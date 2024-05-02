ADVERTISEMENT

Staying in a hotel usually means vacation time, which is already fun enough; but staying in an exceptional one can really take it to the next level. Whether it’s top notch service, authentic design elements, or a unique feature that makes the home-away-from-home one of a kind, guests are likely to tell others about it.

Today, we have an entire list of pictures of hotels that were so interesting or cool, people just had to share it. Scroll down to see what made them stand out from all the rest for these guests and start planning your next getaway; maybe to a unique hotel somewhere?

#1

I Accidentally Left My 3-Year-Old’s Favorite Bunny At A Hotel For A Week. The Hospitality Was Top-Tier

I Accidentally Left My 3-Year-Old's Favorite Bunny At A Hotel For A Week. The Hospitality Was Top-Tier

partiallyanonymous Report

#2

My Favorite Thing About Coming Back To The Hotel Was To See What My Dog Was Doing Each Day

My Favorite Thing About Coming Back To The Hotel Was To See What My Dog Was Doing Each Day

im_smog_ Report

#3

There Is A Hotel In Madrid That Labels Room Items By Their Name

There Is A Hotel In Madrid That Labels Room Items By Their Name

doesnot_matter Report

#4

Humans Are So Cute

Humans Are So Cute

LouisPeitzman Report

#5

My Hotel In Istanbul Served A Whole Honeycomb For Breakfast

My Hotel In Istanbul Served A Whole Honeycomb For Breakfast

theyouarehere Report

jeffwhite_2 avatar
Jeff White
Jeff White
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Istanbul is one of the greatest cities full of the greatest most kind and humble people I have ever met. I'm sure not EVERYone is wonderful the vast vast majority of those I met were. Go visit.

#6

My Hotel Room Shower Has A Circular Cutout In The Glass That Lets You Turn On The Water Without Getting Wet

My Hotel Room Shower Has A Circular Cutout In The Glass That Lets You Turn On The Water Without Getting Wet

Patarokun Report

#7

My Hotel Has Real Wood For Their Fake Fireplace

My Hotel Has Real Wood For Their Fake Fireplace

Liz4984 Report

#8

Spent The Evening In A Hotel Made Of Ice

Spent The Evening In A Hotel Made Of Ice

KCousins4President Report

#9

Tokyo Hotel Services Are So Good

Tokyo Hotel Services Are So Good

tiredopcl Report

#10

Cleaned A Hotel Room With A Shark Plush On The Bed. Left This Little Scene For The Guests To Find

Cleaned A Hotel Room With A Shark Plush On The Bed. Left This Little Scene For The Guests To Find

OkiDokiPanic Report

#11

Our Hotel Room's Bath Filled Up From The Ceiling

Our Hotel Room's Bath Filled Up From The Ceiling

westy1980 Report

goes-bart84 avatar
Bart
Bart
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

With the mirrored ceiling and leather? floor, I'm not sure this is your average hotel room...

#12

The Hotel I'm At Changes The Elevator Mats Throughout The Day

The Hotel I'm At Changes The Elevator Mats Throughout The Day

cwm2355 Report

#13

The Bars Of Soap At The Hotel I'm Staying At Have The National Human Trafficking Hotline

The Bars Of Soap At The Hotel I'm Staying At Have The National Human Trafficking Hotline

icemage27 Report

#14

This Hotel In Paris Shows Which Languages The Employees Speak

This Hotel In Paris Shows Which Languages The Employees Speak

AROMAXXEM Report

#15

My Hotel Room Came With Two Gaming PCs

My Hotel Room Came With Two Gaming PCs

jammy8892 Report

#16

This "Black Cloth" In The Hotel Bathroom

This "Black Cloth" In The Hotel Bathroom

NativeSonSF Report

#17

Hotel Stores Their Automated Lawnmower In A Dog House

Hotel Stores Their Automated Lawnmower In A Dog House

YOUSHOUTEDTHIS Report

#18

Whenever I Stay At A Hotel, I Always Request A Photo Of John Goodman By The Nightstand. Legoland Is The Only Hotel That Delivered In The 10+ Years I've Been Requesting It

