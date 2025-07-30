ADVERTISEMENT

It’s always nice to be pleasantly surprised by how an accommodation exceeds your expectations. You arrive at your hotel or Airbnb and realize you've got more than you bargained for in the best possible way, making your trip much more enjoyable. 

However, things can also go the exact opposite way. This is what we’re focusing on for today, as we share photos of some of the worst rooms travelers had to endure. We’re talking about worn-out carpets, filthy, stained mattresses, and toilets next to beds. 

Scroll through and see if you’ve encountered anything similar, or worse.

#1

Paid Extra For A “Tower” Room At Our Hotel And Were Told We’d Get A Nice View Of The River

Gallery mode View from hotel window showing a plain brick wall and gravel rooftop, illustrating hotels messed up examples shared online.

justjokay Report

emilu avatar
Emilu
Emilu
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Least you wouldn't need to worry too much about drowning in said river...

View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    My Hotel Towel Had A Pair Of Eyelashes On It

    Gallery mode White hotel towel with fake eyelashes stuck on it, showing a humorous hotel mess-up from poor housekeeping.

    It was fresh from the laundry but they were stuck to the towel pretty firmly.

    tauhou_ Report

    #3

    The Pool At My Hotel In Birmingham, Alabama. Yes, Those Are Toilets

    Gallery mode Empty hotel pool filled with broken debris and water, showing a major hotel mess-up reported online by guests.

    jasonsmithatlanta Report

    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But why does one pool need so many toilets, especially when some people treat the pool like a toilet anyway? 🤔

    Misleading hotel bookings have been a persistent issue for some time. According to a 2019 report by the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA), 23% of consumers have complained about being misled by third-party travel resellers. 

    Apparently, such scams have become a lucrative business. The report notes that in 2018 alone, fraudulent transactions and bookings totaled a whopping $5.7 billion.
    #4

    The Hotel I Booked Weeks Ahead Didn’t Have A Room For Us When We Checked In. Gave Us A Sofa Bed In A Conference Room

    Gallery mode Hotel room with large empty space and a poorly arranged sofa bed, showcasing hotel mess up moments shared online.

    Husband kept trying to get the tv to work, even though it was 30 feet away. Also - floor to ceiling windows do NOT block any noise and there was a fire station right across the street from us.

    Llebanna Report

    #5

    A Room I Booked In Belgium

    Gallery mode Man sitting on a bunk bed next to a toilet in a hotel room, highlighting a major hotel mess-up situation.

    bigb123b Report

    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As someone who always needs to get up to go to the loo several times overnight, I'd love this if it had a lid.

    #6

    Just Checked In To My Hotel For The Night And It Looks Like Someone Left Their Sock

    Gallery mode Sock hanging oddly from hotel ceiling corner above a kettle on a counter showing hotel mess up.

    WestCoaster206 Report

    Fortunately, some of the erring parties did get their deserved sanctions. In 2022, Australia’s federal court ordered hotel price comparison platform Trivago to pay 44.7 million AUD in penalties for “making misleading representations” about room rates. 

    The company admitted to receiving about 58 million AUD in cost-per-click fees from clicks on supposedly cheaper offers for a specific hotel. In turn, consumers ended up overpaying about 38 million AUD for their featured rooms.
    #7

    End Of The Hallway In My Hotel

    Gallery mode Mural of frogs stacked in a hotel hallway creating an unusual and humorous hotel mess viewed by guests near exit signs.

    Trebekshorrishmom Report

    #8

    The Most Unsafe And Dangerous Design Feature I've Seen In A Hotel

    Gallery mode Person's leg dangerously stretched out a broken hotel balcony window, showing a serious hotel safety mess up.

    That path is about 30 feet below!

    Rougmeister Report

    #9

    The Placement Of The Knobs For This Hotel Sink

    Gallery mode Hotel bathroom sink awkwardly placed in a narrow corner, illustrating a common hotel design fail from people venting online.

    kerpowie Report

    alisa-johnson717 avatar
    WaxyJo
    WaxyJo
    Community Member
    Premium     22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You have to give them credit for innovation.

    If you find yourself in a room that looks nothing like what you booked, escalating the matter would be your best course of action. However, if you must do so, make sure you're speaking with the relevant person. 

