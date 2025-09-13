“What I Ordered Vs What I Got”: 80 Hilarious Fails
The advent of online shopping drastically changed the world as we know it. Finally, we didn’t have to spend hours driving from store to store to find exactly the dress or couch that we had in mind. Instead, we could just hop online from the comfort of our homes, type in a few keywords and find endless options at our fingertips. However, this is a blessing and a curse. Because when we don’t get to see items in person, we don’t always know exactly what we’re paying for.
One page that knows this all too well is the What I Ordered Vs. What I Got Instagram account. This page features hilarious photos of online shopping fails that occurred when people put way too much faith in a product that’s price was too good to be true. Enjoy scrolling through these tragic images, and be sure to upvote the ones that have convinced you to stop shopping online for good!
How often do you order something online? Do you find yourself perusing clothing websites every time you get bored, or do you only resort to ordering items when you’ve already tried every single shop in your city? According to Oberlo, there were over 273.49 million online shoppers in the United States in 2024, and that number is only expected to rise over the next 5 years.
When it comes to what these shoppers are purchasing the most, clothing is the number one item people are ordering. After that comes shoes, food and beverages, cosmetics and body care items, pet products, books and entertainment, accessories, drugstore and health products, consumer electronics and toys and baby products.
If you think online shopping has gotten out of hand already, Instapage predicts that a whopping 95% of purchases will be made online by 2040. And inBeat Agency reports that the average European consumer is already spending over $1,000 per year on online shopping.
As far as where customers are spending their money, it’s not surprising that Amazon is leading the way in e-commerce in the United States. But there are some extremely successful companies following behind, including Walmart, Apple, eBay, Target, The Home Depot, Costco, Best Buy, Carvana and Kroger.
While the dress she received is a travesty, there is no way the style shown would have fit her body shape properly. There are much more flattering styles that would have looked good on her.
It’s not hard to see why so many consumers prefer online shopping. It’s convenient, it’s easy to find the best deals, and it allows customers to find countless products that they wouldn’t have even known existed if they only shopped in-store. Plus, the experience is painless for shoppers who don’t have cars, don’t want to sit in traffic and don’t want to have to interact with employees. But is it really worth it?
I don't know why anyone would want to wear that dress anyways... 😵
Left picture: the frills on the side are not doing anyone any favours though.
Aside from the obvious risk of not knowing exactly what’s going to show up on your doorstep, there are some other downsides to online shopping. First of all, it’s terrible for the environment. Earth.org reports that all of this online shopping means companies are creating excessive amounts of waste, from bubble wrap to boxes. And sadly, not even 14% of the plastic waste that’s produced globally each year actually ends up getting recycled.
But it’s not just the packaging that can be harmful to the planet when we order things online. We also have to consider the impact of shipping and transportation. Statista reports that in 2020, the shipping and return of products purchased virtually accounted for 37% of the total GHG emissions created by e-commerce. And sadly, this issue is expected to only get worse, as it’s estimated that by 2030, the sheer amount of delivery vehicles on the roads will increase by 36%. Meanwhile, it will actually take them longer to reach customers due to the increase in traffic.
Do y’all remember the website Cake Wrecks?! These are all contenders!
As you can clearly see from this list, if the price of an item online seems too good to be true, it probably is. It’s really not worth it to buy a cheap knock-off that you think will save you money if, in reality, the product is completely useless. So if you want to avoid this problem altogether, might I recommend quitting online shopping? It might feel like a huge hassle to drive from store to store or actually spend time trying on clothes, but I promise that it will be worth it when you finally find the perfect piece. Plus, you'll never have to return an item via mail again.
Another great aspect of doing your shopping in person is that it will probably make you a much more mindful consumer. It’s easy to impulsively order an item that you spotted online in a matter of seconds. But when you actually have to travel to a store, get to feel an item and have to check-out with a cashier, you might just decide that you didn’t need the item after all. Or you may decide to think about it for a few days, as it’s clear that there’s no rush when there are dozens of the same item available!
We hope you’re enjoying your scroll through these hilarious online shopping fails, pandas. Keep upvoting the photos that make you laugh, and let us know in the comments below if you’ve ever learned a similar lesson after doing some online shopping. Then, if you’d like to check out another Bored Panda article featuring unfortunate online shopping mishaps, look no further than right here!
As in an actual lion? Please tell me they are not for sale on eBay.
You knew gravity was a thing when you ordered this, right?
Not great, but the model is tallllllll, so there’s that…
Completely different dresses. The red looks preferable IMO, but the one on the right seems alright.
They can't make you look like that picture. Get a push-up bra.
Well, Queen Bey’s wardrobe is kind of HAND SEWN JUST FOR HER! So good luck to anyone trying to they a knock off… 🤣
A little steaming, a little tooling, it won’t be too bad! (At least in comparison to the others here…)
From what you can see in the picture, the one on the right seems fine.
Ordered a sweater online recently that looked like it was made of wool in the picture, but was totally synthetic nylon when it arrived... OK, could maybe deal with that, but when I tried to put it on I couldn't get my head through the hole!
