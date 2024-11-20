ADVERTISEMENT

If we are going to be honest, sometimes the best part of vacations may not always be the destination itself—it's the hotel room. You know, those hotel spaces that make you feel like you're living in luxury; the ones that deserve a place on Pinterest. It could be a bed shaped like a cloud or a view that makes you feel like you're in a movie, the perfect hotel can take a trip from "meh' to "magical."

So, allow us to introduce you to this Instagram page called 'A Pretty Cool Tour,' run by a travel-savvy couple with a great eye for cool and unusual hotel spaces. Warning: we can't guarantee that you won't start planning your next trip after looking through some of the stunning hotel spaces they have curated. If anything, they might just give you a serious case of wanderlust!

More info: Instagram

#1

#1

aprettycoolhoteltour

#2

#2

aprettycoolhoteltour

#3

#3

aprettycoolhoteltour

You may be wondering: how did the couple discover hotels that look like this? It's a valid question, because according to their website, they had no idea places like this even existed.

However, it came to be when they stumbled on a few quirky, themed hotels that completely blew their minds. For once, curiosity didn't kill the cat—because their curiosity led them on a rampage for more of these off-the-beaten-path hotels. Voila, 'A Pretty Cool Tour' was born.
#4

#4

aprettycoolhoteltour

#5

#5

aprettycoolhoteltour

#6

#6

aprettycoolhoteltour

In a world like ours that's always changing, especially lately, people are seeking escapism, and what better way to experience that than in the midst of beauty and adventure? This could be the reason why people resonate with 'A Pretty Cool Tour.'

It could also serve as a reminder that, sometimes, the treasures are in our own home. It’s easy to get caught up in the idea that the most exciting things are far away, but these hotel tours may encourage you to look closer, to find wonder in the places you’d least expect. Beauty and adventure don't always have to be so far away—they could be right in your own city, or in the country neighboring yours.
#7

#7

aprettycoolhoteltour

#8

#8

aprettycoolhoteltour

#9

#9

aprettycoolhoteltour

Sure, ultra-luxurious, five-star rooms that cost a fortune per night are cool. But do they always spark the same excitement as a truly unique hotel with, say, retro charm and personality?

Because what makes these hotel spaces pretty cool are the astonishing themes they carry. They are not your regular hotel rooms. They have beds shaped like clams and rooms with cowboy themes.

Truly, there has to be something magical about discovering hotels that make you feel like you’re stepping into a different world—a world you didn’t know you were missing until you saw it.
#10

#10

aprettycoolhoteltour

#11

#11

aprettycoolhoteltour

#12

#12

aprettycoolhoteltour

You're probably already imagining yourself relaxing in a room with a hot air balloon-shaped bed or swimming in a pool with a water slide that goes on for days. But before you start booking flights and packing your bags, there are still more gorgeous, off-the-wall hotel spaces to look at.

So go-ahead. Keep scrolling and let these hotels inspire your next vacation destination. Who knows, maybe the next top on your travel bucket list may just allow you stay in one of these extraordinary hotel spaces. Happy exploring!
#13

#13

aprettycoolhoteltour

#14

#14

aprettycoolhoteltour

#15

#15

aprettycoolhoteltour

#16

#16

aprettycoolhoteltour

#17

#17

aprettycoolhoteltour

#18

#18

aprettycoolhoteltour

#19

#19

aprettycoolhoteltour

#20

#20

aprettycoolhoteltour

#21

#21

aprettycoolhoteltour

#22

#22

aprettycoolhoteltour

#23

#23

aprettycoolhoteltour

#24

#24

aprettycoolhoteltour

#25

#25

aprettycoolhoteltour

#26

#26

aprettycoolhoteltour

#27

#27

aprettycoolhoteltour

#28

#28

aprettycoolhoteltour

#29

#29

aprettycoolhoteltour

#30

#30

aprettycoolhoteltour

#31

#31

aprettycoolhoteltour

#32

#32

aprettycoolhoteltour

#33

#33

aprettycoolhoteltour

#34

#34

aprettycoolhoteltour

#35

#35

aprettycoolhoteltour

#36

#36

aprettycoolhoteltour

#37

#37

aprettycoolhoteltour

#38

#38

aprettycoolhoteltour

#39

#39

aprettycoolhoteltour