    "It's always worth asking to speak to someone who may be a bit more senior or at least is aware of how the consumer law works and what the business's obligations are,” said Nicky Breen, a former media spokesperson of consumer advocacy group CHOICE.
    #10

    Hotel Left This Upon My Arrival

    Gallery mode Room service tray with a covered dish and water bottle contrasted with moldy strawberries on a dessert in a hotel fail.

    I came flew in from a 4 hour flight to be greeted with this.

    iHitAirplanes Report

    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's a "thank you, now don't come back" if I ever saw one. What did you do, poster? 😆

    #11

    Just Got Done With My Morning Run And Came Back To The Hotel To This

    Gallery mode Notice on floor from hotel management about water shut off for leak repairs, a common hotel mess-up shared online.

    Aurorastar73 Report

    #12

    View From My Window In My Hotel Room In Cambodia

    Gallery mode Hotel pool area filled with many large crocodiles showing a shocking hotel mess up from guest complaints online.

    reddit.com Report

    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd definitely take the "river view" over that.

    Ripping the business apart on social media may be an instinctive reaction. However, travel expert Sally French advises a less aggressive approach: asking for a fix in a cordial and empathetic way. 

    “The person at the front desk is a human, too,” French told The Washington Post. “Have some level of understanding of the situation you’re in and how much power they have to fix it.”
    #13

    This New Hotel Carpet That Looks Like It’s Worn Out Beyond Threadbare

    Gallery mode Hotel room carpet with worn and stained areas near window, showcasing one of many hotel mess up moments shared online.

    PretzelsThirst Report

    #14

    My Hotel Room Opens Into The Lobby Restaurant

    Gallery mode Hotel balcony with no outdoor space, showing an indoor area behind glass doors, a common hotel mess-up shared online.

    Maybe I’m the one out of the loop but I’ve never seen this.

    afk3 Report

    #15

    Drove For 14 Hours To Sleep On This

    Gallery mode Stained mattress in hotel room with wrinkled sheets and pillows, showing a clear example of hotel mess-ups vented online.

    I drove for 14 hours and had a family member book a hotel for me while I was driving. Arrived at my hotel ready to crash and it was kinda gross. Decided to check for bedbugs and found this.

    OrcinusVienna Report

    What about you, dear readers? Have you had any similar experiences? How bad were they? Share your stories in the comments below. Better yet, include photos while you’re at it. 
    #16

    Entire Hotel Numbers With Room Numbers At Random

    Gallery mode Dark hotel doors marked with room numbers 15 and 31 on white textured walls highlighting hotel mishaps.

    The host told us to search for room 22, not by the small numbers.

    ChristianTheOne Report

    #17

    “Art” Installation Spotted In A Hotel Lobby

    Gallery mode Strange object resembling a human-animal hybrid on a table, illustrating bizarre hotel mishaps shared online.

    User-McUserface Report

    #18

    My Hotel Sanded The Door After Realizing It Hit The Toilet

    Gallery mode Toilet in a hotel bathroom with a door blocking access, showing a clear hotel mess-up issue.

    saltysaturdays Report

    #19

    This TV In My Hotel

    Gallery mode Hotel room with an unmade bed and small TV mounted on the wall, showcasing one of the times hotels messed up badly for guests.

    T47E Report

    #20

    This Hotel Room Has A Window Into The Bathroom

    Gallery mode Hotel room with a mirror showing a bathroom, highlighting one of the times hotels messed up with poor design choices.

    DonkeyTron42 Report

    #21

    This Closet In A German Hotel Needs Several Warnings... And I Still Almost Hit My Head

    Gallery mode White hotel lockers with multiple doors labeled with contradictory warning stickers causing confusion, showing hotels messed up.

    MichiWiegi Report

    #22

    The Hotel We’re Staying At Has Bright Lights On Outside All The Time. It’s 3 AM In This Picture

    Gallery mode Dark hotel room with curtains blocking light poorly, showcasing one of many times hotels messed up badly for guests.

    cheftastic11 Report

    #23

    Hotel Mirror Blocks The Only Outlet In The Bathroom

    Gallery mode Light switch in a hotel room blocked by a frosted glass panel, showcasing a hotel design fail from guest experiences online.

