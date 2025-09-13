ADVERTISEMENT

The advent of online shopping drastically changed the world as we know it. Finally, we didn’t have to spend hours driving from store to store to find exactly the dress or couch that we had in mind. Instead, we could just hop online from the comfort of our homes, type in a few keywords and find endless options at our fingertips. However, this is a blessing and a curse. Because when we don’t get to see items in person, we don’t always know exactly what we’re paying for. 

One page that knows this all too well is the What I Ordered Vs. What I Got Instagram account. This page features hilarious photos of online shopping fails that occurred when people put way too much faith in a product that’s price was too good to be true. Enjoy scrolling through these tragic images, and be sure to upvote the ones that have convinced you to stop shopping online for good!

Man modeling sleek black outfit with hat and shoes versus man in ill-fitting black jumpsuit indoors showing hilarious fails.

    Comparison of a beautiful flamingo cake versus a failed flamingo cake showing a hilarious order vs reality fail.

    Side-by-side comparison of a golden dress ordered online versus the disappointing version received in a hilarious fails example.

    How often do you order something online? Do you find yourself perusing clothing websites every time you get bored, or do you only resort to ordering items when you’ve already tried every single shop in your city? According to Oberlo, there were over 273.49 million online shoppers in the United States in 2024, and that number is only expected to rise over the next 5 years. 

    When it comes to what these shoppers are purchasing the most, clothing is the number one item people are ordering. After that comes shoes, food and beverages, cosmetics and body care items, pet products, books and entertainment, accessories, drugstore and health products, consumer electronics and toys and baby products. 
    Side-by-side comparison of ordered hairstyle vs what was received showing a funny hairstyle fail from what I ordered vs what I got.

    Comparison of ordered vs received blue tie-dye dresses showing a hilarious fashion fail in fit and design.

    glowworm2 avatar
    glowworm2
    glowworm2
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why do I actually like the “failed” one better though?🤣🤣

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Green alligator cake ordered versus poorly made cake received, showcasing funny what I ordered vs what I got fail.

    If you think online shopping has gotten out of hand already, Instapage predicts that a whopping 95% of purchases will be made online by 2040. And inBeat Agency reports that the average European consumer is already spending over $1,000 per year on online shopping. 

    As far as where customers are spending their money, it’s not surprising that Amazon is leading the way in e-commerce in the United States. But there are some extremely successful companies following behind, including Walmart, Apple, eBay, Target, The Home Depot, Costco, Best Buy, Carvana and Kroger. 
    Woman wearing a detailed white eagle dress versus a poorly made version, illustrating funny what I ordered vs what I got fails.

    binurithenabadu avatar
    Tempest
    Tempest
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The product image is clearly AI/photoshopped. Do people really buy such stuff?!

    Vote comment up
    9
    9points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    Woman sitting on a small black and white patterned couch with matching ottoman, a clear what I ordered vs what I got fail.

    Side-by-side comparison of a glamorous black dress ordered versus a poorly fitting and different styled black dress received fail

    rpepperpot avatar
    The Other Guest
    The Other Guest
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    While the dress she received is a travesty, there is no way the style shown would have fit her body shape properly. There are much more flattering styles that would have looked good on her.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    It’s not hard to see why so many consumers prefer online shopping. It’s convenient, it’s easy to find the best deals, and it allows customers to find countless products that they wouldn’t have even known existed if they only shopped in-store. Plus, the experience is painless for shoppers who don’t have cars, don’t want to sit in traffic and don’t want to have to interact with employees. But is it really worth it? 
    Comparison of what I ordered vs what I got showing a hilarious cake fail with a monster character design.

    Side-by-side comparison of a glamorous dress vs a poorly made version, showcasing hilarious ordering fails.

    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't know why anyone would want to wear that dress anyways... 😵

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    Comparison of an elegant white dress ordered versus a disappointing and ill-fitting dress received in a hilarious fail.

    mariele_s avatar
    persephone134
    persephone134
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Left picture: the frills on the side are not doing anyone any favours though.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    Aside from the obvious risk of not knowing exactly what’s going to show up on your doorstep, there are some other downsides to online shopping. First of all, it’s terrible for the environment. Earth.org reports that all of this online shopping means companies are creating excessive amounts of waste, from bubble wrap to boxes. And sadly, not even 14% of the plastic waste that’s produced globally each year actually ends up getting recycled.   

    Side-by-side comparison of ordered versus received pink dresses showing a hilarious fashion fail in fit and design.

    Side-by-side comparison of what I ordered vs what I got showing hilarious fails with minion-themed cakes.

    Dinosaur volcano cake ordered versus a poorly executed cake fail with melted frosting and sparse decorations.