Whenever I Stay At A Hotel, I Always Request A Photo Of John Goodman By The Nightstand. Legoland Is The Only Hotel That Delivered In The 10+ Years I've Been Requesting It

CeleryintheButt Report

#19

Original Inca Wall In My Hotel Room In Cusco, Peru. It Has Been Around For 800 Years And Belonged To The Palace Of The Ancient Capital Of The Inca Empire

Original Inca Wall In My Hotel Room In Cusco, Peru. It Has Been Around For 800 Years And Belonged To The Palace Of The Ancient Capital Of The Inca Empire

Agmm-cr Report

#20

My Hotel Tonight Has A Titanic-Themed Pool

My Hotel Tonight Has A Titanic-Themed Pool

mazey20 Report

#21

My Hotel Has This Shower

My Hotel Has This Shower

sergeyager Report

#22

This Sticker In A Hostel In Ghent Preventing People From Walking Into A Glass Door

This Sticker In A Hostel In Ghent Preventing People From Walking Into A Glass Door

GermanicUnion Report

emileemprovencher avatar
EP
EP
Community Member
14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh that is a super clear door!! The sticker appears floating.

#23

This Hotel I'm Staying At Writes Happy Notes On Their Bananas

This Hotel I'm Staying At Writes Happy Notes On Their Bananas

TheMicMic Report

#24

There's A $100 Fine For Eating Durian Fruit In My Hotel In Vietnam

There's A $100 Fine For Eating Durian Fruit In My Hotel In Vietnam

Schmargen Report

jeffwhite_2 avatar
Jeff White
Jeff White
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Jeff White 1 minute ago When I visited Singapore I also asked why? Durian fruit, while tasty, stinks really badly. Like week old moldy sweaty socks bad. But only worse. I HAD to try some so I went to the street market. The durian stand was at the very end of a deserted aisle, and I may being remembering an imagination, by the dumpsters.

#25

Hotel Bookshelf Levels Out Book Height

Hotel Bookshelf Levels Out Book Height

bumada Report

bmkhalidhasanofficial avatar
BM Khalid Hasan
BM Khalid Hasan
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, the designer believed in sole justice rather than believing in sterotypical equality!

#26

My Hotel Room Had A Ronald McDonald Statue In It (Hyatt Regency Chicago)

My Hotel Room Had A Ronald McDonald Statue In It (Hyatt Regency Chicago)

ChoiceMycologist Report

#27

The Hotel I’m Staying At Has One Room Door With A Microwave Mounted In It

The Hotel I'm Staying At Has One Room Door With A Microwave Mounted In It

Katsaj Report

#28

In This Hotel, The Apple Mouse And Keyboard For The Customers Are Chained With An Alarm Against Theft

In This Hotel, The Apple Mouse And Keyboard For The Customers Are Chained With An Alarm Against Theft

SR_RSMITH Report

#29

The Airbnb I'm Staying At Has A Glow-In-The-Dark Toilet Seat

The Airbnb I'm Staying At Has A Glow-In-The-Dark Toilet Seat

ActuallyStephen Report

david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The movies taught me that means it is radioactive. Pooping will probably give you super powers.

#30

Hotel Has Plants You Can Borrow For Your Room

Hotel Has Plants You Can Borrow For Your Room

TuxedoFloorca Report

#31

The Hotel I'm Staying At Has Three Different Types Of Plug Sockets

The Hotel I'm Staying At Has Three Different Types Of Plug Sockets

McMrChip Report

#32

This Hotel Room Door Has A Second Peephole For Handicapped People

This Hotel Room Door Has A Second Peephole For Handicapped People

trickworm Report

metalrob72 avatar
Carl Roberts
Carl Roberts
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well..you checked into a room for the handicapped, so...kinda makes sense.

#33

Pool-Themed Restrooms In A Hotel

Pool-Themed Restrooms In A Hotel

Stahlwachtel Report

#34

A Hotel Where The Rooms Have Location Names Rather Than Numbers

A Hotel Where The Rooms Have Location Names Rather Than Numbers

Jojuj Report

caroline_kimber avatar
NapQueen
NapQueen
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wouldn't that mean that it'll take you longer to find the right button to press? At least floor numbers are in order....

