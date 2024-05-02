90 Times People Spotted Simple Yet Genius Solutions In Their Hotels (New Pics)
Staying in a hotel usually means vacation time, which is already fun enough; but staying in an exceptional one can really take it to the next level. Whether it’s top notch service, authentic design elements, or a unique feature that makes the home-away-from-home one of a kind, guests are likely to tell others about it.
Today, we have an entire list of pictures of hotels that were so interesting or cool, people just had to share it. Scroll down to see what made them stand out from all the rest for these guests and start planning your next getaway; maybe to a unique hotel somewhere?
I Accidentally Left My 3-Year-Old’s Favorite Bunny At A Hotel For A Week. The Hospitality Was Top-Tier
My Favorite Thing About Coming Back To The Hotel Was To See What My Dog Was Doing Each Day
There Is A Hotel In Madrid That Labels Room Items By Their Name
My Hotel In Istanbul Served A Whole Honeycomb For Breakfast
Istanbul is one of the greatest cities full of the greatest most kind and humble people I have ever met. I'm sure not EVERYone is wonderful the vast vast majority of those I met were. Go visit.
My Hotel Room Shower Has A Circular Cutout In The Glass That Lets You Turn On The Water Without Getting Wet
My Hotel Has Real Wood For Their Fake Fireplace
Spent The Evening In A Hotel Made Of Ice
Tokyo Hotel Services Are So Good
Cleaned A Hotel Room With A Shark Plush On The Bed. Left This Little Scene For The Guests To Find
Our Hotel Room's Bath Filled Up From The Ceiling
The Hotel I'm At Changes The Elevator Mats Throughout The Day
The Bars Of Soap At The Hotel I'm Staying At Have The National Human Trafficking Hotline
This Hotel In Paris Shows Which Languages The Employees Speak
My Hotel Room Came With Two Gaming PCs
This "Black Cloth" In The Hotel Bathroom
Hotel Stores Their Automated Lawnmower In A Dog House
Whenever I Stay At A Hotel, I Always Request A Photo Of John Goodman By The Nightstand. Legoland Is The Only Hotel That Delivered In The 10+ Years I've Been Requesting It
Original Inca Wall In My Hotel Room In Cusco, Peru. It Has Been Around For 800 Years And Belonged To The Palace Of The Ancient Capital Of The Inca Empire
My Hotel Tonight Has A Titanic-Themed Pool
My Hotel Has This Shower
This Sticker In A Hostel In Ghent Preventing People From Walking Into A Glass Door
This Hotel I'm Staying At Writes Happy Notes On Their Bananas
There's A $100 Fine For Eating Durian Fruit In My Hotel In Vietnam
Jeff White 1 minute ago When I visited Singapore I also asked why? Durian fruit, while tasty, stinks really badly. Like week old moldy sweaty socks bad. But only worse. I HAD to try some so I went to the street market. The durian stand was at the very end of a deserted aisle, and I may being remembering an imagination, by the dumpsters.
Hotel Bookshelf Levels Out Book Height
My Hotel Room Had A Ronald McDonald Statue In It (Hyatt Regency Chicago)
The Hotel I’m Staying At Has One Room Door With A Microwave Mounted In It
In This Hotel, The Apple Mouse And Keyboard For The Customers Are Chained With An Alarm Against Theft
The Airbnb I'm Staying At Has A Glow-In-The-Dark Toilet Seat
Hotel Has Plants You Can Borrow For Your Room
The Hotel I'm Staying At Has Three Different Types Of Plug Sockets
This Hotel Room Door Has A Second Peephole For Handicapped People
Pool-Themed Restrooms In A Hotel
A Hotel Where The Rooms Have Location Names Rather Than Numbers
This Public Restroom At A Hotel Has Black Toilet Paper
The Bathroom In My Hotel Has A Phone That Dials Directly To Reception When You Pick It Up
My Hotel Has A Nutella Dispenser
This Hotel Alarm Clock Shows The Time On 3 Sides
This Hotel Gives You A Phone To Use While You're Staying
This Hotel Has More Exit Signs On The Ground Than On The Ceiling
My Hotel In Tokyo Has An Emergency Seat In The Elevator
And if you lift the lid, you find emergency supplies (food, water, etc.). It is found in many lifts in Japan in case of an earthquake making your elevator travel longer.