    DaBrookePlayz Report

    #24

    Hotel Room Has A Light Under The Bed That Can’t Turn Off Unless I Also Cut Power To The Sockets

    Gallery mode Light shining under a hotel bed with rumpled bedding and dark carpet, illustrating hotels messed up so bad issues.

    So I’m staying at a hotel tonight and I go to turn off the lights and discover there is no independent switch for the light under the bed.

    To turn it off I have to turn the main switch off in the room which also turns off the power for the sockets.

    My choice is to now sleep with a light on or not charge my phone up over night. I’m travelling tomorrow so I kinda need my phone on full battery.

    Why do hotels have the weirdest lighting setups. I’ve never been in one with a single overhead light. Instead the room is illuminated by 20 smaller wall lights each with their own switch combination.

    SpiralGremlin Report

    #25

    This Carpet In The Hotel Looks Like Splattered With Blood

    Gallery mode Hotel hallway carpet design creating a confusing and messy appearance, showcasing one of the hotels messed up online.

    reddit.com Report

    #26

    My Brother Is In Berlin For A Few Days And This Woman Is On The Wall In Multiple Rooms Of His Hotel

    Gallery mode Hotel room with unusual wall art above bed showing two large faces, an example of hotels messed up so bad guests vent online.

    ate50eggs Report

    #27

    They Way They Laid The Carpet In Our Hotel

    Gallery mode Black and white patterned hotel carpet with mismatched sections causing a visual design error in the hallway.

    Aaaaaaarrrrrggggghh Report

    #28

    Can't Put My Store-Bought Items In The Hotel Room Fridge Because It's Fully Stacked And Moving Anything Will Incur A Charge

    Gallery mode Hand holding a note about minibar charges in front of an open hotel minibar filled with drinks and snacks.

    ZarathustraGlobulus Report

    #29

    The Sink In My Hotel Room (Helsinki)

    Gallery mode Leaking hotel bathroom faucet dripping onto black countertop, showcasing one of the many hotel mess-ups featured online.

    DiceGottfried Report

    #30

    Maximum Security Hotel

    Gallery mode Hotel door with broken chain lock and misaligned frame, showcasing a poor security fail in hotel accommodations.

    bellbros Report

    #31

    Black Specks Floating In My Hotel's Water. I Drank Four Glasses Before I Noticed

    Gallery mode White disposable cup with clear water and black specks inside, highlighting hotels messed up cleanliness issues.

    Cthallborg Report

    #32

    Marriott Hotel Night Stand LED Aimed At My Face

    Gallery mode Blue light shining on a hotel bed and pillow, illustrating one of the times hotels messed up so bad guests vented online.

    MCWoody1 Report

    #33

    Four Star Hotel Was Doing Electrical Work At 1 Am, When They K**led The Power The Emergency Light Turned On. Stayed On Till 5:30 Am

    Gallery mode Dimly lit hotel room showing a sliding door not fully closed, illustrating one of the many hotel mess ups vented online.

    I’ve always slept in dark, dark rooms. Our current bedroom has blackout blinds.

    wkarraker Report

    #34

    This Sign Went Up After Me And My Family Started Using The Pool At Our Hotel. Pic Two Is How Red It Made My Eyes

    Gallery mode A Hilton Garden Inn sign about pool closure due to chemical imbalance paired with a man showing red irritated eyes.

    OhAces Report

    #35

    Found When I Checked Into A Holiday Inn In Florida. Guess I’ll Get A New Room

    Gallery mode Stained hotel pillowcase showing a large reddish-brown mark, highlighting one of the times hotels messed up badly.

    Ancient_Chris Report

    #36

    Hotel Charging Cable That Requires You To Register An Account And Sign In With The Qr Code In Order To Work

    Gallery mode Charge cables with multiple connectors and confusing labels on a wooden surface, an example of hotel mess ups online.

    It gives you a 5-minute free trial and then requires a fee per hour of use.

    nekomichi Report

    #37

    Weird Hotel Pool Is Very Cloudy

    Gallery mode Indoor hotel pool with uneven water level and scattered pool toys, showcasing a hotel mess-up seen by guests online.

