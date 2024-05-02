Today, we have an entire list of pictures of hotels that were so interesting or cool, people just had to share it. Scroll down to see what made them stand out from all the rest for these guests and start planning your next getaway; maybe to a unique hotel somewhere?

Staying in a hotel usually means vacation time, which is already fun enough; but staying in an exceptional one can really take it to the next level. Whether it’s top notch service, authentic design elements, or a unique feature that makes the home-away-from-home one of a kind, guests are likely to tell others about it.

#1 I Accidentally Left My 3-Year-Old's Favorite Bunny At A Hotel For A Week. The Hospitality Was Top-Tier

#2 My Favorite Thing About Coming Back To The Hotel Was To See What My Dog Was Doing Each Day

#3 There Is A Hotel In Madrid That Labels Room Items By Their Name

#4 Humans Are So Cute

#5 My Hotel In Istanbul Served A Whole Honeycomb For Breakfast

#6 My Hotel Room Shower Has A Circular Cutout In The Glass That Lets You Turn On The Water Without Getting Wet

#7 My Hotel Has Real Wood For Their Fake Fireplace

#8 Spent The Evening In A Hotel Made Of Ice

#9 Tokyo Hotel Services Are So Good

#10 Cleaned A Hotel Room With A Shark Plush On The Bed. Left This Little Scene For The Guests To Find

#11 Our Hotel Room's Bath Filled Up From The Ceiling

#12 The Hotel I'm At Changes The Elevator Mats Throughout The Day

#13 The Bars Of Soap At The Hotel I'm Staying At Have The National Human Trafficking Hotline

#14 This Hotel In Paris Shows Which Languages The Employees Speak

#15 My Hotel Room Came With Two Gaming PCs

#16 This "Black Cloth" In The Hotel Bathroom

#17 Hotel Stores Their Automated Lawnmower In A Dog House

#18 Whenever I Stay At A Hotel, I Always Request A Photo Of John Goodman By The Nightstand. Legoland Is The Only Hotel That Delivered In The 10+ Years I've Been Requesting It

#19 Original Inca Wall In My Hotel Room In Cusco, Peru. It Has Been Around For 800 Years And Belonged To The Palace Of The Ancient Capital Of The Inca Empire

#20 My Hotel Tonight Has A Titanic-Themed Pool

#21 My Hotel Has This Shower

#22 This Sticker In A Hostel In Ghent Preventing People From Walking Into A Glass Door

#23 This Hotel I'm Staying At Writes Happy Notes On Their Bananas

#24 There's A $100 Fine For Eating Durian Fruit In My Hotel In Vietnam

#25 Hotel Bookshelf Levels Out Book Height

#26 My Hotel Room Had A Ronald McDonald Statue In It (Hyatt Regency Chicago)

#27 The Hotel I'm Staying At Has One Room Door With A Microwave Mounted In It

#28 In This Hotel, The Apple Mouse And Keyboard For The Customers Are Chained With An Alarm Against Theft

#29 The Airbnb I'm Staying At Has A Glow-In-The-Dark Toilet Seat

#30 Hotel Has Plants You Can Borrow For Your Room

#31 The Hotel I'm Staying At Has Three Different Types Of Plug Sockets

#32 This Hotel Room Door Has A Second Peephole For Handicapped People

#33 Pool-Themed Restrooms In A Hotel

#34 A Hotel Where The Rooms Have Location Names Rather Than Numbers

#35 This Public Restroom At A Hotel Has Black Toilet Paper

#36 The Bathroom In My Hotel Has A Phone That Dials Directly To Reception When You Pick It Up