#35

This Public Restroom At A Hotel Has Black Toilet Paper

This Public Restroom At A Hotel Has Black Toilet Paper

nothochiminh Report

#36

The Bathroom In My Hotel Has A Phone That Dials Directly To Reception When You Pick It Up

The Bathroom In My Hotel Has A Phone That Dials Directly To Reception When You Pick It Up

Jbseven7 Report

tinataylor avatar
ToastedFroggy
ToastedFroggy
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

'Hello, front desk? Just wanted you to know I'm poo*ing, please hold my calls.'

#37

My Hotel Has A Nutella Dispenser

My Hotel Has A Nutella Dispenser

khazzaam Report

#38

This Hotel Alarm Clock Shows The Time On 3 Sides

This Hotel Alarm Clock Shows The Time On 3 Sides

Beatrixie Report

#39

This Hotel Gives You A Phone To Use While You're Staying

This Hotel Gives You A Phone To Use While You're Staying

luckandfun Report

metalrob72 avatar
Carl Roberts
Carl Roberts
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ah yes. A phone, owned by the hotel company, that tracks everywhere you go and everything you do. Yeah,...no thanks.

#40

This Hotel Has More Exit Signs On The Ground Than On The Ceiling

This Hotel Has More Exit Signs On The Ground Than On The Ceiling

FishFearMe1 Report

#41

My Hotel In Tokyo Has An Emergency Seat In The Elevator

My Hotel In Tokyo Has An Emergency Seat In The Elevator

Kiriketsuki Report

madmolf avatar
Mat O'Dowd
Mat O'Dowd
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And if you lift the lid, you find emergency supplies (food, water, etc.). It is found in many lifts in Japan in case of an earthquake making your elevator travel longer.

#42

This Awesome Chocolate Fountain At The Hotel I’m Staying At

This Awesome Chocolate Fountain At The Hotel I'm Staying At

Puzzleheaded-Scar589 Report

#43

The Phone In My Hotel Room Has A Button For Bedtime Stories

The Phone In My Hotel Room Has A Button For Bedtime Stories

agelesstiger Report

#44

This Hotel Has Potato Express Room Service

This Hotel Has Potato Express Room Service

pablo_the_bear Report

#45

At A Hotel In China. By The Way, These Are The Best Oranges I've Ever Had

At A Hotel In China. By The Way, These Are The Best Oranges I've Ever Had

hobbes3k Report

#46

I’m Obsessed With The Housekeeping Staff In This Hotel. Every Time They Make Up The Bed, They Lay My Sylvanian Figurine Down. It's A 10/10 Moment That Brightens My Day

I'm Obsessed With The Housekeeping Staff In This Hotel. Every Time They Make Up The Bed, They Lay My Sylvanian Figurine Down. It's A 10/10 Moment That Brightens My Day

wkd_witch0 Report

#47

My Hotel Has A Bunch Of Trophies From Various Years For "Most Original Tub"

My Hotel Has A Bunch Of Trophies From Various Years For "Most Original Tub"

birdswithfriends Report

#48

Our Hotel Bathroom Door Has Two Smaller Doors Inside The Door

Our Hotel Bathroom Door Has Two Smaller Doors Inside The Door

offtheshallowend Report

#49

This Hilton Hotel Had A Poster In The Elevator That Described The Average Wait Times And Traffic For Breakfast Service

This Hilton Hotel Had A Poster In The Elevator That Described The Average Wait Times And Traffic For Breakfast Service

jkSmartBoy Report

#50

My London Hotel Room Has An Arrow Pointing To Mecca

My London Hotel Room Has An Arrow Pointing To Mecca

Jcee95 Report

#51

This Hotel Has Different Soda Brands On Different Floors

This Hotel Has Different Soda Brands On Different Floors

Impracticalweeb Report

#52

My Hotel Room Has A Pommel Horse At The End Of The Bed

My Hotel Room Has A Pommel Horse At The End Of The Bed

scottjeffreys Report

#53

The Shower In My Hotel Is A Glass Cube In The Center Of The Room

The Shower In My Hotel Is A Glass Cube In The Center Of The Room

EvTheSmev Report

#54

This Honey Container From My Hotel Breakfast Buffet Is Edible

This Honey Container From My Hotel Breakfast Buffet Is Edible

Tanakaaa1998 Report

#55

This Hotel Offers You The Option To Buy Its Items In Case You Want The Same At Home