    I always assume anyways, I just took a shower so hopefully I'm not crawling with parasites or something.

    Masman_77 Report

    #38

    Hotel Shower Head Has Batteries

    Gallery mode Hotel showerhead with grime, dirty bathtub stains, and a disassembled device with Amazon Basics batteries on a countertop.

    Checked in to my fair field hotel after work took a shower wanted to change the water coming out the shower head to a jet messed around with it couldn't get it to changed noticed a button looking thing pressed an out pops a battery pack... im like wtf the batteries are all gross and the turn the shower head an out comes a cup of rust water. What is going on... reporting to front desk.

    ballinOnABudget77 Report

    #39

    Hotel I'm Staying In With My Mum Has The Shower Open To The Entire Room

    Gallery mode Hotel room with poorly designed partition blocking shower view, an example of hotels messed up causing guest frustration.

    Makewayfornoddynoddy Report

    #40

    This Is Right Outside A Hotel Lobby Bathroom. The Painting Is Even A Wooden Bench

    Gallery mode Wooden stools in hotel lobby with a sign saying decorative use only, highlighting hotel design mistakes and guest frustration.

    TrevorJordan Report

    #41

    This Hotel Bathroom Tile Wall

    Gallery mode Bathroom wall covered with denim jeans wallpaper, an unusual hotel design mistake from people venting online.

    ChristieIsBored Report

    #42

    Checked In To A Hotel And Promptly Checked Out

    Gallery mode Rusty and dirty heating vent in a hotel room showing poor maintenance and cleanliness issues by hotels messing up badly.

    Smelled like black mold, lights didn't work, bathroom door didn't even shut. I was also offered adult workers and illegal substances before I even made it to my room.

    gravityblast10 Report

    #43

    The Cleaning Staff At My Hotel Stole All Of My Prescription Medication

    Gallery mode Top-down view of an empty pill bottle on a glass hotel table with visible water droplets and reflections.

    hmmmmmmpsu Report

    #44

    Not Enough Space To Open The Pullout Sofa In My Hotel Suite

    Gallery mode Hotel mattress bent awkwardly on a fold-out bed frame in a room, showing a major hotel mess-up complaint.

    I was told by the front desk that this was a known issue in some of the rooms since their renovation. The phone in my room also doesn’t work- another known issue from the same reno. Staff didn’t seem to see it as a problem though? No compensation or even apology.

    CaptainSprinklePants Report

    #45

    Got Bumped To A Different Room In A Seedy Motel I Hadn’t Requested. My Excitement Lasted For 3 Minutes Until I Read The Sign

    Gallery mode Hotel room with a non-functional jacuzzi tub and a note warning guests not to use it to avoid damage and fees.

    For anyone wondering, this place is in Edmonton, Canada.

    reddit.com Report

    #46

    The Line For The Hotel Elevators After A Conference With 20,000+ People (The Only Stairwell Is Locked)

    Gallery mode Hotel guests standing in a crowded lobby next to a door with a confusing sign, showcasing hotel mess-up frustration.

    There’s a stadium that connects to this specific hotel, and a lot of people from the conference (like me) are staying at the hotel.

    Mel-is-a-dog Report

    #47

    At A Hotel I Am Staying At In Johannesburg. Cool Idea, But S***s For Anyone In A Wheelchair

    Gallery mode Concrete walkway in a hotel with trees growing through it, showing a major design fail in hotel construction.

    ManFromPerth Report

    #48

    Never Thought I Would See The Infamous Carpeted Bathroom With My Own Two Eyes

    Gallery mode Hotel bathroom with carpeted jacuzzi tub platform and mirrored walls, showcasing a major hotel design mess-up.

    Red_The_Russian Report

    #49

    Eating Breakfast At My Hotel This Morning When The Staff Quickly And Urgently Ushered Me And Some Other Customers Out Of The Lobby

    Gallery mode Hotel lobby with collapsed ceiling and caution tape showing a major hotel mess up that guests had to vent about online.

    reddit.com Report

    #50

    Hotel I Stayed At Last Night Advertised "Free WiFi". This Was That Free WiFi

    Gallery mode Internet speed test showing extremely slow download and upload speeds, highlighting hotel WiFi problems users vent online about.