#37 My Hotel Has A Nutella Dispenser

#38 This Hotel Alarm Clock Shows The Time On 3 Sides

#39 This Hotel Gives You A Phone To Use While You're Staying

#40 This Hotel Has More Exit Signs On The Ground Than On The Ceiling

#41 My Hotel In Tokyo Has An Emergency Seat In The Elevator

#42 This Awesome Chocolate Fountain At The Hotel I'm Staying At

#43 The Phone In My Hotel Room Has A Button For Bedtime Stories

#44 This Hotel Has Potato Express Room Service

#45 At A Hotel In China. By The Way, These Are The Best Oranges I've Ever Had

#46 I'm Obsessed With The Housekeeping Staff In This Hotel. Every Time They Make Up The Bed, They Lay My Sylvanian Figurine Down. It's A 10/10 Moment That Brightens My Day

#47 My Hotel Has A Bunch Of Trophies From Various Years For "Most Original Tub"

#48 Our Hotel Bathroom Door Has Two Smaller Doors Inside The Door

#49 This Hilton Hotel Had A Poster In The Elevator That Described The Average Wait Times And Traffic For Breakfast Service

#50 My London Hotel Room Has An Arrow Pointing To Mecca

#51 This Hotel Has Different Soda Brands On Different Floors

#52 My Hotel Room Has A Pommel Horse At The End Of The Bed

#53 The Shower In My Hotel Is A Glass Cube In The Center Of The Room

#54 This Honey Container From My Hotel Breakfast Buffet Is Edible

#55 This Hotel Offers You The Option To Buy Its Items In Case You Want The Same At Home

#56 These "Complimentary" Dumbbells In My Hotel Room

#57 The Hotel I'm Staying In Has A DVD Player And A Collection Of DVDs You Can Watch

#58 Flaming Hot Cheetos Being Sold In A Hotel In Commercial Packaging

#59 This Mustard Tube Squeezer In The Hotel I'm Staying At

#60 Wooden Floor Imitation Carpet In My Hotel Room

#61 Hotel Water Has The Owner's Face Printed On It

#62 The Reasons This Hotel Gives You For Not Wanting Anyone To Enter

#63 My Eco-Friendly Hotel Has A Timer In The Shower

#64 This Hotel Has Pizza On Speed Dial

#65 The Showers In The Disneyland Hotel Have Mickeys That Prominently Appear In The Tile Work When Wet

#66 This Control Panel At A Japanese Hotel I Stayed At Last Week Requires Your Room Key To Provide Electricity To The Room

#67 The Side Table In Our Airbnb Is A Non-Functioning Phone

#68 There Is A Ridiculous "Pillow Menu" At The 110-Year-Old Hotel We Are Staying At

#69 The Placement Of The Knobs For This Hotel Sink

#70 Found This Slide On The Third Floor Of A Hotel I'm Staying At. So Many Questions

#71 Staying In A Hotel Room With A Forbidden/Locked Mini-Door That Goes Deep Into The Wall

#72 The Hotel Mirror Has A Built-In Heater To Prevent Fogging

#73 This Hotel Has A Drive-Through Check-In

#74 Cigarette Vending Machine At A Hotel In Germany

#75 The Hotel I Stayed In Had Non-Smoking Rooms In Support Of A Lung Charity

#76 My Hotel Window Opens

#77 My Hotel Key Is Made Of Wood

#78 My Hotel Offers A Selection Of Spiritual Texts

#79 The Hotel I'm Staying At Has Condoms In The Minibar Labeled "Quickie"

#80 In Korea, "Love Hotels" Accompany Most Major Bus And Train Stations To Accommodate Quick Liaisons, No Questions Asked. Some Even Have Adult-Toy Vending Machines Right Inside The Rooms

#81 The Hotel I'm Staying At Provides Hearing Protection

#82 This Hotel Gym Calls Earbuds "Ear Cushions"

#83 My Hotel Wallpaper Has A Random Poodle In Only One Spot

#84 My Hotel Bathroom Has A Bottle Opener

#85 This Weird Dog Statue In My Hotel Room

#86 My Hotel Room Had Another Mysterious Empty Room Inside It

#87 My Hotel's Room Service Menu Includes IV Drip And Ozone Therapy

#88 All The Pins Were Removed From Russia In This Kyiv Hotel

#89 The Toilet In My Hotel In Bangkok Has A Menu For Your Bottom