    But it’s not just the packaging that can be harmful to the planet when we order things online. We also have to consider the impact of shipping and transportation. Statista reports that in 2020, the shipping and return of products purchased virtually accounted for 37% of the total GHG emissions created by e-commerce. And sadly, this issue is expected to only get worse, as it’s estimated that by 2030, the sheer amount of delivery vehicles on the roads will increase by 36%. Meanwhile, it will actually take them longer to reach customers due to the increase in traffic.
    Side-by-side comparison of ordered versus received dresses showing a major hilarious fail in clothing design and color.

    Comparison of ordered versus received creature cakes showing a hilarious fail in cake design and decoration.

    Comparison of what was ordered versus what was received showing a pot-shaped cake fail with disappointing results.

    saderman avatar
    Shelli Aderman
    Shelli Aderman
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Do y’all remember the website Cake Wrecks?! These are all contenders!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    As you can clearly see from this list, if the price of an item online seems too good to be true, it probably is. It’s really not worth it to buy a cheap knock-off that you think will save you money if, in reality, the product is completely useless. So if you want to avoid this problem altogether, might I recommend quitting online shopping? It might feel like a huge hassle to drive from store to store or actually spend time trying on clothes, but I promise that it will be worth it when you finally find the perfect piece. Plus, you'll never have to return an item via mail again.
    Comparison of what was ordered versus what was received showing a funny nail fail with mismatched manicure results.

    Comparison of ordered glossy black and red pointed nails versus received rough textured and uneven nail fail.

    Side-by-side comparison of ordered bright curly wig on mannequin versus different curly hairstyle on person, highlighting funny fail.

    Another great aspect of doing your shopping in person is that it will probably make you a much more mindful consumer. It’s easy to impulsively order an item that you spotted online in a matter of seconds. But when you actually have to travel to a store, get to feel an item and have to check-out with a cashier, you might just decide that you didn’t need the item after all. Or you may decide to think about it for a few days, as it’s clear that there’s no rush when there are dozens of the same item available!
    Comparison of ordered elegant dress versus received humorous fail version with incorrect fit and style differences

    Woman wearing a blue lace dress on the left compared to a mismatched colorful dress on the right, showcasing hilarious fails.

    Side-by-side comparison of a woman wearing a white two-piece outfit and a fail version of the dress received online.

    We hope you’re enjoying your scroll through these hilarious online shopping fails, pandas. Keep upvoting the photos that make you laugh, and let us know in the comments below if you’ve ever learned a similar lesson after doing some online shopping. Then, if you’d like to check out another Bored Panda article featuring unfortunate online shopping mishaps, look no further than right here!
    Comparison of ordered pink satin dress versus what was received, highlighting clothing fail and unexpected fit differences.

    Side-by-side comparison of colorful dress order versus disappointing real-life clothing fail with mismatched pattern and fit.

    White high heel sandals ordered vs poorly fitting hilarious fails worn on feet indoors on tiled floor

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    Side by side comparison of an ordered dress versus the disappointing dress received in funny what I ordered vs what I got fails.

    Comparison of sewing machine cakes showing hilarious fails between what was ordered vs what was received.

    Comparison of a pink dress ordered online versus the disappointing dress actually received in a hilarious fail.

    Side-by-side comparison of pink dresses showing what was ordered versus what was received in funny fashion fails.

    Comparison of ordered vs received dresses showing a hilarious fail in sleeve design and overall style difference.

    Side-by-side comparison of ordered versus received pink dresses showing a clear hilarious fail in design and fit.

    Brown tassel loafers ordered versus poorly made similar shoes received, illustrating a classic what I ordered vs what I got fail.

    Side-by-side comparison of a woman in a green dress showing what she ordered versus what she got in a hilarious fail.

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    Man wearing a blue traditional outfit versus a poorly made imitation, illustrating a hilarious order fail comparison.

    Dog wearing a fake lion mane with a caption showing an ordered lion versus what was actually received in a funny fail.

    mariele_s avatar
    persephone134
    persephone134
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As in an actual lion? Please tell me they are not for sale on eBay.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Side-by-side comparison of ordered dress versus actual received dress showing major hilarious fails in clothing.

    Comparison of ordered elegant dress versus poorly executed version, showcasing a hilarious fashion fail from what I ordered vs what I got.

    Comparison of what was ordered versus what was received showing funny tattoo fails on two different backs.

    Comparison of ordered versus received cake shaped like dumbbells and weights, showcasing a hilarious fail in execution.

    Side-by-side comparison of ordered stylish white dress versus an ill-fitting white dress fail.