This Hotel Offers You The Option To Buy Its Items In Case You Want The Same At Home

Alexitron77 Report

aasmith1401 avatar
Adam S
Adam S
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think this is just a polite way of telling you that you’ll be charged for stealing stuff

#56

These "Complimentary" Dumbbells In My Hotel Room

These "Complimentary" Dumbbells In My Hotel Room

Pigbenis33 Report

#57

The Hotel I’m Staying In Has A DVD Player And A Collection Of DVDs You Can Watch

The Hotel I'm Staying In Has A DVD Player And A Collection Of DVDs You Can Watch

Shoelesshobos Report

#58

Flaming Hot Cheetos Being Sold In A Hotel In Commercial Packaging

Flaming Hot Cheetos Being Sold In A Hotel In Commercial Packaging

LockPickingPilot Report

#59

This Mustard Tube Squeezer In The Hotel I'm Staying At

This Mustard Tube Squeezer In The Hotel I'm Staying At

Schlitzi Report

madmolf avatar
Mat O'Dowd
Mat O'Dowd
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just a small correction, this is a fish egg spread that contains salted cod roe, canola oil, sugar and spices. Internationally you can buy a similar products from IKEA, it is their own brand.

#60

Wooden Floor Imitation Carpet In My Hotel Room

Wooden Floor Imitation Carpet In My Hotel Room

nebuchadonezzar Report

#61

Hotel Water Has The Owner's Face Printed On It

Hotel Water Has The Owner's Face Printed On It

Crafty-Enthusiasm-43 Report

#62

The Reasons This Hotel Gives You For Not Wanting Anyone To Enter

The Reasons This Hotel Gives You For Not Wanting Anyone To Enter

Accomplished_Cook508 Report

#63

My Eco-Friendly Hotel Has A Timer In The Shower

My Eco-Friendly Hotel Has A Timer In The Shower

Upchuck72 Report

#64

This Hotel Has Pizza On Speed Dial

This Hotel Has Pizza On Speed Dial

hellotypewriter Report

#65

The Showers In The Disneyland Hotel Have Mickeys That Prominently Appear In The Tile Work When Wet

The Showers In The Disneyland Hotel Have Mickeys That Prominently Appear In The Tile Work When Wet

DePunked Report

#66

This Control Panel At A Japanese Hotel I Stayed At Last Week Requires Your Room Key To Provide Electricity To The Room

This Control Panel At A Japanese Hotel I Stayed At Last Week Requires Your Room Key To Provide Electricity To The Room

MabiMaia Report

david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Korean hotels I stayed at were like that. A bit different setup but there was a little holder for your room card by the front door and if you removed it, everything powered off in a few seconds.

#67

The Side Table In Our Airbnb Is A Non-Functioning Phone

The Side Table In Our Airbnb Is A Non-Functioning Phone

KBHoleN1 Report

#68

There Is A Ridiculous "Pillow Menu" At The 110-Year-Old Hotel We Are Staying At

There Is A Ridiculous "Pillow Menu" At The 110-Year-Old Hotel We Are Staying At

socksaremygame Report

#69

The Placement Of The Knobs For This Hotel Sink

The Placement Of The Knobs For This Hotel Sink

kerpowie Report

#70

Found This Slide On The Third Floor Of A Hotel I'm Staying At. So Many Questions

Found This Slide On The Third Floor Of A Hotel I'm Staying At. So Many Questions

DiscoveringHighLife Report

#71

Staying In A Hotel Room With A Forbidden/Locked Mini-Door That Goes Deep Into The Wall

Staying In A Hotel Room With A Forbidden/Locked Mini-Door That Goes Deep Into The Wall

the-pengin Report

#72

The Hotel Mirror Has A Built-In Heater To Prevent Fogging

The Hotel Mirror Has A Built-In Heater To Prevent Fogging

Gone_Mads Report

#73

This Hotel Has A Drive-Through Check-In

This Hotel Has A Drive-Through Check-In

9-1-fcking-1 Report

#74

Cigarette Vending Machine At A Hotel In Germany

Cigarette Vending Machine At A Hotel In Germany

SF-guy83 Report

darci101 avatar
deejak
deejak
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I remember when cigarette vending machines were eveeywhere, 50¢ a pack.

