysitter Wanted

Babysitter Wanted

Only The Holiest Of “Plummers” Please

Only The Holiest Of “Plummers” Please

Many religious people are so freaking entitled just cause they believe in something. Now they are using it to guilt others in their own circle of believers? That's just double messed up.

Imagine

Imagine

This Was Posted By A Local Tattoo Artist

This Was Posted By A Local Tattoo Artist

She Needs A Sperm Donor And Child Support

She Needs A Sperm Donor And Child Support

This Person Expected Someone To Give Them A Free House

This Person Expected Someone To Give Them A Free House

One Person’s Request For The Last Six Months

One Person’s Request For The Last Six Months

Keep Your Kids Inside Or Ill Call The Cops (Found On Facebook)

Keep Your Kids Inside Or Ill Call The Cops (Found On Facebook)

Full Convo-Ish By Request (She Came Back To Say I Was A Bad Person)

Full Convo-Ish By Request (She Came Back To Say I Was A Bad Person)

Local Pet Sales Group

Local Pet Sales Group

Blatant Plagiarism To Pass Of As Their Own. The Audacity Of This Request Is Mind Boggling

Blatant Plagiarism To Pass Of As Their Own. The Audacity Of This Request Is Mind Boggling

Entitled Much? She’s Dead Serious About This

Entitled Much? She’s Dead Serious About This

Apart from not having a clue if those in the line have just come off a 20hr shift or are heading to 2nd job, whatever , how TF you judging another girl or anyone as to whether they are childless or not anyway??

Chick-Fil-A As A Last Resort

Chick-Fil-A As A Last Resort

Entitled Fan Thinks Their Entitled To An Nba Player's Photo

Entitled Fan Thinks Their Entitled To An Nba Player's Photo

The Nerve Of This Lady

The Nerve Of This Lady

A Baker Friend Of Mine Posted This Note Handed To One Of Her Servers This Evening...it’s A Vietnamese Restaurant With French Pastries And Bread

A Baker Friend Of Mine Posted This Note Handed To One Of Her Servers This Evening...it’s A Vietnamese Restaurant With French Pastries And Bread

Severe allergies but cross contamination is not a concern?

Because Who Cares If They Are Disabled?

Because Who Cares If They Are Disabled?

Get Up My Son Wants Your Seat!

Get Up My Son Wants Your Seat!

From My Local Police Department. Karen Calls 911 Cause The Pizza She Ordered Was Wrong

From My Local Police Department. Karen Calls 911 Cause The Pizza She Ordered Was Wrong

Entitled Military Spouse

Entitled Military Spouse

Perfectly Fair Reason To Give A One Star Review

Perfectly Fair Reason To Give A One Star Review

I Finally Caught One In The Wild

I Finally Caught One In The Wild

It's Too Pennies!

It's Too Pennies!

Removing Plastic Drops $200 Off. Seems Legit

Removing Plastic Drops $200 Off. Seems Legit

Schools Closed For 2 Weeks, Local Pizza Shop Offers Free Food For Kids

Schools Closed For 2 Weeks, Local Pizza Shop Offers Free Food For Kids

The Disrespect To Makeup Artists

The Disrespect To Makeup Artists

Bride Cancels Her Wedding Because Her Guests Didn't "Donate" A $1,500 Each To Fund The Event

Bride Cancels Her Wedding Because Her Guests Didn't "Donate" A $1,500 Each To Fund The Event

Free Suv, Not Old, Low Mileage, Good On Gas

Free Suv, Not Old, Low Mileage, Good On Gas

My Artwork Is Easy To Recreate So I Should Give It Away Free!

My Artwork Is Easy To Recreate So I Should Give It Away Free!

This Person Wanted Their Neighbor To Monitor Their House, Too

This Person Wanted Their Neighbor To Monitor Their House, Too

Feel Like This Belongs Here

Feel Like This Belongs Here

This Couple Wanted Guests To Pay Thousands To Attend Their Wedding

This Couple Wanted Guests To Pay Thousands To Attend Their Wedding

Someone Ordered And Paid For A Medium Pizza At Our Work And Asked Us To Make It A Large In The Notes

Someone Ordered And Paid For A Medium Pizza At Our Work And Asked Us To Make It A Large In The Notes

Church Lady Asks The Community Facebook Group To Help With Transportation And She Means Business!

Church Lady Asks The Community Facebook Group To Help With Transportation And She Means Business!

*got Permission From Friend To Post* Her Broke Baby Daddy/Ex Boyfriend Is Absolutely Floored That She Changed Her Netflix Password Lmao

*got Permission From Friend To Post* Her Broke Baby Daddy/Ex Boyfriend Is Absolutely Floored That She Changed Her Netflix Password Lmao

Insufferable Entitled People Raising Insufferable Entitled Children

Insufferable Entitled People Raising Insufferable Entitled Children

Wow!

