The advent of online shopping drastically changed the world as we know it. Finally, we didn’t have to spend hours driving from store to store to find exactly the dress or couch that we had in mind. Instead, we could just hop online from the comfort of our homes, type in a few keywords and find endless options at our fingertips. However, this is a blessing and a curse. Because when we don’t get to see items in person, we don’t always know exactly what we’re paying for.

One page that knows this all too well is the What I Ordered Vs. What I Got Instagram account. This page features hilarious photos of online shopping fails that occurred when people put way too much faith in a product that’s price was too good to be true. Enjoy scrolling through these tragic images, and be sure to upvote the ones that have convinced you to stop shopping online for good!