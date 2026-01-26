Guy Tries To Skip Coffee Line Every Morning, Another Patron Beats Him At His Own Game

ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve ever stood in a coffee line half-awake, you know already know that the rules of the line are sacred. They’re not written anywhere, but everyone knows them. You wait your turn, and you absolutely do not test the patience of people who haven’t had their first sip yet.

Which is why today’s Original Poster’s (OP) story instantly struck a nerve. After repeated patterns of a particular guy coming in to order coffee and skipping the line, they decided to teach him a big lesson to restore order.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

We all love a little justice served cold especially when it’s served with a side of subtle, petty revenge

Barista preparing coffee drinks in a rustic cafe where a guy tries to skip coffee line every morning.

Image credits: Brooke Cagle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

A man repeatedly cut the coffee line by pretending to have questions for the barista, taking advantage of others’ unwillingness to confront him

Man trying to skip coffee line at a busy shop while another patron cleverly beats him at his own game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Guy tries to skip coffee line every morning, but another patron cleverly beats him at his own game in a busy cafe.

Man tries to skip coffee line every morning by asking questions, but another patron outsmarts him at the cafe counter.

Barista handing a coffee cup to a smiling customer in a cozy coffee shop during a morning rush.

Image credits: bilahata / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The author noticed this behavior and decided to fight fire with fire, stepping up first whenever the man tried his usual trick

Text about a guy trying to skip the coffee line multiple times without confrontation before coffee.

Alt text: Man playing the same game to skip coffee line, beating another patron with time-consuming questions.

Man tries to skip coffee line at cafe while another patron cleverly beats him at his own game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Barista preparing coffee behind counter while a woman waits, illustrating coffee line patience and morning routine.

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

They asked long, annoying questions about drinks and pastries before returning to their spot, leaving the line-cutter stuck at the counter

Man tries to skip coffee line while another patron cleverly beats him at his own game with milk options discussion.

Person at coffee shop counter asking barista about pastry selection, illustrating a coffee line interaction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Man trying to skip coffee line every morning while another patron cleverly beats him at his own game.

Text showing a resolution where a guy stops trying to skip the coffee line and waits like a normal person instead.

Image credits: Wings_of_Pastrami_91

ADVERTISEMENT

After about a week of this subtle “petty revenge”, the man began waiting in line like everyone else, and the problem was solved

Every morning, the OP stopped by the same small coffee shop before work. The line for coffee typically consisted of 5-6 people, however, there was this man who would walk in, see the line, and suddenly “remember” he had a question for the barista.

ADVERTISEMENT

He would step right up to the counter, ask something pointless, like clarifying cup sizes, and then smoothly transition into placing his order before everyone else on the line. This happened four times, and nobody called him out for it until the OP came up with a perfect idea.

Instead of confronting him directly, they decided to fight fire with questions, too. Whenever the guy would go up to the barista to “ask a question”, the OP would step out of the line first and beat him to the counter, then ask came the most time-consuming, mildly infuriating questions.

After that, they would politely step back into line to “think about it”, leaving the man stranded at the counter. The OP kept this going for a week, and after that, the man stopped trying to skip the line altogether and instead waited like everyone else.

People waiting in line outside a coffee shop, illustrating coffee line skipping and patrons competing in the morning.

Image credits: Hen Kaznelson / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The coffee line story perfectly illustrates how social norms shape everyday behavior. The Decision Lab highlights that social norms persist because people silently agree to follow them, even when doing so is inconvenient or unfair. Challenging these norms often demands emotional effort which for many feels greater than the benefit of correcting someone.

Pearn Kandola’s research on bystander behavior adds another layer, noting that the diffusion of responsibility makes the problem worse as in a group, individuals feel less accountable for acting. Pluralistic ignorance compounds this, and this occurs when people look to others’ inaction as a cue that no intervention is needed.

This is where social mirroring, highlighted by Berkeley Wellbeing, comes into play. When the OP started using the same “asking questions” tactic against the man cutting lines, he effectively held up a mirror. By reflecting the man’s behavior back to him, the OP prompted self-correction without confrontation.

Netizens applauded the OP’s clever approach, emphasizing that a small amount of subtle confrontation can be surprisingly effective. At the same time, some felt the responsibility should fall on the staff rather than customers. What do you think about this? Would you ever try a petty tactic like this, or do you prefer direct confrontation? We would love to know your thoughts!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens applauded the author’s approach, but also insisted that the responsibility should fall on the staff rather than customers

Online conversation showing users discussing a guy trying to skip the coffee line but being outsmarted by another patron.

Online discussion about a guy trying to skip the coffee line and another patron outsmarting him in a morning cafe.

Reddit conversation about a guy trying to skip the coffee line and another patron cleverly beating him at his own game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenters discussing a guy trying to skip the coffee line and patrons quietly supporting actions against line cutters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Man tries to skip coffee line every morning, another patron cleverly beats him at his own game in busy cafe.

Screenshot of a comment debating a coffee line skip, mentioning a barista and a customer trying to beat the system.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment expressing frustration over staff not asking a guy who tries to skip the coffee line to reorder properly.

Text screenshot showing a Reddit comment about a guy trying to skip the coffee line and ordering ahead of others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment about wasting time in queues, related to guy trying to skip coffee line, discussing consequences of queue skipping behavior.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment about a guy trying to skip the coffee line every morning, with another patron outsmarting him.

Comment on a forum post about a guy trying to skip the coffee line while another patron outsmarts him.

Text comment on a white background reading that this is social aikido and well done, related to a guy trying to skip coffee line.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment explaining how a barista should have stopped a guy trying to skip the coffee line every morning, highlighting a clever plan.

Man trying to skip coffee line interrupted by another patron who outsmarts him in a busy cafe setting.