    This is in rural australia too, so there's no mobile data reception to fall back on. Good thing I had some movies downloaded to keep me occupied.

    but_its_dez Report

    #51

    Didn’t Think We Had A Fridge In Our Hotel Room. Turns Out That These Weren’t Drawers

    Gallery mode Hotel furniture with misleading drawers that open as cabinet doors, showcasing a notable hotel mess-up shared online.

    I just don’t use the drawers so I never check them. Now I know better I guess.

    TacoRocco Report

    #52

    Hotel Installed Tub Backwards… And Didn’t Notice Until Today (5 Years After Construction)

    Gallery mode Hotel bathroom with black fixtures, white tub, and marble-patterned tiles, showcasing a hotel mess-up visible in the setup.

    I had been chatting back and forth with the front desk due to an issue with the tub drain stopper. At first I thought this tub setup was some kind of modern quirk because surely you didn’t really have multiple construction workers follow through with installing a bathtub completely backwards. But I’ve been here a few days now and curiosity got the best of me so I asked… and the answer did not disappoint 😂💀

    What’s wild to me is that this hotel is five years old, housekeeping visits several times a week if not daily, maintenance had literally just been in my room the day before, and somehow I am the first one to ever bring this observation to their attention. What?!?

    drummergirl2112 Report

    #53

    Impossible To Plug Anything Into This Hotel Lamp Outlet

    Gallery mode Hand plugging a charger into a lamp socket with the wrong adapter in a hotel room, an example of hotels messing up.

    cyberchief Report

    #54

    Hotel Room Light Switch Hidden Behind Pillows, So You Wake Up Inexplicably In The Middle Of The Night

    Gallery mode Hotel bedding mess up showing wrongly placed pillow and messy sheets near a wall switch, highlighting hotel fail moments.

    philfr42 Report

    #55

    Nice Idea Badly Executed

    Gallery mode Hotel directory sign showing overlapping text errors, illustrating a common hotel mess-up frustrating guests.

    judd_in_the_barn Report

    #56

    Just Went To Thailand For The Holiday, Just Found This In My Hotel Room Above The Bed. Bring A Black Light Next Time

    Gallery mode Close-up of uneven wooden panels on a hotel wall showing poor craftsmanship and design mistakes in hotels.

    XMenPerseus56 Report

    #57

    The Wallpaper In The Women's Restroom At The Hotel I'm Staying At

    Gallery mode Dark floral wallpaper in a hotel room with hidden security cameras blending into the design, an example of hotels messed up.

    hybridginger Report

    #58

    Finding A Pin In A Hotel Towel

    Gallery mode White hotel towel with a sewing needle accidentally left inside, showcasing a hotel mess-up caught by a guest online.

    So I’ll give you a little update. I am here from germany for a nice relaxing vacation in Italy in a 4 star hotel (the 4 stars here would be more like 3 in Germany) This happened on our 3rd day after the cleaning staff had already cleaned the room a few times and provided new linen. I had first dried my hair with the towel and then my body, when I noticed a scratching on my side and then saw that there was a pin stuck in the towel. Luckily nothing more happened to me as the scratch didn’t really hurt anymore.

    I immediatly took photos and a short video of this and went down to the reception. They told me that they couldn’t do anything because the laundry was handled by an external company, but they would let them know. I told them, that this could be so much worse for me or other guests and this should not, cannot happen again. They then told me to send them an email with the details, the photos and my contact informations so they could take care of it. I probably should have been a bit more persistent, but this had never happened to me before and I didn’t want to go full karen mode.

    This is the answer I got from the hotel:

    "Dear Mr. , We would like to apologize again for this incident. Our linen is supplied by the industrial laundry. Unfortunately, we are unable to lay out all the towels to check their condition as they are already folded and ready for use. We will forward photos and inform the laundry and ask them to take more care when packing and folding. We will also ask our staff to take more care when changing linen. Thank you for your understanding. Yours sincerely"

    So now i am debating what to do. I would write that this is the least they have to do. And that I couldn’t care less how they do their laundry and bring it to the rooms. I give my money to the hotel for a reasonable stay and not to the cleaning company. And if they don’t accommodate me, I would take legal action.

    sub_mojo Report

    #59

    Hotel Bathroom Sink With Barely Enough Room For Your Hands Because The Spouts Are Too Long/Low

    Gallery mode Hand under a hotel sink faucet with water missing the hand, showcasing a common hotel mess-up experience.