This Awesome Chocolate Fountain At The Hotel I’m Staying At
The Phone In My Hotel Room Has A Button For Bedtime Stories
This Hotel Has Potato Express Room Service
At A Hotel In China. By The Way, These Are The Best Oranges I've Ever Had
I’m Obsessed With The Housekeeping Staff In This Hotel. Every Time They Make Up The Bed, They Lay My Sylvanian Figurine Down. It's A 10/10 Moment That Brightens My Day
My Hotel Has A Bunch Of Trophies From Various Years For "Most Original Tub"
Our Hotel Bathroom Door Has Two Smaller Doors Inside The Door
This Hilton Hotel Had A Poster In The Elevator That Described The Average Wait Times And Traffic For Breakfast Service
My London Hotel Room Has An Arrow Pointing To Mecca
This Hotel Has Different Soda Brands On Different Floors
My Hotel Room Has A Pommel Horse At The End Of The Bed
The Shower In My Hotel Is A Glass Cube In The Center Of The Room
This Honey Container From My Hotel Breakfast Buffet Is Edible
This Hotel Offers You The Option To Buy Its Items In Case You Want The Same At Home
These "Complimentary" Dumbbells In My Hotel Room
The Hotel I’m Staying In Has A DVD Player And A Collection Of DVDs You Can Watch
Flaming Hot Cheetos Being Sold In A Hotel In Commercial Packaging
This Mustard Tube Squeezer In The Hotel I'm Staying At
Just a small correction, this is a fish egg spread that contains salted cod roe, canola oil, sugar and spices. Internationally you can buy a similar products from IKEA, it is their own brand.
Wooden Floor Imitation Carpet In My Hotel Room
Hotel Water Has The Owner's Face Printed On It
The Reasons This Hotel Gives You For Not Wanting Anyone To Enter
My Eco-Friendly Hotel Has A Timer In The Shower
This Hotel Has Pizza On Speed Dial
The Showers In The Disneyland Hotel Have Mickeys That Prominently Appear In The Tile Work When Wet
This Control Panel At A Japanese Hotel I Stayed At Last Week Requires Your Room Key To Provide Electricity To The Room
The Side Table In Our Airbnb Is A Non-Functioning Phone
There Is A Ridiculous "Pillow Menu" At The 110-Year-Old Hotel We Are Staying At
The Placement Of The Knobs For This Hotel Sink
Found This Slide On The Third Floor Of A Hotel I'm Staying At. So Many Questions
Staying In A Hotel Room With A Forbidden/Locked Mini-Door That Goes Deep Into The Wall
The Hotel Mirror Has A Built-In Heater To Prevent Fogging
This Hotel Has A Drive-Through Check-In
Cigarette Vending Machine At A Hotel In Germany
The Hotel I Stayed In Had Non-Smoking Rooms In Support Of A Lung Charity
My Hotel Window Opens
My Hotel Key Is Made Of Wood
My Hotel Offers A Selection Of Spiritual Texts
The Hotel I'm Staying At Has Condoms In The Minibar Labeled "Quickie"
In Korea, "Love Hotels" Accompany Most Major Bus And Train Stations To Accommodate Quick Liaisons, No Questions Asked. Some Even Have Adult-Toy Vending Machines Right Inside The Rooms
These hotels have elevated parking and screens to hide your car from passersby, lol. When I went to Korea with my husband and his family we stayed at one of these hotels and had to negotiate a rate that was not hourly so that we could stay there for a few days.
The Hotel I’m Staying At Provides Hearing Protection
This Hotel Gym Calls Earbuds "Ear Cushions"
My Hotel Wallpaper Has A Random Poodle In Only One Spot
My Hotel Bathroom Has A Bottle Opener
This Weird Dog Statue In My Hotel Room
My Hotel Room Had Another Mysterious Empty Room Inside It
My Hotel's Room Service Menu Includes IV Drip And Ozone Therapy
All The Pins Were Removed From Russia In This Kyiv Hotel
The Toilet In My Hotel In Bangkok Has A Menu For Your Bottom
LOL at "enema" The choices look similar to the ones I saw in Korea and the while there was a straight stream and a spray for your butt, the straight stream was not strong enough to be an enema. It was just more directed at your sphincter instead of your butt cheeks in general.