    Side by side comparison of ordered dress versus received dress showing what I ordered vs what I got fashion fail.

    Comparison of a bright yellow formal dress ordered versus a different green dress received illustrating funny order fails.

    Side-by-side comparison of ordered vs received clothing fail showing a satin outfit that looks very different than expected.

    Side-by-side comparison of a stylish dress ordered versus a poorly fitting and different version received in a hilarious fail moment.

    Comparison of elegant dress ordered versus poorly made dress received, showcasing one of the funniest fashion fails.

    michaelchock avatar
    michael Chock
    michael Chock
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You knew gravity was a thing when you ordered this, right?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Comparison of what was ordered versus what was received, showing a major fail in dress quality and appearance.

    Side-by-side comparison of a detailed peacock cake and a poorly executed version showing hilarious fails.

    Side-by-side comparison of ordered vs received dress showing a major what I ordered vs what I got fail in fashion.

    Side by side comparison of ordered outfit versus received outfit showing funny fashion fail in a hilarious fails collection.

    Man modeling traditional black and gold outfit versus a similar but poorly fitting version showcasing funny order vs reality fail.

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    Side-by-side comparison of ordered versus received outfit showing a style fail with mismatched clothing details and fit.

    Side-by-side comparison of ordered versus received black sequin jumpsuits showing a clear hilarious fail in fit and design.

    Woman wearing a fitted pink dress next to a loose pink dress showing a what I ordered vs what I got fashion fail.

    Two-tier black and gold drip cakes with popcorn and cookies, showing an amusing order versus reality fail.

    Comparison of ordered versus received brown formal dress showing a humorous online shopping fail with fit and fabric differences.

    Comparison of a pink framed cushioned seating ordered versus a less detailed pink seat received as a funny ordering fail.

    Side-by-side comparison of colorful floral dresses showing humorous order versus actual product fails.

    Side-by-side comparison of elegant dresses showing hilarious fails of what was ordered versus what was received.

    mariele_s avatar
    persephone134
    persephone134
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Completely different dresses. The red looks preferable IMO, but the one on the right seems alright.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Two-tiered cake ordered with dark blue icing and red roses vs a fail cake with uneven green and pink icing and poor flower decoration.

    Side-by-side comparison of ordered versus received hairstyle showing a dramatic hair fail with red curls.

    Side-by-side comparison of a tiger-print outfit ordered online versus the disappointing item received in a hilarious fail.

    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They can't make you look like that picture. Get a push-up bra.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    Comparison of a detailed lion tattoo ordered versus a poorly done lion tattoo received on a person's back, showcasing hilarious fails.

    Side-by-side comparison of what was ordered versus what was received, showcasing hilarious fails in clothing.

    Comparison of ordered versus received long nails showing a hilarious fail in nail design and length.

    Side-by-side comparison of a stylish dress ordered versus a poorly fitting dress received in hilarious fashion fail.

    Comparison of ordered teal dress with ruffles vs delivered pink and yellow dress on mannequin, illustrating hilarious fails.

    Side-by-side comparison of ordered vs received outfit showing hilarious fails in costume design and fit differences.

    saderman avatar
    Shelli Aderman
    Shelli Aderman
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, Queen Bey’s wardrobe is kind of HAND SEWN JUST FOR HER! So good luck to anyone trying to they a knock off… 🤣

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Two men wearing similar tan outfits in a comparison of ordered vs received clothing fails outdoors.

    Side-by-side comparison of ordered curly hair extension versus received version showing a funny fail in hair appearance.

    Side-by-side comparison of a white dress ordered online versus the poorly fitting dress received, showcasing funny order fails.

    Comparison of ordered spicy shrimp dish vs received greasy shrimp meal in a food order fail example.

    Comparison of ordered versus received haircut showing a design fail in a humorous what I ordered vs what I got fail.

    Side-by-side comparison of ordered versus received dress showing a clear hilarious fail in design and fit.

    Side-by-side comparison of an elegant dress ordered versus a poorly made dress received showing hilarious fails.

    Comparison of a colorful decorated birthday cake versus a plain white cake with messy text illustrating ordering fails.

    Comparison of blue floral dress ordered online versus a poorly made version showing funny ordering fails.

    saderman avatar
    Shelli Aderman
    Shelli Aderman
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A little steaming, a little tooling, it won’t be too bad! (At least in comparison to the others here…)

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Comparison of what was ordered versus what was received, highlighting funny fashion fails and clothing mismatches.

    Side-by-side comparison of an ordered white dress design versus the actual worn dress showing funny what I ordered vs got fail.

    mariele_s avatar
    persephone134
    persephone134
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    From what you can see in the picture, the one on the right seems fine.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