Wow!

I Just Have A Feeling There’s More Of A Reason Her Parents Won’t Let Her Borrow Their Car…

I Just Have A Feeling There’s More Of A Reason Her Parents Won’t Let Her Borrow Their Car…

Pay Me To Reno My House

Pay Me To Reno My House

There Is An Empty Seat Behind Her

There Is An Empty Seat Behind Her

There Was A $75 Reward For A Lost Cat

There Was A $75 Reward For A Lost Cat

You Win Some, You Lose Some

You Win Some, You Lose Some

Entitled French Guy Tries To Kill The Vibe In A Club And Play His Own Music From His Phone

Entitled French Guy Tries To Kill The Vibe In A Club And Play His Own Music From His Phone

Review On Local Fish And Chip Shop

Review On Local Fish And Chip Shop

I Missed Out On Some Serious Cash :(

I Missed Out On Some Serious Cash :(

Wants Me To Use My Company Account To Loan Him Money

Wants Me To Use My Company Account To Loan Him Money

But I Only Have 800 Dollars

But I Only Have 800 Dollars

They Could Have The House Paid Off In Just 125 Years

They Could Have The House Paid Off In Just 125 Years

Girl On Tinder Wants Korean BBQ

Girl On Tinder Wants Korean BBQ

So I Was Selling 32gb Of Ram And Asking $150 (Canada) And Got This Gem

So I Was Selling 32gb Of Ram And Asking $150 (Canada) And Got This Gem

She Wants A Discount In Exchange For A Bottle Of Water (Tap Water, That Is)

She Wants A Discount In Exchange For A Bottle Of Water (Tap Water, That Is)

Give Me Your Chickens! 🐔🐓

Give Me Your Chickens! 🐔🐓

Christmas Day Discounts For Second Hand Cars??

Christmas Day Discounts For Second Hand Cars??

Well... Guess She Is Having A Cr*p Birthday

Well... Guess She Is Having A Cr*p Birthday

Red, Black, And Gold Only. Please And Thank You

Red, Black, And Gold Only. Please And Thank You

Bruh This Guy Doesn’t Give Up

Bruh This Guy Doesn’t Give Up

My Old Friend Blocked Me For Not Giving Him My Air-Pods

My Old Friend Blocked Me For Not Giving Him My Air-Pods

Mom Asked For 'Old Phone' As Temp For Uncle, Offered Old Phone, Can't Be Too Old Has To Be iPhone 6 Or Above

Mom Asked For 'Old Phone' As Temp For Uncle, Offered Old Phone, Can't Be Too Old Has To Be iPhone 6 Or Above

She Was Completely Serious (And Has Since Deleted Her Post)

She Was Completely Serious (And Has Since Deleted Her Post)

My Neighborhood Facebook Group

My Neighborhood Facebook Group

From A Local Job Posting Page On Facebook, I Knew I'd See Something Good On There Eventually

From A Local Job Posting Page On Facebook, I Knew I'd See Something Good On There Eventually

From Facebook: This Insane Mom Is Upset With Disney B/C Her Vacation Got Ruined And Demands The Cinderella Suite! Part 1 (I Died From Laughter Because She’s Fucking Crazy)

From Facebook: This Insane Mom Is Upset With Disney B/C Her Vacation Got Ruined And Demands The Cinderella Suite! Part 1 (I Died From Laughter Because She’s Fucking Crazy)

This Entitled Sibling Wanted Her Sister To A) Tone Down Her Wedding, B) Share Some Of Her Wedding Budget, Or C) Share Her Literal Wedding. Personally, I Hope The Sister Went With D) None Of The Above

This Entitled Sibling Wanted Her Sister To A) Tone Down Her Wedding, B) Share Some Of Her Wedding Budget, Or C) Share Her Literal Wedding. Personally, I Hope The Sister Went With D) None Of The Above

Cb Wants A Free Scarf

Cb Wants A Free Scarf

Seem Like A Lovely Couple

Seem Like A Lovely Couple

My Dad Thinks That Him And My Brother Is Entitled To Everything I Own. Even Though I Bought It With My Own Money. This Is Why I'm Gonna Move Out The Second I Turn 18

My Dad Thinks That Him And My Brother Is Entitled To Everything I Own. Even Though I Bought It With My Own Money. This Is Why I'm Gonna Move Out The Second I Turn 18

That’s Not How That Works. But Sure

That’s Not How That Works. But Sure

Look At This

Look At This

I’ll Charge You To Do Something For Me

I’ll Charge You To Do Something For Me

Next Level

Next Level

Give Me A TV And Deliver It Or Pay For The Gas!

Give Me A TV And Deliver It Or Pay For The Gas!