#75

The Hotel I Stayed In Had Non-Smoking Rooms In Support Of A Lung Charity

The Hotel I Stayed In Had Non-Smoking Rooms In Support Of A Lung Charity

samhach28 Report

#76

My Hotel Window Opens

My Hotel Window Opens

Steely-Dave Report

#77

My Hotel Key Is Made Of Wood

My Hotel Key Is Made Of Wood

scholzie Report

#78

My Hotel Offers A Selection Of Spiritual Texts

My Hotel Offers A Selection Of Spiritual Texts

iamaeneas Report

skara-brae avatar
Skara Brae
Skara Brae
Community Member
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's missing "The World According to Mister Rogers: Important Things to Remember" (https://www.amazon.com/World-According-Mister-Rogers-Important/dp/1401301061/ref=asc_df_1401301061)

#79

The Hotel I'm Staying At Has Condoms In The Minibar Labeled "Quickie"

The Hotel I'm Staying At Has Condoms In The Minibar Labeled "Quickie"

Eeeegah Report

#80

In Korea, "Love Hotels" Accompany Most Major Bus And Train Stations To Accommodate Quick Liaisons, No Questions Asked. Some Even Have Adult-Toy Vending Machines Right Inside The Rooms

In Korea, "Love Hotels" Accompany Most Major Bus And Train Stations To Accommodate Quick Liaisons, No Questions Asked. Some Even Have Adult-Toy Vending Machines Right Inside The Rooms

professorearl Report

kyraheiker avatar
Kyra Heiker
Kyra Heiker
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

These hotels have elevated parking and screens to hide your car from passersby, lol. When I went to Korea with my husband and his family we stayed at one of these hotels and had to negotiate a rate that was not hourly so that we could stay there for a few days.

#81

The Hotel I’m Staying At Provides Hearing Protection

The Hotel I'm Staying At Provides Hearing Protection

johaen88 Report

#82

This Hotel Gym Calls Earbuds "Ear Cushions"

This Hotel Gym Calls Earbuds "Ear Cushions"

probablyinahotel Report

#83

My Hotel Wallpaper Has A Random Poodle In Only One Spot

My Hotel Wallpaper Has A Random Poodle In Only One Spot

phenols Report

#84

My Hotel Bathroom Has A Bottle Opener

My Hotel Bathroom Has A Bottle Opener

BunnyWithBeret Report

#85

This Weird Dog Statue In My Hotel Room

This Weird Dog Statue In My Hotel Room

Jray1806 Report

#86

My Hotel Room Had Another Mysterious Empty Room Inside It

My Hotel Room Had Another Mysterious Empty Room Inside It

raisinbrans Report

#87

My Hotel's Room Service Menu Includes IV Drip And Ozone Therapy

My Hotel's Room Service Menu Includes IV Drip And Ozone Therapy

McFlyJohn Report

#88

All The Pins Were Removed From Russia In This Kyiv Hotel

All The Pins Were Removed From Russia In This Kyiv Hotel

naprzyklad Report

#89

The Toilet In My Hotel In Bangkok Has A Menu For Your Bottom

The Toilet In My Hotel In Bangkok Has A Menu For Your Bottom

rvathrwaway Report

david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

LOL at "enema" The choices look similar to the ones I saw in Korea and the while there was a straight stream and a spray for your butt, the straight stream was not strong enough to be an enema. It was just more directed at your sphincter instead of your butt cheeks in general.

#90

A Higher-Altitude Hotel Telling You To Watch Your Alcohol Consumption

A Higher-Altitude Hotel Telling You To Watch Your Alcohol Consumption

Technogky Report