    JealousVegemite Report

    #60

    My Hotel Desk Drawer

    Gallery mode Glass hotel desk with a drawer preventing use and a chair tucked underneath in a hotel room setup.

    Ok, checked out (left a note in the drawer) for a few days, now back and in a different room on a different floor in a different wing. I have stayed here multiple times and all the desk set ups are the same. Nothing “rotates” or “swings out.”

    i_believe_you_NOT Report

    #61

    I’m In A Wheelchair And These Are The Only 2 Handicap Parking Spots In My Hotel

    Gallery mode Forklift and a pile of dirt blocking a hotel’s handicapped parking spot, showcasing hotel mess-up parking errors at night.

    jbqd Report

    #62

    Hot Water And Coffee Positions Switched. Guess Who Poured Coffee Into Their Cup Noodles

    Gallery mode Coffee and hot water dispensers in a hotel lacking cups or lids, showing a common hotel mess-up shared online.

    The hotel I'm staying at, always had the hot water on the right side, coffee on the left. Today for some reason, they were switched, and I poured at least 20% coffee into my cup noodles. I don't even drink coffee.

    Drakon56 Report

    #63

    The Only Power Outlet In My Hotel Room And My Power Supply

    Gallery mode Power adapter plugged incorrectly into hotel outlet, showing a common hotel mistake from people venting online.

    Thank you Novotel. I suppose it’s one way to reduce their power bill - have a single accessible power outlet in the room that can’t be used with my power adapter/supply. Even then it’s on a bench that’s a metre high, so to use my laptop there I’d have to use it standing. There is a bench that I can sit at but with no power outlets - the desk lamp is even hardwired to the wall.

    Darwinian999 Report

    #64

    The Size Of The Pasta Dish I Ordered At (What I Am Told) Is The Fanciest Hotel In Gurgaon, India

    Gallery mode Small hotel food portion with two pieces of tortellini on a white plate, showcasing hotel food failures online complaints.

    Literally two bites.

    marsovec Report

    #65

    The Bathroom In Our Hotel In Hvar Where My Husband And I Got Shellfish Poisoning In Croatia. At One Point The Room Service Guy Totally Saw Me P**ping

    Gallery mode Frosted glass bathroom door in a hotel with poor privacy design showing toilet partially visible behind it.

    ams5657 Report

    #66

    Spotted In A Hotel Bar/Restaurant In Charlotte, Nc

    Gallery mode Sign at a hotel stating an 18% charge will be added to checks if not matched by guest, showing hotel mess up.

    ArcadeAmateur Report

    #67

    The “Ocean View” Hotel Room I Booked

    Gallery mode View of city street with hotels and palm trees near ocean, showcasing typical hotel and travel scenery for hotel mistakes.

    More like “95% city and 5% ocean view”. Waikiki O’ahu.

    LucidOnMC Report

    #68

    I Just Noticed Neither The Mirror, Nor The Lighting Fixture, Are Centered With The Sink Faucet In This Hotel Room

    Gallery mode Hotel bathroom mirror with damaged lower corner lighting and a person taking a selfie in reflection, showing hotel mess up.

    kyooks Report

    #69

    The Rustic Aesthetic Is Not Worth The Incredible Discomfort Of These Arm Rests At Hotel

    Gallery mode Close-up of a hotel chair with poorly tied rope, showing a hotel mess-up featured in online venting posts.

    FaultySage Report

    #70

    Should I Worry About Being Electrocuted?

    Gallery mode Shower panel blocking hotel bathroom light switch, showing a common hotel design fail that prompted guest complaints online.

    I am traveling for work. This is shower installation in the hotel where I am staying.

    mieke-gg Report

    #71

    The "Studio Apartment" We Rented In Madrid (This Quasi Hotel Has 2000+ Reviews, 8.5 Score). Second Picture Is Midday, On A Sunny 40 Degrees Celsius Day

    Gallery mode Comparison of hotel rooms showing a tidy, bright space versus a messy, dark hotel room fail example.

    srlandand Report

    #72

    Hotel Bath Won’t Turn Off

    Gallery mode Hand turning hotel bathroom faucet with water flowing, showing a common hotel plumbing issue from guest experiences online.

