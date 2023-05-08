When I lived in the United States, one of the highlights of my week was my Sunday morning trip to Trader Joe’s. Filling my cart with affordable, fresh produce, exciting new products from around the world and the best peanut butter the planet has ever seen was like a ritual for me. But as magical as this grocery store is, nobody is perfect, not even Trader Joe himself.

Below, you’ll find some hilarious photos of mishaps that shoppers have shared on the Trader Joe’s subreddit, from receiving bags full of sauce that were supposed to contain pasta to accidentally dumping half a jar of seasoning out at once, as well as an interview with Natasha Fischer of Trader Joe's List. Enjoy this virtual trip to one of the best grocery stores in the world (although, you wouldn't know it from this list!), and be sure to upvote the pics you can’t help but laugh at!