    Drove 5 hours to get to a hotel at 1:30AM. Tried to take a bath to unwind before going to sleep. Handle was immediately loose and now the water won’t turn off. There’s only one person working the front desk who stated she doesn’t know what to do. She said she’ll try to page management but as far as she knows, they do not have someone on call who can fix it

    Travmander Report

    #73

    Hotel Staff Took Towels Off Of The Rack They Should Be Hung On To Not Get Them Changed

    Gallery mode Hotel bathroom wall with chrome towel racks and a Re-use tag, showing a common hotels mess up from poor fixture placement.

    We hung our towels right next to the sign promoting less towel changes but room service took them away anyway. To make it a bit more infuriating: we didn’t even get replacement towels.

    hn_ns Report

    #74

    Opened A New Hotel Toothbrush And Got This

    Gallery mode Plastic white hotel toothbrush with packaging labeled white toothbrush, highlighting a common hotel mess-up shared online.

    cunivs Report

    #75

    Found Bedbugs In My Hotel Bed At 2 AM

    Gallery mode Close-up of a small red bug on a white surface, highlighting a hotel mess-up that made people vent online.

    2am I wake up to an itching on my finger that won't go away. I developed 2 little welts that changed color. I strip the bed and find this little ba***rd. Show it to the front desk and they immediately throw it away. Tried telling me it was just a box elder bug baby. (Definitely not) Got my money back and moved to a different hotel at 3am. Stayed up until 6am washing all of my laundry and showering before I dared touch the new hotel bed.

    ChumpDoc Report

    #76

    This Elevator At A Hotel That Makes No Sense

    Gallery mode Hotel elevator panel with confusing floor buttons including ground floor labeled GF causing hotel mess-up frustration online.

    ned993 Report

    #77

    This Logo In The Middle Of The Mirror In My Hotel Room

    Gallery mode Mirror in hotel room with a large peeling stain, illustrating hotel mess up and guest frustration online.

    sakarNPL Report

    #78

    This Hotel Water Bottle

    Gallery mode Clear plastic water bottle with a sign stating a $4 fee per bottle, highlighting hotels messed up fee issues online.

    phantomfir3 Report

    #79

    This Hotel Room. The Shower And Sink Are Next To The Bed. The Toilet Is A Small Extra Room And You Need To Get Out Of The Room To Wash Your Hands

    Gallery mode Small hotel room with an unmade bed, two suitcases by the door, and a cluttered sink, showing typical hotel mess-up issues.

    Thanks_Naitsir Report

    #80

    My Friend Is On Vacation. His Hotel Room Has A Sliding Door That Leads Directly To A Sure-Death Five Story Fall. Who Thought This Was A Good Idea?

    Gallery mode View from hotel room showing a tiny fenced patio area outside, illustrating times hotels messed up badly online complaints.

    Kanel0728 Report

    #81

    Cigarette Burns On The Bathtub Of The Hotel I Stayed In

    Gallery mode Rust stains and chipped paint on a hotel bathtub edge with a wrapped soap bar, showing a hotel mess-up.

    Yachats123 Report

    #82

    Badly Designed Wheelchair Ramp At A Hotel I'm At

    Gallery mode Uneven ramp made of bricks leading to a tiled hotel floor, showcasing a clear hotels mess up with poor accessibility design.

    Former_Echidna_2146 Report

    #83

    Hotel Pool Expectation vs. Reality

    Gallery mode Top image shows a clean hotel pool, bottom image shows the same pool empty and dirty, highlighting hotels messing up badly.

    gumbywho Report

    #84

    What Is This? The Metal End Was Sticking Through The Bed Sheet Of A Hotel I’m Staying In And It Scratched Me

    Gallery mode Hand holding a tiny hotel sewing kit container with a single needle, one of many hotel fails shared online.

    Lying down to finally sleep in my hotel and this thing scratches the c**p out of me.

    poverturf Report

